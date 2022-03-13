Italian businessmen meet Tunisian economy minister

ROME: A group of Italian businessmen asked the Tunisian government to improve logistic services in maritime transport.

At a meeting with Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied, Italian entrepreneurs operating in several sectors in the North African country also asked local authorities to develop the foreign exchange code and administrative procedures to boost the business and investment climate in the country.

The meeting was organized by the Italian Ambassador in Tunis Lorenzo Fanara as part of a series of activities focused on increasing Italian business presence in Tunisia.

“It was an opportunity to review the possibilities of strengthening cooperation between the two parties. The Italian entrepreneurs have expressed their strong interest in the opportunities offered by the Tunisian market,” the Italian envoy said in a statement.

The Italian delegation emphasized the need to digitize transactions and to establish fiscal stability in Tunisia. They also recommended expanding the natural gas network to connect large-scale investment projects in Bizerte and to promote alternative energies such as green hydrogen, especially for energy-intensive industries such as cement plants, according to a statement issued by the Tunisian Ministry of Economy and Planning.

The business delegation requested “the resolution of the problem of connecting renewable energy projects to the Tunisian Electricity and Gas Company (STEG) distribution network,” and also “expressed their predisposition to develop investments in various sectors including renewable energy, as a first step before completing the electrical connection between Tunisia and Italy,” the statement added.

Saied renewed his department’s commitment “to providing the necessary support to Italian investors to develop their projects under the best conditions,” which was “warmly welcomed” by the Italian delegation.