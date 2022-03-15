You are here

  • Home
  • Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Bank Audi has been accused of breaching financial law (File/Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w4bt4

Updated 14 sec ago
Mayssa Fattouh

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Updated 14 sec ago
Mayssa Fattouh

At the beginning of March, dozens of Lebanese citizens with British passports saw their life savings evaporate before their eyes when Bank Audi told them their accounts had been closed.

The move came in an apparent retaliation for Lebanese-British businessman Vatche Manoukian’s UK court case ruling that forced the lender to transfer the depositor’s money that had been frozen in his account since the beginning of the Lebanese financial crisis in 2019.

But despite winning the case, Manoukian did not receive yet an official confirmation from Bank Audi that it will pay him back his money.

Anticipating further lawsuits, Bank Audi, SGBL and other leading Lebanese lenders quickly drafted bank checks left to their clients at notaries that can neither be cashed, transferred nor used to open other accounts, a move seen by many as illegal.

This unexpected action by the Lebanese banks infuriated depositors, and this week over a hundred of those affected will file a lawsuit against Bank Audi, followed by a petition to be sent to the UK parliament’s website.

Karen Karam, one of the dual national depositors affected by the Bank Audi case, explained that the magnitude of the scandal prompted her and many others to fight these banks in a bid to retrieve their money.

 “The problem in Lebanon is that the judiciary system has never condemned corruption and, therefore, it has become a common assumption that no one will do anything about it,” she told Arab News. 

“How can we continue to sit and watch all our hard won money disappear in front of our eyes and not act and speak up?”

Karam stressed what the banks are using is a form of blackmailing their clients to sign waivers with unjust terms and conditions to avoid lawsuits, in return promising to reopen their accounts but with further fund losses on the client’s side.

“This is completely unacceptable and we refuse to sign this document,” Karam emphasized.

Since the phone calls by Bank Audi on March 1, all eyes are set on the Depositors Union.

Founded in late 2019 after the freezing of the bank accounts, the union has been continuously and relentlessly offering advice and taking action to defend the rights of the depositors.

“The Union is working with a team of lawyers to reopen closed bank accounts and issue a collective lawsuit. We are in constant talks with the British Embassy that has shown support for this case. Although we are still at the beginning, we are hopeful we’re going to have justice,” said Dana Kahil Trometer, who is part of the union’s coordination and PR committee.

“We have been organizing ourselves and bringing back confidence and awareness to depositors that they are not helpless,” Trometer explained.

Trometer cited a spokesperson of the British Embassy as saying: “The matter has been deemed very serious and distressing.”

She added: “The British Embassy is not able to offer legal advice. Citizens should seek legal advice for themselves, from the list of lawyers on the UK government website. What we see is symptomatic of Lebanon’s failing economy and the government’s lack of action in creating economic reforms to avoid a deepening crisis.”

She confirmed that, contrary to current rumors, all British-Lebanese citizens, whether they are UK residents or not, are treated equally with no discrimination.

The reason why so many dual nationals opened accounts in Lebanese banks was due to high interest rates offered for new depositors in dollars as well as Lebanese pounds.

Given the Lebanese pound was pegged to the dollar, it seemed like a risk-free plan.

This, however, came tumbling down when the high rates became unsustainable and dollars from Lebanese bank accounts were transferred abroad after rumors that Banque du Liban was unable to inject liquidity.

This was further exacerbated by the 2019 mass protests sparked by the government’s plan to tax WhatsApp calls, vital for the Lebanese population to remain in contact with its diaspora.

So far, the Lebanese government has been busy shifting the blame from one of its members to another, neither taking action nor taking responsibility for the devastating crisis that has reached boiling point and described by the World Bank as one of the worst economic collapses in the world since the mid-19th century.

The situation has reached such dire levels that earlier this year an armed man took hostages at a bank, demanding the return of all his money.

Dina Abou Zor, one of the lawyers and founding members of the Depositors Union, describes the Bank Audi case as one of the most discriminatory since 2019, breaching all laws of the banking sector.

“The first initiative is to gather and inform the depositors abroad, making them aware of the directions to take and of their rights,” Abou Zor said. “We are in a race against the clock in order to reopen as many accounts as possible given the banks have issued a 10-day grace period to reject the signing of their terms and conditions.”

She and her team are filing lawsuits in Lebanon and in the UK as well as suing through correspondent banks that have evidence of suspicious acts and money laundering by members of the Lebanese government. 

