Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic comments

DUBAI: British-Pakistani-Indian actress and activist Jameela Jamil on Wednesday took to social media to call out reality television star Kim Kardashian’s advice to aspiring businesswomen.

Kim, her sisters Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian, as well as their mother Kris Jenner, were all profiled by Variety ahead of the April 14 premiere of their upcoming Hulu reality series, “The Kardashians.”

The entrepreneur and reported billionaire Kim offered some tips for women looking to start their own companies, telling the publication: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your (redacted) up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Shortly after the interview was published, Jamil, who is a frequent Kardashian critic, took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the Skims founder’s controversial statement.

I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24 hours in the day shit is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours. https://t.co/tvafFIyk92 — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 9, 2022

“She came up from the mean streets of Beverly Hills with very successful parents/step parents,” the “Good Place” actress tweeted, “but in a *much* smaller mansion. A TRUE GRIND. An inspiration. A photoshop icon.”

She continued, in a follow-up post: “I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion . . . nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic. This same 24-hours in the day sh*t is a nightmare. 99.9 percent of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours.”

It’s not the first time that Jamil has called out the Kardashians online for the messages they promote on social media.

She has previously criticized Kim for advertising harmful weight loss products such as Flat Tummy Co.’s appetite suppressant lollipops, as well as Khloe for selling meal-replacement shakes.

Journalist Soledad O’Brien also called out Kim, 41, for her “advice” for working women.

The broadcaster reshared Variety’s tweet of the interview and wrote, “Also: be born rich. Really helps.”

Jamil and O’Brien’s comments come shortly after PrettyLittleThing creative director and former “Love Island” star Molly Mae came under fire online after she said in a statement that “Beyoncé has the same 24 hours in the day that we do, and I just think, like, you’re given one life, and it’s up to you what you do with it. You can literally go in any direction.”

Mae’s choice of words prompted an immediate backlash from fans who called her “tone deaf.”