Saudi stocks trade flat as investors remain cautious: Opening bell

RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened flat on Monday as markets remained subdued by the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

As of 10:08 a.m. Saudi time, the main index TASI was trading at 12,596 and the parallel market Nomu was trading at 24,641.

Al-Dawaa Medical Services Co. led the gainers in its first day of trading on TASI with a 13.70 percent gain.

Saudi Paper Manufacturing Co. led the fallers with a 1.53 percent drop.

Eastern Province Cement Co. gained 0.33 percent, despite recording a 7 percent decline in profits in 2021.

The share price of Saudi oil giant Armaco lost 0.13 percent and in the banking sector Al Rajhi Bank gained 0.13 percent.

Baazeem Trading Co. dropped 0.19 percent, after recording an 18 percent decline in profits in 2021.

Across the energy sector, Brent crude traded at $109.94 per barrel, and US WTI at $106.19 a barrel earlier.