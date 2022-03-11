You are here

Oil Update: Oil on course for biggest decline since November as supply worries ease
Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine (Shutterstock)
Oil Update: Oil on course for biggest decline since November as supply worries ease
Oil prices went in and out of positive territory Friday and were headed for their biggest weekly decline since November as traders looked toward ways in which disruptions of Russian oil supply could be remedied in a tight market.

Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine and hit their highest levels since 2008 but have pulled back a bit this week on hopes that some producing countries may act to increase supply.

Brent crude futures were up 10 cents, or 0.1 percent, at $109.43 a barrel by 1353 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose 23 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $106.25 a barrel.

Brent, which rose over 20 percent last week, was on track for a weekly fall of 7.6 percent after hitting $139.13 on Monday. US crude was headed for a weekly drop of 8.4 percent after touching a high of $130.50 on Monday. Both contracts last touched these price peaks in 2008.

Volatility was fueled this week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed the United States and many Western oil firms to stop buying Russian oil amid talk of potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates.

“We have a close eye on the pressure valves that will absorb the supply shock,” said UBS head of economics Norbert Ruecker.

“These include more strategic storage releases, more US shale oil, and more petro-nations’ oil including the element of the high diplomatic cost the West is willing to bear by possibly allowing Iran and even Venezuela back to the market, and ultimately the economic costs by high fuel prices curbing demand and temporarily denting growth.”

EU sanctions

The EU will not impose sanctions on Russian gas or oil, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said in a video posted on his Facebook page on Friday, amid a summit of the bloc’s leaders in France.

“The most important issue for us has been settled in a favorable way: there won’t be sanctions that would apply to gas or oil, so Hungary’s energy supply is secure in the upcoming period,” Orban added.

The EU’s decision is at odds with the US, with President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposing an immediate ban on Russian oil and energy imports.

However, Europe is more reliant on energy supplied by Russia.

About 45 percent of the gas imported by Italy comes from Russia, while for Germany, 55 percent of gas purchases are supplied by Moscow.

But if gas represents 42 percent of Italy's energy consumption, it only represents a quarter for Germany.

Simone Tagliapietra, professor of energy at the Catholic University of Milan, told AFP that due to soaring prices the EU would pay, beginning in April, 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) per day to Moscow for its energy needs.

Gazprom

Russian natural gas company Gazprom said on Friday it was continuing gas shipments via Ukraine at an unchanged volume of 109.5 million cubic metres a day, according to Reuters.

Topics: Oil EU Russia Ukraine

UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters
ROME: International food and feed prices could rise by up to 20 percent as a result of the conflict in Ukraine, triggering a jump in global malnourishment, the United Nations food agency said on Friday, according to Reuters.

The Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organization said it was not clear whether Ukraine would be able to harvest crops if the war dragged on, while uncertainty also surrounded the prospects for Russian exports in the coming year.

FAO said Russia was the world’s largest exporter of wheat and Ukraine was the fifth largest. Together, they provide 19 percent of the world’s barley supply, 14 percent of wheat, and 4 percent of maize, making up more than one-third of global cereal exports.

Russia is also a world leader in fertilizer exports.

“The likely disruptions to agricultural activities of these two major exporters of staple commodities could seriously escalate food insecurity globally,” FAO Director General Qu Dongyu said in a statement.

FAO’s food price index hit a record high in February, and looks certain to climb further still in the months ahead as the consequences of the conflict reverberate around the world.

FAO said only part of the expected shortfall in exports from Russia and Ukraine could be met by other countries.

“Worryingly, the resulting global supply gap could push up international food and feed prices by 8 to 22 percent above their already elevated levels,” it said.

Between 20 percent and 30 percent of fields used to grow winter cereals, maize and sunflower in Ukraine will not be planted or will remain unharvested during the 2022/23 season, FAO predicted.

FAO said 50 countries, including many of the least developed nations, depend on Russia and Ukraine for 30 percent or more of their wheat supplies, leaving them especially vulnerable.

“The global number of undernourished people could increase by 8 to 13 million people in 2022/23,” FAO said.

The most pronounced rises would be seen in the Asia-Pacific region followed by sub-Saharan Africa, the Near East and North Africa.

FAO urged other countries not to impose export restrictions on their own produce. “They exacerbate price volatility, limit the buffer capacity of the global market, and have negative impacts over the medium term,” the agency said.

A number of countries worldwide have announced food export restrictions or are considering bans to protect their domestic supplies after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a “special operation.” 

