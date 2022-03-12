Saudi cybersecurity initiative launched as part of International Women’s Day

JEDDAH: An initiative to develop the leadership skills of Saudi female cybersecurity specialists was launched this week by Hemaya, the information security association, as part of International Women's Day.
The initiative, called Wamda, will involve high-profile individuals and cybersecurity experts working in a voluntary capacity to transfer their experience to Hemaya’s female members as a way to empower women and to also promote specialist volunteer work.
Hemaya welcomed Haitham Alohali, who is vice minister at the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, at Wamda’s first meeting.
He met several women at the meeting and shared aspects of his professional and leadership experience that could help them on their path.
Hemaya, which is the first nonprofit of its kind in Saudi Arabia, uses cybersecurity experts to help raise awareness on information security.
SPEEDREAD
The initiative, called Wamda, will involve high-profile individuals and cybersecurity experts working in a voluntary capacity to transfer their experience to Hemaya’s female members as a way to empower women and to also promote specialist volunteer work.
It focuses on strengthening its role in the nonprofit sector through three pillars: Volunteering, partnership, and sustainability.
Saudi Arabia launched the National Cybersecurity Authority in 2017, which aims to build a resilient and secure cyberspace that enables growth and prosperity.
In 2020, the NCA developed new initiatives aimed at increasing the number of women in cybersecurity jobs, as well as encouraging and supporting them in pursuing leadership roles in this field.
The empowerment of women in all areas of Saudi society, including the workforce, is an important part of Vision 2030.
At the Wamda meeting, Alohali also discussed the awards launched by the ministry.
These are presented to individuals and large and medium-sized companies in the sector with the aim of encouraging them to raise the percentage of women in leadership positions, and to promote a standard of working environment that is suitable for women. An executive program was also launched to support the success of female leaders in the digital world.
Hemaya has more than 500 members who specialize in cybersecurity. Together they have contributed more than 24,000 volunteer hours at the association.
Its cybersecurity experts are all members of six society groups related to Hemaya: The Main, Hemaya Operation, Hemaya GRC, Hemaya Academics, HameyaT, and HAT.
HemayaT is a community that includes several women who specialize in cybersecurity.
The chairman of Hemaya’s board of directors, Mutaib Al-Dhubaiti, emphasized during the meeting the association’s keenness to contribute to the promotion of specialist volunteering, the transfer of expertise and knowledge-sharing between leaders and specialists.
He said that Vision 2030 placed attention on empowering women and enhancing their role in the labor market, which the Wamda initiative would support by providing specialists with the leadership experience and expertise necessary for their success by opening direct channels with Hemaya’s guests.
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia’s COVID-19 press conferences come to an end
‘Saudi Arabia has almost overcome the pandemic completely, thanks to the expansion in the immunization drive and enhanced community awareness programs,’ says health official
Updated 12 March 2022
Mai Almarzoogi & Hebshi Alshammari
JEDDAH/RIYADH: The Saudi Ministry of Health ended its COVID-19 press conferences, after the country lifted most precautionary and preventive measures related to combating coronavirus.
In the final press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly and Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub thanked everyone who had taken part in organizing the briefings for the past two years, as well as thanking the media and the general public for their awareness and adherence to precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic.
“The Kingdom has almost overcome the pandemic completely, thanks to the expansion in the immunization drive and enhanced community awareness programs,” Al-Aly told the press conference.
From March 22, 2020, at the start of the pandemic in the Kingdom and amid a time of uncertainty and fear, people across the country would tune in to the ministerial press conferences to learn about the virus and seek reassurance from experts about the measures the government was taking during the global health emergency.
Almost two years on, there have been 225 press conferences featuring different ministries and government agencies.
They included the ministries of interior and education, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Public Health Authority. Together, they guided the public on the steps needed to combat the pandemic.
HIGHLIGHTS
• In the final press conference, Health Ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly and Interior Ministry spokesman Lt. Col. Talal Al-Shalhoub thanked everyone who had taken part in organizing the briefings for the past two years, as well as thanking the media and the general public for their awareness and adherence to precautionary measures to tackle the pandemic.
• From March 22, 2020, at the start of the pandemic in the Kingdom and amid a time of uncertainty and fear, people across the country would tune in to the ministerial press conferences to learn about the virus and seek reassurance from experts about the measures the government was taking during the global health emergency.
• Almost two years on, there have been 225 press conferences featuring different ministries and government agencies. They included the ministries of interior and education, the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, and the Public Health Authority. Together, they guided the public on the steps needed to combat the pandemic.
Taiseer Almofarej, executive director of corporate communication and awareness at the SFDA, said that each stage he participated in was a response to what was happening at the time.
“At the beginning we sensed a responsibility during the slogan we are all responsible, and then anticipation during the phase of returning (to normal life) cautiously, and motivation during the vaccine rollout,” Almofarej told Arab News.
