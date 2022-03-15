You are here

  • Home
  • US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit

US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit

US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit
Released this month, the song is titled “Saudi Most Wanted” and is Skinny’s first clip after a two-year hiatus. (Instagram)
Short Url

https://arab.news/65eju

Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit

US-Saudi rapper Skinny partners with Swizz Beatz for new hit
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: US-Saudi rapper Skinny is back on track with a new music video produced by US record producer Swizz Beatz. 

Released this month, the song is titled “Saudi Most Wanted” and is Skinny’s first clip after a two-year hiatus. 

The three-minute video, which already has over half a million views, is a mix of the singer’s Arab and Western heritage. It features the music sensation, whose real name is Abdullah Al-Harbi, wearing traditional Saudi attire while rocking chunky golden chains with loose matching sets. 

In a post he shared this week, Swizz Beatz teased a new album drop for Skinny. “Album coming soon. It was a pleasure to executive produce this Big Zone,” wrote the Grammy-winning producer to his 4.4 million followers, adding the Saudi flag emojis. “We’re just getting started.” 

Skinny, 36, was born in Riyadh to an American mother and Saudi father. He released his debut mixtape “Ghetto Disneyland” in 2014 and has, since then, been taking the music industry by storm. 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swizz Beatz (@therealswizzz)

In 2019, the songwriter and producer released the single and music video for “Never Snitch (Alhumdulilah),” which charted No. 1 on Apple Music Middle East. He also released his album “Thank You For Nothing” in September of that year, and it was ranked first on the streaming platform.

Skinny is also the founder and CEO of 966 Entertainment. 

Topics: Skinny Swizz Beatz

Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job

Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job

Bella Hadid says she ‘regrets’ her teenage nose job
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Palestinian-Dutch model Bella Hadid’s career has been plagued by plastic surgery rumors since she made her modeling debut in 2016, accusations she has vehemently denied. “People think I got all this surgery or did this or that. And you know what? We can do a scan of my face, darling. I’m scared of putting fillers into my lips. I wouldn’t want to mess up my face,” she previously said in a 2018 interview with InStyle.

Her mother, “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Yolanda Hadid, has defended her daughter against the plastic surgery rumors. “None of my children have never done fillers or Botox or put anything foreign in their bodies,” she once wrote on Instagram. “They know better after seeing what I went through.”

Now, in a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the part-Palestinian model has revealed that she did undergo a cosmetic procedure for her nose when she was 14 and it’s a decision that she regrets.

The 25-year-old, who was born to Palestinian real estate mogul Mohamed Hadid, revealed in her Vogue cover story: “I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors. I think I would have grown into it.”

However, she went on to shut down accusations that she has opted for other cosmetic procedures such as lifting her eyes or getting her lips filled.

“People think I fully (redacted) with my face because of one picture of me as a teenager looking puffy. I’m pretty sure you don’t look the same now as you did at 13, right?” she said. “I have never used filler. Let’s just put an end to that. I have no issue with it, but it’s not for me. Whoever thinks I’ve gotten my eyes lifted or whatever it’s called — it’s face tape! The oldest trick in the book,” she added.

In the interview, the California-bred model opened up about her insecurities and being compared to her older sister Gigi, who was considered the “cool” sister.

“I was the uglier sister. I was the brunette. I wasn’t as cool as Gigi, not as outgoing,” she recalled. “That’s really what people said about me. And unfortunately when you get told things so many times, you do just believe it,” she added.

Today, Hadid is considered one of the most desirable women, and was even dubbed the “most beautiful woman in the world” according to a study by renowned cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, who compiled his list of top 10 women by using what is referred to as the Golden Ratio theory.

Topics: Bella Hadid

US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef inks new deal with Amazon

US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef inks new deal with Amazon
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef inks new deal with Amazon

US-Egyptian actor Ramy Youssef inks new deal with Amazon
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Egyptian-American actor Ramy Youssef is set to star in two seasons of an animated comedy series for Amazon, Variety revealed this week.

The show, yet to be named, will explore the experiences of a Muslim-American family in the early 2000s, which was “a time of fear, war, and the rapid expansion of the boy-band industrial complex.”

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

The deal is part of the new partnership that the comedian and his production company, Cairo Cowboy, have with Amazon.

The Golden Globe winner is the co-creator of the series with US writer and TV producer Pam Brady.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ramy youssef (@ramy)

The pair will be executive producers of the show with Iraqi-British journalist Mona Chalabi. A24 and Amazon Studios will co-produce.

