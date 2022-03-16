Foreign Minister Lavrov says Russia received US guarantees on Iran deal

You are here

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, welcomes Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian for the talks in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

  • Lavrov said that the guarantees would protect Russian involvement in Iran’s sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant
MOSCOW: Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Tuesday that Moscow had received guarantees from Washington on its ability to trade with Tehran as part of ongoing talks to salvage the Iran nuclear deal.
“We received written guarantees. They are included in the text of the agreement itself on the resumption of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian nuclear program,” Lavrov said at a press conference in Moscow with Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
More than 10 months of talks in Vienna have brought major powers close to renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear program.
The negotiations halted after Moscow earlier this month demanded guarantees that Western sanctions imposed following its military operation in Ukraine would not damage its trade with Iran.
Lavrov said that the guarantees Moscow had received from Washington would protect Russian involvement in Iran’s sole Bushehr nuclear energy plant.
The minister said Moscow and Tehran share the position that Western sanctions are imposed with the aim of overriding international law and accused Washington and its partners of directing the penalties “primarily against ordinary citizens.”
The 2015 deal gave Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
The agreement aimed to ensure Iran would not be able to develop a nuclear weapon, which it has always denied seeking. “Russia will not be an obstacle to reaching an agreement,” Iran’s Amir-Abdollahian said at the press conference with Lavrov.
“There will be no relation between Ukraine’s developments ... and Vienna negotiations,” he said, referring to the ongoing conflict and talks on renewing the 2015 agreement.
He praised Russia’s “very positive and constructive role” in the talks and said Moscow would “stay beside the Islamic Republic of Iran until the end of the negotiations and reaching a good, strong and lasting agreement.”

Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF

This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
Updated 55 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF

This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
  • Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia
Updated 55 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

WASHINGTON: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will affect the entire global economy by slowing growth and jacking up inflation, and could fundamentally reshape the global economic order in the longer term, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Tuesday.
Beyond the human suffering and historic refugee flows, the war is boosting prices for food and energy, fueling inflation and eroding the value of incomes, while disrupting trade, supply chains and remittances in countries neighboring Ukraine, the IMF said in a post on its website.
It is also eroding business confidence and triggering uncertainty among investors that will depress asset prices, tighten financial conditions and could trigger capital outflows from emerging markets, it said.
“The conflict is a major blow to the global economy that will hurt growth and raise prices,” the IMF said.
IMF officials has already said they expect to lower the Fund’s previous forecast for 4.4 percent global economic growth in 2022. In Tuesday’s post, they suggested their regional growth forecasts would also be likely be revised downward.
The IMF is due to release updated forecasts on April 19.
Countries with direct trade, tourism, and financial exposures would feel mounting pressure, the IMF said, citing a greater risk of unrest in some regions, from Sub-Saharan Africa and Latin America to the Caucasus and Central Asia.
At the same time, food insecurity was likely to further increase in parts of Africa and the Middle East, where countries like Egypt import 80 percent of their wheat from Russia and Ukraine.
In the longer term, it said, “the war may fundamentally alter the global economic and geopolitical order should energy trade shift, supply chains reconfigure, payment networks fragment, and countries rethink reserve currency holdings.”
The IMF predicted deep recessions in Ukraine and Russia, and said Europe could see disruptions in natural gas imports and wider supply-chain disruptions. Eastern Europe, which has absorbed most of the 3 million people who have fled Ukraine, would see higher financing costs as a result.
The IMF said countries in the Caucasus and Central Asia with close trade and payment system links to Russia would be more affected by its recession and sanctions imposed since the invasion of Ukraine, curbing trade, remittances, investment and tourism. Moscow calls its actions in Ukraine a “special operation.”
In the Middle East and Africa, worsening external financing conditions may spur capital outflows and add to growth headwinds for countries with elevated debt levels and large financing needs, the IMF said.
Higher energy and food prices, reduced tourism and problems accessing international capital markets would threaten countries in sub-Saharan Africa, which imports around 85 percent of its wheat supplies, with a third coming from Russia or Ukraine.
Food and energy prices are the main channel for spillovers in the Western Hemisphere, with high commodity prices likely to significantly quicken already high inflation rates in Latin America, the Caribbean and the United States.
In Asia, the biggest impact will be felt among oil importers of ASEAN economies, India, and frontier economies including some Pacific Islands, while new fuel subsidies could ease the impacts in Japan and Korea, the IMF said.

