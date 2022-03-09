You are here

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization

PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries on Wednesday signed three separate financing agreements worth nearly SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with three Saudi banks for projects related to defense industries localization.

The agreement is part of the strategic efforts of the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.

The first-of-its-kind deal in the Kingdom’s defense industries sector will contribute to the company’s future projects related to infrastructure development, acquisitions, and working capital financing. 

It involved three separate agreements with Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia.

SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said: “These agreements will support our principal goals and future projects and will strengthen and broaden the scope of our operations. They also seek to employ local talent in the defense industries sector, thus accomplishing the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of localizing over 50 percent of defense spending.”

FASTFACT

Banks financing the deal

The deal involved three separate agreements with Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia.

“This deal will also support PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.” 

Mater Alenazi, CFO of SAMI, added: “SAMI’s ability to acquire substantial financing affirms the confidence of the banking sector in the strength of our operations. We will continue to build strategic partnerships with leading local and international financial institutions in order to finance many of our projects in the near future.” 

Since its inception in 2017, SAMI has led the way in developing and supporting the defense industries sector in Saudi Arabia. The company plays a key role in accomplishing sustainability in the defense industries sector and promoting its self-sufficiency by ensuring rapid growth of defense products and services through its five main business divisions, namely SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Land, SAME Sea, SAMI Advanced Electronics, and SAMI Defense Systems. 

 

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS

Over 75 US defense companies participate in WDS
Updated 4 min 27 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: More than 75 US defense and technology companies participated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show this week to ink strategic partnerships in the Kingdom.

Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Crimmins, a senior military representative at the US Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News that the US government and its defense department recognize Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s desire to get to 50 percent localization in the defense industry.

He further said that the US government and its companies in the defense sector are ready to offer support in all areas.

“There are many small US companies here that are in the Kingdom for the very first time, and this defense show gives them the opportunity to establish themselves,” Crimmins said. “It’s truly impressive. The US sees the only way to do business here in the Kingdom in the future is through that localization effort.”

He added: “We don’t look to sell equipment. We don’t look to sell defense articles. We look to cement the strategic relationship.”

Crimmins, who spent a year in the Kingdom seven years ago, told Arab News of the changes he has personally witnessed, especially in the defense sector.

“You have to be on the ground to understand the changes that are going on here in the Kingdom, and I will tell you that almost all of our visitors this week have just been eyes wide open, just amazed,” he said.

“To see Saudi women and their participation, their talent, their enthusiasm for working here in the Kingdom and working in the defense industry has been truly impressive,” he added.

Topics: WDS Saudi Arabia US

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals

Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals
Updated 11 min 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Following four trade days that brought together 600 defense and security exhibitors from 42 countries, World Defense Show concluded its first edition today recording SR29.7 billion in deals. 

Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries — GAMI — the show received 80 military delegations, 65,000 visits and representation from 85 countries from east to west, the authority said in a statement.

GAMI Governor

Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI said: “The networking, knowledge sharing and commercial relationships established through the World Defense Show platform will spur a new era of investment and growth for Saudi Arabia’s defense and security industry bringing us closer to achieving our target of localizing more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military expenditure by 2030.”

Prince Bandar bin Sultan in his visit to the WDS (AN photo)

“We thank all exhibitors, visitors and partners for being part of this promising journey and we look forward to bolstering ties with them in the coming period, while we prepare for the show’s second edition set to take place between 3rd and 6th of March 2024,” Al-Ohali added. 

As the regulator, enabler and licensor of Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, GAMI worked with partners to review contracts announced at the show. 

 

 

Topics: WDS

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy
Updated 09 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji
Fahad Abuljadayel

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy

Saudi Bell to hire 350 more local experts in line with its localization strategy
Updated 09 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji Fahad Abuljadayel

RIYADH: Saudi Bell Group Co., a leading Saudi IT service provider in the Kingdom, is bolstering the localizing strategy of the defense sector by hiring 350 more Saudi experts to their team.
The company already has 150 Saudi experts serving its clients. “We are looking to increase this number in the coming few years to maybe 500,” said Tamer Ibrahim, general manager of Saudi Bell, in an interview on the sidelines of the World Defense Show.
The group is conducting training programs with the help of global expertise to help Saudi Bell achieve its localization target.
“Saudi Bell will begin to transfer the knowledge by using the expertise all around the world for training our Saudi engineers and creating out of this Saudi expertise,” he said.
Saudi Bell provides IT solutions, physical security and telecommunication services to public and private entities.
“One of our best projects that we implemented in Riyadh, and now we are implementing in Dammam with the Ministry of Interior is the 911 call center,” he said.
The company is also working with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority in physical security systems, “protecting the borders from the threats,” he added.
The company is eyeing an IPO within the next two years, for which they have already started preparations.

