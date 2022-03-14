You are here

  • Home
  • Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official

Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official

This file photo shows the test firing of Iran's home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile similar to those used in the IGRC's attack on Irbil on March 13, 2022. (AFP)
1 / 4
This file photo shows the test firing of Iran's home-built surface-to-surface Fateh 110 missile similar to those used in the IGRC's attack on Irbil on March 13, 2022. (AFP)
A view of a damaged conference room at the Kurdistan 24 TV building after Sunday’s attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP)
2 / 4
A view of a damaged conference room at the Kurdistan 24 TV building after Sunday’s attack in Irbil, the capital of the northern Iraqi Kurdish autonomous region. (AFP)
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) greets Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of the notorious Quds Force, during an event on March 13, 2022, in Tehran. (Iranian Presidency photo via AFP)
3 / 4
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi (L) greets Brig. Gen. Esmail Qaani, commander of the notorious Quds Force, during an event on March 13, 2022, in Tehran. (Iranian Presidency photo via AFP)
Employees of Kurdistan 24 TV station work in a studio damaged by an Iranian ballistic missile attack in Irbil, Iraq, on March 23, 2022. (AP Photo/ Ahmed Mzoori, Metrography)
4 / 4
Short Url

https://arab.news/53etg

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official

Irbil missile barrage shows how dangerous a nuclear armed Iran could be, warns top US official
  • National Security Adviser Sullivan says US to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities 
  • Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack,” says Kurdistan region's PM
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Sunday condemned Iran’s ballistic missile attack on Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Irbil, and said Washington was working to help Iraq get missile defense capabilities to defend itself.
Sullivan told CBS’s “Face the Nation” program that while no US citizens were harmed in the attack, and no US facilities were hit, the missile barrage only shows how dangerous Iran could be.
“One thing I will say is that the only thing more dangerous than Iran armed with ballistic missiles and advanced military capabilities is an Iran that has all of those things and a nuclear weapon,” he said.
Asked about the impact on negotiations over a nuclear agreement with Iran that were at an impasse, Sullivan said, “The various negotiators are back home in their capitals and we will have to see what happens in the days ahead with respect to the diplomacy around the nuclear deal.”
He said President Joe Biden remained strongly committed to stopping Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons.
Sullivan said the United States would do whatever it takes to defend its people, interests and allies.
“We are in consultation with the Iraqi government and the government in Iraqi Kurdistan, in part to help them get the missile defense capabilities to be able to defend themselves in their cities,” he said.

Gulf condemnation

Gulf states have condemned Iran’s ballistic missile barrage in northern Iraq, which they described as a threat to the security of the region.
The Arab League also issued a statement condemning the attack, and vowed ‘full support’ for Iraq’s efforts to combat such attempts against its security. It also urged a probe into who was responsible for the attack that it said was ‘aimed at destabilizing Iraq.’
Bahrain, meanwhile, described the missile attack as “a cowardly terrorist act that represents a flagrant violation of international law and clearly targets the security, safety and stability of the brotherly Republic of Iraq.”
Manama said it rejectied violence and terrorism in all forms, and called on the international community to condemn such acts that aim to destabilize the region
A Kuwait foreign ministry statement expressed a “terse condemnation of the attack, and expressed solidarity with Iraq and “supporting measures it may take to safeguard its security and stability.”
Yemen’s foreign ministry also “voiced its strong condemnation of the terrorist actions aimed to disturb Iraq’s security and stability.”
“The Ministry reiterated its full solidarity with Iraq, supports all necessary measures the Iraqi government takes to counter such terrorist operations, maintain security, stability and protect the peoples,” a statement said.

More attacks
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claimed responsibility for a dozen ballistic missiles that struck Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Irbil in the early hours of Sunday, saying it had targeted an Israeli “strategic center” and warned of more attacks.
The semi-official Tasnim news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying Iran fired 10 Fateh missiles, including several Fateh-110 missiles, which have a range of about 300 kilometers (186 miles).




This file photo shows Iran's upgraded surface-to-surface Fateh-110 missile similar to those fired by the IRGC on Irbil on March 13, 2022. (Iranian Defense Ministry via AP) 

The attack came several days after Iran said it would retaliate for an Israeli strike near Damascus, Syria, that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard. 
The Iranian source claimed the missile barrage resulted in multiple casualties. 
But the Kurdish Interior Ministry said the missiles, which targeted the US Consulate’s new building, caused only material damage, while one civilian was injured.
Later, Lawk Ghafari, the head of Kurdistan’s foreign media office, said none of the missiles had struck the US facility but that residential areas around the compound had been hit.
Kurdish authorities insisted that Israel has no sites in or anywhere near Irbil, and accused Iran of repeatedly targeting the autonomous region without international censure. 
In a statement on Twitter, the Kurdistan Regional Government accused Iran of “targeting (the) Kurdistan Region multiple times.” 
“Silence” on the part of the international community would only “motivate future attacks,” it added.
Kurdistan 24 television channel, located near the US consulate, posted images on social networks
of its damaged offices, including collapsed ceilings and broken glass.




Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling US consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil. (AP illustration)

Unfazed by coward attack
Iraq’s Foreign Ministry on Sunday summoned Iran’s ambassador to protest the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of the country’s sovereignty.
Ahmad Al-Sahhaf told The Associated Press that the ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador, Iraj Masjedi, to deliver the diplomatic protest.
Iraq Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi tweeted: “The aggression which targeted the dear city of Irbil and spread fear among its inhabitants is an attack on the security of our people.”
Masrour Barzani, prime minister of the semi-autonomous Kurdish-controlled region, said that Irbil “will not bow to the cowards who carried out the terrorist attack.”

Global outrage
US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller condemned the missile barrage as a “criminal attack” on civilian targets.
“Iranian regime elements have claimed responsibility for this attack and must be held accountable for this flagrant violation of Iraqi sovereignty,” he said in a statement posted by the US Consulate in Irbil.
Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with Iraq, as well as its support for any measures that the country takes to protect its security and stability.
The ministry said that the Kingdom rejects all forms of violence, extremism and terrorism.
France’s Foreign Ministry said Sunday’s missile strike threatened efforts to conclude nuclear talks with Iran. The strike also threatened stability in Iraq and the wider region, the ministry’s spokesperson said in a statement, highlighting the need to conclude nuclear negotiations with Iran.
US State Department spokesperson Ned Price  described the attack as an “outrageous violation of Iraq’s sovereignty.”
The missile attack marked a significant escalation between the US and Iran. Hostility between the longtime foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries.
The US presence in Iraq has long been a flash point for Tehran, but tensions spiked after a January 2020 US drone strike near the Baghdad airport killed a top Iranian general. In retaliation, Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Al-Asad air base, where US troops were stationed. More than 100 service members suffered traumatic brain injuries in the blasts.
More recently, Iranian proxies are believed responsible for an assassination attempt late last year on Iraq’s Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
And officials have said they believe Iran was behind the October drone attack at the military outpost in southern Syria where American troops are based. No US personnel were killed or injured in the attack.

(With Reuters and AP)

 

Topics: IGRC Iranian terrorism Irbil Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government

Related

Update Ballistic missiles hit Irbil, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility
Middle-East
Ballistic missiles hit Irbil, Iran’s Revolutionary Guard claim responsibility
Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Irbil
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia condemns missile attack on Iraq’s Kurdish regional capital Irbil

160 arrests, scores of police injured in Moroccan football violence

Military vehicles patrol the streets of Casablanca in Morocco. (AP)
Military vehicles patrol the streets of Casablanca in Morocco. (AP)
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

160 arrests, scores of police injured in Moroccan football violence

Military vehicles patrol the streets of Casablanca in Morocco. (AP)
  • The violence erupted at the end of a Throne Cup game between AS FAR, the Moroccan Armed Forces club based in Rabat, and Maghreb de Fez (MAS)
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

RABAT: Around 160 people, some carrying knives and stones, were arrested at a Moroccan football match on Sunday in violence which left more than 100 police officers injured, officials said.
The supporters, which included 90 teenagers, “were arrested for their alleged involvement in acts of violence, for possession of knives, drunkenness, throwing stones, causing damage and setting fire to a vehicle,” said the General Directorate of National Security (DGSN) in a statement.
The violence erupted at the end of a Throne Cup game between AS FAR, the Moroccan Armed Forces club based in Rabat, and Maghreb de Fez (MAS).
AS FAR were beaten 2-0 and their ultra fans invaded the pitch to face down rival supporters, according to local media.
Police were bombarded with projectiles as they intervened.
The DGSN reported 103 police injured while 57 supporters were also hurt.
“At this stage of the investigation, a lot of damage to the facilities at the Moulay-Abdallah stadium has been recorded. A motorcycle was set on fire and 33 police and private vehicles were also damaged,” added the DGSN.
The Moroccan football federation will meet next week to discuss the violence and sanctions are expected.
Sunday’s outbreak of trouble was the first since fans were allowed to return to sports grounds at the end of February after two years of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, Moroccan stadiums have been the scene of violence between supporters in recent years.
Fights frequently break out between fans of the country’s two top Casablanca clubs, Wydad and Raja, including on the streets outside the stadiums.
After the death of two supporters in early 2016, the authorities disbanded groups of ultras and even banned slogans and banners on the terraces.
However, ultras were permitted to return to the grounds in March 2018.