Topics: Russia Ukraine Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

BAE Systems has Saudi Arabia’s 2030 localization targets as its core goal
RIYADH: The recent transformation in Saudi Arabia’s defense procurement systems has been  welcomed by UK firm BAE Systems, as it provides them with clarity on what is valuable to the Kingdom.

Simon Barnes, managing director of BAE Systems Saudi Arabia, said localization of capability is at the absolute heart of their strategy in Saudi Arabia and they are partnering with the Kingdom’s national defense company and the industry’s regulator to ensure that they continue the journey they started 55 years ago.

As one of the largest defense contractors in Europe and ranked seventh in the world based on revenue, BAE Systems is present across the Kingdom and delivers key products and services to the Royal Saudi Air Force, the Royal Saudi Naval Force, and other Saudi industries.

“All of our programs have got localization at the core, and we are very proud of the capability we have transferred so far over a number of years, and we want to do more of that looking to the future,” Barnes told Arab News on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh.

He split up BAE’s localization ambitions into three main pillars: investing in their Saudi national workforce and capability; investing in local businesses and industry; and transferring capability that has lasted and can be expanded across the Kingdom into new projects and opportunities.

BAE Systems currently employs over 7,000 people in the Kingdom and 75 percent are Saudi nationals.

“We are very proud of the fact that we have one of the first graduate programs here in Saudi Arabia, and we have the first Saudi national modern apprenticeship program,” Barnes said.

He added that they are working very seriously in training the next generation of Saudi engineers and technicians, and asides from their own programs, they also have university collaborations.

“We are training people to be able to support, maintain, and then ultimately engineer systems here in Saudi, that is the core of what we are doing at the moment in terms of training.”

One major milestone is the Hawk aircraft, which has been assembled, tested, and delivered in the Kingdom by a Saudi national workforce, and the training and technology transfer around it have been a key investment for BAE.

During the defense expo, the first of its kind in the Kingdom, BAE Systems Saudi Arabia has signed agreements with International Systems Engineering and Saudi Authority for Data and Artificial Intelligence to develop cybersecurity alongside other areas of defense.

Besides signing strategic partnerships with the Saudi Arabian Military Industries and the General Authority for Military Industries, the company also inked a deal with Saudi Maintenance and Supply Chain Management Company to transfer technology in the area of maritime services.

SMSCMC, one of BAE’s portfolio companies of which they are part owner and has a hub in the UK, also held extensive discussions on training and development to further achieve the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Alongside other partnerships, Barnes said that BAE Systems has been working closely with regulator GAMI and its newly established training academy as one of their key partners, adding: “That allows us to focus collectively with GAMI in areas they would like us to invest in and gives us a road map.”

Topics: WDS BAE Systems Saudi BAE Systems

Saudi Arabia’s debut World Defense Show attended by 65,000 people
RIYADH: Around 65,000 people have attended Saudi Arabia’s first-ever international defense expo with SR29.7 billion ($7.916 million) in deals signed during the four days, organizers said.

“Our main goal was to welcome people to the Kingdom to really experience Saudi Arabia and their welcoming nature, and to come and exhibit and demonstrate their goods, and of course Vision 2030, and that has been achieved here,” Amanda Stainer, chief commercial officer of World Defense Show, told Arab News.

Some 600 defense and security exhibitors from 42 countries, took part in the fair, which was set up by the Kingdom’s General Authority for Military Industries, and 80 military delegations from 85 countries also took part, organizers said.

Stainer said aside from the networking opportunities and building business relationships golas they set to achieve, the main highlights were the thought leadership and women in defense sessions, which featured participation from Princess Reema bint Bandar, the Saudi ambassador to the US.

“The Woman in Defense Day was incredible, we had some amazing women, not just Saudi ladies, but international ladies speaking about their careers, about how they’ve achieved where they’ve got to today, but also as well, about the younger generation coming through and how they are working within the industry, how they’re achieving that and all about the professionalism within the industry, and the changes that are happening particularly here in the Kingdom for women, and women in defense,” Stainer said.

She said they are now working on receiving feedback on the event to improve content as they have already announced the next event will be held on March 3-6, 2024.

“As organizers, we always think about 2024, we’ve actually got our sales brochures out, we’ve already got marketing material out...but obviously most important thing now is to learn from this and make sure that we deliver the show that our exhibitors and trade visitors want,” she said.

Topics: WDS

US-based advisory firm Ankura opens branch in Riyadh thanks to major economic reforms in Saudi Arabia, says top official
 RIYADH: The global expert services and advisory firm Ankura is opening a branch in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.
 