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a "strike drill" together with a high ranking officer in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
AP

North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a "strike drill" together with a high ranking officer in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
  • The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond
Updated 50 min 57 sec ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: South Korea said North Korea fired an unidentified projectile but the launch Wednesday apparently ended in a failure.
The launch was made from the Pyongyang region around 9:30 a.m. before the apparent failure, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement, adding that South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analyzing details of the launch.
North Korea had been expected to fire an intercontinental ballistic missile soon in its most significant provocation since 2017.
The US and South Korean militaries said last week that North Korea had tested an ICBM system in two recent launches, referring to the developmental Hwasong-17 missile that North Korea unveiled during a military parade in October 2020.
In the two recent launches on Feb. 27 and March 5, the North Korean missiles flew medium-range distances, and experts have said North Korea could eventually perform a full-range ICBM test.
The North has said it tested cameras and other systems for a spy satellite and released what it said were photos taken from space during those tests, but it didn’t confirm what rocket or missile it launched.
Experts say North Korea aims to boost its ICBM capability while trying to place its first spy satellite into orbit. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to acquire an improved ICBM and a spy satellite among an array of sophisticated weapons systems he says he needs to cope with what he calls American hostility.
The Hwasong-17 is North Korea’s biggest missile, which could potentially fly up to 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles), far enough to strike anywhere in the US and beyond. The 25-meter (82-foot) missile, which was shown again at a defense exhibition in Pyongyang last year, has yet to be test-launched.
North Korea has already demonstrated the potential to reach the US mainland with flight tests of other ICBMs, the Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15, in 2017. Some analysts say developing a larger missile could mean the country is trying to arm its long-range weapons with multiple warheads to overcome missile defense systems.
In recent months, North Korea has conducted a spate of missile tests in what experts say are attempts to modernize its arsenal and pressure the Biden administration as nuclear disarmament talks remain stalled.

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis

Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
  • Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka: Anti-government protests roiled Sri Lanka’s capital on Tuesday amid demands that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa resign, as the country suffers its worst economic crisis within memory.
Tens of thousands of people gathered outside of the president’s office in Colombo, led by supporters of the opposition party of the United People’s Force.
Opposition leader Sajith Premadasa addressed the demonstration, declaring it marked the beginning of a campaign to oust the government.
“You have been suffering now for two years. Can you suffer further?” he told the large crowd carrying signs and anti-government banners.
Premadasa described the sitting government as “evil” and blamed it for many of the country’s economic woes.
Demonstrators accused the government of mismanaging the economy and creating a foreign exchange crisis that has led to shortages of essentials like fuel, cooking gas, milk powder and medicine.
Sri Lanka is struggling to pay for imports as its foreign reserves are at an all-time low.
Rajapaksa is scheduled to address the nation on Wednesday. He is expected to speak about the economic crisis and possible solutions.
Fuel shortages have curbed transportation within the country, including of essential supplies, and have led to hours-long daily power cuts.
In the face of the fiscal crisis, Sri Lanka’s Central Bank floated the national currency last week, resulting in its devaluation by 36 percent and a further sharp rise in prices.
Authorities have expanded banned imports to include some fruits and milk products, alongside the existing ban on imports of cars, floor tiles and other products, to staunch the outflow of foreign currency.
Sri Lanka’s fiscal crisis is partly driven by outstanding foreign debts of some $7 billion.

Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
  • After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

MOSCOW: Russian prosecutors on Tuesday called for jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.
Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack with Novichok nerve agent he blames on the Kremlin.
He now faces embezzlement and contempt of court charges and has been put on trial at the prison colony outside Moscow where he is already serving a 2.5 year sentence.
“I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation,” prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.
The prosecutor asked for Navalny to be sent to a “strict regime” penal colony, which would place him in much harsher conditions with cellmates who are repeat offenders.
The prosecutor also called for him to pay a fine of 1.2 million rubles ($10,600 or 9,500 euros).
“You can’t put everyone in prison. Even if you ask for 113 years, you won’t scare me or others like me,” Navalny said in court, his team wrote on social media.
The judge will issue a verdict on March 22.
It was not immediately clear whether the 13 years would include the sentence Navalny is currently serving.
Navalny spoke in court wearing his black prison uniform, with journalists watching via a video link.
The transmission constantly cut out during his final speech, Mediazona news site reported.
In a statement posted by supporters afterwards, Navalny said his speech focused on Russia’s military action in Ukraine, calling it a “bloody cover-up for the failure of Putin’s regime.”
“Every person must act. In their own way, as they can, considering the circumstances. But act,” Navalny said.
In court, he mentioned the “wonderful woman” Marina Ovsyannikova, who interrupted a state TV news broadcast on Monday holding up an anti-war poster.
He told supporters he was “totally OK” and “only worrying about the fact that others are worrying about me.”
A key Navalny aide and former head of his now outlawed regional offices, Leonid Volkov, said that Russia is seeking to keep Navalny jailed for life.
“He was sentenced to life from the very start. So long as Putin is still in the Kremlin,” Volkov said on Twitter.
Navalny’s spokeswoman Kira Yarmysh said his sentence depends on “how long Putin is in power.”

