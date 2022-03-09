French leader Emmanuel Macron to end TV license fee if re-elected

DUBAI: French President Emmanuel Macron plans to scrap the TV license fee if he wins a second term.
The annual €138 ($153) license fee is used to finance television and radio channels, including France Televisions and Radio France, as well as France Medias Monde, which includes channels such as France 24.
In a public appearance, Macron told his audience that the move will help to lower taxes.
The French leader said that ending the fee, which is paid by about 27 million homes, is part of efforts to assist the growing number of people in the country who are worried about making ends meet.
However, his announcement prompted a backlash amid questions about the independence of public media and the issue of state media funding.
Socialist senator David Assouline voiced outrage on Twitter, saying the decision would have serious consequences for the independence of public media.
Supprimer la redevance TV qui est un lien entre les citoyens et le service public de l’audiovisuel lui permettant un financement direct, pérenne et potentiellement non soumis à la volonté gouvernementale du moment, serait grave pour son indépendance. Démagogie dangereuse #macron
Right-wing presidential candidates have already said they plan to scrap the license fee, with Eric Zemmour even accusing Macron of copying him.
Although some candidates on the right plan to scrap the fee, they reject any idea of making public media state funded. Marine Le Pen said that she wants to ditch the fee, and privatize public TV and radio.
Roch-Olivier Maistre, head of France’s media watchdog Arcom, said no candidate has yet detailed how to fund public service broadcasting without a license fee, The Guardian reported.
According to Maistre, there must be a mechanism that allows for “long-term funding and stability,” as well as “visibility and independence.”
MBC Media Solutions and Snap Inc. partner to bring MBC content to Snapchat
Ramadan shows ‘Studio 22’ and ‘Ramez,’ exclusive content from ‘Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab’ and daily news from Al Arabiya among consumer viewing options
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: MBC Media Solutions, the commercial arm of MBC Group, has announced a new partnership with Snap Inc. to bring more exclusive MBC content to Snapchat.
Last year, MBC Group saw massive success and growth on Snapchat, leading to the decision to partner with the platform.
“After more than doubling our audience on Snapchat and further increasing the time spent on our shows on Snapchat in the past year, we look forward to developing this partnership further,” said Nadim Samara, chief operating officer of MMS.
He added: “Our reach on Snapchat opens new opportunities to further extend our consumers’ viewing options. Throughout Ramadan and the rest of the year, we look forward to bringing new entertainment choices to audiences wherever they are.”
As part of the new deal, Snapchat users across the region will now have access to popular MBC shows, including flagship daily shows and exclusives from MBC Group channels and Al Arabiya.
Content that will be aired on Snapchat includes flagship Ramadan shows such as “Studio 22” and “Ramez,” exclusive content from the morning daily program “Sabah El Kheir Ya Arab” and daily news content from Al Arabiya.
Under the terms of the agreement, both MMS and Snapchat own the sales rights to sell the flagship and daily MBC Group shows to brands.
“We are delighted with the growing partnership with MMS to bring our Snapchatters some of the greatest shows from the region, as well as exclusive content during the year and Ramadan,” said Sarah Abu Zahra, head of media partnerships and programming in MENA at Snap Inc.
The inclusion of MBC Group’s Ramadan content on Snapchat will further fuel the group’s numbers, “considering that users spent 33 percent more time enjoying Ramadan shows on Snapchat in 2021 than the previous year,” she added.
Snapchat now has 75 million unique users, growing 33 percent year over year. In Saudi Arabia, the platform has a monthly addressable reach of over 20 million unique users.
Aramco again ranked as most valuable brand in Mideast
Aramco’s brand now accounts for almost as much value as the next five companies combined in the ranking
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Oil and gas giant Aramco has once again been crowned the most valuable brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, with a remarkable increase of 16 percent to $43.6 billion, according to a leading valuation consultancy.
In Brand Finance’s latest report Brand Finance Middle East 150, this means Aramco’s brand now accounts for almost as much value as the next five companies combined in the ranking.
It was also the only Arab company in the top 100 of the world’s 500 most valuable brands, according to the report.
Following a difficult period for the oil and gas sector at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, oil prices rebounded in 2021, buoyed by the natural gas crisis that saw businesses turn to crude products.
The increasing demand saw Aramco’s third-quarter profits more than triple year-on-year, helping push its market valuation to $2 trillion. In a move that is reflective of its growth and optimistic outlook, Aramco announced plans to increase its production capacity from 12 million barrels a day to 13 million by 2027.
