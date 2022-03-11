You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general, speaks at a news conference following a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on March 7. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP)
Martin Griffiths, UN under-secretary-general, speaks at a news conference following a UN Security Council meeting on the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine on March 7. (Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine

UN council to meet on Russian claim of US labs in Ukraine
  Washington warns that Russia's claims of US military biological activities in Ukraine is meant to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: The UN Security Council scheduled a meeting Friday at Russia’s request to discuss what Moscow claims are “the military biological activities of the US on the territory of Ukraine,” allegations vehemently denied by the Biden administration.
“This is exactly the kind of false flag effort we have warned Russia might initiate to justify a biological or chemical weapons attack,” Olivia Dalton, spokesperson for the US Mission to the United Nations said late Thursday. “We’re not going to let Russia gaslight the world or use the UN Security Council as a venue for promoting their disinformation.”
The Russian request, announced in a tweet Thursday afternoon from its first deputy UN ambassador, Dmitry Polyansky, follows the US rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is running chemical and biological labs with US support.
In response to this week’s accusations by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova — without evidence — White House press secretary Jen Psaki issued a public warning Wednesday that Russia might use chemical or biological weapons against Ukraine, the neighbor it has invaded.
Psaki called Russia’s claim “preposterous” and tweeted: “This is all an obvious ploy by Russia to try to justify its further premeditated, unprovoked, and unjustified attack on Ukraine.”
Pentagon press secretary John Kirby on Wednesday called the Russian claim “a bunch of malarkey.”
Dalton said “Russia has a well-documented history of using chemical weapons and has long maintained a biological weapons program in violation of international law” as well as “a track record of falsely accusing the West of the very violations that Russia itself is perpetrating.”
Dmitry Chumakov, another Russian deputy UN ambassador, repeated the accusation Wednesday, urging Western media to cover “the news about secret biological laboratories in Ukraine.”
A tweet from Russia’s Ministry of Defense, after Polyansky’s tweet calling for a council meeting, referred to a “briefing on the results of the analysis of documents related to the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine.”
The UN announced Thursday evening that the meeting will take place at 10am EST but then pushed it back to 11am EST. UN disarmament chief Izumi Nakamitsu and UN political chief Rosemary DiCarlo are scheduled to brief the council.
UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric reiterated Thursday what he said Wednesday — that the World Health Organization, which has been working with the Ukrainian government, “said they are unaware of any activity on the part of the Ukrainian government which is inconsistent with its international treaty obligations, including on chemical weapons or biological weapons.”
The United States for months has warned about Russian “false flag” operations to create a pretext for the invasion.
The White House warning, and Dalton’s statement Thursday, suggested Russia might seek to create a pretense for further escalating the two-week-old conflict that has seen the Russian offensive slowed by stronger than expected Ukrainian defenders, but not stopped.
The international community for years has assessed that Russia used chemical weapons in carrying out assassination attempts against Putin enemies like Alexey Navalny, now in a Russian prison, and former spy Sergei Skripal, who lives in the United Kingdom. Russia also supports the Assad government in Syria, which has used chemical weapons against its people in an 11-year-long civil war.
The Security Council held its monthly meeting Thursday on Syria’s chemical weapons with disarmament chief Nakamitsu criticizing the Syrian government for repeatedly refusing to answer questions about its chemical weapons program and urging the Assad government to do so.

Last June, the head of the international chemical weapons watchdog, Fernando Arias, said its experts investigated 77 allegations against Syria and concluded that in 17 cases chemical weapons were likely or definitely used.
Nakamitsu ended her statement on Thursday by saying: “The use of chemical weapons is a grave violation of international law and an affront to our shared humanity.”
“We need to remain vigilant to ensure that those awful weapons are never used again, and are eliminated, not only in Syria, but everywhere,” she said.
US deputy ambassador Richard Mills said that unfortunately Syria has help on the council from its ally Russia, which he said “has repeatedly spread disinformation regarding Syria’s repeated use of chemical weapons.”
“The recent web of lies that Russia has cast in an attempt to justify the premeditated and unjustified war it has undertaken against Ukraine, should make clear, once and for all, that Russia also cannot be trusted when it talks about chemical weapon use in Syria,” Mills said.
Britain’s deputy ambassador, James Kariuki, told the council that “the parallels” between Russia’s action in Ukraine — “besieging cities, killing civilians indiscriminately, forcing millions to flee in search of safety” — and its actions in Syria “are clear.”
“Regrettably, the comparison also extends to chemical weapons, as we see the familiar specter of Russian chemical weapons disinformation raising its head in Ukraine,” he said.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict UN Security Council biological weapons chemical weapons

Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine hopes 'humanitarian corridor' from Mariupol will open

Ukraine hopes ‘humanitarian corridor’ from Mariupol will open
  Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city for more than a week
Updated 4 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV, Ukraine: Ukraine hopes a “humanitarian corridor” will be opened successfully for civilians to leave the besieged southern port city of Mariupol on Friday, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
Residents have been cowering under fire, and without power or water, in the strategically important city of over 400,000 people for more than a week and attempts to arrange a local cease-fire and safe passage out have failed repeatedly.
Three people were killed in an attack on a hospital in Mariupol this week, Ukrainian officials said.
“We hope it (the corridor) will work today,” Vereshchuk said in a televised statement in which she said she hoped several other humanitarian corridors would also be opened by Russian forces who invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A convoy of about 225 people in 50 cars and a bus set out from the city of Enerhodar, heading to nearby Zaporizhzhia in eastern Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia’s regional governor said.
“We are waiting in Zaporizhzhia,” Governor Oleksandr Starukh said on the Telegram messaging app.
Russia’s defense ministry said it would open humanitarian corridors from Kyiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mariupol and Chernihiv.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that not a single civilian had been able to leave Mariupol on Thursday although Ukrainian authorities had managed to evacuate almost 40,000 people from five other cities.
He blamed Russian shelling for the failure of the evacuation attempt from Mariupol.
Russia has blamed Ukraine for the collapse of humanitarian corridors and denies targeting civilians. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation” to disarm Ukraine and unseat leaders it calls neo-Nazis.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object

Pakistan warns arch-rival India over mystery flying object
  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes
  • ‘Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain’
Updated 35 min 1 sec ago
Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday warned New Delhi of “unpleasant consequences” over what it said was an Indian-originated, but unidentified high-altitude supersonic object that crashed in Pakistani territory.
Pakistan foreign office said in a statement it summoned on Friday India’s charge d’affaires in Islamabad to lodge a protest over what it said was the unprovoked violation of its airspace. Pakistan called for an investigation of the incident, which it said could have endangered passenger flights and civilian lives.
Pakistan warned India in the statement “to be mindful of the unpleasant consequences of such negligence and take effective measures to avoid the recurrence off such violations in future.”
The two nuclear-armed neighbors have fought three wars and have engaged in numerous military clashes, most recently in 2019 which saw the air forces of the two engage in combat.
In a hurriedly called news conference late on Thursday night, Pakistan military spokesman Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar said, “On 9 March a high-speed flying object was picked up inside Indian territory by air defense operations center of the Pakistan air force.”
He said the military was not sure of the nature of the object, which he said crashed near the eastern Pakistani city of Mian Channu and originated from the Indian city of Sirsa, in India’s western Haryana province.
Pakistan also called on India to share outcome of the investigation into the incident.
There was no immediate response from India’s Ministry of External Affairs to a Reuters’ query on the matter.
“The flight path of this object endangered many national and international passenger flights both in Indian and Pakistani airspace as well as human life and property of ground,” said military spokesman Iftikhar.
A Pakistan air force official at the news conference said the object was being analyzed forensically and initial studies suggested it was a surface-to-surface supersonic missile, but was unarmed.
He said it traveled at an altitude of 40,000 feet, at Mach 3, and flew 124 kilometers in Pakistani airspace before crashing.
Iftikhar said the military would not jump to conclusions until they got an explanation from India, but said that Pakistan strongly protested against a “flagrant violation” of its airspace.
“Whatever caused this incident to happen, it is for the Indians to explain,” Iftikhar said.

