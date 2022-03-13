You are here

Boxer Michael Conlan OK after being knocked out of ring

Leigh Wood knocks down Michael Conlan during their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham, UK, on March 12, 2022. (Action Images via Reuters)
Leigh Wood knocks down Michael Conlan during their WBA Featherweight World Title fight in Nottingham, UK, on March 12, 2022. (Action Images via Reuters)
Updated 13 March 2022
AP

  • Michael Conlan was knocked out in the 12th round by English boxer Leigh Wood
  • At the 2016 Olympics, Conlan lost on a controversial split decision to Russian Vladimir Nikitin
NOTTINGHAM, England: The Irish boxer who gestured at 2016 Rio Olympic judges with his middle fingers after losing a controversial decision was reported to be “conscious and stable” and recovering in a hospital after being knocked out of the ring in a WBA featherweight title fight on Saturday.
Michael Conlan was knocked out in the 12th round by English boxer Leigh Wood, who recovered from an early knockdown to retain his title after an often bruising fight at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena.
Topping the bill in his home city, Wood was put on his back by a looping overhand left toward the end of the first round and while he rose on wobbly legs, the 33-year-old Wood was outclassed over the first half of the fight.
In the final round, though, a bruising right hand seemed to buckle Conlan before Wood unloaded with a further flurry to back up his opponent, who tumbled between the ropes and out of the ring.
Conlan was taken by stretcher from the arena. Wood’s promoter Eddie Hearn said on Twitter: “Update on Michael Conlan..conscious and stable, sitting up and talking and await CT scans.”
Later Conlan tweeted that he was OK: “I’m all good folks, cheers for the messages. I’ll be back, good shot and congrats to Leigh and his team.”
At the 2016 Olympics, Conlan, who was the reigning world and European champion, lost on a controversial split decision in a bantamweight quarterfinal to Russian Vladimir Nikitin. That resulted in the Irishman going on an expletive-laden rant on live television after the loss, including raising the middle finger of each of his hands as he faced the judges.
Last October, an investigation showed boxing medal bouts at the 2016 Games were fixed by “complicit and compliant” referees and judges.
Investigator Richard McLaren was appointed by the International Boxing Association, known as AIBA, and found AIBA officials selected referees and judges to ensure that bouts could be manipulated in Olympic qualifying and at the Rio de Janeiro Games. He also found signs the 2012 Olympics in London were affected.
“Key personnel decided that the rules did not apply to them,” said McLaren, who added there was a “culture of fear, intimidation and obedience in the ranks of the referees and judges.”
 

Topics: Michael Conlan Leigh Wood World Boxing Association

NEWCASTLE: Roman Abramovich’s Chelsea firesale adds unexpected spice to Newcastle United’s visit to Stamford Bridge this afternoon — however, Eddie Howe doesn’t think it will have any bearing on the result.

Headlines in world football have been awash with the situation at Stamford Bridge, as Russian owner Abramovich had his assets frozen by the UK government because of his connections to Vladimir Putin.

And while Thomas Tuchel, the public face of the Blues, has fielded any number of political and ethical questions over ownership in recent days, Howe does not think that will impact the way his team plays.

“I am only going to answer in terms of a football perspective and I don’t think it will have any bearing on how Chelsea play,” said Howe on how the Ukraine crisis has impacted the world and European champions.

“And for us, you can’t change the preparation.

“I have been watching Chelsea historically and we are putting together a game plan to try and go there to win. I don’t expect this game to be any different.”

On Thursday, foreign secretary Liz Truss announced a full asset freeze of the billionaire oligarch’s assets.

Chelsea have been given a special license to continue to play matches, however the operations of the club will be severely limited.

Ticket and merchandise sales cannot now be processed, though, nor can transfers or new contracts in the playing and support staff.

Stamford Bridge will likely be full this afternoon, though, with all sales made prior to sanctions being imposed.

Howe, named as the Premier League manager of the month, has positive memories of visiting West London as a top-flight coach, having won three of five visits while in charge at Bournemouth.

He said: “I think it is a very special place to play football.

“I have enjoyed three of those games, of the five, but didn’t enjoy the other two very much.

“It is a very special place. They have top players, the stadium is close to the pitch, a great atmosphere and they have got a top manager, I have a huge amount of respect for Thomas — I think he has done an incredible job.

