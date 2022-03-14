You are here

MI5 dismissed two lots of intelligence ahead of Manchester Arena bombing, officer admits

MI5 dismissed two lots of intelligence ahead of Manchester Arena bombing, officer admits
A handout file photo issued by Greater Manchester police of a CCTV image of Salman Abedi at Victoria station on the way to Manchester Arena, May 22, 2017. (GMP)
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

  • 22 were killed when terrorist Salman Abedi detonated a suicide vest after an Ariana Grande concert
  • Evidence received was ‘highly relevant to the planned attack,’ witness says
LONDON: The British security service has refused to reveal details of two pieces of intelligence it received and dismissed in the months before the Manchester arena bombing, an inquiry has heard.

MI5 did not explain the intelligence, but said it was assessed to be “non-terrorist criminality.”

An inquiry into the events surrounding the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing, which killed 22, is ongoing — and many parts of it, for the first time since the Sept. 11 attacks, have been carried out behind closed doors, due to the sensitive nature of what is being discussed.

A senior MI5 officer, known as Witness J, has been answering questions for two days, alongside four colleagues.

One officer admitted that, in retrospect, the intelligence received was “highly relevant to the planned attack” and could have been understood at the time to indicate “activity of pressing national security concern.”

The 2017 attack saw Islamist terrorist Salman Abedi detonate a suicide vest in the Manchester Arena at the end of a pop concert. He was assisted by his brother, Hashem Abedi, who is now serving more than two decades behind bars for his role in the deadly attack, the victims of which included many children.

In his closing statements to the inquiry, Pete Weatherby, advocating on behalf of the victims’ families, questioned whether MI5 had approached the inquiry in the right way.

He cited one witness, Witness Z, who told the inquiry it would be “hugely damaging” for MI5 and police if the inquiry had “the unintended consequence of sapping the confidence of those at the investigative and operational front line” to make decisions.

Weatherby said: “A healthy organization welcomes scrutiny — only unhealthy ones seek to avoid it.

“MI5 is a public authority and as such it is accountable to the public. The idea that the scrutiny or criticisms of a public inquiry might in some way adversely affect national security is not just plain wrong, it is corrosive in that it undermines confidence.

“Independent scrutiny and criticism is a necessary precursor to making things better for the future.”

He added: “What is hugely damaging to any public inquiry is the belief that scrutiny and criticism is somehow harmful.”

He also warned: “Failure which is not fully addressed will recur, and more lives will be lost.”

Weatherby also suggested that the service had lost sight of the plot because it was focused on Syria.

“Were the security services too fixated on Syria, and missed the risks from elsewhere? Were they too fixed on actual positive evidence of attack preparation, rather than seeing where the attack might come from?

He said: “The families I represent would really like to know what exactly did Salman Abedi have to do to prompt a meaningful response from the security services?

Weatherby pointed out that there should have been “real alarm” over the radicalization of Salman Abedi after his links with the Daesh-affiliated Libyan group Katiba Al-Bittar Al-Libi emerged.

“There was persistent information coming to them about Salman Abedi. He did not emerge from the shadows,” Weatherby said, asking: “We know from other inquiries and inquests that sometimes, sadly, there is nothing that can be done to stop individual outrages and attacks. But for the reasons we have outlined, was this one of them?”

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’

