Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Updated 6 min 12 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.
Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up $3.10, or 2.8 percent, at $114.24 a barrel at 0419 GMT after trading in a more than $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13 percent in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.
US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up $1.58, or 1.5 percent, at $110.28 a barrel, after trading in a more than $4 range. The contract had tumbled 12.5 percent in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.
UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the existing agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply by 400,000 barrels per day monthly following sharp cuts in 2020.
“The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market,” Al-Mazrouei said. Just hours before, prices slumped on comments from UAE’s ambassador to Washington saying his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor.
The comments from UAE officials came as the market also took into account moves by the United States to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to more oil supply coming from Iran later this year.
OPEC+ agreement in its current form coming to an end?
While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.
“We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.
However, Standard Chartered analysts predicted OPEC would look to fill the Russian supply gap, “effectively ending the OPEC+ agreement in its current form.”
Biden uses executive powers to impose a ban on Russian oil
A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow’s ongoing attack on Ukraine.
With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executive powers to impose such a ban.
Gold prices drop
Gold prices fell on Thursday, as global shares rallied tracking Wall Street gains following a retreat in oil prices, after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil production, making safe-haven bullion less appealing.
Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,975.79 per ounce by 0420 GMT, after prices slumped 1 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.3 percent to $1,982.40.
The safe-haven metal pulled back about 3 percent in the previous session, its worst intraday decline since January 2021, dropping from a near-record high since August 2020 hit on Tuesday.
CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry
Panelists at this year’s CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply
Updated 47 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
HOUSTON: Energy industry leaders said the burgeoning energy crisis is perhaps more dire in natural gas markets than in crude oil, due to Europe’s dependency on Russia and as prices have been sky-high for months.
Panelists at this year’s CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply. While world crude markets have been roiled by the US decision to stop importing Russian oil, Asian and European gas markets have been in turmoil since last year as Russia slowed pipeline flows.
“Clearly what is happening in Europe is the problem of scarcity of gas. It’s not oil,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s minister of hydrocarbons said at the conference.
Russia is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, shipping out roughly 23 billion cubic feet of gas every day, of which about 90 percent goes to Europe or Eurasia, with about half of that going to Germany, Italy, France and Belarus.
The US led an effort early in the year to secure more supply via liquefied natural gas cargoes for Europe earlier, US State Department Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein told the audience in Houston on Tuesday.
He said that energy “is the card (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he has to intimidate his neighbors.” The US is the world’s top gas producer, however, currently exports just about all it can in LNG — about 12.6 bcfd, which it sends to destinations across Europe and Asia.
“There’s just no additional LNG that’s coming online to bridge the gap for the gas that’s going to be needed by Europe next year — and it was cold in Asia, and Asia has no other alternative,” said Michael Smith, founder and chief executive of Freeport LNG.
A source familiar with the White House’s thinking said the Biden administration is mulling how much to cooperate with the US natural gas industry, wary that any outreach would be seen by environmentalists as a capitulation on efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
While the EU has not elected to stop buying Russian gas — Russia is still sending gas to Europe via the original Nord Stream 1 pipeline — Britain on Tuesday said it will phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of the year.
Economist article suggests female CEOs are less corrupt than men, but research suggests otherwise
Studies have found that women in autocratic countries condone corruption as much as men do
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Contrary to a recent article published by The Economist, “Why women are less likely to be corrupt than men,” research indicates that given the right circumstances, women and men are equally prone to being corrupt.
The idea of women possibly being less corrupt than men gained prominence in the early 2000s. In 2011, the World Bank published a study, which showed that in countries with a greater proportion of female legislators, social workers were less likely to demand bribes.
This is not because women are more likely to confront arrangements or refuse to accept bribes, the study indicated. It is because women are less likely to be members of existing patronage networks, which are predominantly male.
Similarly, women have less opportunity to express or pursue corruption considering that there are fewer women than men in positions of power. Given such power, women may indeed be equally corrupt as men.
Therefore, women are not necessarily less corrupt than men, but are perceived to be less corrupt for a number of reasons.
According to a survey conducted by the World Values Survey, responses suggested women have a lower tolerance toward corrupt behaviors. However, it noted that this is true “only in democracies, but not in autocracies and environments where corruption is endemic and widely tolerated.”