The company has continued to invest heavily in the brand to support both core and other businesses through a global campaign as well as investments in sports such as Formula 1 and golf.
Abu Dhabi National Oil Company retained its position as the UAE’s most valuable brand and second most valuable brand in the Middle East region with its brand value increasing by 19 percent to $12.8 billion.
Ma’aden retained its position as the most valuable mining, metals and minerals brand in both Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East. With a 69 percent increase in value to $503 million, it is also the fastest-growing brand this year in the Middle East.
Etisalat emerged as the strongest brand in the Middle East, as well as the strongest telecoms brand globally in Brand Finance’s Telecoms 150 ranking for 2022.
Etisalat, which recently announced a new identity e&, saw its brand value increase by 18 percent this year to $10.1 billion, making it the world’s strongest telecoms brand and the strongest brand in the Middle East and Africa across all industry sectors.
“Across the Middle East, we see a strong rebound of ‘physical’ brands after the pandemic, and Saudi brands are taking advantage of this,” Andrew Campbell, managing director of Brand Finance Middle East, told Arab News.
He added: “SABIC is the most valuable chemicals brand, Almarai is the most valuable food brand, Ma’aden is the most valuable mining brand, Aramco is far and away the most valuable oil and gas brand, and stc is the most valuable telecoms brand. These brands are not just leading Saudi Arabia, they are leading the Middle East on their way to becoming major global players.”
Honing in on the Kingdom, Aramco accounted for nearly 50 percent of the total brand value in the Brand Finance Saudi Arabia 50 2022 ranking.
Telecoms company stc emerged as the strongest brand in the Kingdom according to a score that was determined based on various metrics such as marketing investment, stakeholder equity and business performance.
In addition to being Saudi’s strongest brand, stc also saw its brand value increase by 16 percent to $10.6 billion, consolidating its position as Saudi Arabia’s second most valuable brand for the third consecutive year.
The telecoms giant’s performance is primarily due to strong growth in the business and enterprise sector. It also plays a key role in Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 through continuous investment and diversification.
Last year, stc announced it would be investing $400 million to build the largest cloud-enabled data center in the MENA region. Its subsidiary stc Pay was awarded one of the first digital banking licenses in Saudi Arabia.
“Each of the major Saudi brands are working towards Vision 2030 in their respective sectors, recording impressive growth,” said Campbell.
“These new rankings show that Saudi brands are growing and leading right across the Middle East,” he added.
How Ukraine crisis laid bare Western biases, prejudices and double standards
Vastly different treatments received by Ukrainians and Middle Eastern nationalities from European governments
Comments heard on TV testify to casual racism of Western journalists in their coverage of the war
Updated 09 March 2022
Christopher Hamill-Stewart
LONDON: The invasion of Ukraine has exposed anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias across European policymaking and news media. For hundreds of thousands of hounded, rejected or stranded refugees and asylum-seekers, the revelations of prejudice and favoritism must come as no surprise, though.
In the most recent incident — a textbook case of double standards — a Danish politician suggested that Ukrainian refugees could be exempt from laws that had allowed authorities to seize the assets of Syrian and Iranian refugees.
Rasmus Stoklund, immigration spokesman for Denmark’s Social Democratic government, told Danish paper Ekstra Bladet last week that the so-called jewelry law should not be applied to Ukrainians fleeing the conflict because they are from a “nearby region.”
Later, Stoklund said: “The jewelry law is made for if you leave the nearby region where you are safe, and travel through safe countries … but that is not the case for Ukrainians.”
The highly controversial laws meant incoming asylum-seekers were allowed to keep assets worth up to 10,000 Danish krone ($1,468), but anything valued above that figure could be seized by the state to pay for their stay in the country.
The potential exemption of Ukrainians from this law has highlighted the vastly different treatment that Ukrainians have received since their country was invaded, compared to what Syrians and other nationalities — most of them Middle Eastern and African — experienced while fleeing similar conflicts over the past decade.
“The 2016 law was largely symbolic, meant to send an unwelcoming, hostile message to people who might otherwise seek refuge in Denmark,” Judith Sunderland, associate director of Human Rights Watch’s Europe and Central Asia Division, told Arab News.
“Now the authorities want to send the opposite message of welcome, but only to Ukrainian refugees.