“We are going to be at our very, very best. We know the size of the task.

“It is a game where you have to get everything right.”

Howe’s squad is nursing a number of knocks ahead of this afternoon’s clash, with Allan Saint-Maximin (illness) and Joelinton (groin) both doubts.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Fabian Schar also picked up knocks in the Southampton win in midweek.

Is the head coach considering changes?

“I think everyone in our squad is in contention to play,” said Howe, in typical diplomatic fashion.

“We will let the dust settle on this one and see how we are physically. There is a lot of cramp in the squad.

“We are going to have to be physically very good against Chelsea, so we will have to see and take it on an individual basis.”

Topics: football Newcastle United Chelsea Eddie Howe

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament

Naomi Osaka brought to tears by heckler at Indian Wells tournament
INDIAN WELLS, United States: Four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka was brought to tears by a heckler Saturday on the way to a 6-0, 6-4 loss to Veronika Kudermetova in the Indian Wells WTA hardcourt tournament.
Japan’s Osaka, ranked 78th in the world after her third-round exit at the Australian Open, was rocked early in the first set when someone in the crowd yelled “Naomi, you suck.”
She pulled herself together to continue, but while she finally seemed to find her range in the second set she couldn’t find a way past Kudermetova.
Speaking on court after the match, Osaka said the comment stuck in her head because it reminded her of Venus and Serena Williams being heckled at the tournament in 2001.

Topics: Naomi Osaka tennis

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises

Rafael Nadal ekes out Indian Wells win as No. 1 Daniil Medvedev cruises
INDIAN WELLS, United States: Rafael Nadal pulled off another great escape Saturday, rallying from two breaks down in the third set to beat young American Sebastian Korda in the second round at Indian Wells.
As newly minted number one Daniil Medvedev — the man Nadal beat with an epic comeback in the Australian Open final — cruised to victory in his first match as the world’s top-ranked player, Nadal was made to work by 21-year-old Korda, ranked 38th in the world.
“I feel very, very lucky today to be through,” Nadal said after a 6-2, 16, 7-6 (7/3) victory in the prestigious WTA and ATP Masters hard court tournament.
“Sebastian was playing some fantastic tennis. I didn’t play my best match without a doubt (but) a lot of credit to him that he played so aggressive and he put me in a lot of trouble.”
Medvedev opened the action on Stadium court in the California desert and after saving a break point in the opening game had little trouble with 21-year-old Czech qualifier Tomas Machac, ranked 158th in the world.
The reigning US Open champion wrapped up a 6-3, 6-2 victory in 70 minutes, although Medvedev said it “was not as easy as it seems” after he sealed the win on a third match point.
The difference, he said, was consistency.
“If you look, the first set was pretty even. He made just a few unforced errors and maybe some bad decisions in crucial moments. That’s how tennis is sometimes,” Medvedev said.
Medvedev said it was a “great feeling” to take the court as world number one, “something I’ve always dreamed of.”
But he’ll have to reach the quarter-finals to prevent Novak Djokovic, absent this week due to US COVID-19 travel restrictions on the unvaccinated, from reclaiming the top spot.
Medvedev, who has never made it past the fourth round in four prior appearances, next faces France’s Gael Monfils, who beat Serbian Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4.
Medvedev said he would focus on playing well and winning matches and let the ranking take care of itself.
“The more tournaments you win, the more points you gain, the more chances you have to stay at this No. 1 spot for more weeks, more time,” he said.”
Although he’s not in the hunt for No. 1, Nadal has been on fire this year. He improved his perfect 2022 record to 16-0 with a gritty victory that owed more to experience and determination than spectacular play.
Korda led the third set 5-2 and twice served for the match. But he couldn’t conjure a match point as Nadal reeled off four games in a row as they went to a tiebreaker.
“I think it’s true that probably he got a little bit more nervous,” Nadal said.
“He made a couple mistakes and I was able to save myself,” added Nadal, who next plays Britain’s Daniel Evans, a 6-2, 6-0 winner over Argentina’s Federico Coria.
Nadal was joined in the third round by rising young compatriot Carlos Alcaraz, who beat American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-3.
The 18-year-old Alcaraz, coming off a title at the Rio Open, converted five of his nine break chances and rallied from a break down in the second set to seal the win.

