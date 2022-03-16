You are here

  • Home
  • Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
Atletico Madrid's Brazilian defender Renan Lodi (2nd R) runs with the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between Manchester United and Atletico Madrid at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on March 15, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/pab3f

Updated 16 March 2022
AP

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League

Atlético Madrid knocks Man United out of Champions League
  • Now the priority is just regaining the fourth spot in the Premier League to return to the Champions League next season for whoever is in charge of United
Updated 16 March 2022
AP

MANCHESTER, England: Expensive mediocrity confirmed: Manchester United’s trophy drought completes a fifth season.
The last path to a title was ended at an Old Trafford now accustomed to letdowns as United was knocked out of the Champions League in a 1-0 loss to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday.
In a tight and tense game, it was United defender Diogo Dalot leaving Renan Lodi unmarked at the far post to head in Antoine Griezmann’s cross that made the difference in the 41st minute.
Rather than Cristiano Ronaldo dazzling as he did on Saturday — with a hat trick against Tottenham — it was defender Raphael Varane testing Jan Oblak with a header in the second half.
United could find no way past the Spanish champions’ goalkeeper three weeks after a 1-1 draw in Madrid that counted for nothing with away-goals no longer carrying an advantage.
It leaves United with only two appearances in the Champions League quarterfinals in a decade, in 2014 and 2019.
Not since the 1970s has United gone as long without a trophy with the second-tier Europa League in 2017 the last honor for, historically at least, English football’s most successful club.
There’s not much to show for more than $1 billion in transfer spending since two-time Champions League winner Alex Ferguson retired as manager in 2013.
Such is the instability at United that it’s an interim coach in Ralf Rangnick who has presided over United’s exits from the FA Cup and Champions League early in 2022.
Now the priority is just regaining the fourth spot in the Premier League to return to the Champions League next season for whoever is in charge of United.
Diego Simeone, a two-time Champions League runner-up, leads Atlético back into the quarterfinals like in 2020.

Topics: champions league Atletico Madrid Manchester United

Related

Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Sport
Atlético Madrid held again on return to Spanish league
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs
Sport
Ronaldo hat-trick sets all-time scoring record as Man Utd beat Spurs

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport

Have fun with it: Golf stars encourage Saudi females to try out the sport
  • Georgia Hall: I started when I was seven years old and I just really enjoy trying to make contact with the golf ball and try and hit it as hard as I could
  • Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, 24, played as an amateur at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020 and will be playing as a professional for the first time
Updated 15 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Some of the biggest names in women’s golf on Tuesday shared their experiences of the sport ahead of this week’s Aramco Saudi Ladies International, encouraging women and girls in the Kingdom to give it a go.

English Major winner Georgia Hall and three-time Major winner Anna Nordqvist are among those competing in the tournament, as well as three Moroccan professional players.

At a pre-tournament press conference, Hall advised Saudi women and girls to start playing golf and to have fun with it. After that, she said, they might consider taking up the sport and think of it differently.

“I started when I was seven years old and I just really enjoy trying to make contact with the golf ball and try and hit it as hard as I could,” she told Arab News. “That’s the advice I would give to start off, just you know, have a lot of fun with it.

“Golf can be a lot of fun as well, especially if you’re going with friends and you can make loads of little different games up. So, I think number one is just to have fun and see where you are with it. Because everyone’s different, wants to take up the game. Some find it easier than others. But yeah, I think, just have fun.”

The four-day tournament starts Thursday and runs until Sunday at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

On Friday there will be a ladies’ day, a first for the tournament, with a free golf lesson and other activities on offer.

Nordqvist told Arab News: “I think it’s a fantastic opportunity just to obviously watch women’s golf. There are so many talents coming. There are so many good girls and they’re so shiny now. It’s a cool experience. And I think a lot of people might never be to a golf tournament in person and I think it’ll be quite a different experience.”

The debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International, back in 2020, was a landmark moment for women’s sport in the Kingdom as it was the first professional, international women’s sporting event to be held in Saudi Arabia.

This year’s tournament includes the participation of three Arab golfers including Maha Haddioui, the first Arab woman to play on the Ladies European Tour.

She said that nobody could say anything about golf until they had tried it. “It’s really important to get everybody to try and come and watch. You won’t be interested in golf if you don’t try it. I tried curling a week ago, and it’s a sport I had no interest in.”

She also spoke about being a minority in the golfing world, specifically as an Arab woman.

“I never felt any difference because I was a woman that wasn’t given a chance back home to pursue a career in golf or anything. The only problem I had at the time was that I was really the only one. So it was, you know, I couldn’t go and play the world championships as an amateur, because I wouldn’t go on my own at any team events. 