“Carving out an exemption for Ukrainian refugees is clearly discriminatory — if they don’t have to hand over their valuables, why should any refugee?”
The proposed change “crystallizes the stark contrast between the EU’s response to Ukrainian refugees and the bloc’s response to Syrians, Afghans, Iraqis, Eritreans … the list could go on.”
Sunderland added: “The empathy and generosity extended to Ukrainians should stretch further to all refugees, regardless of their nationality, religion or skin color.”
Her concerns are echoed by Chris Doyle, director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding, who believes “the Danish law was wrong in the first place — no matter who it applied to.
“So, at one level, (I am) delighted if Denmark lifts this law for Ukrainian refugees,” he told Arab News. “But, as we are seeing in many countries, there is a completely different reaction to taking in and how people deal with, Ukrainian refugees than refugees from Syria, Afghanistan and other areas.”
This, according to Doyle, “should not be the way countries concoct their refugee policies.”
Denmark’s London embassy did not respond to a request for comments by Arab News.
INNUMBERS
* 6.7 million Syrian refugees.
* 2.7 million Afghanistan.
* 2 million Ukrainian refugees.
Source: UNHCR
As of Tuesday, more than two million people had fled Ukraine, a country with a pre-war population of about 40 million. The vast majority of those displaced by the Russian invasion have poured into the EU.
Poland has been a key European voice amid the Ukraine crisis and has taken in the highest number of refugees — more than 1 million people in less than two weeks.
Likewise, as of Monday according to UN figures, Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia had provided refuge to at least 180,000, 100,000 and 123,000 people, respectively.
“We will do everything to provide safe shelter in Poland for everyone who needs it,” Mariusz Kaminski, Poland’s interior minister, said last week, failing to mention that, during the Syrian war, Poland, as well as Hungary and the Czech Republic, had essentially refused to take in any Syrian refugees.
This outright refusal to shelter Syrians earned them a reprimand from the European Court of Justice for refusing to follow EU-wide laws on refugee intake. Slovakia, for its part, only accepted a minute number of Christian refugees during the Syrian crisis.
Kaminski also omitted to mention that, just months ago, his government erected a $380 million wall between Poland and neighboring Belarus to block thousands of non-European refugees seeking asylum in the EU.
As many as 19 of those refugees died in the months of that border crisis — now largely forgotten amid the Ukrainian furor — which displayed to the world, unequivocally, the Polish government’s hostility toward non-European refugees.
Doyle said: “There is an argument that geographic proximity can perhaps lead a country to take more numbers of refugees … but it certainly shouldn’t lead to discriminatory policies based on race, ethnicity and so forth.
“The world is watching. The world is seeing a very different set of standards being applied to Ukraine and conflicts in the developing world,” he said.
News of the proposed changes to Danish legislation follows a plethora of controversies online and in the media surrounding coverage of the Ukrainian conflict compared with other such conflicts and crises outside of Europe.
Twitter videos circulating online, accruing millions of views, have testified to the casual racism mainly of Western journalists in their coverage of the war.
For example, early in the conflict and live from Kyiv, Charlie D’Agata, CBS News senior foreign correspondent, said: “Now with the Russians marching in, it’s changed the calculus entirely. Tens of thousands of people have tried to flee the city. There will be many more, people are hiding out in bomb shelters.
“But this isn’t a place, with all due respect, like Iraq or Afghanistan that has seen conflict raging for decades. This is a relatively civilized, relatively European — I have to choose those words carefully, too — city where you wouldn’t expect that, or hope that it’s going to happen.”
His “relatively civilized, relatively European” comment — for which he later issued an apology — drew widespread condemnation, with accusations of racism pouring in from Arab journalists, many of whom had been covering conflicts in the Middle East and elsewhere for years.
In another case, a guest invited onto the BBC’s coverage said that the Ukrainian war was “very emotional for me because I see European people with blue eyes and blond hair being killed.”
But for Doyle, this kind of media discourse is not causing anti-Arab or anti-Middle Eastern bias; in fact, it is a “reflection of a broader, underlying racism,” he said.
Doyle added: “I think there is a public opinion issue here. We’ve seen for some time the growth of far right, anti-immigrant views and anti-refugee views.
“And that has confirmed what most of us came to realize: That they are anti-immigrant if they come from non-European countries, from Muslim majority countries — but they are not so anti-immigrant if they come from European countries like Ukraine.”
