Emirates to start flights to Israel from June 23

LONDON: The UAE’s national carrier has announced it will begin flights to Israel’s capital, Tel Aviv, from June 23, the Emirati state news agency WAM reported on Tuesday.
“Emirates Airlines will start operating its daily flights to Tel Aviv as of next June 23 using its modern Boeing 777-300ER aircraft,” the airline said.
Adnan Kazem, COO of Emirates Airlines, said: “In addition to launching the latent demand for travel, the start of operating Emirates Airlines flights to Israel will provide more options for travel to various parts of the world, as well as provide more opportunities for investors, businessmen and company representatives to visit Dubai and many destinations within our network of about 130 destinations.”
He added that the airline seeks to “provide new opportunities for companies and tourism and to enhance bilateral ties between the UAE and Israel.”
Kazem also said that the new services will have a positive impact in improving Israel’s communication levels with major global destinations.
The first flight, EK931, will leave Dubai International Airport at 3:50 p.m. on June 23, arriving at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv at 6:00 p.m. local time.
The return flight, EK932, will leave Ben Gurion Airport at 7:55 pm, arriving in Dubai at 11:59 p.m. local time, the WAM statement added.