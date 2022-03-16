Saudi Industrial Investment to increase its capital to $2bn

RIYADH: Saudi Industrial Investment Group has received approval from the Saudi Capital Market Authority to increase its capital from SR4.5 billion ($1.2 billion) to SR7.55 billion.

A total of 304 million new shares will be issued to acquire all shares of its subsidiary National Petrochemical Co., according to a statement by the CMA.

Founded 1996, Saudi Industrial Investment Group is one of the first private petrochemical companies in Saudi Arabia.