Topics: Pakistan India

Lava flows as Indonesia's Mount Merapi continues to erupt

Lava flows as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continues to erupt
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

Lava flows as Indonesia's Mount Merapi continues to erupt

Lava flows as Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continues to erupt
  • It is Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November 2020
  • Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

YOGYAKARTA, Indonesia: Indonesia’s Mount Merapi continued to erupt Friday, forcing authorities to halt tourism and mining activities on the slopes of the country’s most active volcano.
The volcano on the densely populated island of Java unleashed clouds of hot ash shortly before midnight Wednesday into early morning Thursday and fast-moving pyroclastic flows — a mixture of rock, lava and gas — traveled up to 5 kilometers down its slopes. It was Mount Merapi’s biggest lava flow since authorities raised its danger level in November 2020, said Hanik Humaida, the head of Yogyakarta’s Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center.
Dozens of light eruptions continued during the day Thursday with a river of lava and searing gas clouds flowing 2.5km down its slopes. No casualties were reported. About 253 people were evacuated to temporary shelters but they returned to the volcano’s fertile slopes after the activity subsided, Humaida said.
The volcano eruption on Friday spewed a column of hot clouds rising 100 meters into the air with avalanches of incandescent lava at least 15 times, according to the Geological Disaster Technology Research and Development Center. Using seismic and other data, the agency estimated the lava spread less then 2 kilometers from the crater.
Eko Budi Lelono, who heads Indonesia’s Geology and Volcanology Research Agency, said residents living on Merapi’s slopes were advised to stay 7km away from the crater’s mouth and should be aware of the danger posed by lava.
He said the lava dome just below Merapi’s southwest rim and the lava dome in the crater both have been active since last year. The volume was estimated at 1.5 million cubic meters in the southwest rim dome and 3.2 million cubic meters in the crater before partially collapsing in the past two days, sending pyroclastic flows traveling fast down the southwest flank.
“We estimate the potential danger is not more than 7 kilometers,” Humaida said.
Authorities have closed at least five tourism attractions located within the danger zone of 5km from the crater and halted mining activities along the volcano’s rivers, Humaida said. Activities out of the danger zone remained open.
Mount Merapi is the most active of more than 120 active volcanoes in Indonesia and has repeatedly erupted with lava and gas clouds recently. The Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center did not raise Merapi’s alert status, which already was at the second-highest of four levels since it began erupting last November.
The 2,968-meter peak is near Yogyakarta, an ancient city of several hundred thousand people embedded in a large metro area. The city is also a center of Javanese culture and a seat of royal dynasties going back centuries.
Merapi’s last major eruption in 2010 killed 347 people and caused the evacuation of 20,000 villagers.
Indonesia, an archipelago of 270 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic activity because it sits along the “Ring of Fire,” a horseshoe-shaped series of seismic fault lines around the Pacific Ocean.
Its last major eruption was in December, when Mount Semeru, the highest volcano on Java island, erupted with fury and left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Several of the injured had serious burns, and the eruption damaged 5,200 houses and buildings.

Topics: Indonesia Mount Merapi

Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea

Japan, South Korea leaders agree to boost ties with US to tackle North Korea
  North Korea recently used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile system in two secretive launches
Updated 11 March 2022
Reuters

TOKYO/SEOUL: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol said they had agreed on Friday to ramp up three-way ties with the United States in responding to North Korea’s evolving military threat.
Kishida told reporters after a phone call with Yoon the two agreed to stay in close contact over North Korea and shared the view it would be good to meet as soon as possible.
North Korea recently used what would be its largest ever intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system in two secretive launches, likely paving the way for a resumption of long-range tests, US and South Korean officials said on Friday .
Kishida said pretty much all diplomatic options are open in dealing with North Korea, possibly including sanctions, and that Japan will stay in close contact with the United States and South Korea on any response.
A spokeswoman for Yoon, who won Wednesday’s presidential election, said he expressed hopes for greater trilateral cooperation involving the United States in dealing with North Korea.
Relations between the two neighbors have been strained over issues stemming from Japan’s 1910-45 colonization over the Korean peninsula, including victims of Japan’s forced labor and mobilization of wartime brothels.
Good bilateral ties are essential and need to be advanced given the state of world affairs, Kishida said.
Yoon told Kishida it would be important to resolve bilateral pending issues in a “reasonable, mutually beneficial manner,” adding both sides have many areas of cooperation including regional security and the economy.
Yoon also shared condolences to the victims and the families of the 2011 earthquake that struck off the northeastern Japan, marking its 11th anniversary, she added.

