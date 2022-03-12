You are here

  • Home
  • Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 

Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 

The Avante 2200 corvette is a multirole vessel capable of supporting surveillance and maritime control, as well as search and rescue missions. Supplied
The Avante 2200 corvette is a multirole vessel capable of supporting surveillance and maritime control, as well as search and rescue missions. Supplied
Short Url

https://arab.news/zwnua

Updated 12 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 

Zamil partners with Spain’s Navantia for RSNF Avante 2200 corvette project 
Updated 12 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Zamil Offshore and Spanish shipbuilder Navantia have agreed to cooperate to provide services for the Royal Saudi Naval Forces, RSNF, for its Avante 2200 corvettes, the first of which to be commissioned next year in March.

Navantia has been commissioned to design and build five Avante 2200 corvettes for the RSNF through a comprehensive contract, which includes through-life-support of the vessels in Saudi Arabia and training of the crew and maintainers.

“Zamil Offshore has a long-term order book for building and supporting the RSNF’s high-speed interceptors,” CEO Sufyan Al-Zamil told Arab News in an exclusive interview during the World Defense Show, WDS, in Riyadh.

“Our plans include building further specialist steel, aluminum and composite vessels. A key element of our growth strategy is to develop a dedicated maintenance, repair and operations managed service business,” he added.

A key provider of maritime defense and security capabilities in the Kingdom, Zamil participated at the WDS to showcase its 32-meter high-speed interceptor for the RSNF. The company has already reserved its space for the next expo, which is scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024.

The Saudi firm also showcased its designs for surveillance vessels, tugs and smaller boats that are in service with key local and international clients. The company is contracted to deliver 27 vessels and has already delivered nine to date.

Zamil, which operates shipyards on both coasts of the Kingdom, also signed three other agreements with British and French maritime companies to boost Saudi Arabia’s defense capabilities as part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

The first one is a strategic partnership with UK-based global manufacturer Ribcraft to establish a rigid inflatable boat, or RIB, building facility in the Eastern Province. The company will be manufacturing the RIBs under the license at its current Dammam facility to serve the Middle East market.

Zamil also signed two joint venture agreements with CMN Naval, a French shipbuilder headquartered in Cherbourg, to manufacture composite high-speed interceptors and integrated logistic support services for the local and export markets.

“Zamil Offshore and CMN Naval will bring industrial assets, systems, financial, and technological resources with the intent to leveraging the best of both companies’ capabilities in creating a new champion in the naval shipbuilding industry worldwide,” Zamil said.

The company is licensed by the General Authority for Military Industries, GAMI, to take up various defense activities, including manufacturing, services, and trade. Zamil is also working towards supporting the Kingdom’s plan to localize 50 percent of military spending by 2030.

“Zamil is committed to providing facilities, resources, and training to maximize local content in all future programs — be it for new ships or through-life-support services,” Al-Zamil said.

Moreover, with the anticipated order book, “Zamil Offshore sees further expansion of its workforce across all disciplines including, engineering, project management, skilled workforce, and supply chain,” as the company hopes to create more jobs in the next three to five years.

Specialized in offshore marine and diving services, offshore construction and hookup services, shipbuilding, ship and rig maintenance, and seaport operations, Zamil has many strategic partners, including Motoren- und Turbinen-Union, or MTU, a part of Rolls-Royce.

A part of the MTU global network covering Saudi Arabia, Zamil is the exclusive and sole marine distributor covering sales, aftermarket, and services.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Defense WDS Zamil Offshore Navantia

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Updated 42 min 31 sec ago
AP

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery

Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
  • As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, US gas prices have reached record levels
Updated 42 min 31 sec ago
AP

