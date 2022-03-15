You are here

  Italy's UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Italy's UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO

Italy’s UniCredit considering exiting Russia, says CEO
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

MILAN: UniCredit is studying ways to exit Russia following the invasion of Ukraine, but needs to find a solution for its 4,000 local staff and European companies it serves which are also trying to leave, the Italian bank’s CEO said.

With France’s Societe Generale and Austria’s Raiffeisen, UniCredit is among European lenders most exposed to Russia, where it runs the country’s 14th-largest bank.

It has flagged an up to €7.4 billion ($8 billion) loss in a worst-case scenario that wiped out its Russian business.

“We’re completing an urgent review of the country and we're considering exit,” CEO Andrea Orcel told the Morgan Stanley European Financial Conference in London.

The former UBS banker said however that leaving was an extremely complex decision which could take time.

“It would be quite easy for me to say that we’re leaving Russia. It would be what we all want to do and it is what our minds and bodies demand ... but we need to seriously consider the impact ... of disentangling a full bank from the country.”

UniCredit Russia has around €8 billion in loans, locally funded by deposits.

Relinquishing the business would cost €1.9 billion at most. But cross-border and derivatives exposure add up to another €5.5 billion to the bill.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Banks sanctions

Emirates to start flights to Israel from June 23

Emirates to start flights to Israel from June 23
Updated 15 March 2022

Emirates to start flights to Israel from June 23

Emirates to start flights to Israel from June 23
Updated 15 March 2022

LONDON: The UAE’s national carrier has announced it will begin flights to Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, from June 23, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.

“Emirates Airlines will start operating its daily flights to Tel Aviv as of next June 23 using its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,” the airline said.

Adnan Kazem, COO of Emirates Airlines, said: “In addition to launching the latent demand for travel, the start of operating Emirates Airlines flights to Israel will provide more options for travel to various parts of the world, as well as provide more opportunities for investors, businessmen and company representatives to visit Dubai and many destinations within our network of about 130 destinations.”

He added that the airline seeks to “provide new opportunities for companies and tourism and to enhance bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel.”

Kazem also said that the new services will have a positive impact in improving Israel’s communication levels with major global destinations. 

The first flight, EK931, will leave Dubai International Airport at 3:50 p.m. on June 23, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 6:00 p.m. local time.

The return flight, EK932, will leave Ben Gurion Airport at 7:55 pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:59 p.m. local time, the WAM statement added.

EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions

EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions

EU blacklists Abramovich, targets energy, luxury sectors with new Russia sanctions
  • Investment in Russia's energy sector banned
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

BRUSSELS: The EU on Tuesday launched a new barrage of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including bans on Russian energy sector investments, luxury goods exports to Moscow and imports of steel products from Russia.

The sanctions also freeze the assets of more business leaders who support the Russian state, including Chelsea football club owner Roman Abramovich and the head of Russian state TV Channel One Konstantin Ernst, who were added to a blacklist that already includes dozens of wealthy Russians.

The latest sanctions follow three rounds of punitive measures which included freezing of assets of the Russian central bank, the exclusion from the SWIFT banking system of some Russian and Belarusian banks, and the freeze of assets of oligarchs and top politicians, including Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The European Commission said the sanctions included “a far-reaching ban on new investment across the Russian energy sector.”

The measures will hit Russia’s oil majors Rosneft, Transneft and Gazprom Neft, who will be subjected to a transactions ban, but EU members will be still able to buy oil and gas from them.

Investment in energy projects within Russia run by other Russian companies, including gas giant Gazprom, will also be banned.

The investment ban applies to the whole energy sector, excluding nuclear energy, because some EU countries still rely on technology provided by Moscow for Russian reactors on their soil, the official said. Russia’s exports of several raw minerals, including fossil fuels and palladium, remain possible.

There will also be a total ban on transactions with some Russian state-owned enterprises linked to the Kremlin’s military-industrial complex.

The EU is trying to bolster exchange of information among EU states to facilitate seizures, as some members have limited staff and may also lack the political will.

The ban on Russian steel imports is estimated to affect €3.3 billion ($3.6 billion) worth of products.

