Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis

Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis
Lebanese Central Bank has asked commercial banks to provide the names of political figures who failed to repatriate funds sent abroad in the lead-up to the country's 2019 financial meltdown. (AFP)
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis

Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis
  • The central bank said banks must provide its Special Investigation Commission with the names by the end of March
  • A US Treasury delegation urged Lebanon to investigate what it described as "abuses" within the banking system by political and economic elite
Updated 09 March 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s central bank has asked commercial banks to provide the names of political figures who failed to comply with a circular ordering them to repatriate funds sent abroad in the lead-up to the country’s 2019 financial meltdown.
Lebanon’s financial crisis, which the World Bank has labelled one of the deepest depressions of modern history, has been compounded by political deadlock and a row over the probe into the 2020 Beirut port blast that killed more than 200 people.
The central bank, known as the Banque du Liban (BDL), said banks must provide its Special Investigation Commission with the names by the end of March, adding that “cash deposits made between July 2017 and end-December 2020 are concerned as well, if the beneficiary is” a politically exposed person.
Last week, a US Treasury delegation urged Lebanon to investigate what it described as “abuses” within the banking system by members of the political and economic elite.
Allegations of financial misconduct have been widespread following the financial collapse, when banks imposed tight controls on hard currency accounts for most savers but critics say some people with influence were able to access funds more freely.
Banks have denied claims of favoritism toward certain clients, and say they have consistently called on the government to introduce a capital control law to regulate the sector — something the government has failed to do.
Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh faces corruption probes in a number of European countries and in Lebanon, where officials are investigating alleged money laundering and embezzlement of central bank funds. He has denied wrongdoing.

Rise in food prices bites Iraqis

Rise in food prices bites Iraqis
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

Rise in food prices bites Iraqis

Rise in food prices bites Iraqis
  • Protesters gather in Nasiriyah, flashpoint of anti-corruption demos that gripped country in 2019
Updated 10 March 2022
AFP

NASIRIYAH: Protests erupted on Wednesday in Iraq’s impoverished south over a rise in food prices that officials attributed to the conflict in Ukraine.

For about a week, the price of cooking oils and flour have skyrocketed in local markets as government officials have sought to address growing anger with various statements and measures.

More than 500 protesters gathered in a central square in the southern city of Nasiriyah — a flashpoint of anti-corruption protests that gripped the country in 2019.

“The rise in prices is strangling us, whether it is bread or other food products,” retired teacher Hassan Kazem said. “We can barely make ends meet.”

On Tuesday, the Iraqi government announced measures to confront the increase in international prices.

These included a monthly allowance of about $70 for pensioners whose income does not exceed 1 million dinars (almost $700), as well as civil servants earning less than 500,000 dinars.

The authorities also announced the suspension of customs duties on food products, basic consumer goods and construction materials for two months.

Trade Ministry spokesman Mohamed Hanoun attributed the rise in cooking oil prices to the conflict in Ukraine.

“There’s a major global crisis because Ukraine has a large share of (the world market in cooking) oils,” he said.

On Tuesday, a protester was seriously injured in a demonstration in the central province of Babil that was marred by violence, a security source said.

The Interior Ministry announced it had arrested 31 people accused of “raising the prices of food commodities and abusing citizens.”

A protester in Nasiriyah on Wednesday denounced the “greed of traders who manipulate prices.”

Both Russia and Ukraine are major producers of foodstuffs, including sunflower oil and wheat, and the Middle East is particularly dependent on imports from the two countries.

More than 600 people were killed and tens of thousands injured during the demonstrations.

Meanwhile, mosques, churches and century-old houses are being brought back to life in Mosul’s Old City, which the Daesh group seized as its stronghold before being pushed out in mid-2017.

“Al-Hadba is the icon of Mosul, the symbol of the city,” said Omar Taqa, a supervising engineer with UNESCO, the UN heritage body which has launched several projects to restore the city’s landmarks.

The minaret was featured on Iraqi 10,000-dinar banknotes before the jihadists flew their black flag from the top of its 45-meter spire.

Daesh chief Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi made his only confirmed public appearance in July 2014 at the Al-Nuri Mosque, where he declared the establishment of a “caliphate.”

Three years later Iraq’s army and a US-led international coalition had forced the jihadists out of Iraq’s second city.

The Al-Nuri Mosque, and the adjacent leaning minaret — nicknamed Al-Hadba or the “hunchback” — were destroyed in June 2017 during the battle to take back the city.

Iraqi authorities had accused Daesh of planting explosives there before their withdrawal. “We found 11 mines there, ready to be activated,” said Taqa. “Some were hidden inside walls.”

Only the central area of the mosque remains, its dome propped up on arches supported by wooden wedges. Atop the columns of grey marble, traces of blue enhance the adjoining capitals.

Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?

Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?
Updated 10 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?

Will the debate over ‘mega centers’ delay Lebanon’s parliamentary elections?
  • President Aoun is keen to create facilities that allow voters to cast their ballots without having to return to their hometowns
  • But opponents say the issue must not be allowed to derail the polls scheduled for May 15
Updated 10 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: The Lebanese government is expected to make a decision on Thursday on whether to set up so-called mega centers to make it easier for people to vote in the country’s upcoming parliamentary elections.

