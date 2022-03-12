You are here

Saudi aid agency launches project to help Syrian orphans in Jordan

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah pose for a group photo with Syrian orphans in Amman. (SPA)
KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah pose for a group photo with Syrian orphans in Amman. (SPA)
Saudi aid agency launches project to help Syrian orphans in Jordan
Photo/SPA
SPA

Saudi aid agency launches project to help Syrian orphans in Jordan

KSrelief chief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah pose for a group photo with Syrian orphans in Amman. (SPA)
  • This project is part of many carried out through KSrelief to protect orphans, improve their living conditions and alleviate their suffering
SPA

AMMAN: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, supervisor general of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, on Saturday launched a project caring for Syrian orphans in Jordan.

Al-Rabeeah distributed school bags and gifts to orphaned students in Irbid province, as well as 22 electric chairs to Syrians with disabilities.

He expressed his happiness at launching the project in Jordan to improve people’s lives, providing them with psychological support and fostering social solidarity and economic security.

Al-Rabeeah said Saudi Arabia will spare no effort in helping the needy and victims of war, especially orphans, stressing the center’s keenness to provide integrated care to orphans by providing them with healthcare and ensuring their access to educational services and integration into society.

The project will benefit 191 orphans and widows of 56 families, including 40 Syrian families and 16 Jordanian families in Irbid province.

This project is part of many carried out through KSrelief to protect orphans, improve their living conditions and alleviate their suffering.

Meanwhile, Al-Rabeeah met with the director general and CEO of the King Hussein Cancer Foundation, Dr. Nisreen Qatamesh, and tackled topics of mutual interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs.

Both parties also discussed means of strengthening cooperation to provide treatment for cancer patients, which would contribute to saving lives and providing the best medical care.

Qatamesh expressed her sincere thanks and appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its generous financial support for the foundation.

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief)

Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect

Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

Saudi female baristas break taboos and gain respect

Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work. (Supplied)
  • Passionate coffee makers have found full support from the coffee companies, their male coworkers and customers
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi female baristas in cafés in most larger cities in the Kingdom say they have enjoyed widespread support from the people they come into contact with at work.

Arab News has been talking to some of them about their experiences.
Taibah Ibrahim Al-Ruhaili, a barista in her early twenties, joined Joffrey’s café in Jeddah 15 months ago after applying for barista jobs in many coffee shops.
She said her dream to be a barista finally came true thanks to her passion for coffee.
“I am a coffee enthusiast, and I would love to learn more about the secrets of making good coffee,” she said.
The biggest challenge she faced was work pressure and customer connection. However, she said she managed to overcome all the obstacles.
Remembering her first day, Al-Ruhaili said: “The team members who were working with me were very cooperative and I quickly learned the skills baristas need in their work. This made me come every day with more eagerness and readiness to learn something new,” she added.
Al-Ruhaili said that she learned how to both satisfy her customers with cups of coffee that hit the spot and shoulder responsibilities and bear work pressure.
“I learned self-discipline and commitment. I also learned how important work achievements are. In fact, I have learned many things that I was not aware of before.”

This was not accepted in the past, but with time people have become more civilized, and it has become normal to see women working everywhere. Some of my male customers proudly introduce their families to me. These families are now my frequent customers.

Faten Bahussein, Barista

Entasar Hubail, a barista from the Eastern Province, joined Starbucks in 2019 and has since been promoted from barista to shift supervisor and now to assistant store manager.
Hubail said she loves coffee and had volunteered in coffee exhibitions and even bought a coffee machine for her brother, although she is the one who ended up using it.


“I still remember when I bought my first coffee bean bag from Starbucks and made coffee from it. I enrolled in coffee roasting courses and learned new techniques,” she said.
She is also a chocolatier and is into pastry-making. The time came when she had to decide whether to pursue cooking or join a coffee company. She chose the latter and ended up in Starbucks.
Speaking about what attracted her to this job, she said that when she applied, she was surprised to have been accepted for the job, which she thought showed the company’s focus on promoting gender diversity and attracting local talent.

