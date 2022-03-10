CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry

HOUSTON: Energy industry leaders said the burgeoning energy crisis is perhaps more dire in natural gas markets than in crude oil, due to Europe’s dependency on Russia and as prices have been sky-high for months.
Panelists at this year’s CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply. While world crude markets have been roiled by the US decision to stop importing Russian oil, Asian and European gas markets have been in turmoil since last year as Russia slowed pipeline flows.
“Clearly what is happening in Europe is the problem of scarcity of gas. It’s not oil,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s minister of hydrocarbons said at the conference.
Russia is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, shipping out roughly 23 billion cubic feet of gas every day, of which about 90 percent goes to Europe or Eurasia, with about half of that going to Germany, Italy, France and Belarus.
The US led an effort early in the year to secure more supply via liquefied natural gas cargoes for Europe earlier, US State Department Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein told the audience in Houston on Tuesday.
He said that energy “is the card (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he has to intimidate his neighbors.” The US is the world’s top gas producer, however, currently exports just about all it can in LNG — about 12.6 bcfd, which it sends to destinations across Europe and Asia.
“There’s just no additional LNG that’s coming online to bridge the gap for the gas that’s going to be needed by Europe next year — and it was cold in Asia, and Asia has no other alternative,” said Michael Smith, founder and chief executive of Freeport LNG.
A source familiar with the White House’s thinking said the Biden administration is mulling how much to cooperate with the US natural gas industry, wary that any outreach would be seen by environmentalists as a capitulation on efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
While the EU has not elected to stop buying Russian gas — Russia is still sending gas to Europe via the original Nord Stream 1 pipeline — Britain on Tuesday said it will phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of the year.
Economist article suggests female CEOs are less corrupt than men, but research suggests otherwise
Studies have found that women in autocratic countries condone corruption as much as men do
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Contrary to a recent article published by The Economist, “Why women are less likely to be corrupt than men,” research indicates that given the right circumstances, women and men are equally prone to being corrupt.
The idea of women possibly being less corrupt than men gained prominence in the early 2000s. In 2011, the World Bank published a study, which showed that in countries with a greater proportion of female legislators, social workers were less likely to demand bribes.
This is not because women are more likely to confront arrangements or refuse to accept bribes, the study indicated. It is because women are less likely to be members of existing patronage networks, which are predominantly male.
Similarly, women have less opportunity to express or pursue corruption considering that there are fewer women than men in positions of power. Given such power, women may indeed be equally corrupt as men.
Therefore, women are not necessarily less corrupt than men, but are perceived to be less corrupt for a number of reasons.
According to a survey conducted by the World Values Survey, responses suggested women have a lower tolerance toward corrupt behaviors. However, it noted that this is true “only in democracies, but not in autocracies and environments where corruption is endemic and widely tolerated.”
It continued: “In autocracies and where corruption is endemic, women condone corruption as much as men do. In democracies, where corruption tends to be stigmatized to a higher degree, women disapprove of corruption more than men, and are less likely to engage in corrupt practices. This evidence seems to confirm that women are more sensitive to social cues.”
There are fewer women in senior leadership roles across industries. So, when women do make it to the top, even if they do so through unethical or illegal means, many are hailed as “courageous villains” or seen as a lesser evil than men who might commit similar crimes.
Take for example Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, the now defunct health technology company whose valuation soared after it claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood.
Despite being found guilty of wire fraud, many still admired her and hailed her as a femme fatale and “girl boss” who did not play by anyone’s rules. Many even acknowledged her guilt but remained impressed with her tactics, calling her an “audacious villain.”
Despite positive public attention, even admiration, women who are found to be corrupt or guilty of crime are actually creating a negative stigma for other female entrepreneurs because their chances to succeed (to this extent) are already fewer than men.
Recently, Netflix released the documentary “The Tinder Swindler” and the miniseries “Inventing Anna.” Both covered the real-life story of a con artist and each made it to the top 10 list in several countries, but reaction to the shows was quite different.
The former tells the story of Simon Leviev, who conned women for their affection and money, while the latter tells the story of Anna Sorokin — or Anna Delvey, as she prefers to be called — who conned men and women for their time, attention and money.
Leviev, although currently free, is widely hated for his emotional manipulation and fraud, and has been the source of inspiration for several memes, inspirational quotes and self-help articles.
Between 2013 and 2017, Sorokin pretended to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey. In 2017, she was arrested after defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels and acquaintances in the US for a total of $275,000.
She was sentenced to four to 12 years imprisonment, deportation to Germany on her release, and ordered to pay a $24,000 fine and $199,000 restitution. Yet, audiences seem to admire her smarts and ability to con her way through the high fashion, art and financial worlds of New York.