DUBAI: Multinational companies maintaining operations in Russia are facing criticism from some Western customers, who are using social media platforms to call for boycotts.
Major companies, including tech giants Apple, Google and Netflix, as well as advertising group WPP, have backed out of Russia in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.
McDonald’s, which receives 9 percent of its revenue and 3 percent of its operating profits from Russia, previously said it would remain open in the country.
But the company announced today that it would temporarily close all its Russian stores, adding that it would continue paying employees.
Coca-Cola, Pepsi and Uniqlo, among others, have said they will remain in the Russian market, and are facing pressure from online activists, with the hashtags #BoycottCocaCola and #BoycottPepsi trending on social media.
Coca-Cola, which is continuing operations in Russia, said in a statement: “This week, with (bottling partner) Coca-Cola HBC, we have committed €1 million ($1.09 million) to support the brave efforts of the Red Cross movement operating in Ukraine. We are also contributing to Red Cross organizations in the neighboring nations of Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Poland, donating beverages and a further €550,000 to support refugees in these countries.
“While these are our actions today, we will continue to monitor the situation closely,” the company added.
Woke corporations like @CocaCola argue there’s a moral imperative to boycott a state over voter ID.
But Russia killing innocent people in Ukraine? Not a problem at all.
Mark Hass, a communications specialist at Arizona State University, told AFP that the economic interest of companies that have chosen to stay in Russia “outweighs the reputational one.
He added: “If social media starts identifying you as a company that’s willing to do business with an autocratic aggressor, which is slaughtering thousands of people in Ukraine, you’re in big trouble,” he added.
Yale professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team at the Yale Chief Executive Leadership Institute have compiled a list of the businesses that have chosen to stay open in Russia and those that have shut up shop. Since the start of the invasion, 280 companies have announced their withdrawal from the Russian market.
In an article for Fortune magazine, Sonnenfeld said: “Military conflicts between India and Pakistan in 1999, or Israel and Lebanon in 2014, were not prevented by Big Macs. Sadly, the presence of 108 McDonald’s in Ukraine and 847 McDonald’s in Russia has done little to prevent war.
“Despite the cost of abandoning major investments and the loss of business, there is a strong reputational incentive to withdraw,” he added, citing a Morning Consult survey that found more than 75 percent of Americans believe corporations should cut business ties with Russia after the invasion of Ukraine.
Report: How women across the globe discover new music
YouGov survey sheds light on women’s listening habits in the UAE and globally
Updated 08 March 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: The music industry worldwide has grown rapidly as listeners find new ways to enjoy their favorite sounds, while streaming services offer broader access to music and also make it easier to discover new artists.
As the world celebrated International Women’s Day, data and analytics firm YouGov released a report analyzing how female listeners discover music.
Music apps are the most popular form of discovery across the globe (36 percent), especially in Mexico (56 percent) and Asia-Pacific, or APAC, markets (44 percent).
Social media is a crucial platform for artists, with 34 percent of women around the world using it to find new music. In fact, it is the most popular medium of discovery in the UAE (63 percent), followed by Mexico (52 percent) and APAC (46 percent).
Women between the ages of 18 and 24 (56 percent) and 25 and 34 (45 percent) are especially likely to find artists they like on platforms such as TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.
One-third of female listeners globally still find music through more traditional channels, such as radio (33 percent), but this number varies across regions and is the highest in Europe (42 percent).
Word-of-mouth remains a powerful influence, with friends and family playing an important role in new music discovery among women around the world (29 percent).
Movie and television soundtracks are also crucial for new music releases. About three in 10 female respondents (28 percent) said that they have added to their music catalog thanks to films or shows — a trend that is more common among women in the UAE (38 percent), APAC (35 percent) and Mexico (32 percent).
In the UAE, social media is the most popular medium for finding new music and is more prominent among women than men (63 percent compared with 52 percent), particularly among women aged 35 to 44 (75 percent).
After social media, women in the UAE discover music through movies and TV shows (38 percent), and music apps (38 percent), followed by recommendations from friends and family (31 percent).
Social media plays an important role not only in music discovery but also other aspects of women’s lives in the Emirates, with 57 percent saying they spend more time online now than they did a year ago and 41 percent saying it has changed their life for the better.
The increased time spent on social media and its role in women’s lives present an undoubted opportunity for brands, especially since 60 percent said they often notice advertisements on the internet and 36 percent were more likely to engage with ads on social media than on other websites.