Citing record-high prices for gasoline, Uber is charging customers a new fuel fee to help offset costs for ride-hail and delivery drivers.
The temporary surcharge will be either 45 cents or 55 cents for each Uber trip and either 35 cents or 45 cents for each Uber Eats order, depending on location, the company announced Friday.
It will take effect on Wednesday. All the money will go directly to drivers, San Francisco-based Uber said. The surcharge will be in effect for at least 60 days, after which Uber said it will assess the situation.
The surcharges are based on the average trip distance and the increase in gas prices in each state, Uber said.
As Russia’s war in Ukraine has intensified, US gas prices have reached record levels. The average price of gasoline in the U.S. hit a record $4.17 a gallon this week as President Joe Biden banned imports of Russian oil, gas and coal in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.
The amount of US gasoline in storage fell last week as demand starts to increase with summer approaching. The increase in gas demand and the lower trend in inventories also are contributing to rising prices at the pump.
A spokesperson for Uber rival Lyft didn’t immediately respond to a question Saturday on whether it was considering a similar move.

Topics: Uber Gas Prices

Related

Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds
Business & Economy
Uber's Careem looking to raise $500m from Abu Dhabi and Saudi funds
Uber-owned Careem’s services double in 2021 amid economic recovery
Business & Economy
Uber-owned Careem’s services double in 2021 amid economic recovery

SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO

SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO
Updated 12 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO

SAMI to add 1,500 jobs in 2022 with focus on hiring more women, says CEO
Updated 12 March 2022
SARAH GLUBB

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s national defense company plans to add an additional 1,500 employees this year with a focus on hiring more women to support diversity and inclusion.

“We believe that one of the key diversities is having females to empower females within the company and the Kingdom is moving in that direction,” Walid Abukhaled, CEO of the Saudi Arabian Military Industries, told Arab News.

At the end of last year, SAMI had about 2,500 employees, with 82 percent Saudization and females representing 22 percent of the workforce.

“This is a very new industry in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, specifically for females, (who) were not allowed to be part of this industry before, so within a very short period, to have 22 percent females, this is a huge number (and) it’s on par with any Western defense company,” Abukhaled said.

He added that as part of SAMI’s growth portfolio it is also expecting to continue to qualify, train and develop the right talents to lead the company for the future, with women holding senior leadership positions.

Abukhaled was speaking on the sidelines of the World Defense Show in Riyadh where SAMI announced that it signed contracts exceeding SR10 billion ($2.665 million) with around 14 international defense companies to form joint ventures in 2021 and also secured further deals worth SR6 billion this year.

At the end of 2021, SAMI was among the top 85 defense companies in the world, Abukhaled said of the Public Investment Fund-owned company that was established four years ago.

“As one of the largest 85 defense companies in the world, our objective is by 2030 to be one of the top 25 defense companies globally,” he added.

Abukhaled said their plans for job creation and the local, regional and international joint ventures will help achieve the 50 percent localization target by 2030.

“Now it’s the year of delivery. I want to deliver to my customers first-class products, first-class service, and solutions, so our focus in 2022 is ensuring that we have a very professional and straightforward delivery to our customers that meets their timeline, expectation, and we will ensure we deliver to time and cost,” he said.

Regarding listing on Tadawul, Abukhaled said there are long-term plans in place, but they are waiting for the right time.

However, he also said that they have to support the small and medium enterprises to strengthen the Saudi supply chain so they can also handle sophisticated technology and products in the defense sector to ensure that the ecosystem can function properly.

Abukhaled said, with the help of the Kingdom’s regulator, the General Authority for Military Industries, known as GAMI, they will ensure contracts have the right terms and conditions that help the defense industry.

Also, the armed and security forces are keen to ensure that the objective of localizing 50 percent by 2030 is achievable, so they are getting humongous support from all the stakeholders, he said.

“The ultimate goal is to be the top in everything we do globally (and) after 2030 I can assure you there will be nothing but continuous growth and continuous improvement for SAMI.”

Topics: WDS SAMI GAMI Saudi Arabia

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
Updated 12 March 2022
Mona Alami

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations

How GCC, China can strengthen their trade relations
  • China is playing a key role in the development of the region’s non-oil sectors
Updated 12 March 2022
Mona Alami

RIYADH: As of 2020, China replaced the EU as the Gulf Cooperation Council’s largest trading partner. Saudi Arabia was China’s top supplier of crude oil in 2021. Its neighbor, the UAE, has become an important platform for re-exporting Chinese goods into the region and Africa.