When she started, Hubail had mixed feelings of surprise, happiness and fear. “I was afraid because I was a very shy person and suddenly I was going to have colleagues and customers to deal with. I, in fact, wanted to take this job opportunity to overcome my inhibitions and focus on understanding more about the coffee industry and building a future at this big company.
Like Al-Ruhaili, Hubail’s biggest challenge was dealing with customers; it was her first time communicating with strangers. She said that with time and practice she was able to overcome her fears.
“The first day I went to work was a truly frightening experience. It was something like my first day at school. I even wanted my mom and sister to go to work with me. Thankfully, I was able to get over my fears by pushing myself more and more,” she said.
Faten Bahussein, a university graduate of Islamic studies, is also a coffee aficionado whose mornings begin with a cup at home before she goes to Chocochino café, where she works.
“I had an old coffee-making machine, and I practiced making coffee during the curfew period. This has helped me to become good at it, and that reflected positively on my current career,” Bahussein said.
After nearly four years working as a barista, Bahussein said that she has noticed how people look much happier when they see a Saudi girl working in a restaurant.
“This was not accepted in the past, but with time people have become more civilized, and it has become normal to see women working everywhere. Some of my male customers proudly introduce their families to me. These families are now my frequent customers,” she said.

Saudi coffee

Black Stone and Grand Mosque in Makkah upkeep under ‘expert control’

In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors. (SPA)
In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors. (SPA)
Tareq Al-Thaqafi

Black Stone and Grand Mosque in Makkah upkeep under ‘expert control’

In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors. (SPA)
  • 32 sheikhs, several judges and university scholars available to guide pilgrims
  • 500 security officers on duty inside, outside the mosque
MAKKAH: Several teams of experts have been deployed to provide services for pilgrims at the Grand Mosque including maintaining the Kaaba’s Black Stone, cleaning prayer areas, ensuring guidance information and proper translations, and establishing security and crowd control.

This is according to Dr. Saad bin Mohammed Al-Muhaimid, the under-secretary-general for the affairs of the Grand Mosque, who told Arab News that the presidency was working jointly with several government bodies to prepare for the influx of Umrah pilgrims.
On the upkeep of the Black Stone, he told Arab News: “The maintenance work is carried out by a professional specialist technical team, using modern advanced methods.” He said they have been able to complete all their work within “record time” while taking into account precautionary measures.
Al-Muhaimid said that the preparations have included ensuring that officials can manage pilgrims entering and leaving the Grand Mosque, and ease their circumambulation around the Kaaba.

Among the services provided include moveable shelves designated for Qur’ans translated into Braille and several languages. A total of 95,473 Qur’ans have been available in various areas inside the Grand Mosque. Al-Muhaimid explained that given the importance of performing the Umrah rituals, such as the circumambulation, as stipulated by the Prophet  Muhammad (peace be upon him), more than 40 mutawwifs are at the service of pilgrims. These guides are ready to accompany pilgrims throughout their pilgrimage and provide expert advice.
The Grand Mosque’s guides also provide answers to questions in several languages. There are also seven sites inside the mosque and four offices where pilgrims can use telephones throughout the day to ask questions of 32 sheikhs, several judges and university scholars.
In the wake of the government lifting its precautionary measures, 500 security personnel will remain on duty inside and outside the mosque to ensure the safety of pilgrims and visitors.
Al-Muhaimid said that the Grand Mosque’s mukabariyah has been equipped, sanitized, scented and furnished with 15,000 carpets. There are also ongoing operations to clean, disinfect and sanitize the entire mosque 10 times a day, with the help of over 4,000 male and female workers, 80,000 liters of disinfectant, and 1,700 liters per day of the finest scents through 100 scent diffusers. This maintenance is also provided for the King Fahd Expansion and its pathways.
As part of its goal to spread Islamic messages from the Two Holy Mosques to visitors and Muslims around the world, Al-Muhaimid said the authority operates radio broadcasts 24 hours a day in 10 approved international languages through its Manarat Al-Haramain platform.

Grand Mosque in Makkah Kaaba Black Stone

Saudi air chief visits Red Flag drill in US

Saudi air chief Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz visits Red Flag drill in US. (SPA)
Saudi air chief Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz visits Red Flag drill in US. (SPA)
SPA

Saudi air chief visits Red Flag drill in US

Saudi air chief Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz visits Red Flag drill in US. (SPA)
  • The Saudi team — air, technical and support crew — are participating with six modern combat F-15SE aircraft
NEVADA: The commander of the Royal Saudi Air Force, Lt. Gen. Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz, recently visited the air force team participating in the Red Flag 2022 exercise at the Nellis Air Force Base in the US.

The commander and his accompanying delegation were received by Lt. Col. Talal bin Abdulaziz bin Bandar, the commander of the Saudi air force team participating in the drill, and other staff members.