“But other than that, I was given the same chance as the men. People would think because I am from an Arab country maybe I wasn’t given a chance. But yes, I was given the same chance as men in the game. There’s quite a decent growing women’s section in the UAE. There are some good players in Tunisia as well. I know one of them, actually, (she) was here in Royal Greens last year.”

Morocco’s Ines Laklalech, 24, played as an amateur at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International in 2020 and will be playing as a professional for the first time in this tournament.

She said she never felt any gender inequality when playing golf in her home country. She played in male teams as there were not enough female players to form a team.

“As a girl playing golf in my country, I am not having obstacles playing the game. Although I was one of the only girls in my golf club, where most of the time I played with the boys with the guys, there was no category, like a woman or girl category because there were not enough girls. And I think it’s a good thing. It has opened my mind to many things.”

Fellow Moroccan Lina Belmati will also be playing as a first-time professional in the tournament. She said: “I am so glad for playing in this tournament and I hope I can make the Arab world proud.”

An awards ceremony will be held on the tournament’s final day, March 20, to announce the winner.

The first tournament had a positive impact on the Kingdom, with more than 1,000 Saudi women and girls signing up to learn how to play golf over the course of the event as part of Golf Saudi’s Ladies First Club free coaching initiative.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Georgia Hall Anna Nordqvist Ines Laklalech

Related

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Sport
KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International
Sport
Moroccan golfer Ines Laklalech aims to inspire at ‘special’ Saudi Ladies International

World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’

World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’

World squash No. 1: ‘Now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine’
  • Egyptian champion: ‘We’ve never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it’s allowed’
  • Ali Farag gave his victory speech after winning the Optasia Championship in the UK
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: The world’s top squash player has used a recent victory speech to highlight the difference in global attitudes toward the Russia-Ukraine conflict when compared to Israel’s occupation of Palestine.

“No one should accept any killings in the world, or oppression, but we’ve never been allowed to speak about politics in sports, but all of a sudden now it’s allowed,” Egyptian squash champion Ali Farag said after winning the Optasia Championship in the UK.

“And now that it’s allowed, I hope that people also look at oppression everywhere in the world. The Palestinians have been going through that for the past 74 years, but I guess because it doesn’t fit the narrative of the media of the West, we couldn’t talk about it. So now we can talk about Ukraine, we can talk about Palestine.”

Farag is the latest public figure to voice dismay at the wildly different treatment that the Ukraine crisis has been receiving in the media and public discourse compared to events outside Europe.

Like Farag, many have pointed out that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been ongoing for generations, but rarely receives the wall-to-wall coverage and alarm as the Ukraine crisis has.

This has extended to government attitudes toward activism, too. For example, the Boycott, Divest and Sanctions movement aimed at isolating Israeli economic and business interests has been condemned as antisemitic by the German government, but Berlin has endorsed strict sanctions on Russia over Ukraine.

Although Farag’s speech on Ukraine and Palestine received applause from the audience, it was not featured in the highlights of the match on the Professional Squash Association’s YouTube channel.

Topics: Ali Farag squash Ukraine Palestine

Related

Nada Abulnaga wins Women’s Open Saudi Squash Championship in Riyadh
Sport
Nada Abulnaga wins Women’s Open Saudi Squash Championship in Riyadh
Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation
Media
Vogue omits mention of Palestine in story about Gigi Hadid charity donation

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race

Klopp says Liverpool aim to be as ‘annoying’ as possible in title race
  • City's goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp's side can close the gap to a single point with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday
  • Klopp said his team were determined to push City all the way
Updated 15 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Jurgen Klopp said Tuesday that Liverpool are aiming to be as “annoying as possible” as they hunt down Manchester City at the top of the Premier League.
City’s goalless draw at Crystal Palace on Monday means Klopp’s side can close the gap to a single point with victory at in-form Arsenal on Wednesday, with a trip to the Etihad still to come.
In the 2018/19 season, Liverpool won their final nine league matches only for Pep Guardiola’s team to reel off 14 successive victories to finish top by a point.
Klopp said his team, who have already won the League Cup this season and are still in the Champions League and the FA Cup, were determined to push City all the way.
“That is the plan, of course, that we keep being as annoying as possible but we have to win our football games,” said the German manager.
He said there were some “really tough” games to come in the 10 remaining league fixtures, starting with the match at the Emirates on Wednesday.
Klopp said Liverpool, who have won their past eight Premier League games, had to be prepared for a “long finish” to the season due to their success across four competitions.
“It’s final after final after final after final after final what we play, pretty much,” he said. “That’s how it is, that’s how we prepare, that’s how we set it up, that’s the situation. So, what kind of different situation could there be out there? That we are 10 points ahead or whatever?
“Then it is like 10 games to go and everybody tells you, ‘its (done) already, when will the celebrations be?’ It’s really uncomfortable, not that it happened often in my life, to sit in that situation. So now everything is in front of us — attack it, chase it, go for it, that’s what we do.”
Mohamed Salah is likely to be available to face Arsenal after a foot injury forced him off during Saturday’s 2-0 win over Brighton.
“Mo is a tough cookie and he was only a little bit cut, we were quite lucky with it. It was swollen, painful, yesterday a little less swollen, less painful,” added Klopp.
“Now I got the message before the press conference that Mo is ready to train and we will see how that looks.”