Education Ministry spokesperson Ibtisam Al-Shehri said the COVID-19 crisis was difficult for everyone, and even more so for the millions of students and hundreds of thousands of teachers in the Kingdom because of the uncertainty brought on by school closures and the unfamiliarity with new teaching methods.
She recalled the scenes of empty schools and classrooms after in-person attendance was suspended, but also the efforts that were made to reach students during lockdown.
“I felt proud that I was part of the work team who, with the support of rational leadership and follow-up from the minister of education, made great efforts to continue the study and educational process for students and not stop it for one day,” she told Arab News.
Al-Shehri, who is the first Saudi woman to be an official spokesperson in a government agency, said that while social relations were affected during the pandemic due to precautionary measures, people were able to adapt to the new conditions.
“We are eagerly returning to normal life,” she added, expressing her happiness that the crisis was being overcome.
Saad Al-Hammad had permission to move during the curfew period because of the nature of his work, as a spokesperson for the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and he remembered how Riyadh’s streets were almost empty of pedestrians, cars, and activity.
“It was making me constantly think about the human condition and life,” he told Arab News.
He said he was happy at the declining number of COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia and how life was returning to normal.
Al-Hammad, who also writes for the online Sabq newspaper, said: “The pandemic may have drawn new patterns of relationships and human communication, but it did not shake our connection with our loved ones, relatives and friends.”
Sultan Al-Qahtani, the spokesman for the Saudi Housing Program, felt that his routine had “really changed” since Sunday.
He also said that the lessons learned during the pandemic were useful and had benefits, adding that having to communicate remotely for long periods had placed him in several difficult situations.
“Distance communication is a form of communication, but sometimes, especially in delicate or complex topics, for example, you may need to communicate with others face to face.”
The Ministry of Health press conference aired everyday during the beginning of the pandemic in 2020. It then went on to three times a week, and eventually ended up taking place once a week.
Al-Aly said the ministry would continue providing important information and developments related to the pandemic and that a press conference would be held only if necessary or new developments took place.
The ministry has also stopped the daily reports being shared though the Saudi Press Agency.
“The issue of daily statistical reports of coronavirus cases will also be suspended. However, the data will be available for experts and specialists on the official website of the ministry,” the spokesman said.
The precautionary measures lifted include all social distancing measures, including the axing of social distancing in the Two Holy Mosques. Wearing masks outdoors is no longer mandatory.
Saudi Arabia will no longer require travelers to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine upon arrival in the Kingdom. Passengers will also no longer need to provide a PCR test upon their arrival.
But all arrivals in the Kingdom on visit visas of any kind are required to get insurance that covers the cost of treatment from any coronavirus infection.
Wearing masks indoors is still required and people will still need to show their immunity status on the Tawakkalna app to enter commercial establishments such as hotels and restaurants.
“Feelings of pride prevail over any other feeling, and we have the right to be proud of what Saudi Arabia has provided during the pandemic at all health, social, humanitarian and economic levels, as these efforts were a model for professional dealing in crisis management worldwide,” Almofarej said.
Saudi-born American film producer looks to ‘untapped potential’ in the Kingdom
Nims was born in Dhahran in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province
Updated 12 March 2022
Hussam AlMayman
RIYADH: Saudi-born American filmmaker Todd Nims sees a lot of untapped potential in the Kingdom’s film industry, saying: “From the beginning, I’ve always worked with a lot with Saudi talent.”
“In all my projects I always work with young Saudis. I mean, a lot of us have become big shots now, but I’ve always worked, tried to work, with people that I see have great potential,” he said.
Nims said that it is “exciting to work with real talent and help them get a project out the door.”
The creative director and producer is heavily involved in the Gulf region’s cinema and entertainment development. Nims co-produced “Born a King,” which was filmed in the UK and Saudi Arabia, and had great box office success, and also produced the feature film “Joud,” which screened at the Cannes Film Festival and has been accepted into the Red Sea International Film Festival.
“When I was hired by Ithra, it was to develop the first cinema and programming, and one of the things was to do a film, which ended up being ‘Joud.’ It was a pioneering project. I also worked on the story, and the whole way it’s structured in the format and concept,” Nims said.
He held the film producer position at Saudi Arabia’s hub for inspiring creativity and global culture for six years, establishing the Kingdom’s first cinema, and helping launch the first Saudi Film Days program to provide funding and encouragement for Saudi filmmakers.
Nims was born in Dhahran in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province.
“My father worked for Aramco. I was there from a young age till about five. He left for five years, came back here in the Gulf War, was there for the Scuds and all that kind of great stuff, gas masks,” he said.
Nims left the Kingdom in his teens. “Like most people, I left for boarding school at 15. So I would visit all the time through college, and then that was it. You know, you can’t come back after that. So I wasn’t back in Saudi for years. It was only when I made a movie about Saudi Arabia that was actually screened at a few different places in the US that I was eventually invited back to meet Prince Turki Al-Faisal.”
