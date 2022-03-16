You are here

Insuring against SoftBank's debt default rises to 2-year high as value of its holdings slumps

Insuring against SoftBank’s debt default rises to 2-year high as value of its holdings slumps
SoftBank shares are trading at two-year lows and were mostly flat on Wednesday morning. (Shutterstock)
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

TOKYO: The cost of insuring against a default in SoftBank Group Corp’s debt hit a two-year high on Wednesday and its bond yield also climbed as sharp drops in the value of its tech investments have unnerved investors.
The value of marquee companies in the tech investor’s portfolio have tumbled, hit by China’s crackdown on tech companies, the prospect of higher interest rates and war in Ukraine. Among them, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Didi Global Inc. have slid 35 percent and 64 percent respectively for the year to date.

SoftBank shares are trading at two-year lows and were mostly flat on Wednesday morning.
“Debt investors are generally more conservative than equity investors, but if they’re worried then equity investors probably should take notice,” said Redex Research analyst Kirk Boodry.
SoftBank’s 5-year credit default swaps rose by around 25 basis points, data from IHS Markit showed. The yield on its unsecured eurobond maturing in 2025 closed at 6.767 percent on Tuesday, the highest in almost two years. That compares with around 3.1 percent at the end of last year.
CEO Masayoshi Son said last month “we will definitely be selling a good chunk of assets” as he pivoted after the collapse of the sale of Arm to a plan to list the chip designer in the United States.
SoftBank sold $1 billion worth of Coupang shares last week at a price per share 30 percent below that of a similar sale in September.
Some analysts have questioned SoftBank’s ability to sell down its portfolio in choppy markets, given that many investors have turned skeptical on money-losing companies that lack a clear path to profitability.
“The lack of profitability means there is no clear floor for share prices,” Mio Kato at LightStream Research wrote on Smartkarma, adding the Japanese company could face the risk of margin calls.
“We are thus unconvinced about their ability to monetise holdings in any significant manner,” he wrote.
SoftBank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Clearing by investors exposed to Russian and Chinese bonds could have contributed to SoftBank’s rising yields with the conglomerate seen as a riskier investment than other tech firms, said Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners.
Analysts point to potential deterioration of SoftBank’s loan-to-value ratio which rose to 22 percent at December-end from 19 percent three months earlier. SoftBank has pledged to keep the ratio below 25 percent in normal times with a 35 percent threshold in abnormal periods.
“We believe the environment may be classified as a crisis... which allows SBG to use the 35 percent threshold instead,” Trung Nguyen, a senior credit analyst at Lucror Analytics, wrote on Smartkarma.
In the early days of the pandemic, SoftBank’s share price collapsed to below 4,000 yen as valuations slid, triggering a record buyback funded by asset sales. They were trading at 4,256 yen on Wednesday.

Investments in Saudi industrial sector hit $354bn in January

Investments in Saudi industrial sector hit $354bn in January
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

Investments in Saudi industrial sector hit $354bn in January

Investments in Saudi industrial sector hit $354bn in January
Updated 5 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The total volume of investments in Saudi Arabia’s industrial sector reached SR1.33 trillion ($354 billion) in January, official data showed.
In its official bulletin, the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources said investments worth SR1.8 billion were recorded in January.
Seventy-nine industrial licenses were issued in January and 106 new industrial units began operations.
The number of licenses in the mining sector reached 1,989 with 67 licenses issued during January, the bulletin showed.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Industry and Mineral Resources Mining Investment

Egypt tightens wheat law, Africa’s biggest lender to host investment forum to raise production

Egypt tightens wheat law, Africa’s biggest lender to host investment forum to raise production
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt tightens wheat law, Africa’s biggest lender to host investment forum to raise production

Egypt tightens wheat law, Africa’s biggest lender to host investment forum to raise production
Updated 42 min 48 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: As the global price of wheat is surging, the Egyptian government has ordered farmers to deliver a minimum ratio of the grain to the government to participate in the country’s bread-subsidy program.

Egypt offering incentives to farmers

According to Bloomberg, the government is offering incentives to farmers to produce wheat and also setting an output quota to tackle the shortage of the grain primarily driven due to the ongoing tensions in Ukraine. 

Farmers will not be allowed to sell the rest of their crops outside the official procurement system without a license. 

Egypt is one of the biggest importers of wheat in the world, and most of the grains come from Ukraine and Russia. 

After Russia started invading Ukraine wheat prices soared, and the Egyptian government is seeking to maintain price stability and secure reserves of basic foodstuffs amid the fallout from the war.

