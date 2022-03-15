US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit

Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job

DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid’s career has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors since she made her modeling debut in 2016, accusations she has vehemently denied. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” she previously said in a 2018 interview with InStyle.

Her mother, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, has defended her daughter against the plastic surgery rumors. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she once wrote on Instagram. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

Now, in a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the part-Palestinian model has revealed that she did undergo a cosmetic procedure for her nose when she was 14 and it’s a decision that she regrets.

The 25-year-old, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, revealed in her Vogue cover story: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

However, she went on to shut down accusations that she has opted for other cosmetic procedures such as lifting her eyes or getting her lips filled.

“People think I fully (redacted) with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she said. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she added.

In the interview, the California-bred model opened up about her insecurities and being compared to her older sister Gigi, who was considered the “cool” sister.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she recalled. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it,” she added.

Today, Hadid is considered one of the most desirable women, and was even dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” according to a study by renowned cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, who compiled his list of top 10 women by using what is referred to as the Golden Ratio theory.