US expresses ‘deep concerns’ on Russia-China ‘alignment’
  • Moscow and Beijing have drawn closer in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The United States expressed concern Monday about “alignment” between Russia and China, after high-ranking US and Chinese officials met for seven hours on the Ukraine war and other security issues.
“We do have deep concerns about China’s alignment with Russia,” a senior US official told reporters, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding: “It was a very candid conversation.”
US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Yang Jiechi, the Chinese Communist Party’s chief diplomat, met in a Rome hotel for what a White House readout described as a “substantial” session.
The White House said the two officials also “underscored the importance of maintaining open lines of communication between the United States and China.”
Moscow and Beijing have drawn closer in what Washington sees as an increasingly hostile alliance of the authoritarian nuclear powers.
Sullivan’s meeting with the top Chinese diplomat was planned weeks ago, officials say, but the encounter took on new importance against the backdrop of President Vladimir Putin’s onslaught against Ukrainian cities.
The officials were also meeting a day after US media reported that Russia has asked China for military and economic assistance as its troops struggle to make ground in Ukraine and its economy faces devastation from Western sanctions.
The New York Times, citing unnamed US officials, said there was no indication whether China had responded, but China has so far sent mixed signals on Russia’s bloody invasion and US officials say the jury is still out on how Beijing will act.
Washington hopes Beijing can use its influence on Putin. And while Beijing does not back Western sanctions, the White House is pressuring the economic giant at minimum to refrain from rescuing Russia from potential default or sending weaponry.
“We’ve communicated very clearly to Beijing, that we won’t stand by,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We will not allow any country to compensate Russia for its losses.”
“We are watching very closely the extent to which... (China) or any other country for that matter provides any form of support, whether that’s material support, economic support,” he said.
Price also stressed China’s “tremendous leverage” over Russia and said “China could do more than probably many other countries to bring an end to this senseless violence, to this brutality, to Putin’s premeditated war.”
Beijing refused to directly address the reports, instead accusing Washington of maliciously spreading “disinformation” over China’s role in the Ukraine war.
Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told journalists Monday that China had “played a constructive role in urging peace and calling for negotiations.”
The senior US official told reporters that in addition to Ukraine, Sullivan and Yang discussed North Korea, which is ramping up missile tests, and tension over Taiwan, which is run as an independent country but is claimed by China.
The official described the talks as reflecting the “intensity” of the current atmosphere and that it was important to have “a candid, direct exchange of views.”
“We believe that it is important to keep open lines of communication between the United States and China, especially on areas where we disagree,” the official said.

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break
Updated 59 min 38 sec ago
AP

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break

UK to end all COVID-19 travel rules ahead of Easter break
  • The news was welcomed by UK airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways
Updated 59 min 38 sec ago
AP

LONDON: Britain’s government said Monday all remaining coronavirus measures for travelers, including passenger locator forms and the requirement that unvaccinated people be tested for COVID-19 before and after their arrivals, will end Friday to make going on holiday easier for the Easter school vacation.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the changes will mean people “can travel just like in the good old days.”
The passenger locator forms require people to fill in travel details, their address in the UK and their vaccination status.
The news was welcomed by UK airlines such as Virgin Atlantic and British Airways, which said they are beginning to ease mask wearing requirements on some routes.
The announcement came as coronavirus infections were rising in all four parts of the UK — England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland — for the first time since the end of January. The latest government figures released Monday showed that there were more than 444,000 new cases recorded in the past seven days, up 48 percent from the week before.
The number of hospital patients with COVID-19 is also going up, though it is still well below the peak recorded in January. Scientists say many of the new infections in England were a more transmissible sub-variant of the omicron variant.
Health Secretary Sajid Javid said the rise in infections was “to be expected” as people socialize more after all domestic coronavirus restrictions, including the legal requirement for anyone who tested positive to self isolate, came to an end Feb. 24.
“We will continue monitoring and tracking potential new variants, and keep a reserve of measures which can be rapidly deployed if needed to keep us safe,” Javid said.

