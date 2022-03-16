You are here

  Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 

Saudi-based marketplace Soum emerges to raise $4m seed round 
Soum was only founded in 2021 (Supplied)
RIYADH: Saudi ecommerce startup marketplace, Soum, has raised $4 million in a seed round led by investors Outliers Venture Capital and Mazen Al-Jubeir.

Founded in 2021, the startup has seen more than 10 percent growth in the industry of re-selling of electronic devices and is aiming to capitalize on that growth, the company said in a statement. 

The acquired funds are set to support the startup in expanding its operations and market efforts to become a leading ecommerce platform.  

“Although we have grown exceptionally fast, we are still in the very beginning of capturing a huge market opportunity,” CEO and co-founder of Soum, Fahad Al-Hassan, said in a statement.  

The round also included participation from venture firms Khwarizmi Ventures, Ammar Al-Khudairy, and multiple angel investors, including Al-Jubeir.

RIYADH: The US Department of Defense awarded three contracts worth $1 billion to Verizon Public Sector to provide technical support and network modernization services to the Pentagon, the National Capital Region and Fort Belvoir.

Under the first deal valued at $515.3 million, Verizon will partner with the Defense Department to transition the entire Pentagon military and civilian population from copper-based telephony to advanced internet protocol-based services, providing a converged-enterprise environment for the Pentagon’s voice and data services. 

Through a separate task order worth almost $433 million, Verizon will deliver core voice, transport, internet, and professional services to over 370 locations throughout the National Capital Region. 

Under the third deal valued at $18.3 million, Verizon will provide communications technology infrastructure including core voice, transport, internet and managed services at Fort Belvoir. 

“The US Department of Defense is at the forefront of technology modernization, and we are proud that Verizon has been selected to grow our existing partnership and continue to serve as its digital transformation partner,” said Maggie Hallbach, senior vice president, Public Sector at Verizon.

 

RIYADH: Egypt’s total budget deficit will be below 5 percent in the first eight months of the 2021-22 fiscal year, deputy finance minister Ahmed Kouchouk told Asharq.

The total deficit in the period from July 2021 to January 2022 has approached 3.7 percent. It is expected to remain stable during the rest of the current fiscal year compared to last year, he added.

Despite the economic turmoil and the global geopolitical tensions, the ministry aims to end the current fiscal year according to the planned basic goals, Kouchouk said.

He added that Egypt could be affected by a 1 to 2 percent decline in its gross domestic product, but claimed economic performance will be positive.

RIYADH: The Saudi stock market rose on Wednesday, boosted by news that the gross domestic product of the Kingdom grew by 3.2 percent in 2021, while oil prices continued their decline.

The possibility of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine prompted oil prices to drop. Brent crude hit $100.23 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded at $97.07.

As of the closing bell, the main index, TASI, climbed 2 percent to reach 12,656, and the parallel market, Nomu, rose 1.19 percent higher to reach 24,726.

The top gainers were Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, with a gain of 9.91 percent, and Etihad Etisalat Co., Mobily, with a gain of 9.88 percent.

In the financial sector, the Saudi National Bank edged up 0.44 percent, and Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi rose 1.85 percent.

Saudi Electricity Co. continues leading the fallers with a decline of 9.92 percent, despite a 375 percent jump in profits in 2021.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi oil market, climbed 5.81 percent.

RIYADH: Saudi logistics provider Bahri saw its profit slump by 87 percent to SR192 million ($51 million) in 2021 following a sharp decline in global shipping rates.

The firm, which is a joint venture between the Public Investment Fund and Saudi Aramco, made profits of SR1.57 billion a year earlier, a bourse filing showed.

The massive drop was propelled by lower shipping rates and operations as well as a 49 percent decline in the oil sector’s revenues and 36 percent in total sales, the company said.

That said, it highlighted that revenues from the dry bulk sector jumped by 85 percent year-on-year.

Established in 1978, Bahri, formally known as the National Shipping Co. of Saudi Arabia, owns and manages a fleet of 89 tankers and container ships dedicated to transporting oil, petrochemicals, dry bulk, and other cargo.

RIYADH: Malaa Technologies, a Saudi-based fintech startup, has raised SR6.4 million ($1.7 million) in a seed round.

Contributors included capital investors Impact46, Khawarzmi Ventures, Venture Souq, WealthWell, and others.

The startup recently obtained a permit from the Saudi Central Bank that would allow it “to operate open banking activities” to help users make better financial decisions through big data and artificial intelligence.

Open banking is a practice that provides third-party service providers open access to consumer banking, transaction, and other data from banks and nonbank financial institutions. 

Founded in 2020, the startup will use the funds to further expand its market reach. 