Additionally, Qatar has become an essential natural gas supplier to China.

“There is a very strong China moment in the GCC that has been built over the past 15 years of (trade) relations,” said Mohammed Al-Sudairi, head of the Asian Studies Program at King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, in an interview with Arab News.

He pointed out that the general assessment across the GCC is that relations with China are much more important than before, “as it has become a top partner at the level of the bloc.”

China is also playing a key role in the development of the region’s non-oil sectors, according to Robert Mogielnicki, asenior resident scholar at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.

The researcher believes that strong complementarities exist between China and the GCC across many sectors. These include tourism, telecommunications, artificial intelligence, smart cities, and renewables, among other technology-driven industries.

Reciprocity, mutual understanding and predictability are the most important aspects of GCC-China relations, said Tang Tianbo, a research fellow at China Institutes of Contemporary International Relations, known as CICIR, in an interview with Arab News. 

‘Win-win relationship’

“GCC is vital for China’s energy security while China provides GCC with a stable market for exports. It is a win-win relationship,” he said, adding that the GCC and China never impose anything on each other.

“Both sides recognize and defend each other’s independence and own choices,” said the Chinese researcher, while calling the relationship “pragmatic, stable and ever-growing.”

“This is highly valuable in a world full of uncertainty,” Tianbo underlined.

The GCC member states also compete among each other to capture Chinese trade and investment flows into the region, explained Al-Sudairi.

While the UAE has been at the forefront of this since 2004, other GCC member states have been following the suit by linking their national development plans with China’s Belt and Road Initiative, also called BRI.

He added that they have developed Jazan in Saudi Arabia, Duqm in Oman, and the Silk City in Kuwait as key areas for Chinese companies’ operation and spread Chinese trade and investment across the Middle East and East Africa.

“China’s Digital Silk Road overlaps neatly with technology-oriented development plans across the Gulf but especially in places like Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar,” said Mogielnicki, in an interview with Arab News.

He pointed out that these governments and their state-owned entities possess significant financial resources and have been tasked with quickly growing the digital economy. “Chinese firms are willing partners, offering cost-effective, high-quality services that can be completed over short timeframes,” added Mogielnicki.

Tianbo underlined that China can bring added value to the GCC in terms of e-commerce, Industry 4.0, new energy, among many others. “China and the GCC can cooperate in fields where China has a competitive edge and the GCC, an interest.”

Economic transformation

The CICIR researcher explained that China’s technology and manufacturing equipment can contribute to GCC’s economic transformation and create more jobs in the non-oil industry. 

Sovereign wealth funds are also strengthening China-Gulf relations.

For example, Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala, China Development Bank Capital, and China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange set up a $10 billion UAE-China Joint Investment Fund in 2015. Recently, Gulf sovereign wealth funds are increasingly allocating a larger share of their portfolios toward China.

Yet, bilateral relations still face many challenges ahead.

The GCC has failed to fully integrate into the Chinese Belt and Road Initiative.

However, Mogielnicki said, “It’s not so much that the BRI has failed to expand to the GCC, but rather that the GCC is not quite a central component or ultimate destination of the BRI’s primary economic corridors.”

There are certain projects and initiatives in the GCC that are branded as part of the BRI. But the research scholar said he is skeptical of the BRI bringing an economic windfall to the region over the coming years.

“It is important to remember that the BRI emerged within the context of growing Sino-Gulf economic ties — it wasn’t the starting point of strong economic linkages,” he added.

A lack of economic diversification continued to prevail in the Gulf, despite government efforts to do so.

In the GCC, the oil and gas sector still dominates the economy and represents a majority of countries’ revenues. This creates an indirect dependency upon China, given that it is considered a major energy consumer.

Most Gulf countries rely on different trading partners for crude oil exports. However, Oman is highly dependent on China, which purchased 83 percent of Oman’s oil shipments in the first half of 2021, according to figures provided by Mogielnicki.