When asked what the British Embassy can effectively support, Abou Zor said that the British and all other embassies need to put pressure on the Lebanese government to urgently set in place a financial restructuring plan with capital control, one that has been due since 2019.

“We now have dozens of these lawsuits daily in Lebanon because people understand that they have to take matters into their own hands as has become custom in Lebanon,” she concluded.

Topics: Bank Audi Lebanon Lebanon

Related

Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit
Middle-East
Lebanon’s President Aoun reiterates support for impartial central bank audit

Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity

Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
Updated 5 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity

Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
Updated 5 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Greece have signed a memorandum of understanding on Sunday grounded in renewable energy and have begun working on the setup of a cross-continent data link.

“Today (Sunday), we are going to be working with our Saudi counterparts over the signing of an MoU that is driven in renewable energy sources, and also the setup of a mutual project on setting up a fiber optic cable that will take data from Southeast Asia all the way to Central Europe,” said Kostas Fragogiannis, Greek deputy minister for economic diplomacy and openness.

“There has been a very good understanding so far, I believe that we are standing a couple of weeks behind signing the (data link) agreement,” he added.

Representatives from the two countries met in Riyadh on Sunday at the Saudi-Greek Investment Forum aimed at capitalizing on a long economic relationship that has slumped in recent years.

“There is a strategic, political, historic and friendly relationship between the countries that has not been capitalized as much in the economic framework,” Fragogiannis said.

“There seems to be a vision that is shared between the two leaders, and the idea behind this visit of ours to Saudi Arabia is to capitalize on the friendship and the value set that has been said between the two leaders and in between the two countries.

He added that: “The trade flow of 1.2 billion euros and foreign direct investment between Greece and Saudi Arabia does not reflect the level that it should be. So we are here to deliver an action plan that is specific and focused.”

Fragogiannis told Arab News that the action plan will focus on key areas such as tourism and shipping, as well as investments in the startup community in areas involving innovation and green energy to renewable energy sources like green and blue hydrogen, “and to everything that can take us forward to a better future for the two countries.”

Other areas of mutual cooperation include infrastructure and construction, medical and pharmaceuticals and the creation of funds that will be based in Greece and will be focused towards investments in the Greek peninsula.

In maritime, they will expand on the understanding between training of the two nations that together represent “a very significant part of the world”; the fleet in the trade of flow of goods and also the trade of hydrocarbon aids and natural gas.

The Saudi-Greek Business Council was established after an MoU was signed in September last year. The council met on Sunday for the first time to explore shared areas of interest, exploring bilateral trade and investment opportunities.

The body aims to open new areas for economic cooperation, facilitate continuous interaction between the Saudi and Greek business sectors and remove obstacles to doing business.

The agreement stipulates that the joint business council will consist of representatives of Saudi and Greek business owners interested in investment and trade, and the council will hold periodic meetings in Riyadh and Athens to discuss opportunities for trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Greece forum

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation

OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
Updated 7 min 11 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries said on Tuesday that oil demand in 2022 faced challenges from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation as crude prices soar, increasing the likelihood of reductions to its forecast for robust demand this year.

Oil prices shot above $139 a barrel this month, hitting peaks not seen since 2008, as Western sanctions tightened on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and disrupted oil sales from Russia, helping to fuel inflation that was already rising.

In a monthly report, OPEC stuck to its view that world oil demand would rise by 4.15 million barrels per day in 2022 and increased its forecast of global demand for its crude.

But OPEC, which just a month ago had raised the possibility of a more rapid demand increase in 2022, said the war in Ukraine and continued concerns about COVID-19 would have a negative short-term impact on global growth.

“Looking ahead, challenges to the global economy — especially regarding the slowdown of economic growth, rising inflation and the ongoing geopolitical turmoil will impact oil demand in various regions,” OPEC said in the report.

“While the year started on relatively solid underlying footing, the latest events in Eastern Europe may derail the recovery,” OPEC said in its commentary on the world economy.

World oil consumption is expected to surpass the 100 million bpd mark in the third quarter, in line with OPEC’s forecast last month. OPEC nudged up its forecast of the year’s total oil use by about 100,000 bpd to 100.90 million bpd.

On an annual basis, OPEC said the world last used more than 100 million bpd of oil in 2019.

Oil prices extended their earlier decline after the report was issued, trading further below $99 a barrel on the perception of easing supply risks.

Output rises

The report also showed higher output from OPEC as the group and allied non-members, known as OPEC+, gradually unwind record output cuts put in place in 2020.

