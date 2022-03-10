Saudi Arabia to host 180-country Global Entrepreneurship Congress

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the Global Entrepreneurship Congress, with more than 180 countries taking part from March 27-30, 2022, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The event will be held in Riyadh under the patronage of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and organized by the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at), in collaboration with the Global Entrepreneurship Network.

The GEC will take place at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center and the Ritz-Carlton hotel.

GEN chose Riyadh to host the congress because, according to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, the Kingdom ranked first out of 45 countries in the following categories: Good opportunities to start a business, ease of starting a business, business response to the COVID-19 pandemic and government response to the pandemic.

Titled “Reboot, Rethink, Regenerate,” the GEC will be one of the first live global gatherings of investors, policymakers and community leaders since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Attendees will discuss the economic challenges facing the global entrepreneurial environment, exchange experiences, seize investment opportunities and extract the lessons learned from the challenges of the pandemic.

More than 150 people will speak at the event, including Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.

The congress will also include an accompanying exhibition, workshops and innovation sections.

It will provide policymakers with an important opportunity to listen to entrepreneurs and understand the challenges of doing business in the post-pandemic world. The event aims to establish a sustainable and resilient unified global entrepreneurial environment.