EU companies will also be no longer allowed to export to Russia any luxury goods worth more than €300. Exports of cars costing more than €50,000 will also be banned.

One EU official said the EU was in advanced talks with Washington for the adoption of similar measures by the US which is home to the world’s top agencies, “otherwise the measure will have very little effect.”

The EU also agreed to strip Russia of its “most-favored nation” trade status, opening the door to punitive tariffs on Russian goods or outright import bans.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict sanctions EU

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat

Ukraine approves sweeping tax breaks to help businesses stay afloat
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

LVIV: Ukraine’s parliament approved measures on Tuesday to help Ukrainian businesses stay afloat during the war with Russia, including slashing taxes to a single 2 percent rate, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said.

The new bill was backed by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who has called for the government to ramp up support for small and medium-sized businesses in particular.

The new incentives include a new single 2 percent tax rate for all businesses with turnover of less than 10 billion hryvnia ($338 million) compared with a previous value-added tax of 20 percent and 18 percent tax on profit, Shmygal said in a statement.

“I am confident the decisions will strengthen our economic front,” he said in a statement.

In a later video address, Shmygal also outlined other war-time stimulus measures including a loan program for farmers worth 25 billion hryvnias ($846 million).

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Ukraine tax economy

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought

Wheat firms on Russian export curbs, US drought
Updated 15 March 2022
Reuters

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Tuesday, supported as export curbs by Russia fueled concerns about global supply, while traders see the recent decline as an opportunity for bargain buying.

Soybeans fell in reaction to investor worries that renewed coronavirus outbreaks in China could curb demand, while corn traded both sides of even as trade awaited talks between Moscow and Kyiv that could progress toward a ceasefire.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade added 48-1/4 cents to $11.44-1/2 a bushel by 11:12 a.m. CDT (1612 GMT). The 4.27 percent gain was the biggest daily jump since March 4.

CBOT corn added 6 cents to $7.54-1/4 a bushel, while soybeans fell 9-3/4 cents to $16.60-3/4 a bushel.

Russia on Monday enacted a planned suspension of grain exports to former Soviet countries, though the government said it would allow special licenses to traders within its current grain export quota.

Ukraine could be unable to plant 4.7 million fewer hectares this spring, a 39 percent decline, due to Russia’s military invasion, the APK-Inform agriculture consultancy said.

“You take two of the biggest corn and wheat exporters in the world and put them on the sidelines, there’s just a lot of uncertainty out there,” said Ed Duggan, a senior risk management specialist at Top Third Ag Marketing.

In the US, declining crop ratings for winter wheat from the US Department of Agriculture confirmed poor conditions in drought-affected states, further underpinning markets.

“That rain’s got to start happening by the first full week of April, or else they’ll see crops going backwards quickly,” said Mark Schultz, chief analyst at Northstar Commodity.

Corn and soybeans were pressured by outside markets, with crude oil, falling steeply on resurgent COVID-19 cases in China that could lead to tougher restrictions on populations and hurt demand for raw materials.

CBOT’s most-active soybeans bounced off of their lowest in seven sessions after the National Oilseed Processors Association reported that US soybean processors crushed 165.057 million bushels of soybeans in February, in line with analyst predictions of 165.024 million bushels, making last month the second-busiest February on record.

Topics: wheat grain Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom's debt offices reports

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports

Saudi Arabia issues $2.75bn sukuk in March, Kingdom’s debt offices reports
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s National Debt Management Center has closed the March 2022 issuance of Saudi riyal-denominated sukuk, valued at SR10.3 billion ($2.75 billion).

The issuance is divided into two tranches. The first tranche has a size of SR3.5 billion maturing in 2030, while the second tranche has a size of SR6.8 billion and matures in 2034.

The new issuance is part of the Kingdom’s Sukuk Issuance Program, NDMC said in a statement. 

The program was established through NDMC in July 2017 by the Saudi Finance Ministry amid rising demand for both international and domestic fixed income markets that provide safe and guaranteed returns.

Topics: Sukuk Saudi Arabia