A big part of her appeal is thanks to social media, particularly Instagram. Even her courtroom attire has its own Instagram account with more than 45,000 followers.
Tech and crypto, typically male-dominated fields, have their fair share of female con artists. Look at Ruja Ignatova, founder of Ponzi scheme OneCoin, which The Times described as “one of the biggest scams in history.” Despite defrauding people of billions and being sentenced to up to 90 years in prison, Ignatova has been missing since 2017.
According to a BBC report, she continues to own a luxury penthouse worth £13.5 million in London, which is currently being rented out.
Then there is Heather Morgan and her husband Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein who have been accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoins — now valued at $4.5 billion — stolen during a 2016 Bitfinex heist.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington overturned a New York judge’s ruling granting bail to Lichtenstein, while allowing Morgan to remain free pending trial. Howell said that both had skills and resources that could help them escape, but Lichtenstein had more “facility and skill” than Morgan and there was no indication that she had any access to the stolen cryptocurrency until it had been removed from the digital wallet that was allegedly controlled by her husband.
Whether it was Sorokin’s street smarts, Holmes’ ability to set up an innovative company, Ignatova’s disappearing act, or Morgan’s many talents from rapper to designer, all of these women have emotionally and financially defrauded people.
Yet, people seem to be more forgiving, even admiring, of them. It is possible that since fewer women make it to the top, people choose to laud their ability to do so, often ignoring the means they have chosen to get there.
Another common trend among these women, and other fraudsters and con artists, is the use of social media and the idea of “hustle” that has become so popular among the millennial generation.
“Within this (hustle) culture – which appears to be most prevalent on the image-based site Instagram, with #hustle appearing 28.7 million times, shortly followed by #grind on 24.8 million posts — wealth and success are prized above all, with the myth reinforced by influencers that if you just #hustle hard enough, the world is yours for the taking,” Laura Martin wrote in The Guardian.
But as Rachel Williams, Sorokin’s victim and former friend, wrote in Vanity Fair: “I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong.”
PIF-owned TAQNIA ETS plans 30% rise in workforce with focus on Saudis
Updated 09 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji
RIYADH: PIF-owned geospatial technology firm TAQNIA ETS plans to increase workforce by 30 percent by the end of 2022 with focus on Saudization as it looks to align with the Kingdom’s goal of localizing the defense sector under Vision 2030.
The company currently has over 300 employees, 90 percent of them being young Saudis.
“We plan to increase our workforce by 30 percent by the end of the year,” said Hassan Aljohani, vice president for business development at TAQNIA ETS.
By 2030, he said they envision to be the Middle East’s largest geospatial company and the most specialized.
A specialist in providing innovative geospatial solutions, TAQNIA ETS signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, with Chinese firm Star Vision during the World Defense Show in Riyadh on Mar. 9.
The partnership will explore how artificial intelligence can be further embedded in remote sensing technology in order to be adopted within the context of Saudi terrain topography.
It also signed an MoU with ISE, an offset company of BAE focused on business collaboration and support.
“Our role is to add value. TAQNIA, as a holding company and its subsidiaries, has the mandate to localize technology, bridge the gap between what's happening in different industries and markets and what the Saudi market needs,” said Aljohani.
He said the company bridges that gap by ensuring that “what we do is localized through Saudi resources, Saudi assets, and Saudi know-how.”
TAQNIA’s recruits will be working in different areas of specialty, geospatial, geographic information systems, remote sensing technologies, artificial intelligence and smart systems.
As part of the training process, he said the company holds several geospatial summits where the industry experts gather in one hub to transfer knowledge and expertise.
Aljohani revealed that the company also plans to introduce two new products to the Saudi market while entering other regional markets by the end of this year.
In operation for seven years, TAQNIA ETS has delivered over 130 projects amounting to SR1.5 billion, with many government entities, including the Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Defense and Ministry of Agriculture.
Aljohani said the company’s objective is to make sure their clients are fully operationally independent by the completion of the project, “which will significantly decrease the country’s spending on outsourcing of services.”
“That is the true value of TAQNIA ETS services; localizing technology and building capabilities,” he said.
The company’s advanced services cover many solutions, from geospatial data collection and extraction to data analysis and visualization of GEO datasets.
One of its technologies currently being used by the Ministry of Agriculture includes helping them identify who is growing what and at what rate, “which increases food security in the Kingdom.”
“They manage to do so fully remotely, without the need to send someone out on the field,” explained Aljohani.
“So you just imagine the cost, time efficiency and effort that have been saved through using innovative, smart remote-sensing technologies.”