He explained that strength in bilateral relations ultimately comes through diversification — primarily diversifying trade flows or foreign investments.
“Gulf Arab economies would benefit from a more diversified mix of exports — beyond hydrocarbon commodities — to China. Gulf officials and business people also want to see more Chinese investments in non-oil areas of their economies,” added Mogielnicki.

Chinese capital

Additionally, attempts to lure Chinese capital have failed to gain momentum as the Middle East managed to attract only 2 to 3 percent of Chinese investments in the last decade.

For Tianbo, the GCC is perceived as a high-end market with considerable purchasing power, a vivid desire for new products and intense competition.

“Companies have to try and provide their best products and service to succeed. Compared to Western countries, China is a latecomer in the GCC, and there is a lot to learn and adapt,” concluded the researcher.

Topics: GCC BRI China Saudi Arabia UAE

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk

Fitch downgrades Russia oil, gas firms on default risk
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: Credit rater Fitch on Saturday downgraded 28 Russian natural resources companies including state gas giant Gazprom, warning they risk defaulting on payments under sanctions imposed for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Fitch Ratings said in a statement it had lowered the rating on the companies, which also include oil producer Lukoil and miner Rusal, from B to CC. The latter rating implies some form of default on their payments was “probable.”

It cited a Russian decree on March 5 that authorized Russian companies to settle debts to certain blacklisted foreign companies in rubles rather than foreign currency.

The move, announced as the ruble plunged, was a response to international sanctions imposed on Russia because of its Feb. 24 invasion.

The decree, “against the backdrop of an escalating sanctions regime, could impose insurmountable barriers to many corporates’ ability to make timely payments on foreign- and local-currency debt to certain international creditors,” Fitch said.

Another major rating agency, Moodys, also downgraded Gazprom and Lukoil this week. Three major raters have classed Russia as at risk of defaulting on its long-term sovereign debt due to sanctions.

A credit rating cut makes it harder for a company or country to borrow money at manageable rates.

In an escalation of the sanctions, the US and Britain said on March 8 they were cutting off Russian oil imports.

“Ongoing ratcheting up of sanctions, including restrictions in energy trade and imports, increase the probability of a policy response by Russia, and further weaken its economy, eroding the operating environment for its corporates,” Fitch added.

Topics: Fitch credit rating Russia Ukraine

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online

Finland’s long-delayed nuclear reactor goes online
Updated 12 March 2022
AFP

HELSINKI: Finland’s long-delayed Olkiluoto-3 nuclear reactor went online for the first time on Saturday, the plant’s operator said.

The EPR reactor, built by the French-led Areva-Siemens consortium on Finland's southwest coast, was started up in December for testing, 12 years behind schedule.

“Today on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 12.01 pm (1000 GMT), the plant unit has been connected to the national grid at a power output of 103 MW,” TVO wrote in a statement.

Once regular energy production begins, now expected in July 2022, it will supply about 14 percent of Finland’s energy at 1,650 MW, it said.

The plant is to become Europe’s most powerful reactor. Olkiluoto 3 will run alongside two existing reactors at Eurajoki on Finland’s west coast.

The French-developed EPR reactor model was the first nuclear power station to be procured in Europe after the 1986 Chernobyl disaster, designed to relaunch nuclear power. It was touted as offering higher power and better safety.

But EPR builds in Finland, France and the UK have been plagued by delays and cost overruns.

In Olkiluoto’s case, the delays led to bitter compensation disputes between TVO and Areva.

In the UK, Hinkley Point in southwest England has pushed back its planned electricity production by half a year to mid-2026.

Topics: nuclear energy

Latest updates

Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect
Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
Multiple rockets strikes hit Irbil, northern Iraq
Multiple rockets strikes hit Irbil, northern Iraq
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Uber charging customers new fuel fee for rides, delivery
Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
Ukraine trusts in Israeli mediation, denies Bennett advised caving to Russia
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat
US pays $2m a month to protect Pompeo from ‘credible’ Iran threat

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.