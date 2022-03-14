You are here

  • Home
  • Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
People gather to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speak via a live video link on a screen during an anti-war demonstration 'Cities stand with Ukraine' in Piazza Santa Croce on March 12, 2022 in Florence, Italy. (Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pncz6

Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks

Oil prices fall, bourses firm on hopes of Russia-Ukraine talks
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

Oil slid and most share markets firmed on Monday as investors turned more optimistic as diplomatic efforts to quell the Russia-Ukraine crisis gained traction.

Brent crude futures were down by $3.05 or 2.7 percent at $109.62 a barrel at 0351 GMT on Monday.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures eased $3.10 or 2.8 percent to $106.23 a barrel.

The fall in prices is attributed to the growing signs of Russia’s willingness to have substantive negotiations over Ukraine.

India to release more oil reserves

India will take “appropriate” steps to calm the rise in oil prices, triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the junior oil minister said on Monday, indicating the country could release more oil from national stocks if required.

India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer and importer, imports about 85 percent of its oil needs.

“Government of India is ready to take all appropriate action, as deemed fit, for mitigating market volatility and calming the rise in crude oil prices,” Rameswar Teli said in a written reply to lawmakers.

Last month India said it was prepared to release additional crude from its national stocks in support of efforts by other major oil importers to mitigate surging global prices.


Wheat, soybean rise on supply concerns

US wheat futures rose for a second session on Monday, fuelled by concerns that the Ukrainian-Russian crisis could disrupt supplies from the Black Sea region, while soybeans rose on Argentina’s decision to halt export registration of soy products.

The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.34 percent to $11.10 a bushel, as of 0201 GMT.

Corn dropped 0.52 percent to $7.58-1/2 a bushel and soybeans rose 0.79 percent to $16.89-1/4 a bushel.

European shares rise 

European stocks rose on Monday as investors pinned their hopes on diplomatic efforts by Ukraine and Russia to end the weeks-long conflict, while shares in Volkswagen surged after the German carmaker doubled its operating profit. 

The pan-European STOXX 600 index gained 1.0 percent, extending gains from Friday when Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled a positive shift in talks with Ukraine.

Auto stocks climbed 4.1 percent to lead gains among sectors. Volkswagen AG surged 6.6 percent as higher prices and a more favorable product mix boosted its operating profit. 

However, China-exposed miners, which have outperformed recently, fell 1.8 percent, as surging COVID-19 infections in the world's top metals consumer fanned worries over economic growth prospects.

(With Reuters)

Topics: Oil Russia Ukraine

Related

German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea
Business & Economy
German finance minister open to new oil, gas drilling in North Sea
Special Attempts to expel Russia from the UN General Assembly or Security Council threaten to open a Pandora’s box, according to experts. (AFP) graphic
World
Ukraine war raises the specter of a fragmenting international order

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
Business in Germany. Exterior of Deutsche bank. Signs. Banking industry. Germany, Frankfurt
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia

European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
  • Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

FRANKFURT/LONDON/ZURICH : Deutsche Bank reversed course and said it would pull out of Russia completely while the London Stock Exchange suspended all its services in the country as Western governments impose sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.


Deutsche, which had faced stinging criticism from some investors and politicians for its ongoing ties to Russia, said late on Friday that it would wind down its business there.


The surprise move puts the German lender alongside major US banks Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan Chase, which exited Russia after the Feb. 24 invasion, and will add to pressure on rivals to follow in severing ties.


Deutsche had argued that it needed to support multinational firms doing business in Russia.

But on Friday evening in Frankfurt, the bank suddenly reversed course.


“We are in the process of winding down our remaining business in Russia while we help our non-Russian multinational clients in reducing their operations,” Deutsche said.


“There won’t be any new business in Russia.”


Insurer Zurich no longer takes new customers in Russia and will not renew existing business, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.


Asset managers have also said they will not make new investments in Russia and many Russian-focused funds have frozen due to the inability to trade following Western sanctions and counter-measures by Russia.


Diplomatic efforts to end the war were gearing up on Monday, with Ukrainian and Russian negotiators set to talk again after both sides cited progress, even though Russia attacked a base near the Polish border and fighting raged elsewhere.


Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”


Britain’s London Stock Exchange Group said late on Friday it was suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, days after suspending the distribution of news and commentary in the country following new laws in Moscow.


“LSEG confirms it is suspending all products and services for all customers in Russia, subject to any regulatory requirements,” the company said in a statement.


“We continue to support our employees in the region. We are also engaging with our customers outside Russia who depend on us for data and pricing information inside Russia. We are evaluating alternative options to continue providing these services.”


Index provider FTSE Russell said on Monday it would delete four UK-listed, Russia-focused companies including Roman Abramovich’s Evraz after many brokers refused to trade their shares.


Evraz along with Polymetal International, Petropavlovsk and Raven Property Group would be deleted from all FTSE’s indexes during the March review, it said in a statement.


FTSE Russell said it had received feedback from its External Advisory Committees and market participants that trading in the shares was “severely restricted” as brokers refused to handle the securities, hitting market liquidity.


“Consequently, this will prevent index trackers from replicating the ongoing inclusion of these names within the FTSE Russell indices,” FTSE Russell said.