“Then we will do everything so that he doesn’t stay in power long,” Yarmysh said.
Investigators accuse Navalny of stealing for personal use several million dollars’ worth of donations that were given to his political organizations.
Before he was jailed, Navalny was Russia’s main opposition leader and his team frequently published investigations into the wealth of Russia’s elites that garnered millions of views on YouTube.
Navalny’s poisoning in 2020 with Novichok, a military-grade nerve agent, and arrest on his return from rehabilitation in Germany last year sparked widespread condemnation abroad as well as sanctions from Western capitals.
After his arrest, Navalny’s political organizations across the country were declared “extremist” and shut down, while many key aides fled Russia fearing prosecution.
Russia has also ramped up pressure on independent media and NGOs, with many declared foreign agents or shut down under fear of prosecution.
Russia has passed a new law introducing up to 15 years in jail for “fake news” about what Russia calls its military operation in Ukraine.
In an effort to further control the information available to its domestic audience, Russia this month restricted access to Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, and has blocked the websites of several independent news outlets.
On Instagram, Navalny has denounced the conflict and called on his supporters to protest despite the high likelihood of fines and arrest.
Over the past two weeks, close to 15,000 people have been detained at Ukraine demonstrations across Russia, according to independent monitor OVD-Info.

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors

Pfizer asks US to allow 4th COVID vaccine dose for seniors
  • The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

WASHINGTON: Pfizer and its partner BioNTech asked US regulators Tuesday to authorize an additional booster dose of their COVID-19 vaccine for seniors, saying data from Israel suggests older adults would benefit.
Currently the US urges two primary shots followed months later by a booster dose for everyone age 12 and older. The new application seeks to add a fourth shot only for the over-65 population that has been hit hardest by the pandemic.
The Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control would have to approve the request. If so, a key question would be how soon seniors would be advised to roll up their sleeves.
While authorities say the vaccinations continue to offer strong protection against severe illness, they haven’t held up as well against milder infections especially those due to the omicron mutant. With COVID-19 cases finally plummeting after the intense omicron surge, public health experts are starting to look ahead to what next steps might be needed — if a new variant crops up or, barring that, whether to try shoring up coronavirus protection in the fall at the same time people get flu vaccinations.
Speaking to CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla signaled the company’s plans.
“The protection that you are getting from the third, it is good enough, actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths. It’s not that good against infections,” he said. “But we are just submitting those data to the FDA and then we will see what the experts also will say outside Pfizer.”
The US booster campaign was based on evidence that the shots’ effectiveness, particularly against milder infections, was waning about six months after the last dose. Calls for a third shot grew once it became clear the vaccines weren’t as strong against the omicron mutant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.
Many scientists say the ultimate goal of vaccination is to prevent severe illness, not mild infections, and early CDC data show the shots still are doing a good job at that. During the omicron wave, effectiveness against hospitalization was 91 percent in people who had gotten their booster two months earlier, and 78 percent by the fourth month after that booster.
Pfizer based its new application on data from Israel, which already was offering a second booster to people age 60 and older and health care workers.
While some early data left unclear just how much benefit another shot offered — or for how long — Pfizer said Tuesday that an analysis of health records of more than 1.1 million Israeli seniors showed confirmed infections were two times lower and rates of severe illness were four times lower among those who got two boosters instead of just one.
Pfizer also cited an ongoing study of health care workers that tracked a jump in virus-fighting antibodies after getting the additional booster.
In the US so far, a fourth dose is recommended only for people with severely weakened immune systems, who need three doses to begin with for the best chance at any protection.