Topics: WDS Saudi Arabia IT sector

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Updated 09 March 2022
AP News

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes

Biden signs order on cryptocurrency as its use explodes
Updated 09 March 2022
AP News

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden on Wednesday signed an executive order on government oversight of cryptocurrency that urges the Federal Reserve to explore whether the central bank should jump in and create its own digital currency.
The Biden administration views the explosive popularity of cryptocurrency as an opportunity to examine the risks and benefits of digital assets, said a senior administration official who previewed the order Tuesday on the condition of anonymity, terms set by the White House.
Under the executive order, Biden also has directed the Treasury Department and other federal agencies to study the impact of cryptocurrency on financial stability and national security.
Brian Deese and Jake Sullivan, Biden’s top economic and national security advisers, respectively, said the order establishes the first comprehensive federal digital assets strategy for the United States.
“That will help position the US to keep playing a leading role in the innovation and governance of the digital assets ecosystem at home and abroad, in a way that protects consumers, is consistent with our democratic values and advances US global competitiveness,” Deese and Sullivan said Wednesday in a joint statement.
The action comes as lawmakers and administration officials are increasingly voicing concern that Russia may be using cryptocurrency to avoid the impact of sanctions imposed on its banks, oligarchs and oil industry due to the invasion of Ukraine.
Last week, Democratic Sens. Elizabeth Warren, Mark Warner, and Jack Reed asked the Treasury Department to provide information on how it intends to inhibit cryptocurrency use for sanctions evasion.
The Biden administration has argued that Russia won’t be able to make up for the loss of US and European business by turning to cryptocurrency. Officials said the Democratic president’s order had been in the works for months before Russia’s Vladimir Putin invaded Ukraine last month.
Daleep Singh, a deputy national security and economic adviser to Biden, told CNN on Wednesday that “crypto’s really not a workaround for our sanctions.”
The executive order had been widely anticipated by the finance industry, crypto traders, speculators and lawmakers who have compared the cryptocurrency market to the Wild West.
Despite the risks, the government said, surveys show that roughly 16 percent of adult Americans — or 40 million people — have invested in cryptocurrencies, and 43 percent of men age 18-29 have put their money into cryptocurrency.
Coinbase Global Inc., the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, said the company had not seen a recent surge in sanctions evasion activity.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that “many participants in the cryptocurrency networks are subjected to anti-money laundering sanctions” and that the industry is not “completely one where things can be evaded.”
As for the Federal Reserve getting involved with digital assets, the central bank issued a paper in January that said a digital currency “would best serve the needs” of the country through a model in which banks or payment firms create accounts or digital wallets.
Some participants in digital currency welcome the idea of more government involvement with crypto.
Adam Zarazinski, CEO of Inca Digital, a crypto data company that does work for several federal agencies, said the order presents the opportunity to provide “new approaches to finance.”
“The US has an interest in growing financial innovation,” Zarazinksi said. He added that China and Russia were looking at crypto and building their own currency. More than 100 countries have begun or are piloting their own digital sovereign currency, according to the White House.
Katherine Dowling, general counsel for Bitwise Asset Management, a cryptocurrency asset management firm, said an executive order that provides more legal clarity on government oversight would be “a long term positive for crypto.”
But Hilary Allen, a financial regulation professor at American University, cautioned against moving too fast to embrace cryptocurrencies.
“I think crypto is a place where we should be putting the brakes on this innovation until it’s better understood,” she said. “As crypto becomes more integrated into our financial system it creates vulnerabilities not just to those who are investing in crypto but for everybody who participates in our economy.”
On Tuesday, the Treasury Department said its financial literacy arm would work to develop consumer-friendly materials to help people “make informed choices about digital assets.”
“History has shown that, without adequate safeguards, forms of private money have the potential to pose risks to consumers and the financial system,” said Nellie Liang, undersecretary for domestic finance.

Topics: #Cryptocurrency #US

Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz

Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz
Updated 09 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz

Thuraya reinforces its position in radio comm biz
Updated 09 March 2022
DANA ALOMAR

RIYADH: Soon, reconnaissance teams and mariners beyond the line of sight across rugged terrains and deep seas can depend on reliable communications, thanks to mobile-satellite provider Thuraya Telecommunications Co.’s latest product offering, Push-To-Talk, PTT.

Thuraya PTT will enable users to integrate different communication technologies via its advanced satellite system, ensuring seamless voice and data communications on land and at sea.

The new solution manages communications from multiple devices and locations and provides real time, uninterrupted switching between satellite, cellular and LAN, ensuring cost-efficient and reliable connectivity.

The IP-based solution has already created a buzz in the radio communication circles at World Defense Show held in Riyadh from March 6-9, where the company showcased it for the first time. 

“The participation here in this exhibition has given us more exposure to provide our customers with the latest technologies and services in the defense and the government sectors,” said Sulaiman Al Ali, the CEO of Thuraya Telecommunications Co..

Thuraya PTT has been developed with Cobham SATCOM, a market-leading provider of satellite communications solutions to the maritime and land markets. While speaking about the solution, he highlighted “the beauty of the solution and the innovation behind the solution.” 

“The idea evolved from a simple phone to a full tracking solution but went well beyond it,” he said while anticipating that this new product launch will be well-serviced in the defense and marine sectors of the Kingdom.

Topics: Thuraya WDS Telecom