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court

WikiLeaks’ Assange denied permission to appeal extradition decision at UK Supreme Court
  • The US wants Assange to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of US military records and diplomatic cables
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

LONDON: WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been denied permission to appeal at Britain’s Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States, the court said on Monday.
While Assange’s extradition must still be approved by the government, Monday’s decision deals a serious blow to Assange’s effort to fight his deportation from Britain in the courts.
US authorities want Australian-born Assange, 50, to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks’ release of vast troves of confidential US military records and diplomatic cables which they said had put lives in danger.
In December, the High Court in London overturned a lower court’s ruling that he should not be extradited because his mental health problems meant he would be at risk of suicide, and on Monday the Supreme Court itself said it would not hear a challenge to that ruling.
“The application has been refused by the Supreme Court and the reason given is that application did not raise an arguable point of law,” a spokesperson for Britain’s Supreme Court said.
The extradition decision will now need to be ratified by interior minister Priti Patel, after which Assange can try to challenge the decision by judicial review. A judicial review involves a judge examining the legitimacy of a public body’s decision.
An interior ministry spokesperson said it would not be appropriate to comment on the court’s decision.
The High Court had accepted a package of assurances given by the United States, including that Assange would not be held in a so-called “ADX” maximum security prison in Colorado and that he could be transferred to Australia to serve his sentence if convicted.
Assange’s lawyers said the decision to extradite Assange based on those pledges was “highly disturbing.”
“We regret that the opportunity has not been taken to consider the troubling circumstances in which Requesting States can provide caveated guarantees after the conclusion of a full evidential hearing,” Assange’s lawyers said in a statement on Monday.

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
Updated 15 March 2022
AP

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington

Somaliland’s leader makes pitch for autonomy in Washington
  • Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and President Abdi spoke of efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera to open up the region to global trade
  • Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed
Updated 15 March 2022
AP

KAMPALA, Uganda: The leader of Somalia’s semi-autonomous region of Somaliland has urged the international community to recognize his territory’s quest for independence, saying negotiations with Somalia had failed.
Muse Bihi Abdi charged that in a decade of talks “Somalia has demonstrated a complete lack of interest in meaningful dialogue,” forcing Somaliland to press ahead with its quest for international recognition as an independent country.
“Dialogue has failed to achieve its objectives,” he said on Monday in Washington at an event hosted by the Heritage Foundation, the conservative policy think tank.
Kevin Roberts, president of the Heritage Foundation, said he believes the “US and Somaliland should be strong partners.” In a region beset by violence and the threat of extremists, a relatively calm Somaliland offers the US the possibility of “a truly sustainable partnership” in the Horn of Africa, Roberts said.
“This territory, of its own accord, has stuck with a democratic system and process for three decades. It hasn’t been perfect, just like no democratic system is perfect,” he said. “But the old saying is that character is how you behave when no one is watching. Somaliland has stayed faithful to democracy when hardly anyone is noticing.”
Abdi, who has been Somaliland’s president since 2017, said he was “pursuing all available avenues” in asserting his territory’s autonomy from Somalia.
“The international community has a moral obligation to support Somaliland’s pursuit of international recognition,” he said.
Somaliland has no formal diplomatic relations with the US, and Abdi said he wants to see the US joining some countries that maintain a diplomatic presence in Hargeisa, the capital.
Somaliland is strategically located by the Gulf of Aden, and Abdi spoke of recent efforts by his government to refurbish the port of Berbera in efforts to open up the region to global trade.
Somaliland’s territory of more than 3 million people broke away from Somalia in 1991 as the country collapsed into warlord-led conflict.
Despite lacking international recognition, Somaliland has maintained its own independent government, currency and security system. The region has largely succeeded in holding regular elections over the years, including parliamentary polls held last year.
Somaliland’s relative stability over the years has sharpened the sense of failure in Somalia, where deadly attacks by extremists are frequently reported and elections have been delayed because there is no agreement on how the vote should be carried out.
Somalia still sees Somaliland as part of its territory.
It remains unclear how the Somali federal government will respond to Somaliland’s move to seek international recognition as an independent country. Since 2012 several rounds of talks over possible unification have failed to reach a breakthrough.
Abdi said in his speech Monday that the war in Ukraine brought back painful memories of deadly military conflict with Somalia.
“We feel the pain and anguish that the people of Ukraine feel because we went through the same experience,” he said.