Aljohani pointed out that geographic information systems and geospatial technologies actually have come from the military sector.
“Therefore, it’s no secret that the military industry is heavily dependent on the availability of highly accurate and effective geospatial data for which it is used in multiple applications.”
These include the use of advanced satellite imagery and LADAR systems to show the movement of troops, enhance telecommunications, pinpoint locations and analyze topography — technology for which special services are heavily reliant while conducting military operations.
Aljohani said this demonstrates how the level of accuracy in geospatial mapping has evolved over the years with new technology.
RIYADH: More than 75 US defense and technology companies participated at Saudi Arabia’s World Defense Show this week to ink strategic partnerships in the Kingdom.
Brig. Gen. Thomas D. Crimmins, a senior military representative at the US Embassy in Riyadh, told Arab News that the US government and its defense department recognize Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s desire to get to 50 percent localization in the defense industry.
He further said that the US government and its companies in the defense sector are ready to offer support in all areas.
We don’t look to sell equipment. We don’t look to sell defense articles. We look to cement the strategic relationship
Brig. Gen Thomas D. Crimmins
“There are many small US companies here that are in the Kingdom for the very first time, and this defense show gives them the opportunity to establish themselves,” Crimmins said. “It’s truly impressive. The US sees the only way to do business here in the Kingdom in the future is through that localization effort.”
He added: “We don’t look to sell equipment. We don’t look to sell defense articles. We look to cement the strategic relationship.”
Crimmins, who spent a year in the Kingdom seven years ago, told Arab News of the changes he has personally witnessed, especially in the defense sector.
“You have to be on the ground to understand the changes that are going on here in the Kingdom, and I will tell you that almost all of our visitors this week have just been eyes wide open, just amazed,” he said.
“To see Saudi women and their participation, their talent, their enthusiasm for working here in the Kingdom and working in the defense industry has been truly impressive,” he added.
Saudi World Defense Show concludes first edition with $7.9bn in deals
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Following four trade days that brought together 600 defense and security exhibitors from 42 countries, World Defense Show concluded its first edition today recording SR29.7 billion in deals.
Founded by the General Authority for Military Industries — GAMI — the show received 80 military delegations, 65,000 visits and representation from 85 countries from east to west, the authority said in a statement.
Ahmad Al-Ohali, Governor of GAMI said: “The networking, knowledge sharing and commercial relationships established through the World Defense Show platform will spur a new era of investment and growth for Saudi Arabia’s defense and security industry bringing us closer to achieving our target of localizing more than 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military expenditure by 2030.”
“We thank all exhibitors, visitors and partners for being part of this promising journey and we look forward to bolstering ties with them in the coming period, while we prepare for the show’s second edition set to take place between 3rd and 6th of March 2024,” Al-Ohali added.
As the regulator, enabler and licensor of Saudi Arabia’s defense sector, GAMI worked with partners to review contracts announced at the show.
PIF-owned SAMI secures $1.8bn for future military projects aiming at localization
Updated 09 March 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: The Saudi Arabian Military Industries on Wednesday signed three separate financing agreements worth nearly SR7 billion ($1.8 billion) with three Saudi banks for projects related to defense industries localization.
The agreement is part of the strategic efforts of the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund to expand its operations in Saudi Arabia, it said in a statement.
The first-of-its-kind deal in the Kingdom’s defense industries sector will contribute to the company’s future projects related to infrastructure development, acquisitions, and working capital financing.
It involved three separate agreements with Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia.
SAMI CEO Walid Abukhaled said: “These agreements will support our principal goals and future projects and will strengthen and broaden the scope of our operations. They also seek to employ local talent in the defense industries sector, thus accomplishing the goals of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 of localizing over 50 percent of defense spending.”
FASTFACT
Banks financing the deal
The deal involved three separate agreements with Saudi National Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, and Gulf International Bank — Saudi Arabia.
“This deal will also support PIF’s efforts through SAMI in localizing cutting-edge technology and knowledge, as well as building strategic economic partnerships.”
Mater Alenazi, CFO of SAMI, added: “SAMI’s ability to acquire substantial financing affirms the confidence of the banking sector in the strength of our operations. We will continue to build strategic partnerships with leading local and international financial institutions in order to finance many of our projects in the near future.”
Since its inception in 2017, SAMI has led the way in developing and supporting the defense industries sector in Saudi Arabia. The company plays a key role in accomplishing sustainability in the defense industries sector and promoting its self-sufficiency by ensuring rapid growth of defense products and services through its five main business divisions, namely SAMI Aerospace, SAMI Land, SAME Sea, SAMI Advanced Electronics, and SAMI Defense Systems.