“Amazon Studios has committed to making a show with me that I never could have dreamed of getting made, let alone explore for two seasons,” Youssef told the publication, adding that he was “excited and grateful” to be working with Amazon Studios on the new partnership.

Topics: Ramy Youssef Amazon

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party

Meet Batman and other superheroes at Saudi Arabia’s biggest costume party
  • General Entertainment Authority Chairman Turki Al-Sheikh urged people not to miss the Kingdom’s “biggest masquerade party”
  • Turki Al-Sheikh’s tweet attracted a lot of attention from the public, with a short promotional video receiving over 1.3 million views and over 5,000 retweets
Updated 14 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Riyadh Season has served up another surprise, with General Entertainment Authority chairman Turki Al-Sheikh announcing a costume and cosplay party in Boulevard Riyadh City and Winter Wonderland on March 17 and 18.

In a tweet, Al-Sheikh urged people not to miss the Kingdom’s “biggest masquerade party” and said that whoever dressed up as an anime or superhero character on March 17 or a movie or TV show character on March 18 would have free access to the boulevard and Winter Wonderland, with daily prizes for the best-dressed people including a car and PS5 consoles.

His tweet attracted a lot of attention from the public, with a short promotional video receiving over 1.3 million views and over 5,000 retweets and people discussing their costumes and what they should wear.

“When I went to buy a costume today, I noticed that the prices of costumes and cosplays had doubled in the stores, and there's only a few shops to buy costumes in Riyadh,” Aamer Al-Harbi, 28, told Arab News.

Shuaib Jameel, 29, said he was excited to go with his friends to the event and that he would dress up as Loki.

“I think that events like this make us connect to our childhood where we used to wear the costumes of superheroes like Spider-Man. I am definitely going with my friends, and we will be dressed up as Marvel characters,” Jameel told Arab News.

The owner of Fancy World costume shop, Hissah Abdullah, commented on the large number of customers who had come to the store, saying staff had to work on their day off just to deliver all of the orders. 

She said the majority of orders were for scary costumes, while children preferred to get Spider-Man and Disney princess outfits, and that customers had called her to ask about outfits that would be suitable for the boulevard event. 

She added that the event would help costume shop businesses in Riyadh by creating more demand and more jobs in this sector.

A few days ago, people could be seen in Boulevard Riyadh City and in other Riyadh locations dressed up as Batman, Iron Man, and “Squid Game” characters to promote the event, with images of them going viral on social media.

During last month’s Founding Day holiday, Boulevard Riyadh City was packed with people wearing traditional Saudi attire, and this event is expected to prove a major draw for many people as well.

Topics: cosplay  Riyadh Season Saudi General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki Al-Sheikh

Related

Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
Art & Culture
Riyadh Season to kick off ‘RUSH’ festival, cosplay competition
War Machine is the big hero at RUSH Gaming Festival cosplay contest in Riyadh
Lifestyle
War Machine is the big hero at RUSH Gaming Festival cosplay contest in Riyadh

Arab Fashion Week Women’s returns with international lineup

Ilyes Ouali will be presenting his newest collection at Arab Fashion Week. Supplied
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

Arab Fashion Week Women’s returns with international lineup

Ilyes Ouali will be presenting his newest collection at Arab Fashion Week. Supplied
Updated 14 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Spring 2022 ready-to-wear womenswear shows finally came to a triumphant end last week, but fashion lovers did not have to wait long for the announcement of yet another fashion week. On Monday, the Arab Fashion Council and Dubai Design District announced that they have teamed up to bring back Arab Fashion Week Women’s (AFW), which is set to take place from March 24-28.

The five-day event, which is taking place in both a physical and online format, will feature more than 20 runway shows from regional and international designers, including Saudi label Death by Dolls, Filipino couturier Michael Cinco, Beirut-based brand Emergency Room, Palestinian couturier Ihab Jiryis and Polish label Poca Poca, among others. Designers will present their Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collections.

Weinsanto, in collaboration with the Federation de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (the governing body of the French fashion industry and Paris Fashion Week), will also be presenting during AFW.

The shows will take place in Dubai’s creative hub, d3, and in partnership with Meta (formerly Facebook), the shows will be broadcast live on social media platforms Instagram and Facebook.

