Chelsea financially perilous after Abramovich is sanctioned
A security officer patrols at Stamford Bridge, the stadium for Chelsea Football Club, after Russian businessman Roman Abramovich said he would sell Chelsea, 19 years after buying it, in London. (Reuters)
Updated 35 sec ago
AP

  • Now there are fears the Premier League club could run out of money after the British government sanctioned the Russian oligarch and froze his assets
  • Chelsea is only allowed to continue operating and playing games under conditions set out by the government through a special license
AP

LONDON: Lavish spending, sustained only by Roman Abramovich’s investment, funded Chelsea’s 21 trophies during his 19 years as owner.
Now there are fears the Premier League club could run out of money after the British government sanctioned the Russian oligarch and froze his assets.
A team that won the Champions League last year and was crowned world champions by FIFA a month ago has now had some banking facilities frozen with officials unable to use corporate credit cards while Barclaycard assesses what is permitted under government rules.
Chelsea is only allowed to continue operating and playing games under conditions set out by the government through a special license, with caps on spending and a prohibition on selling tickets that will impair the cash flow for a club with a last published wage bill of almost 28 million pounds ($36 million) a month.
Chelsea officials spent Friday in talks with the government to discuss how the club can continue to pay staff, operate Stamford Bridge on matchdays and ensure the club can be sold.
Abramovich had already announced plans to sell his trophy asset last week before he was sanctioned on Thursday over links to Russian President Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine.
The Raine Group, an investment bank, is working on the sale process on behalf of Abramovich, who remains owner of Chelsea. He originally hoped to divert the proceeds into a new foundation for the victims of the war in Ukraine, which he is yet to condemn Putin for launching. But the government will only sanction a sale that does not see Abramovich benefit as the government tightens the screw on influential it views as enabling Putin’s regime.
There are potential buyers waiting in the wings, including British property investor Nick Candy and Todd Boehly, a part owner of the MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers.
“I would describe Chelsea as a distressed asset,” said Rob Wilson, a football finance expert from Sheffield Hallam University, “and the association that they’ve got with the owner is what’s distressing them.”
The only bright spots for Chelsea on its second day as a sanctioned entity were that no more sponsors suspended deals after the jersey backer, communications firm Three, asked for its logo to be removed. Jersey maker Nike was yet to halt its sponsorship. Another sponsor, hotel search website Trivago, said it would remain sponsor of the training kits.
“We are looking forward to a transition of ownership as soon as possible and want to support the club in this process,” Trivago said. “We will provide any update to our business relationship if and when appropriate.”
The statement condemned the “unprovoked and catastrophic invasion of Ukraine” without naming Russia. Hotels on its website could still be booked in Russia on Friday night.
Booking travel is a looming challenge for Chelsea. The trip to France to play Lille in the Champions League next week has already been bought. But the spending on travel to future games has been capped at 20,000 pounds by the government.
Chelsea can also only spend 500,000 pounds on matchdays — starting Sunday at home to Newcastle in the Premier League that the club has won five times under Abramovich. The league title had been won only once in the 98 years before Abramovich bought the club in 2003.
Only five times during his ownership has Chelsea made a profit, according to the respected Swiss Ramble account on Twitter that analyzes club accounts. There have been cumulative losses of around 900 million pounds in almost two decades of Abramovich’s ownership, while annual revenue has grown from 110 million pounds in 2003 to 435 million pounds in the last financial year.
Chelsea has been reliant on the 1.5 billion pounds of loans that Abramovich has pumped into the club which he has said he will not ask to be repaid.
The club can no longer even sell merchandise with the club shop closing within hours of the sanctioning announcement on Thursday. There is also a prohibition from the government on selling new tickets to generate revenue. Only season ticket holders can go to Premier League matches. There is the prospect of the stadium being empty for next week’s FA Cup quarterfinal against Middlesbrough and a potential Champions League last eight match as tickets for those games would not be included for fans who bought season passes.
The impact could be felt hardest by temporary staff no longer being required to work at matches.
“We would like the club to have the ability to trade as close to maximum capacity as possible,” said Dan Silver of the Chelsea Supporters’ Trust. “All these people rely on that (money) to put food on the plate. It’s harsh on them, and the punishment falling all the way downhill is harsh.
“We don’t want to have any jobs lost as a result of this, because the bigger picture is to keep everybody in the club protected and looked after.”
The priority will be avoiding having to go into administration — bankruptcy protection. History, though, could be repeating itself. Chelsea was sold for 1 pound in 1982 to Ken Bates due to financial trouble and then Abramovich stepped in with his 2003 takeover when there were further cash problems.

