  Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Image of crude oil distillation unit. knpc.com.
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line

Kuwait National Petroleum Co. launches its fifth liquified gas line
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Kuwait National Petroleum Co. has launched it's fifth liquified natural gas line at Mina Al Ahmadi Refinery, which is its second largest project following the Clean Fuels project. 

The new pipeline marks a 30 percent increase in the firm’s production of liquified gas, as it adds around 805 million square feet of gas and 106,000 barrels of condensates, the Kuwait News Agency reported citing the CEO.

This comes as the company aims to expand profitable derivatives that correspond to global markets, Waleed Al Bader added. 

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The National Water Co. partnered with the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones, or MODON, to supply a number of industrial cities with drinking water. 

The NWC will supply industrial cities with over 14 million cubic meters of drinking water or 7,900 cubic meters per day, the company said in a statement.  

FASTFACT

Agreement duration

The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement.

"The drinking water services in the project will serve more than 9 industrial cities for five years from the date of signing the agreement," said Nemer bin Mohammed Al-Shebel, CEO of the company. 

This comes as part of the parties’ efforts to promote water sustainability in existing industrial cities in line with Saudi Vision 2030 to achieve environmental safety and maximize benefit from them.

Established in 2001, MODON aims to develop industrial lands with integrated services as it oversees 36 existing and under-development industrial cities across the Kingdom. 

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China

Aramco’s JV to develop 300k bpd refinery, petrochemical complex in North China
Updated 14 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant, Aramco, made the final investment decision to participate in a major integrated refinery and petrochemical complex in Northeast China.

The greenfield project includes 300,000 barrels per day refinery capacity and petrochemical units, according to a statement.

To be built in the city of Panjin in China’s Liaoning Province, the facility will help meet the country’s growing demand for energy and chemical products.

FASTFACT

Start date

Plant expected to start operation in 2024, with Aramco supplying up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock

Huajin Aramco Petrochemical Co., a joint venture between Aramco, North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corp. and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group, will develop the liquids-to-chemicals complex.

Expected to start operation in 2024, Aramco will supply up to 210,000 bpd of crude oil feedstock to the complex, it said in a statement. 

“China is a cornerstone of our downstream expansion strategy in Asia and an increasingly significant driver of global chemical demand,” Aramco’s senior vice president of downstream said. 

“Continued energy security remains a shared priority, and this partnership represents another major milestone in our journey together,” Mohammed Al Qahtani added. 

 

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022

Saudi Arabia startups secure more than half of MENA funding in February 2022
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Middle East and North Africa region secured $375 million in startup funding across 81 deals in February 2022, with Saudi firms taking in 58 percent of the money.

Investment funding in the MENA region has seen a 51 percent increase on a month-to-month basis, and a 134 percent on a year-to-year basis, according to a report by Wamda.

Startups in the logistics sector raised the most funding in February with $120 million in the region, and the Kingdom’s startup Trukker secured $96 million in its series B round.

The Kingdom was also the most active in terms of investor participation with 27 deals, while UAE investors participated in 22 agreements, according to a report by Wamda.

UAE startups raised $77.6 million while Egypt pulled in $70 million.

Together with Saudi Arabia, those three markets amounted to 98 percent of overall funding in the region.

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses

Invest Saudi witnesses 250 percent growth, issues 4,431 foreign investment licenses
Updated 10 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Saudi Arabia’s National Transformation Program has announced that 4,431 foreign investment licenses have been issued in 2021, up 250 percent from 2020. 

NTP attributed this progress to the Saudi Invest program, designed to enable the clear, unified, and effective communication of the Kingdom’s investment opportunities to global and domestic investors and private sector businesses. 

In 2022, 44 international companies chose Riyadh as their regional headquarters. 

Moreover, 27 agreements were signed between Saudi Arabian firms and French companies during the Saudi-French Investment Forum in 2021. 

The announcement was made on the NTP’s official Twitter account.

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI

EDGE Group’s NIMR signs manufacturing licensing agreement with SAMI
Updated 10 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Military vehicle manufacturer NIMR has signed a manufacturing license agreement with Saudi Arabian Military Industries. 

The agreement has been signed to boost SAMI’s domestic industrial capabilities and to enable the production of the JAIS 4x4 vehicle in Saudi Arabia.

“At NIMR, we feel a fantastic sense of achievement at signing this licensing agreement and moving forward to the next stage of this landmark partnership with our colleagues at SAMI,” said Faris Khalaf Al Mazrouei, chairman of the NIMR board. 

Walid Abukhaled, CEO of SAMI, said: “With this manufacturing license agreement, we at SAMI are taking a huge step toward our mission to develop world-class defense technologies and systems within Saudi Arabia in line with the Vision 2030 objective to localize 50 percent of the Kingdom’s military spending.”

Saudi Arabia to host global entrepreneurship conference with participation of 180 countries
Saudi Arabia to host global entrepreneurship conference with participation of 180 countries
World Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
World Health Organization warns of ‘deltacron’ variant spreading in Europe
Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Two dead as UN, AU warn of ‘grave danger’ in Sudan
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
Google and Malian teams save manuscripts rescued from Islamists online
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water
National Water Co. sign deal to supply industrial cities with water