JPMorgan says the majority of forecast risk for European banks from the Russia shock will come from commodity and economic spillover effects, with the sector down 16 percent since the end of February.


European banking stocks are off their lows, however, and rose 2.9 percent on Monday.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Deutsche Bank European Union (EU)

Related

EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats
World
EU agrees to freeze Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich’s assets – diplomats

Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 

Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Zaid Khashoggi

Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 

Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 
Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
Zaid Khashoggi

RIYADH: Aiming to become a global player in the Information and Communication Technology sector, Saudi Arabia’s investment minister Khalid Al-Falih invited Austria to establish a presence in the Kingdom, which will help create 290,000 jobs in the sector. 

During his speech at the Saudi Arabia-Austria economic forum, Falih noted that Saudi Arabia wanted to transform itself into a cloud hub, serving the entire Middle East.

Investment minister welcomes waste management technologies

Asserting the vitality of environmental technologies, Al-Falih invited waste management and biomass production companies to Saudi Arabia, which will help the country to significantly lower carbon levels. 

The minister expressed Saudi Arabia’s plans to digitalize the nation’s economy and enhance its industrial production and automation services. 

Aiming for $1.86 trillion dollar gross domestic product by 2030

During the speech, the minister also noted that Saudi Arabia is aiming to become one of the top 15 economies in the world by 2030. 

He also predicted the gross domestic product of the country to hit $1.86 trillion by 2030, along with a triple investment volume. 

The investment minister noted that the Saudi Arabia-Austria investment forum will help formulate concrete action plans to enhance bilateral relationships. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia-Austria Information and Communication Technology sector

EU considers ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia

EU considers ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia
Audi cars on car transporter, transporting new car at dealership parking lot. Shutterstock
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

EU considers ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia

EU considers ban on exports of luxury cars to Russia
  • The potential ban will also include planes, boats, motorbikes, and chairlifts worth over 5,000 euros
Updated 4 min 16 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The EU is considering a ban on exports of luxury cars worth over 50,000 euros ($54,760) to Russia.

This will be regarded as part of the sanctions plan to be imposed on Russia, Bloomberg reported, citing two diplomats familiar with the plan.

The EU measure will apply to models from multiple European car makers such as Audi, BMW, Mercedes, Ferrari and Porsche.

The potential ban will also include planes, boats, motorbikes, and chairlifts worth over 5,000 euros.

The ban comes as part of a fourth tranche of sanctions that the EU is imposing against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine russia sanctions BMW Mercedes Ferrari Lamborghini

Related

US banks prepare for cyberattacks after latest Russia sanctions
Business & Economy
US banks prepare for cyberattacks after latest Russia sanctions

India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities: Reuters

India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities: Reuters
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities: Reuters

India considers buying discounted Russian oil, commodities: Reuters
Updated 24 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

India is considering taking up a Russian offer to buy its crude oil and other commodities at discounted prices with payment via a rupee-rouble transaction, two Indian officials said, according to Reuters.

The move comes amid tough Western sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

"Russia is offering oil and other commodities at a heavy discount. We will be happy to take that. We have some issues like tanker, insurance cover and oil blends to be resolved. Once we have that we will take the discount offer," one of the Indian government officials said, according to Reuters.

India imports 80 percent of its oil needs, and usually buys about 2 per to 3 percent of its supplies from Russia. 

 

 

Topics: India Russia Ukraine Oil

Related

World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says
Business & Economy
World faces food crisis due to Ukraine war, Russian billionaire Melnichenko says

Ford to build a massive EV battery plant in Turkey

Ford to build a massive EV battery plant in Turkey
Updated 38 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Ford to build a massive EV battery plant in Turkey

Ford to build a massive EV battery plant in Turkey
Updated 38 min 14 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: US automobile manufacturer Ford plans to build one the largest electric vehicle battery facilities in Turkey in collaboration with South Korean intermediate holding group SK Innovation Co., Bloomberg reported.

Turkey’s largest industrial conglomerate, Koc Holding AS, is also planning to be part of the joint venture.

Batteries produced at the new facility are expected to power models including Ford’s Transit commercial vans.

The amount to be invested in the construction of the plant is yet to be disclosed.

The facility, which is set to open by 2025, will have an annual production capacity of 30 to 45 gigawatt hours.

The plant is part of a bigger target of the car maker giant to produce a total of two million EVs yearly by 2026.

“The project is the first in a number of significant electrification and commercial vehicle announcements we will make this year,” said Stuart Rowley, Ford Europe’s chairman, according to Bloomberg.

 

Topics: Ford electric battery electric vehicles

Related

Ford to produce over 2m EVs per year, aims for 10% operating profit by 2026
Business & Economy
Ford to produce over 2m EVs per year, aims for 10% operating profit by 2026

Latest updates

Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
Strong Japanese condemnation of Irbil attack
Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves
Cryptocurrencies rise after Elon Musk says he ‘won't sell’ his stash: Crypto Moves
New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
New deltacron subvariant of COVID-19 almost as infectious as measles: Expert
European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
European financial institutions turn their back on Russia
Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 
Saudi Arabia invites Austria to create 290,000 jobs in ICT sector 

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.