Belated Russia sanctions show politics and sport cannot be kept apart

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 11 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

Belated Russia sanctions show politics and sport cannot be kept apart

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations will suffer the same consequences. (Reuters/File Photo)
  • The IOC, FIFA and UEFA dragged their feet before imposing bans on Russian athletes and teams after the invasion of Ukraine
Updated 11 March 2022
Liliane Tannoury

DUBAI: Among the many consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine has been the death knell for keeping sport and politics separated.

For years the concept has been trotted out whenever convenient for authorities such as the International Olympic Committee, FIFA or UEFA. 

But history is full of examples of politics sticking its nose into sport, and of sanctions that followed. Who can forget boycott of the Moscow Olympics in 1980 by 66 countries, led by the US, or the reciprocal boycott by 16 countries from the Eastern Bloc of the Los Angeles Olympics four years later?

Even further back, politics interfered in football in the 1930 World Cup, the first occasion the event was held, with the participation of just 13 countries due to the distance between Europe and Uruguay, where the tournament took place.

There were other political issues; Yugoslavia faced a problem choosing its squad for the tournament after Croatian players refused to sing the Yugoslav anthem, with the team predominantly made up of Serbian players to avoid the issue.

Six decades later, Yugoslavia was in the news again.

Just prior to Euro 92 in Sweden, the war-torn country was ejected from the tournament as it slowly disintegrated into Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, the Republic of Socialist Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia and Slovenia.

It was a historical precedent, and the first suspension by UEFA.

Astonishingly, Denmark came in as an 11th hour replacement and went on to win the trophy, beating Germany 2-0 in the final.

The Yugoslav Wars apart, Europe has mostly seen relative peace in the last 50 years, until the conflict in Ukraine.

At first, FIFA and UEFA dithered and dragged their feet, as had the IOC for years, before having no option but to eject Russia from all club and international tournaments, including the UEFA Champions League and the FIFA World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022.

The ban on the Russian national team has benefitted Poland, their opponents in the World Cup qualifier initially scheduled for March 24. Now the Poles will meet the winners of Sweden vs the Czech Republic, both of whom announced they would refuse to play Russia should they be allowed to stay in the competition.

Similarly, at club level, German club RB Leipzig have qualified for the Europa League quarter-finals, after the expulsion of their opponents Spartak Moscow.

Perhaps the most significant consequence of the sanctions on Russia has been the freezing of all of Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich’s assets, meaning the reigning Champions League winners now cannot be sold, sell tickets for upcoming matches, or carry out any transfers, among other restrictions.

Historically, sanctions against non-European teams have been far easier for the likes of FIFA to implement.

Iraq, due to crowd trouble, socio-political concerns and the outbreak of several wars, has been banned from holding competitive matches on home soil no less than six times since 1980. The latest of those — imposed in 2013 — came to an end only last week when FIFA announced that the Iraqi federation will now be allowed to hold a World Cup qualifier against the UAE in Baghdad on March 24.

But it is not just home matches they were banned rfom.

In 2009, football’s governing body banned Iraq from all international competitions after the government dissolved its National Olympic Committee and national sport federations in breach of FIFA and Olympic regulations. The suspension was removed in March 2010.

Kuwait, who in the 1970s and 80s were, alongside Iraq, two of the region’s powerhouses, have also suffered several FIFA suspensions for government interference.

The latest came on Oct. 15, 2015, when Kuwaiti clubs and the national team were barred from international competition. FIFA President Gianni Infantino lifted the ban Dec. 12, 2018, but the damage done to Kuwait’s football development, not to mention its reputation, will take a lot longer to fix.

In Africa too, many suspensions and sanctions have been imposed on nations which have flouted FIFA’s regulations.

Most famously South Africa was banned from international competition for effectively 40 years due to apartheid, and were only welcomed back into the football family by FIFA in 1992. They would go on to win the 1996 Africa Cup of Nations on home soil.

No doubt, during conflicts such as the one we are witnessing in Ukraine, football and sport in general are not among the concerns of many who are suffering, but to claim that politics and sport should be kept apart is not only historically hypocritical, but allows for nations and individuals to literately get away with murder.

FIFA, UEFA and the IOC did not initially cover themselves in glory, but having taken major steps to sanction Russia, it remains to be seen whether other nations who have similarly stepped out of line will suffer the same consequences.

