You are here

  • Home
  • Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week

Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week

Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week
Short Url

https://arab.news/cxxxs

Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week

Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week
Updated 12 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI closed lower on Wednesday, despite the recent US ban on Russian imports driving brent crude oil near $130 per barrel.

At the closing bell, TASI lost 0.88 percent to 12,739 points, while the parallel market, Nomu, surged 1.03 percent to 24,796 points.

Stock exchanges in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Qatar joined the volatile downturn, with the Abu Dhabi index dropping 2.2 percent.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Oman and Kuwait stocks registered gains at 0.8 and 0.6 percent, respectively, while Bahrain’s BAX was flat.

The Egyptian blue-chip index EGX30 slightly rebounded from four days of losses as it added 0.2 percent.

Stock News

  • Saudi Chemical Co. signed an initial agreement with global defense firm EXPAL Systems to localize the production of military products in Riyadh
  • Batic Investments and Logistics Co., owner of Mubarrad, inked a memorandum of understanding to fully acquire Afkar Logistics Co.
  • Saudi Azm for Communication and Information Technology Co. sealed a deal with the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority to support the growth of SMEs
  • A unit of Advanced Petrochemical Co. has closed a loan deal worth SR3 billion ($800 million) with the Saudi Industrial Development Fund, known as SIDF
  • Buruj Cooperative Insurance saw its profit before Zakat drop 7.6 percent year-on-year to SR15.8 million in 2021
  • Saudi Industrial exports Co. announced it has settled bad debt amounting to $5.34 million from previous clients in Ethiopia
  • City Cement Co. posted a decline in profit of 27 percent to SR160 million in 2021, mainly driven by a drop in sales. That said, the company’s board has proposed dividends of SR0.5 per share for the second half of 2021
  • Ataa Educational Co. saw nearly a 500 percent jump in profits to SR68 million in the second half of 2021
  • Saudi Automotive Services Co., SASCO, reported a 26 percent increase in profit to SR50 million in 2021
  • National Industrialization Co., known as Tansee, swung from losses of SR447 million into a profit of SR1.36 billion in 2021
  • Banque Saudi Fransi’s CEO, Rayan Fayez, resigned and will continue as a board member effective May 31
  • Arab Sea Information System Co. achieved SR21.5 million profit in 2021, after erasing losses of SR15.8 million from a year earlier as revenue soared
  • Saudi Southern Province Cement Co. saw a 26 percent decline in profit to SR450 million in 2021 due to a drop in sales

Calendar

March 11, 2022

  • End of Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Co.’s, or AMAK, IPO retail subscription

March 13, 2022

  • Nahdi Medical Co. will start IPO retail offering

March 14, 2022

  • Pharmacy chain operator, Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co., will list on TASI

March 15, 2022

  • End of Nahdi Medical Co.’s IPO retail offering
  • Saudi Home Loans will begin its IPO book-building process

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO

Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO

Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. is the latest in joining the ongoing listing spree on Saudi stock exchange.

The pharmacy chain operator will list on Saudi Arabia’s main index TASI on March 14, a bourse filing showed.

Ahead of listing, the Saudi-based firm collected SR1.9 billion ($500 million) from an IPO that was priced at the end of an indicative range after seeing strong investor demand.

READ More: Saudi pharmacy chain Al-Dawaa targets to exceed 1000 stores after $500m IPO

The company offered 25.5 million shares, representing 30 percent of capital. 

GIB Capital was the financial advisor, lead manager, book-runner, and underwriter of the offering. 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years

Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Updated 9 min 55 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN 
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years

Saudi January industrial output sees 3rd highest rise in 3 years
Updated 9 min 55 sec ago
RINAT GAINULLIN  Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Increased oil output has driven Saudi Industrial Production Index in January to increase by 11.1 percent on an annual basis, official data showed. 

The index, also known as IPI, saw the third-highest rise in the last three years, the Saudi general authority for statistics said on Thursday.

This positive performance was mainly due to a 11.4 percent rise in mining and quarrying sector, which includes oil production as well.

The Kingdom pumped at a level of over 10 million barrels per day in January.

The IPI in January recorded its 9th monthly increase in a row, the data from GaStat showed. 

The industrial output in Saudi Arabia had seen negative growth rates in 2019 and again in 2020 partly due to the impact of the pandemic.

Annual growth in manufacturing stood at 9.7 percent.

Electricity and gas supplies grew 15.7 percent, the highest rate of growth seen since January 2021, according to GaStat data.

Topics: economy

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap

Oil rises as market weighs OPEC filling Russia supply gap
Updated 57 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Oil prices rose on Thursday following a sharp drop in the previous session as the market contemplated whether major producers would boost supply to help plug the gap in output from Russia due to sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine.

Brent crude LCOc1 futures were up $3.10, or 2.8 percent, at $114.24 a barrel at 0419 GMT after trading in a more than $5 range. The benchmark contract slumped 13 percent in the previous session in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude CLc1 futures were up $1.58, or 1.5 percent, at $110.28 a barrel, after trading in a more than $4 range. The contract had tumbled 12.5 percent in the previous session in the biggest daily decline since November.



UAE energy minister makes his stand clear 

UAE Energy Minister Suhail Al-Mazrouei said on Twitter late on Wednesday his country is committed to the existing agreement by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia, together called OPEC+, to ramp up oil supply by 400,000 barrels per day monthly following sharp cuts in 2020.