Topics: tennis Rafael Nadal Daniil Medvedev

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats

Hamilton has no plan to compete in his 40s like other greats
MANAMA: Seven-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton has no plans to emulate sporting greats like Tom Brady and Roger Federer by competing in his 40s.

“I haven’t thought about that number, because I’m 37. Jeez, I’ve still got a bit to go,” Hamilton said on Saturday, laughing.

“So, I honestly haven’t thought about that, and I don’t plan on being here close to that age.”

He has a contract with Mercedes until the end of next season, when he will be 38. That two-year deal was only signed last July and it is not known if he’ll extend it.

The 44-year-old Brady is widely regarded as the greatest quarterback in NFL history, while the 20-time Grand Slam champion Federer will be 41 if he comes back to play in late summer as planned after knee surgery.

The exuberant and prolific Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently returned from injury for Italian soccer club AC Milan, and the imposing 40-year-old Swede is playing well for the title contender.

Hamilton is F1’s record holder for most wins (103) and pole positions (103) and is tied with fellow great Michael Schumacher on a record seven titles. Others in F1 have hit 40 and carried on.

Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso is 40 and the Spaniard is still driving well for the Alpine team, securing a podium late last season.

The 2007 F1 champion Kimi Raikkonen kept pushing back the clock until retiring at the end of last season, aged 42.

But with his wide-ranging interests in fashion, music, and his ongoing dedication to environmental and human rights issues, it sounds like Hamilton probably won’t be on track when he’s their age.

“Hopefully I’ll have some other something to get on with,” he said at pre-season testing in Bahrain.

He is close friends with 40-year-old tennis great Serena Williams, who is still looking to equal Margaret Court’s all-time record of 24 majors.

Topics: Lewis Hamilton F1

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Cristiano Ronaldo set another goalscoring record in a return to form with a hat-trick to keep Manchester United’s chances of playing in the Champions League next season alive with a 3-2 win over Tottenham on Saturday.
Ronaldo had scored just once in his previous 10 games, but three fantastic finishes took him clear as the highest scorer in professional men’s football history according to FIFA’s records with 807 goals for club and country.
Victory lifts United back into fourth, although they are just two points ahead of Arsenal who have four games in hand.
A fifth defeat in eight league games is another blow to Tottenham’s hopes of a top-four finish as they remain seventh, now five points behind United.
Ronaldo’s second spell at Old Trafford has so far proven to be an anti-climax with his poor form sparking debate over whether the 37-year-old’s powers are waning.
The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed United’s thrashing in the Manchester derby last weekend and was criticized for a perceived lack of commitment as he jetted off to Portugal to rehab a hip injury rather than watch his teammates lost 4-1 at the Etihad.
He was restored to Ralf Rangnick’s starting line-up as one of five changes from that damaging defeat with Bruno Fernandes the notable absentee due to illness.
It took just 12 minutes for Ronaldo to make his mark with a stunning strike into the top corner from outside the box.
However, United failed to build on the early goal and were instead forced back in a familiar pattern to previous home games this season against stronger opposition.
Spurs quickly had the ball in the net in response only for Ben Davies to be flagged offside before Eric Dier’s header from a corner was cleared off the line.
A Tottenham equalizer seemed only a matter of time and was gifted to them when Alex Telles handled Dejan Kulusevski’s cross for a clear penalty.
Harry Kane smashed home the resulting spot-kick to continue his fine form for his sixth goal in as many games.
Within three minutes, though, United were back in front thanks to a landmark goal for Ronaldo.
He turned home Jadon Sancho’s inviting cross to surpass Austria-Czech striker Josef Bican as football’s all-time record goalscorer according to FIFA’s records.
United’s defensive deficiencies meant Ronaldo’s work was not done to win the game as Spurs enjoyed the better of the second half.
Son Heung-min hooked a glorious chance wide from Kulusevski’s cut-back.
When a second equalizer did arrive for Antonio Conte’s men it was thanks to more misery for United captain Harry Maguire.
Consistent errors from the England international have played a huge part in his side’s struggles this season and he turned into his own net from Sergio Reguilon’s cross.
Conte screamed for focus from his side on the sideline, but they succumbed again to Ronaldo’s predatory instincts.
The United number seven rose highest to meet Telles’ corner nine minutes from time to power a header into the top corner for just his second United hat-trick and first since returning to Old Trafford in August.

Topics: Premier league Ronaldo Manchester United Tottenham