Topics: Morocco

Related

Morocco's Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita and US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (L) give a joint press conference following their meeting in Rabat on March 8, 2022. (AFP)
Middle-East
US stresses support for Morocco over W. Sahara
Migrants climb a ledge along a mountain path after an attempted assault on the border fence separating Morocco from Spain’s North African Melilla. (AFP)
Middle-East
Living rough in Morocco, migrants dream of Spanish enclave

Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders

Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders
Updated 13 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders

Fighting rages outside Yemen’s Marib as UN envoy meets leaders
  • Fighting took place as UN envoy announces conclusion of first week of consultations with key parties
Updated 13 March 2022
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Heavy fighting has broken out between Yemeni government troops and the Iran-backed Houthis outside the central city of Marib during the past 24 hours, killing and wounding dozens of combatants, a local military official told Arab News on Sunday.

The fighting took place as the UN Yemen envoy, Hans Grundberg, announced the conclusion of his first week of consultations with key Yemeni parties.

Backed by Arab coalition warplanes, Yemen army troops and allied tribal fighters on Sunday attacked Houthi fighters stationed on mountainous terrain south of Marib city, with the aim of pushing the militia away from the strategic city.

“We set ambushes and attacked the Houthis in Juba district. We managed to advance in the Akada mountain range,” the anonymous Yemeni military official said. The fierce fighting on the ground sparked heavy airstrikes by Arab coalition warplanes that destroyed Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles.

“The Arab coalition has carried out many precision airstrikes that hit the enemy’s locations and military equipment,” the official said.

BACKGROUND

Backed by Arab coalition warplanes, Yemen army troops and allied tribal fighters on Sunday attacked Houthi fighters stationed on mountainous terrain south of Marib city, with the aim of pushing the militia away from the strategic city.

Local media reports also said that the Houthis on Friday and Saturday renewed their attacks on government troops on Al-Balaq mountain range outside Marib city, but largely failed to achieve any territorial gains after government troops repelled their advances.

The strategic Al-Balaq is the closest battlefield to the city of Marib. Houthi seizure of the mountain range would enable artillery strikes over sections of the city. The coalition said on Sunday that 12 air raids by jets killed many Houthis and destroyed eight vehicles in Marib province during the past 24 hours.

For more than a year, the Houthis have relentlessly attacked the city, the government’s last bastion in the northern half of Yemen, rejecting warnings from local and international organizations about the impact of the attacks on the growing humanitarian crisis in Yemen. The Houthi offensive on Marib has claimed the lives of thousands of combatants and civilians, and forced thousands of people to flee their homes across the province.

At the same time, Yemen President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi ordered his government to give urgent attention and financial assistance to army troops battling the Houthis across the country, the official news agency said on Saturday. Hadi told his commanders in Marib city that they should pay soldiers’ salaries on time, provide them financial incentives, treat the wounded and take care of the families of dead soldiers.

Separately, the UN Yemen envoy announced in the Jordanian capital, Amman, the conclusion of his first week of direct consultations with key Yemeni parties.

It comes as part of his efforts to listen to views, ideas and suggestions that will be included in his framework for ending the war in Yemen.

During the first week, the UN envoy met with leaders of the General People’s Congress and representatives from Al-Islah Party, the Yemeni Socialist Party and the Nasserist Unionist People’s Organization. This week, Grundberg will meet in Amman with representatives of the Southern Transitional Council, the Inclusive Hadramout Conference, the General People’s Congress, as well as security experts, economists and civil society leaders.

“The special envoy explained that the intent of the consultations was to gather, in an honest and frank way, ideas, views and suggestions on immediate and long-term priorities for the political, security and economic tracks,” Grundberg’s office said in a statement.

Topics: Yemen Hans Grundberg

Related

The agreement was signed by Ahmed bin Ali Al-Beez and the UNICEF representative for the Gulf, Eltayeb Adam at the center’s headquarters in Riyadh. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi aid agency, UNICEF sign $5bn deal for safe water supplies in Yemen
Special Houthi bomb-maker killed in northern Yemen clashes
Middle-East
Houthi bomb-maker killed in northern Yemen clashes

Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections

Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections
Updated 13 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections

Lebanon political factions gear up for May elections
Updated 13 March 2022
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: More than 500 candidates, including 69 women, have applied to contest Lebanese parliamentary elections on May 15, with the country’s Ministry of Interior expecting the number to rise dramatically before the midnight deadline on Tuesday.