OPEC+ has aimed to raise output by 400,000 bpd a month, with about 254,000 bpd of that due from 10 participating OPEC members, but production has been increasing by less than this as some producers struggle to pump more.

Still, the report showed OPEC output in February bucked that trend and rose by 440,000 bpd to 28.47 million bpd, driven by higher supply from top exporter Saudi Arabia and a recovery from outages in Libya.

The growth forecast for overall non-OPEC supply in 2022 was left unchanged, as was that for production of U.S. tight oil, another term for shale.

OPEC said it expects the world to need 29 million bpd from its members in 2022, up 100,000 bpd from last month and theoretically allowing further increases in output.

Topics: OPEC Oil Outlook

Saudi Sustainable Tourism Global Center appoints 8 international experts as envoys

Saudi Sustainable Tourism Global Center appoints 8 international experts as envoys
Al-Ula, Saudi Arabia: A tourist photographs Area C tombs at Madain Saleh Heritage Site. Shutterstock
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Sustainable Tourism Global Center appoints 8 international experts as envoys

Saudi Sustainable Tourism Global Center appoints 8 international experts as envoys
Updated 26 min 46 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Sustainable Tourism Global Center has appointed eight international industry experts as envoys, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Located in Europe, Asia and the US, the newly appointed envoys will be the center’s ambassadors to support the transformation of tourism in the Kingdom into an environmentally-friendly industry.

The ambassadors include the former Minister of Tourism for Greece Harry Theoharis, the former Director of National Travel and Tourism Office of the US Isabel Hill, the former Head of Mobility at the World Economic Forum Christoph Wolff and the former CEO of Pacific Asia Travel Association, Mario Hardy.

Announced by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the STGC was formed by multi-governments, international organizations, academia, multilateral and financing institutions and industry associations last year.

The Center seeks to reduce tourist facilities’ carbon emissions that amount to 8 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions, to move towards net-zero emissions. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia tourism sustainability

Related

Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic
Business & Economy
Riyadh hotel industry bounces back as Saudi Arabia recovers from pandemic

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reappoints top leadership

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reappoints top leadership
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reappoints top leadership

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reappoints top leadership
Updated 39 min 22 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Jarir Marketing Co. has extended the tenures of both Mohammad Al-Agil as chairman of the board and Abdul Karim Al-Agil as vice chairman for three more years, according to a bourse filing.

In accordance with the new election terms, the changes came into effect on March 9, 2022.

Founded in 1979, Jarir has grown to become one of the largest books and electronics retailers in Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Appointment Jarir

How bad is the Russian economy, really?

How bad is the Russian economy, really?
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Mona Alami

How bad is the Russian economy, really?

How bad is the Russian economy, really?
Updated 53 min 47 sec ago
Mona Alami

RIYADH: On March 9, Russia’s central bank ordered new capital controls, limiting withdrawals in foreign currencies.
The Bank of Russia or the Central Bank of the Russian Federation, CBR, declared that it would cap cash withdrawals of citizens holding accounts in foreign currency to $10,000 until Sept. 9.

The decision came in the backdrop of a Fitch Ratings warning of an imminent Russian government default on its external debt. At the end of February, Russia’s central bank had already introduced some capital controls and doubled its key policy rate to 20 percent per annum. The measure was an attempt to prevent the free fall of the ruble since the beginning of the Ukraine invasion on Feb. 24 and sanctions imposed by the US, the EU, UK and Japan.

But is the war sustainable in the long run? 

“There are two main sets of reserves that many people thought would allow Russia to fund its war and weather sanctions. The first is the foreign reserves held by the CBR worth about $640 billion. Sanctions against the CBR mean that it cannot access those reserves held abroad, nor can it easily exchange its domestically held reserves on international markets,” said Robert Person, professor of international relations at the US Military Academy (West Point), while speaking in his personal capacity to Arab News. 

This situation essentially limits Russia’s ability to shore up the ruble, use its funds to pay off some of its debt, or pay for imports. Many hinted at Russia’s rising reserves from 2015 onward as evidence of Russia’s growing war chest. But that money is only good if Russia can access it and, right now, it cannot access a large portion of those funds, explained Person. 

National Wealth Fund

The second set of reserves is Russia’s National Wealth Fund, known as NWF. “This is where surplus revenue from energy sales gets deposited when oil prices are high. Again, many people pointed to this fund as evidence of Putin’s ability to fund a long-term war or weather sanctions indefinitely,” pointed out Person. 