The filmmaker’s accolades include receiving a Silver Dolphin at the Cannes Media and TV Awards, as well as two golds at the New York Festival’s world’s best awards for his short film series “Children of the World.” Additional film credits include producing the Saudi Arabian portion of “Just Like Us.”
Saudi aid center chief meets Jordanian conjoined twins 12 years after their separation
Updated 12 March 2022
SPA
AMMAN: The Supervisor General of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, has met previously conjoined twins Mohammed and Amjad 12 years after they were successfully separated in an operation at King Abdulaziz Medical City in Riyadh.
Al-Rabeeah met the twins at their family home in the Jordanian capital Amman.
The twins’ connected lower back, abdomen, liver and intestines were separated by a specialist Saudi medical team in 2010.
Al-Rabeeah said that the twins’ separation program comes under the directives of King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to provide medical aid for any who need it, adding that the program will continue to provide treatment and care for twins around the world.
The twins’ parents thanked the Kingdom for the medical assistance that led to their sons’ recovery.
During his visit to the Zaatari camp in Jordan on Thursday, Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief will continue to support refugees from Syria so that they can improve their standard of living.
Since its inception in May 2015, KSrelief has implemented 1,919 projects worth over $5.6 billion in 79 countries. The initiatives were carried out in cooperation with 144 local, regional and international partners. According to a recent report, the countries and territories that benefited the most from the center’s various projects were Yemen ($4 billion), Palestine ($368 million), Syria ($325 million) and Somalia ($210 million).
Global exhibition in Jeddah focuses on new technology in education
More than 50 exhibitors showcased some of the sector’s latest innovations
Updated 12 March 2022
SALEH FAREED
JEDDAH: The 2nd Global Exhibition of Educational Development and Support concluded in Jeddah on Friday after more than 50 exhibitors showcased some of the sector’s latest innovations.
The three-day event featured 22 speakers and presented the latest education-focused products from local, international vendors and brands from eight countries.
The exhibition included seminars, lectures and specialized workshops, with the participation of specialists and researchers in the various fields of education.
GEDS’ executive manager Eman Khankan said it presented the latest products and innovations in response to educational needs.
We are highlighting the importance of the private education sector to the national economy. Technology advances have been at the forefront of revolutionizing education all over the world.
Eman Khankan, GEDS’ executive manager
“We are highlighting the importance of the private education sector to the national economy,” she said. “Technology advances have been at the forefront of revolutionizing education all over the world.
“Because of the changes that Saudi Arabia is undergoing under its leadership, and believing in the 2030 vision and its defined objectives, including the development of the education sector and its support, the idea of GEDS emerged to keep abreast with the pursuit of achieving and supporting this vision.”
The advanced digital education tools on show included robotics and all-powered learning products. Exhibitors said that the GEDS 2022 exhibition was an excellent platform for future business deals.
Hasan Bahbri, project manager of Daris, said: “The exhibition is a great experience as we met potential customers. Our goal is to provide our customers with integrated systems.” Daris presents e-learning platforms meeting the needs of teachers, students, guardians and school management.
Rana El-Chemaitly, founder and CEO of The Little Engineer, said that she was busy throughout the first days of the exhibition and was looking forward to signing business deals out of this event. “I am offering here K-12 STEM solutions to be integrated into the curriculum. We teach the kids everything related to technology such as robots and alternative energy.”
Khoulod Al-Masoudi, from Professional Ambassadors, emphasized the importance of learning English: “As the primary language of communication across the globe, proficiency in English is a highly sought-after skill in the international workplace. We are offering the most advanced ways to teach English here in Saudi Arabia.”
At the opening ceremony the director of Jeddah Education, Saad Al-Masoudi, confirmed that the success of distance education during the pandemic came as a result of the plans and alternatives that the ministry worked on. “The biggest challenge faced by education is to work quickly to adopt realistic solutions for the continuation of the educational process,” he said.
Saudi aid agency signs two agreements to help Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan
Updated 11 March 2022
Arab News
AMMAN: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, signed two agreements to provide food security and housing support to Syrian and Palestinian refugees in Jordan.
The first agreement was signed with the National Alliance Against Hunger and Malnutrition amounting to $2 million to boost food security for poor families.
Through the project, the center will provide the alliance with a donation to secure the food needs of the Syrian and Palestinian refugees for six months in all the Jordanian governorates.
This will be achieved through the distribution of magnetic cards every two months to the beneficiaries, who can use the cards in affiliated supermarkets outside the camps. The number of individuals benefiting from this project amounts to 28,865.
The second agreement was signed with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization to provide housing support, to pay water and electricity bills and to cover the rent of the Syrian families with disabilities in the governorate of Irbid in Jordan for three years. The agreement will benefit 22 Syrian families, with 109 individuals.
Al-Rabeeah said that KSrelief, the humanitarian arm of the Kingdom, is the only authority delivering official Saudi aid outside to help conflict-ridden peoples. The center carries out this activity in fulfillment of the Kingdom’s goals as part of its leading role in humanitarian and relief work.