The aim of the facilities, which are favored by President Michel Aoun, is to allow voters to cast their ballots outside their area of registration, meaning they would not have to return to their hometowns to do so.

However, it has been suggested that if the centers are created it could lead to the elections, currently scheduled for May 15, being delayed.

After a ministerial committee completed a report into the issue, the Cabinet must now decide how to proceed based on its findings. If it approves the idea, a draft law would have to be submitted to parliament to allow the centers to be created.

While Aoun’s camp said that “no legal measures were necessary to adopt the mega centers. It is very easy if the political intent is there,” the opposition said that “the issue requires legal amendments and will result in a very high financial cost.”

In the committee’s report, Tourism Minister Walid Nassar said: “The cost of establishing eight mega centers … does not exceed $2 million and they can be completed in no more than three weeks.”

But Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi said the technical requirements of setting up the facilities would lead to disruption.

“The ministerial committee is against postponing the elections and insists on holding them on the designated date without any delay,” he said.

The disruption would be caused by the need for the centers to have the “necessary principles and requirements in order to have a sound election,” he said.

“It is not a tent that can be set up in neighborhoods with a ballot box on top of a table. It is way more complicated.

“Mega centers without electronic connection, fiber optics and a central server that provides the necessary linkage are not actual mega centers, unless they want them to be like tents.”

He added: “The company that will be in charge of this project will need up to three months to complete the task and link the main electoral centers to the mother server. Moreover, what applies to the Lebanese voters living outside the country should apply to voters residing in the country.”

Political observers said that the insistence of Aoun’s Free Patriotic Movement to establish mega centers aimed to “impose the extension of the current parliament’s mandate so that this same parliament elects the next president in the framework of a certain settlement.”

The presidential elections are set to take place in October.

But the FPM said its call for the establishment of mega centers was made in response to the change in circumstances since the 2018 elections.

“This is due to the significant economic collapse the country has been suffering from since 2019 and because it would be difficult for voters to go to their villages due to the high cost of transportation,” it said.

The huge spike in the price of gasoline — to close to 500,000 Lebanese pounds ($330) a gallon — meant that the centers would save the Lebanese people billions of lira, the FPM said.

“In addition, the mega centers help free the voters of numerous restrictions, raise the participation rate and promote the legitimacy of the electoral process,” it said.

The FPM is concerned that the high cost of traveling home to vote will deter many people from doing so. But political observers said that other political parties, especially Hezbollah and Amal Movement, are opposed to the idea of the mega centers as it could dilute the influence they hold in small villages and towns.

Other observers said that the FPM might be deliberately seeking to delay the polls to give it a greater chance of winning more parliamentary seats in certain regions.

“The aim could be even bigger than that. It could be seeking to create a parliamentary vacuum in order to disrupt the next presidential elections,” one observer said. “That way, Aoun remains the president to run the affairs of the state.”

MP Mohammad Hajjar, from the Future Parliamentary Bloc that represents the Sunni majority in parliament, told Arab News that if parliament decided to extend its mandate, the bloc’s MPs would resign.

“This decision has been taken and is irreversible. As for the postponement of the elections, that is a different story. We insist on holding the parliamentary elections on time. However, if an unexpected event occurs, that is a different matter.”

Arab League summit set for Algeria in November

Arab League summit set for Algeria in November
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

Arab League summit set for Algeria in November

Arab League summit set for Algeria in November
  • Two-day summit will now be held in Algiers starting on Nov. 1, organization’s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said
  • A meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Wednesday discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Updated 09 March 2022
AFP

CAIRO: The Arab League will hold its first annual summit for three years in November in Algeria, the bloc said on Wednesday, after the pandemic forced the meetings’ suspension.
The two-day summit is usually held in March and was originally slated for later this month, but will now be held in Algiers starting on November 1, the organization’s chief Ahmed Aboul Gheit said.
The last summit was held in Tunis in March 2019.
A meeting of Arab League foreign ministers in Cairo on Wednesday discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, citing “the need to reach a diplomatic solution” in a final statement.
But Aboul Gheit warned that the war “must not let us forget the Arab crises that are not over.”
Conflict and crises persist in several Arab countries.
Yemen has been mired in war since 2014. The UN has estimated the conflict killed 377,000 people by the end of 2021, both directly and indirectly through hunger and disease, while millions have been displaced.
Sudan is reeling after a military coup in October that derailed a fragile transition to civilian rule, following the 2019 toppling of longtime strongman Omar Al-Bashir.
Libya now finds itself with two rival prime ministers vying for power, in a standoff that threatens a return to violence after a year and a half of relative stability.
Arab countries are also divided over the issue of a return of Syria to the Arab League, following its suspension in 2011 after the brutal repression of peaceful protests spiralled into a complex civil war.
This year’s summit is important for Algeria, which has been seeking to expand its political sphere of influence, against the backdrop of heightened tensions with Morocco.