However, the academician reasoned that this assumption has two main problems. During the financial crises of 2009 and 2014 in Russia, Moscow had to withdraw heavily from this fund to support the economy. “It is not a bottomless piggy bank,” added Person.

Valued at $189 billion in June 2021, Russia’s NWF is far smaller than Saudi Arabia’s PIF in comparison, valued at around $430 billion, he remarks. 

The NWF value stood at $174.9 as of Feb. 1, 2022, according to most recent data from Russia’s Ministry of Finance.   

Banking sanctions

Another problem the Russian government is facing is banking sanctions, which block Russia’s ability to convert their funds into foreign currencies, limiting their usability, said Person. “The recession Russia is likely to experience in 2022 onward is to be far more severe than what they saw in 2009, 2014, or 2020. Whatever funds from the NWF Russia can spend is unlikely to last very long in providing macroeconomic stability,” argued Person.

Analysts polled by the CBR showed the Russian economy is expected to contract by 8 percent in 2022. However, this survey was conducted before the 20-percent interest rate hike was announced by the CBR. 

In addition, Bloomberg Economics predicts inflation will peak at an annual 19 percent around July, in comparison with 9.2 percent last month, and end the year at about 16 percent.

Russia’s NWF was severely depleted by the crises of 2008 and 2010. A low-level conflict in Ukraine between Russian separatists and the Ukrainian government in 2014 further dwindled Russia’s funds. “Russia had to spend heavily out of the NWF to cover federal budget deficits and finance off-budget stimulus,” said the professor.

Historic data shows NWF value fell to some $60 billion at end of June 2019 from $88.6 at end of 2013 only to jump to $125.6 billion at end of 2019 and continued rising to reach $197.8 billion at end of October 2021.   

Military expenditures

Today, the most intriguing question is how much is Russia spending on its war efforts since the onset of tensions in 2014. Person said it is tough to estimate, especially since Russia denied any involvement in the Donbas conflict from 2014 until its current invasion.

“However, overall Russian military expenditures rose steadily throughout Russian President Vladimir Putin’s reign, reaching a peak of just over $200 billion in 2016,” he added. 

Other challenges faced by Russia stemmed from US President Joe Biden’s announcement on March 9 to impose an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK said it would phase out its Russian oil imports by the end of 2022. If more countries follow suit, this could prove disastrous for Moscow. Russia is counting on high oil prices to boost its revenues.

“On the other hand, Russia can be expected to use whatever funds it can spend to prevent the collapse of the Russian economy. I would expect the value of the NWF to drop sharply as Moscow tries to deal with a severe recession,” said Person. One advantage it still benefits from is that the Russian economy is not heavily indebted. 

“Before COVID-19, the annual growth from 2016-2019 averaged 1.7 percent. It posted a 2.95 percent decline in GDP in 2020, while it registered a 4.3 percent recovery in 2021. But there are many deep structural features of Russia’s economic system that severely limited its long-term growth potential, even before sanctions were imposed,” explained Person.  

Economic strength

Russia’s economic strength is that it is one of the least indebted countries globally, with its national debt equalling 17.88 percent of the GDP, according to Person.

Budget deficits are often in positive territory. In 2019, the Russian budget deficit was a surplus of 1.8 percent, followed by a deficit of 3.8 percent in 2020 and a surplus of 0.4 percent in 2021.

Yet, Russia’s Finance Ministry said it was preparing to service some of its foreign currency debt in rubles if sanctions prevented banks from paying their debts in the currency they were issued in, according to Reuters.

Person further said that it was still too early to tell how hard the sanctions would hit the key macroeconomic indicators such as GDP, inflation, and unemployment. “But we’re already seeing the effect with bank runs and the collapse in the ruble’s value,” he added.

The Russian currency was trading at 121.85 in mid-day trading on March 14, down from previous close of 132.9, representing an extraordinary drop from the 75 rubles to a dollar, before the crisis. 

 “With the Bank of Russia unable to use its reserves to defend the ruble, domestic unrest may grow in Russia as citizens’ purchasing power evaporates,” he augured.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict economy sanctions

Latest updates

Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Depositors seek justice from Lebanese banks
Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
Saudi Arabia, Greece strengthen ties on green energy and data connectivity
OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
OPEC flags risk to oil demand outlook from Ukraine war, inflation
Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
Russia drafting thousands in Syria for Ukraine war: Monitor
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability
Abu Dhabi crown prince to Japanese PM: UAE keen to maintain energy security, global markets stability

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.