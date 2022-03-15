You are here

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
TASI tumbled 0.68 percent on Tuesday (Shutterstock)
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
RIYADH: On the back of uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, the Saudi main index closed lower on Tuesday, while oil prices fell sharply.

In continuation of the downward trend from last week, oil prices fell below $100 per barrel at $89.13 per barrel on Brent crude, and $84.90 per barrel on WTI, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

As of the closing bell, TASI tumbled 0.68 percent to reach 12,407, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent to 24,435.

Etihad Etisalat Co., or Mobily, led the gainers with a 4.48 percent gain, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, led the fallers with a 6.88 percent drop.

The share price of Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 4.45 percent, despite gains in early trading.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank was trading flat, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.32 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.40 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
Arm Holdings is a global semiconductor and software design company, owned by the Japanese SoftBank Group. Shutterstock
UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
  • Its technology was present in Apple’s first iPhone released in 2007
London: Semiconductor designer Arm plans to axe up to 15 percent of staff, it said Tuesday, after Japanese owner SoftBank failed to offload the subsidiary to US chip giant Nvidia.


Arm, located in the English university city of Cambridge, said the proposed cuts from a global workforce of more than 6,000 comes after Nvidia last month scrapped a blockbuster $40-billion takeover following regulatory objections.


“If the proposals go ahead, we anticipate that around 12-15 percent of people in Arm would be affected globally,” the company said in a statement.


The heaviest job losses would be in Britain and the United States, reports said.


“Like any business, Arm is continually reviewing its business plan to ensure the company has the right balance between opportunities and cost discipline,” the group added.


“Unfortunately, this process includes proposed redundancies across Arm’s global workforce.”


The failure of the blockbuster takeover comes as a chronic global shortage of computer chips hobbles manufacturers worldwide, particularly in the automotive sector.


While Arm does not make chips, the designer licenses the architecture that enables devices to function.


Founded in 1990, Arm specializes in microprocessors and dominates the global smartphone market.


Its technology was present in Apple’s first iPhone released in 2007.


Arm chips are present also in sensors, smart devices and cloud services.


Nvidia, known for graphics cards favored in the video game industry, saw sales soar during Covid lockdowns as gaming exploded in popularity.


But its takeover collapsed in the face of competition investigations by watchdogs in Britain, the European Union and the United States.


SoftBank, which purchased Arm in 2016 for $32 billion, is now seeking to offload the unit via an initial public offering.

Topics: economy UK Arm SEMICONDUCTORS Global semiconductor chip chips #softbank Nvidia Corp

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors
Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors
RIYADH: Emirates NBD has established an end-to-end initial public offering subscription platform for individual investors to support the upcoming IPOs on Dubai’s stock market.
It is part of the Dubai Financial Market’s expansion strategy to reach a capital of $816.7 billion by listing 10 government-owned firms.
Through the platform, prospects can register interest in upcoming offerings, as well as receive key information, such as listing dates and payment options, and may make their payments directly through the website.
“Emirates NBD Group is pleased to support this momentum by taking the lead in expanding the investor base through a fully digital platform that will enhance an individual’s investment journey,” Ahmed Al-Qassim, group head, corporate and institutional banking at Emirates NBD, said.

Topics: Dubai IPOs

US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: report

US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: report
Image: Shutterstock
US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: report

US consumers to spend record $1 trillion online in 2022: report
  • Online spending on groceries soared during the health crisis, rising 7.2 percent last year after more than doubling in 2020
US consumer spending on e-commerce is expected to hit a record $1 trillion this year thanks to the pandemic-driven shift to online shopping, a report from Adobe Analytics showed on Tuesday.


The forecast represents a jump of 13 percent from 2021 and follows a total spend of $1.7 trillion over the course of two years of the COVID-19 crisis, starting March 2020.


“The pandemic was a consequential moment for e-commerce. Not only did it accelerate growth by nearly two years, but it also impacted the types of goods consumers are willing to buy online,” said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe Digital Insights.


Online spending on groceries soared during the health crisis, rising 7.2 percent last year after more than doubling in 2020, as consumers preferred the safety and convenience of home deliveries and curbside pick-up.


That compared with only modest growth for apparel, while electronics cemented its position as the top category in online shopping.


“E-commerce is being reshaped by grocery shopping, a category with minimal discounting compared to legacy categories like electronics and apparel,” said Patrick Brown, vice president of growth marketing and insights at Adobe.


The forecast for 2022 is also supported by signs of robust demand from consumers even as prices surge for products from snacks to sweatshirts.


After accounting for $32 billion of e-commerce sales last year, inflation is expected to make up as much as $27 billion in online spending in 2022, Adobe said.

The company covers over one trillion visits to US retail websites in its analysis.

 

Topics: economy US Online retail consumer e-commerce

First Financial Technology Center now open in Riyadh.

First Financial Technology Center now open in Riyadh.
The opening of the Financial Technology Center. Image from spa.gov.sa
First Financial Technology Center now open in Riyadh.

First Financial Technology Center now open in Riyadh.
RIYADH: Fintech Saudi Arabia has officially opened the first of its kind, the Financial Technology Center in the Kingdom located in the heart of the King Abdullah Financial District in Riyadh.

The project comes as part of the efforts of the Saudi Central Bank in cooperation with the Capital Markets Authority to stimulate growth in the financial technology sector in the Kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Attendants at the opening of the center included the Governor of the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia, Fahad Al-Mubarak, Chairman of the Board of the Capital Markets Authority Mohammed El-Kuwaiz and Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha.

 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia technology

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
Modern John Deere tractor with a tank for transportation of grain near the combines harvesting. in the field near the town Kalush, Western Ukraine. Shutterstock
Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area

Analysts see 39 percent decline in Ukraine 2022 spring grain sowing area
  • Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring
LVIV, Ukraine : The area sown with Ukraine’s 2022 spring grain crops could fall 39 percent to 4.7 million hectares due to Russia’s military invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said on Tuesday.


Ukraine is a major global producer and exporter of grain and vegetable oils, but officials and farmers expect a decline in the 2022 harvest and exports due to the war.


The country, which harvested a record 86 million tons of grain in 2021, sowed 7.7 million hectares of spring grains last year.


“After the invasion of Russian troops into the territory of Ukraine and as a result of ongoing and further active hostilities in many key regions, there is no physical opportunity to start sowing,” APK-Inform said in a report.


The consultancy did not give a 2022 grain harvest forecast.


It also said that around 2 million hectares of winter wheat, barley and rye sown for 2022 harvest could be damaged or unavailable for harvest due to the hostilities and only around 5.5 million hectares of winter grain crops could be threshed.
“It means 28 percent losses,” the consultancy said.


Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said last week the country must sow as many crops as possible this spring despite the Russian invasion.


The country’s agriculture producers’ union has said farmers were likely to reduce the area sown with sunseed, rapeseed and corn this year, replacing them with cereals — buckwheat, oats and millet.


Ukraine traditionally starts spring field work in late February or in March but this year’s cold spring delayed that significantly.


Ukraine has already suspended exports of rye, oats, millet, buckwheat, salt, sugar, meat and livestock in the face of the invasion, and introduced licenses for wheat, corn and sunflower oil exports. 

Topics: economy Russia Ukraine Russia food security wheat

