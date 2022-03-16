You are here

Saudi uni, bank select 11 startups for $1.1m in funding

Saudi uni, bank select 11 startups for $1.1m in funding
SABB and KAUST Awards $1.1 million in funding to 11 startups at its TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Saudi uni, bank select 11 startups for $1.1m in funding
SABB and KAUST Awards $1.1 million in funding to 11 startups at its TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase on Tuesday. (Supplied)
Updated 10 sec ago
  • Recipient, LabLabee, is an interactive telco cloud skills platform that makes learning more accessible and attractive for students and professionals
  • Another company picked for funding was Nqoodlet, a spending platform that provides instant issuance to multiple payment corporate cards for team members
THUWAL: Business development funding to the tune of $1.1 million has been dished out to 11 innovative startups as part of a Saudi-led enterprise program.

The King Abdullah University of Science and Technology and its partner Saudi British Bank on Tuesday previewed 23 startups — eight from Saudi Arabia and 15 from the rest of the world — and 58 founders during its annual TAQADAM Startup Accelerator Showcase.

Each of the selected companies — chosen from the TAQADAM 2021 cohort of 37 startups and 100 founders — will receive $100,000 toward further developing their business ventures.

Speaking at the event, Hattan Ahmed, director of the KAUST Entrepreneurship Center, said: “Saudi Arabia is witnessing unprecedented entrepreneurial activities and transactions, and this year’s TAQADAM showcase was an incredible opportunity to get a preview of what comes next.

“This TAQADAM cohort resembles a sample of the unique breed of startups in the ecosystem tackling white spaces with great creativity and passion — these founders are the driver for change and impact in the region and globe.”

Following founder presentations, the global judging panel, including investors from Sukna Ventures, Falak Investment Hub, and HALA Ventures, selected 10 startups to each receive $100,000.

Recipient, LabLabee, is an interactive telco cloud skills platform that makes learning more accessible and attractive for students and professionals.

Another company picked for funding was Nqoodlet, a spending platform that provides instant issuance to multiple payment corporate cards for team members, while WideBot was backed for its platform offering a powerful artificial intelligence engine for Arabic dialects.

Funds were also awarded to Osool, a digital partner that provides property owners with tools to manage maintenance projects in one cloud platform, Cubex, an online marketplace for sea freight that uses blockchain to connect buyers and sellers in an auction model, as well as Omniful, a plug-and-play back-office solution that integrates with client software and utilizes existing resources to help retailers and dark-stores ship orders in two to seven minutes.

Meanwhile, grants went to Mismar, a platform that connects car owners with service providers to manage maintenance, repairs, and spare parts, Thya Tech, that delivers an AI-based computer vision service, Shopi, a retail platform providing next-generation e-commerce solutions and that connects all inventory channels in one place, and Swftbox, a marketplace offering faster deliveries for e-commerce retailers by aggregating and crowdsourcing last-mile logistics.

In addition, Autlient was selected as the people’s choice recipient of $100,000. The company uses computer vision to detect high-risk situations inside and outside vehicles.

Majed Najm, deputy managing director of corporate and institutional banking at SABB, said: “This year’s cohort was truly exceptional, and we look forward to seeing how these startups create new opportunities in the market and add value to the Saudi economy.”

Topics: King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) Saudi British Bank (SABB) startups

Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital — royal court

Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital — royal court
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital — royal court

Saudi king receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital — royal court
  • The treatment plan calls for King Salman to “rest for several days,” said the royal court statement on state media
Updated 16 March 2022
Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s King Salman bin Abdulaziz left a hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and replacement of his heart pacemaker battery, the royal court said on Wednesday.
State television aired a video clip of the 86-year-old monarch walking using a cane with his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, close by.