At the venue, Lt. Gen. Turki was briefed on the progress of operations in the 10-day drill.

He also visited the aircraft maintenance headquarters and met with the technical crews, lauding the high combat capabilities and skills that the Saudi air force team has acquired and urging them to take more advantage of this opportunity.

The Saudi team — air, technical and support crew — are participating with six modern combat F-15SE aircraft.

This is the eighth time the Royal Saudi Air Force is participating in this simulated exercise to study and counter advanced cyber-based threats and hostile air and ground forces.

Lt. Col. Talal said the drill has the aim of exchanging military and technical expertise between the participating forces in real scenarios, in addition to simulating international modern threats.

Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announces executions of Daesh, Al-Qaeda members

Saudi Arabia announces executions of Daesh, Al-Qaeda members
Arab News

Saudi Arabia announces executions of Daesh, Al-Qaeda members

Saudi Arabia announces executions of Daesh, Al-Qaeda members
  • The individuals were arrested and tried in Saudi courts overseen by 13 judges over three separate stages for each individual
RIYADH: The Ministry of Interior announced that it has carried out the sentences of capital punishment against individuals convicted of terrorism and capital crimes.
The individuals, totaling 81, were convicted of various crimes including murdering innocent men, women and children; pledging allegiance to foreign terrorist organizations, such as Daesh, Al-Qaeda and the Houthi militia; targeting residents in the Kingdom and traveling to regional conflict zones to join terrorist organizations
Other crimes include kidnapping, torture, rape, smuggling arms and bombs into the Kingdom, targeting government personnel and vital economic sites, killing law enforcement officers and maiming their bodies, and planting land mines to target police vehicles.
The individuals were arrested and tried in Saudi courts overseen by 13 judges over three separate stages for each individual.
The accused were provided with the right to an attorney and were guaranteed their full rights under Saudi law during the judicial process, which found them guilty of committing multiple heinous crimes that left many civilians and law enforcement officers dead.

Saudi Arabia

Saudi pianist wants to inspire women to become musicians

Rowida Raffa was encouraged by her family to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist. (Supplied)
Rowida Raffa was encouraged by her family to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist. (Supplied)
Rahaf Jambi

Saudi pianist wants to inspire women to become musicians

Rowida Raffa was encouraged by her family to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist. (Supplied)
  • Raffa praised the Kingdom’s attention to music and for establishing a specialist commission, saying opportunities were available and that young talent should take advantage of these from a young age
RIYADH: Saudi pianist Rowida Raffa took to the stage last September at Expo 2020 Dubai and amazed everyone with her skills, performing on Saudi National Day and playing different kinds of music. She also had an encouraging message to all female artists who aspired to be in her position one day.
“Different media agencies contacted me to represent the National Day at the expo, and I never imagined one day that I would be here representing my own country abroad. And, as a Saudi woman, I am very happy that the Kingdom is setting new regulations for practicing musicians,” Raffa told Arab News.
Raffa said she was prepared when media agencies approached her as she enjoyed playing the piano and had been practicing for 20 years.
Coming from a musical family, she said she had been encouraged by them to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist.
“My grandfather was a violinist, and music was always something that connected the family together. My brother is also a violinist, and I chose to be a pianist because I found myself in it.”

As a Saudi woman, I am very happy that the Kingdom is setting new regulations for practicing musicians.

Rowida Raffa, Saudi pianist

As well as the expo, Raffa has also performed with the award-winning international composer William Ross, whose work has graced feature films, the recording industry, and TV. His projects include “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.”
“In 2018, I was invited to work with William Ross when the foundation stone for Qiddiya, (an entertainment megaproject to be built in Riyadh), was laid,” she said. “We did the opening song together and he is such a nice man. I’m glad my first participation in a national project was this significant.
“I played the opening of Alicia Keys’ concert in AlUla. The experience was amazing and working with international artists is a dream.”
She always played the piano for the passion and love she had for the instrument, and she strived to practice so that she could play more difficult music.
Raffa praised the Kingdom’s attention to music and for establishing a specialist commission, saying opportunities were available and that young talent should take advantage of these from a young age.
She believed that music was a universal language and a strong form of communication that enriched people’s lives, unified nations, and created cultural bridges.
“The Saudi people maybe led to a worldwide level by the Music Commission and other organizations and schools that teach you the essentials,” Raffa added.

piano Saudi music