It continued: “In autocracies and where corruption is endemic, women condone corruption as much as men do. In democracies, where corruption tends to be stigmatized to a higher degree, women disapprove of corruption more than men, and are less likely to engage in corrupt practices. This evidence seems to confirm that women are more sensitive to social cues.”
There are fewer women in senior leadership roles across industries. So, when women do make it to the top, even if they do so through unethical or illegal means, many are hailed as “courageous villains” or seen as a lesser evil than men who might commit similar crimes.
Take for example Elizabeth Holmes, the founder of Theranos, the now defunct health technology company whose valuation soared after it claimed to have revolutionized blood testing by developing methods that could use surprisingly small volumes of blood.
Despite being found guilty of wire fraud, many still admired her and hailed her as a femme fatale and “girl boss” who did not play by anyone’s rules. Many even acknowledged her guilt but remained impressed with her tactics, calling her an “audacious villain.”
Despite positive public attention, even admiration, women who are found to be corrupt or guilty of crime are actually creating a negative stigma for other female entrepreneurs because their chances to succeed (to this extent) are already fewer than men.
Recently, Netflix released the documentary “The Tinder Swindler” and the miniseries “Inventing Anna.” Both covered the real-life story of a con artist and each made it to the top 10 list in several countries, but reaction to the shows was quite different.
The former tells the story of Simon Leviev, who conned women for their affection and money, while the latter tells the story of Anna Sorokin — or Anna Delvey, as she prefers to be called — who conned men and women for their time, attention and money.
Leviev, although currently free, is widely hated for his emotional manipulation and fraud, and has been the source of inspiration for several memes, inspirational quotes and self-help articles.
Between 2013 and 2017, Sorokin pretended to be a wealthy German heiress named Anna Delvey. In 2017, she was arrested after defrauding or intentionally deceiving major financial institutions, banks, hotels and acquaintances in the US for a total of $275,000.
She was sentenced to four to 12 years imprisonment, deportation to Germany on her release, and ordered to pay a $24,000 fine and $199,000 restitution. Yet, audiences seem to admire her smarts and ability to con her way through the high fashion, art and financial worlds of New York.
A big part of her appeal is thanks to social media, particularly Instagram. Even her courtroom attire has its own Instagram account with more than 45,000 followers.
Tech and crypto, typically male-dominated fields, have their fair share of female con artists. Look at Ruja Ignatova, founder of Ponzi scheme OneCoin, which The Times described as “one of the biggest scams in history.” Despite defrauding people of billions and being sentenced to up to 90 years in prison, Ignatova has been missing since 2017.
According to a BBC report, she continues to own a luxury penthouse worth £13.5 million in London, which is currently being rented out.
Then there is Heather Morgan and her husband Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein who have been accused of conspiring to launder 119,754 bitcoins — now valued at $4.5 billion — stolen during a 2016 Bitfinex heist.
Last month, U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell in Washington overturned a New York judge’s ruling granting bail to Lichtenstein, while allowing Morgan to remain free pending trial. Howell said that both had skills and resources that could help them escape, but Lichtenstein had more “facility and skill” than Morgan and there was no indication that she had any access to the stolen cryptocurrency until it had been removed from the digital wallet that was allegedly controlled by her husband.
Whether it was Sorokin’s street smarts, Holmes’ ability to set up an innovative company, Ignatova’s disappearing act, or Morgan’s many talents from rapper to designer, all of these women have emotionally and financially defrauded people.
Yet, people seem to be more forgiving, even admiring, of them. It is possible that since fewer women make it to the top, people choose to laud their ability to do so, often ignoring the means they have chosen to get there.
Another common trend among these women, and other fraudsters and con artists, is the use of social media and the idea of “hustle” that has become so popular among the millennial generation.
“Within this (hustle) culture – which appears to be most prevalent on the image-based site Instagram, with #hustle appearing 28.7 million times, shortly followed by #grind on 24.8 million posts — wealth and success are prized above all, with the myth reinforced by influencers that if you just #hustle hard enough, the world is yours for the taking,” Laura Martin wrote in The Guardian.
But as Rachel Williams, Sorokin’s victim and former friend, wrote in Vanity Fair: “I think promoting this whole narrative and celebrating a sociopathic, narcissistic, proven criminal is wrong.”