Topics: Liverpool Juergen Klopp Manchester city Premier league

Related

Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Sport
Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City
Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’
Sport
Liverpool boss Klopp expects strong response from his ‘bad losers’

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International

KAEC set to host third Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  • Leading women golfers, including Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, will contest $1m tournament from March 17
  • In February, KAEC hosted the Men’s PIF Saudi International, with Harold Varner III sealing the win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: King Abdullah Economic City will host the third edition of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International golf tournament presented by the Public Investment Fund from Thursday, March 17.

The four-day, $1 million event, which is part of the Ladies European Tour, will be held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, the premier 18-hole championship golf course and clubhouse at KAEC, with views of the Red Sea coast as its natural backdrop.

The tournament will feature top-ranked women golfers, including Anna Nordqvist and Georgia Hall, with free public entry on all days.

Commenting on KAEC’s readiness to host leading global sporting events, Cyril Piaia, CEO of Emaar, the developer of KAEC, said: “We are delighted to host the Saudi Ladies International once again in our beautiful city of KAEC, bringing back the best players in the world.”

In February, KAEC hosted the Men’s PIF Saudi International, with Harold Varner III sealing the win at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

“In line with the aspirations of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, we look to strengthening the country’s position at the forefront of global sporting activities. We’re proud that KAEC provides a vision-ready platform to host such events in the country,” Piaia said.

The tournament will hold its first ladies day on Friday, March 18, with activities for women and girls, including free golf lessons led by LET professionals, as well as the chance to meet women golf stars and sign up for year-round coaching.

As part of pre-event activities to strengthen interest in the tournament, a mini-golf hole and backboard will be sent to KAEC’s leading leisure destinations, including Views and Bay La Sun.

Six mini-golf holes will also be set up at the corniche to encourage people to try the sport.

Topics: Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies European Tour (LET) Anna Nordqvist Georgia Hall King Abdullah Economic City (KAEC)

Related

All women attending the Ladies Day can look forward to a free day of entertainment on and off the course. (Supplied)
Sport
Aramco Saudi Ladies International to host its first ever Ladies Day
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko celebrates winning the 2021 Aramco Saudi Ladies International. (Supplied/LET)
Sport
New Zealand’s Lydia Ko cruises to five-shot victory at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time

Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar to clash in biggest WrestleMania match of all time
  • 2 WWE superstars coming off February wins at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah
Updated 15 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubbed the “Most Stupendous Two-Night WrestleMania in WWE History,” WrestleMania 38 will feature the biggest showdown of all time as Universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE champ Brock Lesnar go head-to-head in a Winner Take All Championship Unification match next month.

The clash comes in the wake of the fighters’ recent appearance at Elimination Chamber in Jeddah, which saw Reigns defeat Goldberg while Lesnar emerged as WWE champion following a six-man Elimination Chamber match with Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, Riddle, A. J. Styles, and previous champion Bobby Lashley.

While Lesnar was originally scheduled to challenge Reigns at WWE Day 1, the first Premier Live Event of the year, the highly anticipated match at WrestleMania 38 will see both Reigns and Lesnar take to The Grandest Stage of Them All for a chance to take both victories as the Universal and WWE champion.

Fans in the region can catch all the action from WrestleMania 38 weekend live and exclusively on WWE Network from April 1 to 3.

Topics: WWE wrestling sport

Related

Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
Sport
Undertaker to crown illustrious career with induction into WWE Hall of Fame
Special WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience
Sport
WWE Elimination Chamber match wows Jeddah audience

Latest updates

Russia’s war in Ukraine may ‘fundamentally alter’ global economic, political order — IMF
This file photo taken on January 26, 2022, shows the seal for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington, DC. (AFP)
North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile' but launch fails
North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un (R) supervising a "strike drill" together with a high ranking officer in an undisclosed location in North Korea. (AFP file photo)
Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Protesters blame Sri Lanka leader for severe economic crisis
Russia seeks new jail term for opposition leader Navalny
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, left, is seen via a video link, sitting next to his layers during a court session in Pokrov, Vladimir region east of Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 15, 2022. (AP)
Self-taught Saudi pianist shines across KSA
Eman Gusti said there needed to be a certain connection of ‘passion’ and ‘love’ between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.