Khadija Al-Bastaki, executive director of d3, said in a statement: “Arab Fashion Week is fast becoming a landmark event for creatives, brands and enthusiasts the world over, and every season reinforces Dubai’s position on the global fashion stage. We are confident this year will deliver on the promise of innovative and inspiring runway shows and our district’s commitment to rethink the regular through digital explorations, immersive activations, pop-ups and more.”

The public can also view the shows on large screens that will be dotted around d3.

Mohammed Aqra, chief strategy officer of the Arab Fashion Council, said: “Our mission remains to reinforce our commitment to empower and support designers operating in the Middle East and North Africa to adopt an innovative approach in their growth journey. Together with d3, we continue to champion Dubai’s role as the capital of the fashion industry in the region.”

Topics: Arab Fashion Week arab fashion week 2022

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel
Updated 15 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel

Young Saudi musicians put on soulful show at Hayy Jameel
  • Ghada Sheri, 26, performed her Arabic-Indie songs for enthusiastic crowd
  • Emerging artists collaborate with US university and Grammy nominee John Merchant
Updated 15 March 2022
AMEERA ABID

JEDDAH: Some of the most talented young Saudi musicians showcased their work at Hayy Jameel on Tuesday as part of a project to promote emerging artists in the Kingdom.

The musical experience was a collaboration between the Jeddah-based creative hub, Middle Tennessee State University and Grammy-nominated sound engineer, John Merchant.

Dr. Sean Foley, a professor at the university who specializes in Saudi arts and culture, attended the musical experience, with Merchant managing the sound.

The performers who serenaded the crowd were Ghada Sheri, Hamza Hawsawi, Ahmed Amin and Moe Abdo.

Sara Al-Omran, the deputy director at Hayy Jameel, told Arab News that their goal with the concert was to promote new artists. “We wanted to really amplify and bring forward the emerging artists who are doing something exciting and are trying to explore music as an art form … that’s why we picked these singers.”

Ghada Sheri, a 26-year-old singer-songwriter, performed some of her own innovative Arabic-Indie songs. “I thought that it would be a great experience as Hayy Jameel is a beautiful place with a beautiful community. It was on women’s day as well so it all came together perfectly,” she told Arab News.

Sheri rocked a pink suit while performing songs that she had written herself. She said that after years of singing alone in her room she found a place that she belongs to and a platform through which she can convey her messages. “I want Saudi musicians and artists to know that there is always a place for them, and they should stick to their dreams.”

Abdo, a 30-year-old with multiple musical talents, performed his own composition at the beginning of the concert and then played bass and guitar for the rest of the night with other musicians. Abdo, a Sudanese artist, born and raised in Saudi, said that he has seen how audiences have changed in the country along with shifts in the music scene.

Amin performed several of his own soulful R&B songs and then jammed with other performers with beautiful beats on his drums. Hawsawi, who won the X-Factor Middle East competition in 2015, ended the night by performing an up-beat song that left the crowd buzzing with energy and eager for more.

Hawsawi told Arab News: “These events mean a lot for artists like us because it places us under the spotlight, especially today. This concert allowed us to interact with the people on a semi-personal level because of the intimate setting.

Rakan Farhan, the project manager of the event, hoped that the concert would help to promote the Saudi music industry, to meet international standards, and create a space where local and Western sounds can meet.

“We have a mentality here in our community that if one of us is successful, all of us are successful, that is why we are supporting each other. The songs that we are (composing) show our cultural perspective as musicians to the world,” Farhan told Arab News.

Speaking to Arab News as the performers strutted their stuff, Foley said he was impressed with the artists. “My one goal from tonight was for the people to see how strong the independent music scene is in the Kingdom. I look at the artistic and cultural community with a sense of awe. The artists that I have talked to have opened my eyes to things I have never seen before.”

Foley said that he comes from a family of writers, poets, and performers, but sought to collaborate with Merchant for his deep understanding of the music industry.

Topics: Hayy Jameel Jeddah Saudi Arabia Music

Related

Rowida Raffa was encouraged by her family to pursue her dream of becoming a pianist. (Supplied)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi pianist wants to inspire women to become musicians
Staple: What’s on your plate? installation at Hayy Jameel. (Supplied) video
Saudi Arabia
Hayy Jameel multidisciplinary arts center opens to public in Jeddah

Latest updates

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Fox News cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski killed in Ukraine
Pierre Zakrzewski (left) with colleagues in Kyiv. (Fox News)
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
Ancient tombs unearthed at Paris’ Notre-Dame cathedral
World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.