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings

Russian spies in spotlight over Ukraine shortcomings
  • The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation: Report
  • French official: ‘There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole’
Updated 14 March 2022
AFP

PARIS: The stuttering progress of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has thrown an unwanted spotlight on the Russian intelligence services, who observers say failed to prepare the Kremlin for the realities of the assault.
Several reports have suggested that a shadowy section of Russia’s powerful Federal Security Agency (FSB) has come under particular scrutiny with its leader interrogated and reportedly even under house arrest.
This has led several commentators to question if all is well at the ominous headquarters of the FSB on Lubyanka Square in Moscow, once the home of the KGB in the USSR.
Observers believe Russia had expected to make far more rapid progress in the invasion after it was launched on February 24, with forces that were welcomed rather than face fierce resistance from Ukrainians.
“People did not make clear to (President Vladimir) Putin the reality of the situation,” said a French intelligence source, who asked not to be named.
“The system is hardening up, bunkering down so that Putin does not receive too much bad news,” added the source.
In a report first carried by Latvia-based Russian news site Meduza, Russian intelligence experts Andrei Soldatov and Irina Borogan wrote that the first consequences of the espionage failings were now being felt.
The head of the so called 5th Service of the FSB, Sergei Beseda, and his deputy, Anatoly Bolukh, had both been placed under house arrest in an investigation, the report said.
The 5th Service is a hugely powerful branch of the FSB which oversees its operations outside Russia, notably in ex-Soviet states such as Ukraine.
It is distinct from Russia’s specialist Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), headed by the longstanding Kremlin insider Sergei Naryshkin.
The head of Russia’s national guard Viktor Zolotov was quoted by Russian news agencies this weekend as saying that the invasion was “not going as fast as we would like” but claimed this was in a bid to avoid civilian casualties.
France-based Russian dissident Vladimir Osechkin, who runs the gulagu-net.ru site which has exposed abuses in Russian jails, also reported the house arrests which he said were officially part of an investigation on the embezzlement of funds earmarked for Ukraine.
“But the real reason was the inadequate intelligence and incomplete and false information on the political situation in Ukraine,” he said.
Osechkin’s site has meanwhile also been publishing a series of letters from a purported whistleblower called “Wind of Change” claiming a climate of fear at the FSB due to its failure to warn of the resistance to the Russian invasion.
“Putin is likely carrying out an internal purge of general officers and intelligence personnel,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said.
“He may be doing so either to save face after failing to consider their assessments in his own pre-invasion decision-making or in retaliation for faulty intelligence he may believe they provided him.”
FSB Dosye, an investigative site that specializes in the work of the FSB, said Monday that the reports of a full scale purge were exaggerated. Beseda had indeed been interrogated by investigators but was still in his job and not under arrest.
Bolukh had also been interrogated but had for some years no longer been the number two of the 5th Service, it said.
Beseda, according to FSB Dosye and other reports, was present in Ukraine in 2104 in a bid to assist then president Viktor Yanukovych face down a pro-Western uprising. The leader eventually fled to Russia.
The senior FSB operative was targeted by EU sanctions in July 2014 after the annexation of Crimea and outbreak of fighting in the east of Ukraine with pro-Moscow separatists.
The sanctions order says Sergei Orestovich Beseda, born in 1954, “heads a service which oversees intelligence operations and international activity.”
Questions also lurk over the the role of the SVR after its chief Naryshkin was subjected to a bizarre humiliation by Putin on television on the eve of the invasion.
Western sources say it appears incontestable that the strength of Ukrainian resistance and the unwillingness of local populations to welcome Russia took Moscow by surprise.
“Before such an operation, you should start by looking at the state of the population, in what situation you are going to operate,” said a high-ranking French official, asking not to be named.
“There was a very poor analysis of the state of the morale of the Ukrainian and Ukraine as a whole,” added the source.

