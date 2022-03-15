You are here

  • Home
  • US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/pb5pu

Updated 32 sec ago
AP

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
  • Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher
Updated 32 sec ago
AP

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10 percent last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.


The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8 percent from January.

The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts.


Wholesale energy prices were up 33.8 percent over the past year and food prices 13.7 percent.


The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.


Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.2 percent from January and 8.4 percent from February 2021.


Last week, the government reported that surging gas, food and housing costs pushed consumer prices up 7.9 percent in February from a year earlier — the sharpest spike since 1982.


Inflation, dormant for four decades, re-emerged last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020′s short but devastating coronavirus recession.

Caught off guard, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks. Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.


Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.


“Inflation in the pipeline is showing few signs of decelerating in the near term, especially as the Russia-Ukraine war wreaks havoc in energy and other commodity markets,” economists Mahir Rasheed and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics wrote in a research note.

“Higher input costs will keep producer prices frustratingly elevated ... likely feeding higher consumer prices in the coming months.”


To combat rising prices, the Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates several times this year, starting this week with a quarter-point rise in its benchmark short-term rate.

Topics: economy United States Inflation food inflation food security Russia Ukraine

Related

UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters
Business & Economy
UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
  • Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher
Updated 17 sec ago
AP

Wholesale inflation in the United States shot up 10 percent last month from a year earlier — another sign that inflationary pressures remain intense at all levels of the economy.


The Labor Department said Tuesday that its producer price index — which tracks inflation before it hits consumers — rose 0.8 percent from January.

The increases were in line with economists’ forecasts.


Wholesale energy prices were up 33.8 percent over the past year and food prices 13.7 percent.


The report did not include price changes after Feb. 15, missing a spike in energy prices when Russia invaded Ukraine nine days later.


Excluding volatile food and energy prices, wholesale inflation rose 0.2 percent from January and 8.4 percent from February 2021.


Last week, the government reported that surging gas, food and housing costs pushed consumer prices up 7.9 percent in February from a year earlier — the sharpest spike since 1982.


Inflation, dormant for four decades, re-emerged last year as the United States rebounded with unexpected speed from 2020′s short but devastating coronavirus recession.

Caught off guard, companies scrambled to find supplies and workers to meet an unexpected surge in orders from customers flush with government relief checks. Factories, ports and freight yards came under strain. Shipments were delayed and prices began to rise.


Tensions over Ukraine have only pushed commodity prices higher.


“Inflation in the pipeline is showing few signs of decelerating in the near term, especially as the Russia-Ukraine war wreaks havoc in energy and other commodity markets,” economists Mahir Rasheed and Kathy Bostjancic of Oxford Economics wrote in a research note.

“Higher input costs will keep producer prices frustratingly elevated ... likely feeding higher consumer prices in the coming months.”


To combat rising prices, the Federal Reserve is set to hike interest rates several times this year, starting this week with a quarter-point rise in its benchmark short-term rate.

Topics: economy United States Inflation food inflation food security Russia Ukraine

Related

UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters
Business & Economy
UN agency warns Ukraine war could trigger 20 percent food price rise: Reuters

Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract

Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract

Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
Updated 10 min 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco has awarded Schlumberger, an oilfield services company, a major contract for integrated drilling and well construction services in a gas drilling project.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Schlumberger said it will leverage digital solutions to improve integrated drilling performance.

“This contract award represents the continuation of an ongoing collaboration with Saudi Aramco,” Tarek Rizk, MENA president of Schlumberger said.  

Topics: Saudi Aramco oil and gas gas drilling

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell

TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
Updated 27 min 4 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: On the back of uncertainty around the war in Ukraine, the Saudi main index closed lower on Tuesday, while oil prices fell sharply.

In continuation of the downward trend from last week, oil prices fell below $100 per barrel at $89.13 per barrel on Brent crude, and $84.90 per barrel on WTI, as of 3:30 p.m. Saudi time.

As of the closing bell, TASI tumbled 0.68 percent to reach 12,407, while the parallel market, Nomu, gained 0.28 percent to 24,435.

Etihad Etisalat Co., or Mobily, led the gainers with a 4.48 percent gain, while Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma'aden, led the fallers with a 6.88 percent drop.

The share price of Aldawaa Medical Services Co. fell 4.45 percent, despite gains in early trading.

In the financial sector, Al Rajhi Bank was trading flat, while Alinma Bank edged up 1.32 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, edged down 1.40 percent.

Topics: Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Tuesday
Business & Economy
Here’s what you need to know before Tadawul’s opening bell on Tuesday

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
Arm Holdings is a global semiconductor and software design company, owned by the Japanese SoftBank Group. Shutterstock
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
AFP

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse

UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
  • Its technology was present in Apple’s first iPhone released in 2007
Updated 29 min 11 sec ago
AFP

London: Semiconductor designer Arm plans to axe up to 15 percent of staff, it said Tuesday, after Japanese owner SoftBank failed to offload the subsidiary to US chip giant Nvidia.


Arm, located in the English university city of Cambridge, said the proposed cuts from a global workforce of more than 6,000 comes after Nvidia last month scrapped a blockbuster $40-billion takeover following regulatory objections.


“If the proposals go ahead, we anticipate that around 12-15 percent of people in Arm would be affected globally,” the company said in a statement.


The heaviest job losses would be in Britain and the United States, reports said.


“Like any business, Arm is continually reviewing its business plan to ensure the company has the right balance between opportunities and cost discipline,” the group added.


“Unfortunately, this process includes proposed redundancies across Arm’s global workforce.”


The failure of the blockbuster takeover comes as a chronic global shortage of computer chips hobbles manufacturers worldwide, particularly in the automotive sector.


While Arm does not make chips, the designer licenses the architecture that enables devices to function.


Founded in 1990, Arm specializes in microprocessors and dominates the global smartphone market.


Its technology was present in Apple’s first iPhone released in 2007.


Arm chips are present also in sensors, smart devices and cloud services.


Nvidia, known for graphics cards favored in the video game industry, saw sales soar during Covid lockdowns as gaming exploded in popularity.


But its takeover collapsed in the face of competition investigations by watchdogs in Britain, the European Union and the United States.


SoftBank, which purchased Arm in 2016 for $32 billion, is now seeking to offload the unit via an initial public offering.

Topics: economy UK Arm SEMICONDUCTORS Global semiconductor chip chips #softbank Nvidia Corp

Related

SoftBank Q3 profit collapses as Arm deal falls through
Business & Economy
SoftBank Q3 profit collapses as Arm deal falls through

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors

Emirates NBD launches IPO subscription platform for investors
Updated 57 min 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Emirates NBD has established an end-to-end initial public offering subscription platform for individual investors to support the upcoming IPOs on Dubai’s stock market.
It is part of the Dubai Financial Market’s expansion strategy to reach a capital of $816.7 billion by listing 10 government-owned firms.
Through the platform, prospects can register interest in upcoming offerings, as well as receive key information, such as listing dates and payment options, and may make their payments directly through the website.
“Emirates NBD Group is pleased to support this momentum by taking the lead in expanding the investor base through a fully digital platform that will enhance an individual’s investment journey,” Ahmed Al-Qassim, group head, corporate and institutional banking at Emirates NBD, said.

Topics: Dubai IPOs

Latest updates

US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
US producer prices climbed 10 percent in February from a year ago
Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
Saudi Aramco awards Schlumberger drilling contract
TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
TASI dips, oil prices down sharply: Closing bell
UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse
UK chip designer Arm cuts jobs after takeover collapse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.