“The UAE believes in the value OPEC+ brings to the oil market,” Al-Mazrouei said. Just hours before, prices slumped on comments from UAE’s ambassador to Washington saying his country will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output to fill the supply gap due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Russia calls its incursion a “special operation” to disarm its neighbor. 

The comments from UAE officials came as the market also took into account moves by the United States to ease sanctions on Venezuelan oil and efforts to seal a nuclear deal with Tehran, which could lead to more oil supply coming from Iran later this year.

OPEC+ agreement in its current form coming to an end? 

While UAE and Saudi Arabia have spare capacity, some other OPEC+ producers are struggling to meet their output targets due to underinvestment in infrastructure over the past few years, which will limit their ability to lift output further.

“We think it will be challenging for OPEC+ to boost production in this environment,” Commonwealth Bank commodities analyst Vivek Dhar said.

However, Standard Chartered analysts predicted OPEC would look to fill the Russian supply gap, “effectively ending the OPEC+ agreement in its current form.” 

Biden uses executive powers to impose a ban on Russian oil

A majority of the US House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to impose a ban on imports of Russian oil and other energy products in retaliation for Moscow’s ongoing attack on Ukraine. 

With the vote still underway, the Democratic-controlled House was poised to pass the bill after President Joe Biden on Tuesday used his executive powers to impose such a ban.

Gold prices drop

Gold prices fell on Thursday, as global shares rallied tracking Wall Street gains following a retreat in oil prices, after the United Arab Emirates said it would help increase oil production, making safe-haven bullion less appealing.

Spot gold fell 0.8 percent to $1,975.79 per ounce by 0420 GMT, after prices slumped 1 percent earlier in the session. US gold futures shed 0.3 percent to $1,982.40.

The safe-haven metal pulled back about 3 percent in the previous session, its worst intraday decline since January 2021, dropping from a near-record high since August 2020 hit on Tuesday.

Topics: energy Oil

Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double

Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double

Saudi automotive firm SASCO sees 26% jump in profit as sales double
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, reported a 26-percent increase in profit in 2021 as sales almost doubled.

Net profit hit SR50 million ($13 million), up from SR40 million a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

The company attributed the profit hike to over a 90-percent increase in revenue to SR4.06 billion during the year.

SASCO operates car service stations, restaurants, and a gasoline transporter fleet. It also supplies spare parts for workshops. It also looks at ways to expand locally,

The firm had earlier closed a SR1.1 billion deal to acquire 80 percent of NAFT Services Limited Co., which has over 200 gas stations across the Kingdom.

 

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry

CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry

CERAWeek — Industry leaders say scarcity of gas a greater worry
  • Panelists at this year’s CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply
Updated 10 March 2022
Reuters

HOUSTON: Energy industry leaders said the burgeoning energy crisis is perhaps more dire in natural gas markets than in crude oil, due to Europe’s dependency on Russia and as prices have been sky-high for months.

Panelists at this year’s CERAWeek conference in Houston have stressed a greater need for secure energy supply. While world crude markets have been roiled by the US decision to stop importing Russian oil, Asian and European gas markets have been in turmoil since last year as Russia slowed pipeline flows.

“Clearly what is happening in Europe is the problem of scarcity of gas. It’s not oil,” Gabriel Obiang Lima, Equatorial Guinea’s minister of hydrocarbons said at the conference.

Russia is the world’s largest exporter of natural gas, shipping out roughly 23 billion cubic feet of gas every day, of which about 90 percent goes to Europe or Eurasia, with about half of that going to Germany, Italy, France and Belarus.

The US led an effort early in the year to secure more supply via liquefied natural gas cargoes for Europe earlier, US State Department Senior Adviser Amos Hochstein told the audience in Houston on Tuesday.

He said that energy “is the card (Russian President Vladimir) Putin thinks he has to intimidate his neighbors.” The US is the world’s top gas producer, however, currently exports just about all it can in LNG — about 12.6 bcfd, which it sends to destinations across Europe and Asia.

“There’s just no additional LNG that’s coming online to bridge the gap for the gas that’s going to be needed by Europe next year — and it was cold in Asia, and Asia has no other alternative,” said Michael Smith, founder and chief executive of Freeport LNG.

A source familiar with the White House’s thinking said the Biden administration is mulling how much to cooperate with the US natural gas industry, wary that any outreach would be seen by environmentalists as a capitulation on efforts to reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

While the EU has not elected to stop buying Russian gas — Russia is still sending gas to Europe via the original Nord Stream 1 pipeline — Britain on Tuesday said it will phase out purchases of Russian oil and gas by the end of the year.

Topics: CERAWeek conference energy supply

Related

CERAWeek 2022 — With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments ‘Work with us’
Business & Economy
CERAWeek 2022 — With bans on Russian oil, energy execs tell governments ‘Work with us’
Update CERAWeek 2022 — Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis
Business & Economy
CERAWeek 2022 — Aramco CEO says Ukraine invasion has accelerated global energy crisis

Latest updates

Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week
Here’s what you need to know as TASI wraps up the trading week
Inside Netflix’s new romantic anthology series from the Arab world
Inside Netflix’s new romantic anthology series from the Arab world
Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO
Saudi Al-Dawaa to list on TASI early next week after $500m IPO
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic comments
Jameela Jamil calls out Kim Kardashian for work ethic comments
WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukraine medical centers hit
WHO: Maternity hospital among 18 Ukraine medical centers hit

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.