Italian envoy lauds ‘outstanding’ UAE commitment to reducing emissions

Speaking at a debate on “the global need to save energy” organized by the Italian Trade Commission at the Italian pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicola Lener said “huge investments are planned” in the UAE. (ITA)
Speaking at a debate on “the global need to save energy” organized by the Italian Trade Commission at the Italian pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicola Lener said “huge investments are planned” in the UAE. (ITA)
Updated 09 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

Italian envoy lauds ‘outstanding’ UAE commitment to reducing emissions

Speaking at a debate on “the global need to save energy” organized by the Italian Trade Commission at the Italian pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicola Lener said “huge investments are planned” in the UAE. (ITA)
  • Nicola Lener: ‘Positive attitude’ opens way to ‘many opportunities for greater cooperation’
  • ‘Italian firms can provide state-of-the-art and innovative technologies’
Updated 09 March 2022
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Italy’s ambassador in Abu Dhabi has praised the UAE for its “outstanding” commitment in the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Speaking at a debate on “the global need to save energy” organized by the Italian Trade Commission at the Italian pavilion of Expo 2020 Dubai, Nicola Lener said “huge investments are planned” in the UAE to reduce polluting emissions and increase production of clean energy.

This “positive and consolidated attitude” opens the way to “many opportunities for greater cooperation with international investors and partners, including Italian firms, which can provide state-of-the-art and innovative technologies,” he added.

Lener explained to the audience the UAE’s goal of achieving 50 percent clean energy supply and reducing its carbon footprint by 70 percent by 2050.

The audience included Emirati and Italian players in the field of environmental defense and clean energy production, such as Enel.

“We aim to present all the Italian innovations applied to the energy sector,” said Amedeo Scarpa, director of the commission in Dubai.

Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing

Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing
Updated 09 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing

Houthis accused of abusing women with moral policing
  • Living ‘hell’ as females denied work, free expression and movement
  • They ‘need their rights respected’ and penalties for violators, says activist
Updated 09 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s information minister on Wednesday accused the Iran-backed Houthis of human rights abuses against women in areas under their control, described by one victim as “a hell,” in the wake of a new report prepared by a prominent Yemeni rights organization exposing grave violations committed by the militias against females.

Muammar Al-Eryani said the Houthis have abducted and imprisoned women, raided their homes, restricted movement and expression, raped many of them inside their detention centers, and abducted their husbands.

Commemorating International Women’s Day, Al-Eryani called on international rights groups and women advocacy organizations to name and shame the Houthis, and to push for the criminal prosecution of their leaders.

“The war triggered by the Houthi coup militia left unspeakable human tragedies for women. Thousands of them lost their husbands on battlefronts, thousands of women’s relatives were abducted & forcibly disappeared, millions of women were displaced with their children in camps and abroad,” Al-Eryani tweeted.

Mwatana, a local human rights organization, has issued a new report that highlights the violations committed by the Houthis against Yemeni women in Sanaa and other areas under their control. 

It accused the Houthis of intensifying its crackdown on women by banning them from traveling without a male relative, expelling them from work, prohibiting them from integrating with men, and preventing them from obtaining contraception.

“Ansar Allah’s dangerous and disgraceful efforts to restrict women’s rights undermines the gains Yemeni women worked for decades to (achieve), and undermines their presence in public space,” said Radhya Al-Mutawakel, chairperson of Mwatana for Human Rights, using the Houthi movement’s official name.

“Ansar Allah should stop this ideological targeting of women, Yemeni women don’t need guards of virtue; they need their rights respected, and accountability for all those who violate them.”

Based on the accounts of many victims of the Houthi crackdown, the organization said that members of the militia insulted a group of women and briefly detained them for moving between cities without a male relative companion, known as a mahram.

“They referred to us as a ‘prostitution cell.’ There were seven armed men who verbally harassed us, put us under terrible psychological pressure for six hours, took our passports, prevented us from getting out of the car, and searched our phones, computers and bags. It was a moment of hell,” a woman, who preferred to remain anonymous, told the organization. She said the Houthis released them only after they had signed a written pledge that she and her friends would not travel without a mahram again.

The Houthis also raided several restaurants, cafes and parks in Sanaa and other areas under their control to impose gender segregation and detain female workers.

The organization said that in January last year 30 women lost their jobs in Sanaa after the Houthis raided their restaurant, abducted the owner and asked him to dismiss female workers who were allegedly “wearing make-up and talking to men.”

The organization said the Houthis denied women access to reproductive health services, including contraceptive pills, without the permission of their husbands; and restricted the distribution of condoms on religious grounds, which forced many women into seeking abortions.

“I came to the health center to pick up my contraceptive pills. They refused to give them to me and asked me to bring my husband so he could give his approval. This is a significant burden,” a 37-year-old housewife from Hajjah province told the organization.

As part of the continuing morality campaigns, the Houthis have banned singing at weddings and public places, abducted women who wear tight clothes in public places and harassed singers, artists and actresses.

The Houthis are still holding Entesar Al-Hammadi, a Yemeni actress, who was abducted from a street in Sanaa early last year, for allegedly violating Islamic dress codes.