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
  • It was Liverpool's first defeat at Anfield in a year and Klopp is expecting them to erase that sluggish display with a victory at Brighton
  • Klopp is confident the rare feeling of losing will give his players a wake-up call heading into the business end of the season
Updated 11 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp has backed Liverpool’s “bad losers” to deliver a strong response when they face Brighton on Saturday stung by only their third defeat this season.
Klopp’s side were beaten 1-0 by Inter Milan in the Champions League last 16 second leg on Tuesday.
Although Liverpool advanced to the quarter-finals 2-1 on aggregate, having won the first leg in Italy 2-0, Klopp is well aware of the impact of a rare loss on his ferociously competitive players.
It was Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in a year and Klopp is expecting them to erase that sluggish display with a victory at Brighton as they chase Premier League leaders Manchester City.
“We are not good losers. I have usually after a game a little speech in the dressing room, most of the time it is quite nice to tell the boys how good they were, but in this game it was slightly different,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.
“I realized when I looked in their eyes I am in a better mood than the players when I came in and I lost as well.
“My first thought was ‘We are through against tough opponents’ and their first thought was ‘We lost’. Both is fine somehow.”
Klopp is confident the rare feeling of losing will give his players a wake-up call heading into the business end of the season.
“I didn’t like part of the performance, especially defensively, and that’s a good point to make as if we don’t defend well against Brighton we have a problem,” he said.
“Our counter-press was not even close to what I would have expected and we got punished for it.
“Do I like the fact that if you don’t do what the plan was then you get a knock for it then yes.
“I believe in humans and I really believe that everybody has a specific amount of self-motivation.
“If you see other guys around you who have something similar or bigger, higher level of motivation you realize there is possibly some room for improvement.”
Klopp has also told Mohamed Salah that the decision over signing a contract extension is in the Egypt forward’s hands.
Salah’s current deal expires at the end of next season and there is an impasse on negotiations over a new deal at present.
“I think Mo definitely expects this club to be ambitious and we are. It’s Mo’s decision. The club did what it can do. It is all fine. All fine from my point of view,” Klopp said.
“Nothing has happened further, no signing, no rejection, we just have to wait.”

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal
Updated 11 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal

Eddie Howe hoping floodgates will open for Chris Wood after first Newcastle goal
  • The New Zealand striker scored in the 2-1 win at Southampton on Thursday night
Updated 11 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

SOUTHAMPTON: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe hopes Chris Wood’s recent first goal for the club will be the first of many for the big New Zealander.

Wood had gone eight games without a goal since signing for the Magpies in January, but broke his duck on Thursday with a header in the 2-1 win at Southampton.

And while some questions had been raised about Wood’s performance since his $32.7million arrival, Howe stressed after the game that he had been pleased with Wood’s contribution since joining.

“For him personally, (the goal) was hugely important. For me, much less so, as I have seen what he has done for the team,” said Howe. “He has been a huge player for us. He gives us an ability to build attacks in a different way.

“He needed that goal. It was a good header from a difficult angle. You could see from his celebration that it meant a lot to him. And hopefully, it’s the first of many,” he continued.

Midfielder Bruno Guimaraes — another January signing — also got off the mark against Southampton in his first start for the Magpies. The Brazilian produced an outrageous piece of skill to win the game at St Mary’s Stadium, with a backheeled volley from a Dan Burn knockdown in the second half.

The goal, however, only tells half the story of what was an impressive full debut for the player.

“He is a defensive midfielder, a number six, but a creative number six,” Howe said. “I haven’t seen much of that, a backheel goal. Goalscoring isn’t really something he’s known for. But he is creative, he can do the unexpected and that’s what he did.”

Guimaraes got his chance to play when his fellow countryman Joelinton pulled out with a groin issue the day before the match.

At the time, that was Howe’s only unexpected injury problem — although both Kieran Trippier and Callum Wilson are likely out with long-term injuries. But after a bruising encounter on the south coast, the squad may be further depleted.

Center back Fabian Schar has an ongoing groin issue, but Howe is hopeful he will be able to play against Chelsea on Sunday.

The head coach was unsure if Joelinton and star winger Allan Saint-Maximin will make Sunday’s game though.

“(Joelinton) has also been managing a groin problem. We hope it isn’t going to keep him out too long, it was enough to see him miss (the Southampton) game. With the games we have coming up we wanted to protect him,” Howe said.

“(Saint-Maximin) is ill,” he continued. “We hope that isn’t a long-term thing for him, but we do not know if that will keep him out (against) Chelsea or not.”