A total of 517 candidates had submitted applications by late Friday.

The 2018 elections were contested by 976 candidates, including 113 women, but the number fell after the closure of registrations. As a result, 597 candidates, including 86 women, continued in 77 lists across Lebanese constituencies.

The outlook of this year’s election will become clearer after the completion of electoral lists on April 4. Voters will head to the polls on May 15, with candidates competing for the country’s 128 parliamentary seats across 15 electoral districts.

A number of the main parties will officially announce their candidates on Monday.

Speaker Nabih Berri will reveal his candidates, including current MPs and defendants in the Beirut Port explosion hearings, at a press conference.

The Free Patriotic Movement announced its candidates during its seventh annual conference on Sunday. In an address, the party’s leader, Gebran Bassil, attacked his political opponents, including the March 14 Alliance and the civil movement, which he called “a false revolution,” adding that “they will fall.”

Bassil defended Hezbollah and said that its partnership with the FPM in the electoral lists, to be formed later, “is not a program partnership, but a process of integrating votes.”

Hezbollah seeks to ensure that the FPM reaches parliamentary seats with the least possible losses. Hezbollah officials have said: “Whoever fails the Amal Movement and Hezbollah is a partner in the largest regional and international attack that wants to destroy Hezbollah, which protects Lebanon.”

MP Wael Abou Faour of the Progressive Socialist Party said that “the project of the March 8 Alliance (including Hezbollah and its allies) in the elections boils down to obtaining two-thirds of the members of Parliament and thus imposing their spoiled candidate as president of the Republic, (referring to MP Gebran Bassil), controlling constitutional amendments, changing the system and turning the issue of the de facto weapons into a constitutional reality, which will not be the will of the Lebanese.”

The Lebanese Forces party will launch its campaign on Monday to coincide with the anniversary of the Cedar Revolution on March 14.

Candidates representing Lebanon’s Sunni sect are expected to include a number of independent personalities, even those loyal to the late prime minister Rafik Hariri, after the Future Movement asked its members to resign from the party if they decided to run for Parliament.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is likely to back out of the elections. Three MPs from the FM — Rola Tabsh, Mohammed Hajjar and Asim Araji — said they would do the same, confirming their loyalty to Saad Hariri.

Six groups of civil activists on Saturday launched a joint project to unite progressive oppositional forces in one electoral front. The rally set the stage for the drafting of a joint working paper through which the candidates will be announced early next week.

However, parliamentary elections continue to be threatened by Lebanon’s deepening economic crisis and the prospect of the country sliding further toward collapse in the two months leading up to the May 15 poll.

President Michel Aoun has been quoted as saying that “the money for the elections is not yet available.”

Opinion polls carried out by several private institutions on an almost weekly basis showed a decline in voter enthusiasm for candidates, as well as an increase in political ambivalence and resentment of ruling authorities.

Topics: Lebanon Elections

Related

Special Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system
Middle-East
Cash or card? Confusion rages over Lebanon’s new payment system
Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis
Middle-East
Lebanon central bank seeks names of those who failed to repatriate funds amid crisis

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA
Updated 13 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA

El-Sisi affirms Egypt’s support for UNRWA
Updated 13 March 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi affirmed Egypt’s “absolute support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees to continue to play its role in providing basic and necessary services to Palestinian refugees.”

During his meeting with UNRWA Commissioner General Philip Lazzarini, El-Sisi said the agency “is the only mechanism that carries out the important humanitarian responsibility of improving the conditions of Palestinians in the Palestinian territories, especially in the areas of education and health.”

He added: “Egypt stresses during its contacts with all regional and international parties the importance of providing the necessary support to UNRWA, especially with the conditions it faces and the negative repercussions of the coronavirus pandemic, with the aim of maintaining the continuation of its work in the required manner.”

He alluded to Egypt’s readiness to support some of the agency’s relief projects, especially through the Egyptian Initiative for the Reconstruction of Gaza.

El-Sisi and Lazzarini reviewed UNRWA’s role and the challenges it faces. The latter stressed Egypt’s historic role in mobilizing the support of the international community for the agency to continue to support Palestinian refugees.

Lazzarini also praised the high priority that Egypt attaches to improving conditions in the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip.

Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war

Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war

Greek, Turkish leaders seek common ground over Ukraine war
  • Aegean Sea neighbors entered a dangerous stand-off in 2020 over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts
  • “We stressed the need to forge a positive agenda”: Mitsotakis
Updated 13 March 2022
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis held talks in Istanbul on Sunday, seeking a rapprochement against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
“The meeting focused on the benefits of increased cooperation between the two countries” in view of “the evolution of the European security architecture,” the Turkish presidency said in a statement after two hours of talks.
“Despite the disagreements between Turkey and Greece, it was agreed... to keep the channels of communication open and to improve bilateral relations,” the statement added, saying the two leaders discussed the conflict in Ukraine and their differences in the eastern Mediterranean.
“We are facing so many challenges at the moment... that the most important thing is to concentrate on what unites us rather than on what divides us,” the Greek prime minister told journalists after the meeting.
“We stressed the need to forge a positive agenda,” Mitsotakis said.
The meeting between the leaders of the neighboring NATO members came as Ankara seeks to shore up its credentials as a regional power player by mediating in the conflict.
Last Thursday, the Turkish resort city of Antalya hosted the first talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba since the start of Russia’s invasion.
They failed to broker a cease-fire.
The Turkish and Greek leaders met on Sunday mindful that the burgeoning conflict in Ukraine looms larger than the long-standing tensions between Athens and Ankara.
“From the standpoint of both countries, having a potentially new crisis between them would certainly be very unwanted at this particular point in time,” Sinan Ulgen, president of the Center for Economics and Foreign Policy Studies in Istanbul, told AFP.
The Aegean Sea neighbors and NATO allies entered a dangerous stand-off in 2020 over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.
Mitsotakis then unveiled Greece’s most ambitious arms purchase program in decades and signed a defense agreement with France, to Turkey’s consternation.
Senior Turkish officials continue to question Greek sovereignty over parts of the Aegean Sea, but last year Ankara resumed bilateral talks with Athens.
“Obviously, Turkey is pursuing a very clear wave of normalization with regional rivals, after several years of having pursued a sort of very assertive foreign policy and being regionally isolated,” said Asli Aydintasbas, a fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations.
“I think that both Turkish and Greek leaders understand that the world is changing and the European security order is challenged in ways they have not imagined three months ago,” she added.
This week, the Israeli president also visited Ankara after more than a decade of diplomatic rupture.
Antonia Zervaki, assistant professor of international relations at the University of Athens, says Sunday’s meeting in Istanbul would provide an opportunity to “bring the two countries closer together” after a fraught period in relations.
Before his trip to Turkey, Mitsotakis had said he was heading there in a “productive mood” and with “measured” expectations.
“As partners in NATO, we are called upon... to try to keep our region away from any additional geopolitical crisis,” he told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday.
Alongside its European partners, Athens strongly condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, calling it a “revisionist” attack and “flagrant violation of international law.”
Before lunch, Mitsotakis attended a celebration at the Orthodox St. George’s Cathedral, Turkey’s largest, in Istanbul.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, fifth right, talks to Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, fifth left, after attending a ceremony for Orthodox Christians at the Ecumenical Patriarchate of Constantinople, in Istanbul on March 13, 2022. (AP)

The Greek government spokesman this week said Mitsotakis was already due to visit the Istanbul-based Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew on Sunday and had been invited to lunch by Erdogan at the presidential mansion on the banks of the Bosphorus.
Bartholomew, who has said he is “a target for Moscow,” called during the mass for an “immediate cease-fire on all fronts” in Ukraine.
In 2018 the patriarch recognized an independent Ukrainian Orthodox church, a huge blow to Moscow’s spiritual authority in the Orthodox world.
On Sunday he praised the “vigorous resistance” of the Ukrainians and “the courageous reaction of Russian citizens.”

Topics: Greece Turkey Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Istanbul

Related

Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalizing relations
Middle-East
Turkey, Armenia vow to continue normalizing relations
Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit
Middle-East
Israeli president ends Turkey trip with synagogue visit

Latest updates

15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
15 nationalities set to participate in women-only Rally Jameel in Saudi Arabia
Taiwan air force loses another fighter, second crash in three months
Taiwan air force loses another fighter, second crash in three months
Jadwa Investment expands real estate portfolio with new fund targeting $800m
Jadwa Investment expands real estate portfolio with new fund targeting $800m
Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures
Hong Kong leader says no plans to tighten COVID-19 social distancing measures
Afghan diplomats under pressure from Taliban regime
The Embassy of Afghanistan in Washington, DC, on March 13, 2022. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.