Topics: Japan South Korea North Korea US

US reverses course, allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum

US reverses course, allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

US reverses course, allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum

US reverses course, allows Ukrainian family to seek asylum
  • The woman left Ukraine with her children Feb. 27 as friends warned her that Russia might invade
  • She plans to settle with family in the San Francisco area and seek asylum
Updated 11 March 2022
AP

TIJUANA, Mexico: US authorities allowed a Ukrainian woman and her three children to seek asylum Thursday, a reversal from a day earlier when she was denied entry under the Biden administration’s sweeping restrictions for seeking humanitarian protection.
The 34-year-old woman and her children — ages 14, 12 and 6 — entered San Diego for processing after authorities blocked her path hours earlier, triggering sharp criticism from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and other Democrats.
Blaine Bookey, legal director of the Center for Gender & Refugee Studies, was returning to San Diego Wednesday from Tijuana, where she was helping Haitian migrants. She saw the Ukrainian woman crying with her children, looking “very uncomfortable” with a reporter “in her face.”
Bookey’s tweets and media coverage sparked renewed criticism of a Trump-era order to deny people a chance to seek asylum under an order to prevent spread of COVID-19 known as Title 42 authority.
Schumer raised the Ukrainian woman’s case as he called for an end to use of Title 42, which the Biden administration has defended as health risks from COVID-19 have subsided.
“They requested refuge in one of the ports of entry on our southern border, but were turned away because of Title 42,” Schumer said on a conference call with reporters. “This is not who we are as a country. Continuing this Trump-era policy has defied common sense and common decency.”
US Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Migrants have been expelled more than 1.6 million times since Title 42 was introduced in March 2020.
The Ukrainian woman, who identified herself to reporters only as Sofiia, tried entering the US in a car with a relative this week but was blocked, Bookey said. Another attempt on foot Wednesday was also stopped but Bookey found her before she returned to her Tijuana hotel to wait for news.
Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director for Al Otro Lado advocacy group, said she got a call from CBP early Thursday, telling the woman to pack her bags and be ready on short notice. She was told to come hours later.
“She’s just been very stoic for her kids and I think she let herself get emotional,” Bookey said.
The woman left Ukraine with her children Feb. 27 as friends warned her that Russia might invade. She went to Moldova, Romania and Mexico, arriving in Tijuana on Monday. She plans to settle with family in the San Francisco area and seek asylum.
The woman pulled a small red suitcase and carried a pink backpack patterned with tiny dogs as she walked into the US with her 6-year-old daughter beside her and her older children behind.
Mexico accepts citizens from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador who are expelled under Title 42 authority. People of other nationalities are subject to expulsion but many are released in the United States to seek asylum due to difficulties flying them home. They must be on US soil to claim protection, though, and authorities often block their path.
Thousands of Russians have sought asylum at San Diego border crossings in recent months after flying to Mexico. People from Ukraine and other former Soviet republics use the same route but in much lower numbers. In January, 248 Ukrainians crossed the US-Mexico border, with three out of four in San Diego.
A 27-year-old Ukrainian who asked to be identified only as Kristina was left behind on the Mexican side of the border Thursday with her fiancé, a US citizen. She said she had been living in Kyiv when the fighting started.
“It was so scary,” Kristina said. “We just woke up and there was bombing. We never expected this.”
Kristina fled to Poland but hotels and apartments were full. She flew to Mexico where her fiancé was trying to help her get into the US They spent hours waiting at the border.
“They don’t listen to us,” she said.
___
Associated Press writers Ben Fox in Washington and Elliot Spagat in San Diego contributed.

Topics: Center for Gender & Refugee Studies Ukraine Chuck Schumer