Al-Ahly and Zamalek face must-win matches in African Champions League

Al-Ahly and Zamalek face must-win matches in African Champions League
Updated 11 March 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ahly and Zamalek face must-win matches in African Champions League

Al-Ahly and Zamalek face must-win matches in African Champions League
  • Two Cairo giants won trophy combined 15 times but poor form may see embarrassing exits
Updated 11 March 2022
John Duerden

RIYADH: There is no such thing as an unimportant match if you happen to be a fan, player or coach of Al-Ahly and Zamalek, with their combined 15 African Champions League titles.

But both Cairo giants face must-win games this week if there is to be a chance of a 16th continental crown. Any group stage exit for either team would be a major shock and while it has already been a big week for both clubs, it is about to get bigger.

For Zamalek, Friday’s game against Wydad Casablanca is the first for Jesualdo Ferreira in his second spell in charge of the club. It was a 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Moroccan giants on Feb. 26 that spelled the end of Patrice Carteron’s tenure in charge.

That also left the White Knights with just two points from the first three games in Group D. Should they lose in Cairo on Friday and group leaders Petro de Luanda defeat fellow Angolans Sagrada Esperanca, as is expected, then Zamalek are out.

It would be a desperate way for Ferreira — something of a fan-favorite after winning the league and cup double in 2015 — to restart his Zamalek career. At the age of 75, it remains to be seen if the former boss of Porto, Benfica and Sporting Lisbon has the energy to revitalize Zamalek over the 18 months of his contract but a good result means that he could hit the ground running.

“Thanks for the many messages and the kind words that the Zamalek fans dedicated to me. I return with pleasure and great ambition. See you soon,” the Portuguese boss said on social media.

Wydad, winners in 1992 and 2017, arrive in Egypt in a confident mood, though coach Walid Regragui is prepared for a tough game.

“We will have to rise up to the occasion. Zamalek will have their fans’ support and it will be a challenge,” Regragui said. “Zamalek have a number of international players, and they now have a new head coach. The game won’t be easy. However, we will not be playing for a draw, we are travelling to Egypt for victory.”

Ferreira will turn his thoughts to domestic matters after the big champions league tests to come. Defending champions Zamalek are currently third in the league with 25 points from 11 matches, one behind Pyramids and three behind Al-Ahly (who have played one fewer game). The next Premier League action comes early next month with a big game against Pyramids.

Al-Ahly also are in need of points in Africa but their situation on and off the pitch is more stable than their city rivals with head coach Pitso Mosimane signing a new contract on Wednesday.

“Al-Ahly are delighted to announce that Pitso Mosimane has signed a contract extension with the club for two more years,” the club said in a statement. “The coach and his assistants signed the new contract, ensuring they will remain at the helm until 2024.”

The South African boss went north in October 2020 and has been a major success, winning back-to-back CAF Champions League titles as well as steering the Red Giants to successive third place finishes at the FIFA Club World Cup. He has been in charge of the club in 83 matches, winning 59, drawing 17, losing just seven, scoring 182 goals while conceding 70. There had been rumors swirling around whether the 57-year-old would stay but now there is clarity.

“The (real) contract is on the pitch,” said Mosimane. “We had been back and forth about it. The team is happy, and I am happy; that’s more important. So, where do you want to go if you don’t want to stay here?”

It is a triumph for the boss who has, at times, struggled with negative comments publicly expressed from former players, especially early on in his tenure. The reaction this week has been positive, however, with Mido, a former Egyptian international and ex-Zamalek player, welcoming the news. “Al-Ahly renewing Mosimane’s contract is more important than any other trophy right now,” Mido said. “Mosimane’s contract renewal with Al-Ahly is a major trophy in itself.”

Mosimane has a big game to prepare for against his former club Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday after losing against the South African giants at home in the previous round. That defeat left the 10-time champions second in Group A, three points behind Sundowns and level with Sudan’s Al-Merrikh.

Should Al-Ahly lose in Johannesburg then they could be three points off second with two games remaining — not quite time to panic but certainly time to worry. Three points will be most welcome then although right-back Mohamed Hany, midfielder Hamdi Fathi, and winger Hussein El-Shahat are all struggling and face late fitness tests before being cleared to play.

After their champions league commitments, the league leaders will return to domestic concerns against Al-Ittihad on April 6.

The situation in Africa is brighter for several other Arab clubs. Raja Casablanca have won all three games in Group B with Algeria’s ES Setif in third with three points from three games. Tunisian clubs Esperance and Etoile du Sahel are in first and third in Group C with CR Belouizdad of Algeria in second.

Most of the attention, however, will be on the fate of the two Egyptian giants and whether they can bounce back from damaging defeats — especially Zamalek.