The move is due to the major reforms, economic growth and availability of appropriate infrastructure in the Kingdom, Kassem Younes, the firm's senior managing director said.
 
Saudi authorities and institutions are working with the US-based Ankura to build better frameworks to combat financial crimes and enhance transparency and compliance in the Kingdom.
 
“We often cooperate to detect a fraud when the management or the regulator suspects the occurrence of such a crime, or proactively help develop and implement better strategies for early detection and mitigation of financial crimes,” Younes told Argaam.
 
Companies lose more than 5 percent of their annual revenues due to fraud, he added, citing the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. 
 
This reflects an average loss of more than SR3.75 million ($1 million) for each fraud in the Middle East, he concluded.
 
Younes emphasized the location of the Saudi capital in the heart of the Kingdom, close to government agencies and the majority of large companies, as playing a key role in the decision.
 
This will also facilitate work with other regions in the Kingdom, with King Khalid International Airport operating several daily domestic flights, the official said.
 
The Washington-based company’s move comes in line with other global firms that have relocated to Riyadh amid the Kingdom’s goal to make it the region’s hub for international companies. 
 
The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has set a target of encouraging up to 500 foreign companies to establish regional headquarters in the Kingdom over the next 10 years.
 
Twenty-four international firms officially signed agreements on Feb. 3, 2021 to set up their regional offices in Riyadh, part of the government’s wider plan to create 35,000 new jobs for Saudi nationals and boost the national economy by up to SR70 billion ($18.67 billion) by 2030.
 
A total of 44 multinational companies received licenses in October 2021 to move their regional headquarters to Riyadh, the RCRC said in a statement.
 
The licenses were issued at the 5th edition of the Future Investment Initiative, FII, through the Regional Headquarters Attraction Program of Multinational Companies, providing these companies direct access to the region’s largest economy, the RCRC said.
 
The full scope of the program makes it attractive for multinational companies and their current and prospective employees, as well as their families, to relocate to Saudi Arabia, the Commission added.

Topics: Ankura Riyadh

Biden’s crypto order kicks the can down the road on digital assets: Crypto Moves
Crypto assets rallied on Wednesday as US President Joe Biden signed an executive order requiring several arms of government to explore the risks and opportunities of launching a digital dollar and other issues surrounding private cryptocurrencies.

But while the industry’s worst fears of a crackdown on crypto assets were assuaged, the order also represents kicking the can down the road while other territories, such as Dubai, push on with creating an environment that makes it clear they want to attract blockchain entrepreneurs to their shores.

Biden’s order will require the Treasury Department, the Commerce Department and other key agencies to prepare reports on “the future of money” and the role cryptocurrencies will play.

The order establishes an executive branch working group and commissions around 21 reports, approximately 13 of which focus on enforcement, while seven deal with a central bank digital currency and one addresses economic competitiveness.

Wide-ranging oversight of the cryptocurrency market, which surged past $3 trillion in value in November, is essential to ensure US national security, financial stability and US competitiveness, and stave off the growing threat of cyber-crime, administration officials said.

The same day, Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum announced the creation of a regulatory and licensing authority for crypto assets.

“The future belongs to whoever designs it,” he tweeted. “Today, through the virtual assets law, we seek to participate in the design of this new and rapidly growing global sector.” The independent authority will “oversee the development of the best business environment in the world for virtual assets in terms of regulation, licensing, governance, and in line with local and global financial systems,” he said.

The Securities and Commodities Authority of the UAE issued a statement on Tuesday saying it was nearing the issuance of a regulatory framework related to digital assets.

A risk for the US is that it falls behind at a crucial moment in the development of the digital economy.

“We’re at a pivotal time in history where the world is watching how digital assets are being used in nation-building and how digital assets are creating transparency into financial transactions like never seen before,” said Lance Morginn, president and cofounder of Blockchain Intelligence Group. “If the US government takes too long to adopt policies toward digital assets, they run the risk of the industry moving to other financial capitals that are prioritizing blockchain technology.”

To be sure, the US, as custodian of the world’s major reserve currency, has some unique challenges and responsibilities when it comes to financial stability. There are also political concerns.

“We are clear-eyed that ‘financial innovation’ of the past has too often not benefited working families, while exacerbating inequality and increasing systemic financial risk,” Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council, and Jake Sullivan, White House national security adviser, said in a statement.

However, if the US becomes a laggard in the digital economy, it won’t benefit anyone.

Topics: cryptocurrency