African Development Bank to host an investment forum

Meanwhile, the African Development Bank, the biggest lender in the continent, is planning to host an investment forum aimed at raising $1 billion to help 40 million African farmers utilize climate-resilient technologies and increase their output of heat-tolerant wheat varieties and other crops, according to Akinwumi Adesina, the bank's president. 

“If there was ever a time that we needed to really drastically raise food production in Africa, for Africa’s food security and to mitigate the impact of this food crisis arising from this war, it is now,” said Adesina.

Topics: Egypt wheat

Norway to supply more gas to Europe this summer

Norway to supply more gas to Europe this summer
Hammerfest Island Muolkkut Northern Norway, gas processing plant. Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

Norway to supply more gas to Europe this summer

Norway to supply more gas to Europe this summer
  • In 2021, Norway’s gas production amounted to 113 bcm, supplying close to a quarter of gas demand in the European Union and Britain
Updated 51 min 40 sec ago
Reuters

OSLO: Norway will boost its natural gas output in the coming months, keeping production higher than normal through the summer and delivering bigger volumes to Europe at a time of shortages and soaring prices, Equinor said on Wednesday.


Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has contributed to already high gas prices and left European nations scrambling to fill storage depleted by winter consumption and to find alternatives to Russian supply.


By postponing some maintenance and making other adjustments together with pipeline operator Gassco, Equinor will deliver more gas, it said.


“We can export more gas this summer,” Equinor executive Irene Rummelhoff said in a statement.


Adjusted production permits from the Norwegian government will allow the Oseberg field to increase gas exports by around 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) in the period until Sept. 30, while the Heidrun field can increase by 0.4 bcm this year.


“1.4 billion cubic meters of gas meets the gas demand of around 1.4 million European homes for a year,” Equinor said.


In addition, the Troll field, the North Sea’s largest source of gas, can increase output in the event that other fields face outages, thus improving the overall robustness of supply, Equinor said.


In 2021, Norway’s gas production amounted to 113 bcm, supplying close to a quarter of gas demand in the European Union and Britain, while Russia in recent years met around one third of Europe’s needs, Norwegian government data showed.


While Norwegian oil and gas fields are producing at near-full capacity, the mix between oil and gas can in some cases be adjusted.

The government sets quotas for fields to ensure the country is able to maximize its output over time.


Norway pumps around 4 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, divided almost equally between oil and natural gas.


The country exports around 95 percent of its gas via an extensive subsea pipeline network linking it to terminals in Germany, Britain, France and Belgium.

A pipe to Poland will be completed later this year.

Topics: economy gas Russia Ukraine Russia Norway Europe

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan

UAE’s Masdar launches its first foreign investment-based solar plant in Azerbaijan
Updated 55 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE-government owned renewable energy company Masdar has launched its first foreign investment-based independent solar power plant in Azerbaijan, according to a statement. 

Also referred to as the Garadagh Solar PV, the 230 MW plant marks a major milestone for Azerbaijan’s clean energy transition journey.

The plant, which is set to open in 2023, will generate up to 500 million kilowatt-hours of electricity per year. This is enough electricity to cater to an estimated 110,000 homes. 

With such production capacity, emissions will be reduced by more than 200,000 tons annually.

The plant falls in line with Azerbaijan’s goal to increase the proportion of its installed power capacity coming from renewable sources to 30 percent by 2030.

“The UAE and Masdar look forward to continuing to drive foreign direct investment and supporting Azerbaijan on its ambitious clean energy journey as we explore more opportunities to further strengthen our partnership,” the statement said, citing the UAE’s Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Suhail Al Mazrouei.

Masdar has signed a total of four Memorandums of Understandings related to the development of clean energy projects in Azerbaijan.

Topics: Masdar UAE Renewable Energy

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 

Emirates SkyCargo to reinstate dual hub operations in Dubai as industry recovers from pandemic 
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: Emirates SkyCargo will be reactivating its cargo hub in Dubai South, Emirates SkyCentral DWC, for dedicated freighter aircraft operations from March 26 in response to growing post-pandemic demand.

The move to reinstate operation at SkyCentral DWC will mark a return to dual hub cargo operations in Dubai for the air cargo carrier after a period of nearly two years. 

In 2020, Emirates SkyCargo had consolidated its freighter and passenger-cargo operations at Dubai International Airport, following the suspension of passenger flights due to the outbreak of COVID-19. 

As the pandemic has now slowed down, passenger numbers and cargo volumes have increased, and it has made Emirates SkyCargo restructure its operations across two hubs in Dubai. 

According to a company statement, Emirates SkyCentral DXB will handle cargo arriving or departing on passenger aircraft while Emirates SkyCentral DWC will handle cargo on freighter aircraft.

Topics: Emirates SkyCargo