Peterhansel claims record seventh cars victory and Sunderland third bikes title

Peterhansel claims record seventh cars victory and Sunderland third bikes title
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

Peterhansel claims record seventh cars victory and Sunderland third bikes title

Peterhansel claims record seventh cars victory and Sunderland third bikes title
  • Emirati rider Ahli retains quads crown while Koolen wins the trucks title
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: Stephane Peterhansel claimed a record-breaking seventh cars title at the Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge with an assured drive on Thursday, as Sam Sunderland secured a third bikes title in the event.

While the 209-kilometer Abu Dhabi Sports Council Stage 5 had the potential to repeat some of the final-day dramas of previous years, cool heads ensured that Peterhansel and Sunderland finished safely at Yas Marina Circuit, after a demanding five-day passage through the Al-Dhafra dunes.

Partnered by Edouard Boulanger in his Audi RS Q e-tron, the Frenchman recorded a winning margin of 29 minutes 49 seconds from the 2018 winner, Czech Martin Prokop, who was accompanied by Viktor Chytka in a Ford Raptor.

Peterhansel has now surpassed the six cars victories of Jean-Louis Schlesser, and as a result of his bikes win back in 1996, has an overall Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge record equaling the eight triumphs of Spanish rider Marc Coma.

“This is a really special win, a victory with a really good car,” he said at the end of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council stage. “As the driver I made a few mistakes on some dunes, but that is rallying. I’m delighted to be the first car winner with this new generation of cars.”

Sunderland started the last day with a fragile 23-seconds advantage on his GasGas, but quickly showed how the best riders handle pressure. He pulled away to win by 3:8 from American Ricky Brabec, whose Honda teammate, Chilean Pablo Quintanilla, was another 48 seconds away in third place.

Sunderland, who added to his Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge wins in 2017 and 2019, declared at the finish: “I feel really cool. The desert challenge is always difficult, and this one more so because everyone was going really fast. It was a tough race, quite physical. Honestly, I am really happy, and it’s a great second round of the (World Rally-Raid Championship) championship.”

Giving the host country a title win to celebrate for a second Abu Dhabi Desert Challenge in four months, Emirati rider Abdulaziz Ahli on a Yamaha Raptor retained his quads crown with a massive 2 hours, 5 minutes to spare over Slovakia’s Juraj Varga.

“Winning this time feels much better than the last time because this time I feel I worked really hard for it, and all this hard work finally really paid off,” Ahli said. “I am really happy as the idea was to keep pushing each day. Today was different as I didn’t want to push much, but just ensure I finish the race in one piece.

“It’s such a great feeling for me as this is the first time for anyone to win the quads category two times in a row,” the Emirati added. “I am very happy and I believe I have set some new records in this race, so very happy with that as well.”

The rally’s toughness this week has seen many of the leading challengers for the drivers’ crown fall from contention, none more so than Nasser Al-Attiyah, whose hopes of a fourth win were ended by a broken wheel on the first leg.

Focused since then on protecting his lead in the new WRRC championship, the Qatari completed a run of four successive stage wins today alongside Mathieu Baumel in his Toyota Hilux, with more valuable WRRC points compensating him for many hours of time penalties.

Al-Attiyah said: “When I crossed the finish line of this last stage, I immediately remembered what happened on the first stage. That’s a little bit of a disappointment. But to come back strong and win the remaining four stages wasn’t easy, and we did a truly amazing job.”

Chile’s Francisco Lopez Conrad in a Can-AM Maverick landed the third overall podium spot, and the T3 title for lightweight vehicles, ahead of Spain’s Cristina Gutierrez in an Overdrive OT3, and the next T1 finisher, Poland’s Jakub Przygonski, who took fifth in his Mini John Cooper Works Buggy. Poland’s Marek Goczal claimed sixth position overall in another Can-AM Maverick to win the T4 category.

Nine-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Loeb, Al-Attiyah’s chief WRRC rival and another first leg mechanical victim, was third fastest on the day in his Prodrive Hunter, despite losing three minutes with two punctures. He finished eighth on his debut in the event.

The WRC legend Loeb was clearly impressed with the event on his first attempt. “It’s really special,” he said. “The place is beautiful. We are in dunes like nowhere else.

“It’s very exciting to drive in these conditions. It’s very difficult in some places. You can crash very easily with some big drops in the dunes. It was important to drive here to take this experience.”

With Czech favorite Martin Macik out of the running for the trucks title after major second leg problems, Kees Koolen’s Dutch trio cruised to T5 victory in their