 


The treatment plan calls for King Salman to “rest for several days,” said the royal court statement on state media.
King Salman, the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites, became ruler of the world’s top oil exporter in 2015 after spending more than 2-1/2 years as the crown prince and deputy premier.
He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Salman pacemaker

Self-taught Saudi pianist shines across KSA

Eman Gusti said there needed to be a certain connection of ‘passion’ and ‘love’ between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Eman Gusti said there needed to be a certain connection of ‘passion’ and ‘love’ between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

Self-taught Saudi pianist shines across KSA

Eman Gusti said there needed to be a certain connection of ‘passion’ and ‘love’ between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship. (AN Photo by Huda Bashatah)
  • Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician
Updated 16 March 2022
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Self-taught Saudi pianist Eman Gusti charmed the audience during her recent International Women’s Day performance at the French ambassador's house in Riyadh.

She played a few solo pieces and also accompanied Saudi opera singer Sawson Albahiti on the piano.

Gusti picked up the piano at the young age of seven and developed her passion for music from her mother. Since then, she has performed in shows across the Kingdom.

“I started learning the piano when I was young, and my mother used to be a musician and she always taught me about music and made me fall in love with the piano,” Gusti told Arab News.

Her earliest memories were of lazy afternoons spent listening to her mother playing the piano and late nights watching classical music performances, and this is where her passion and drive for music flourished into the talent she has today.

When she was 15, her father gifted her a piano to continue practicing even before she was in high school.

FASTFACTS

• Eman Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician. Having performed over 150 shows, she is considered a seasoned veteran at the age of 24.

• She now composes her pieces and has developed her craft over the years by teaching herself to translate the musical notations.

• She said she had support from the Ministry of Culture and the Music Commission and will soon receive a scholarship to further her studies.

Gusti is a member of the Earth Orchestra and a professionally licensed musician. Having performed over 150 shows, she is considered a seasoned veteran at the age of 24.

She has played in shows across the Kingdom, including in Jeddah and Khobar.

(AN photo by Huda Bashatah)

She has also performed alongside celebrities such as Majid Almuhandis and even traveled to Switzerland to play at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The pianist said there needed to be a certain connection of “passion” and “love” between a person and their instrument to strengthen that relationship.

She said she was often asked to perform many audience favorites that her followers had heard her play.

“There are some pieces I am always asked to play. One of them is ‘Secret Garden’ and ‘Mariage D'amour’ - ‘Wedding Of Love.’ It’s French music by Richard Clayderman.”

She said she was a bit nervous with a new crowd at the beginning of every performance. But then, as soon as she began, her nerves were immediately calmed.

Gusti hoped to inspire many more women to pursue their passion.

“I have a belief that everyone should follow their dreams and work hard to make them a reality. I wish to set an example for girls in my country.”

She now composes her pieces and has developed her craft over the years by teaching herself to translate the musical notations.

“I learned by self-learning until I achieved the level to compose my music notation to translate the music and perform in events.”

She said she had support from the Ministry of Culture and the Music Commission and would soon receive a scholarship to further her studies.

Topics: Saudi pianist Eman Gusti Saudi Arabia

Experts in economics, urban development call for investment in sustainable cities

Photo/Supplied
Photo/Supplied
Updated 16 March 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

Experts in economics, urban development call for investment in sustainable cities

Photo/Supplied
  • A huge challenge facing urban economies is that the annual rate of decarbonization must rise by 500 percent, she explained, noting that income from oil and gas sales will be halved in the 2020s
Updated 16 March 2022
Hebshi Al-Shammari

RIYADH: Experts in economics and urban development stressed the importance of reconciling economic development with preserving the environment during a virtual panel discussion organized by 'the Center for Local Governance' at Prince Sultan University in Riyadh on Monday.

The panel discussion, entitled “Managing the City Economy: Challenges, Strategies and Opportunities” and moderated by the economist Talat Hafez, was attended by Prince Faisal bin Ayyaf, mayor of Riyadh, and several local and international experts.

Le-Yin Zhang, professor of urban economic development at the Bartlett Development Planning Unit, University College London, noted that the fastest-growing cities are in three countries: China, India and the US.

HIGHLIGHT

Edward Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp professor of economics at Harvard University, said it was necessary to reformulate economies to balance investment against concern for the environment.

Zhang, who is also the author of “Managing the City Economy,” stressed that the net-zero agenda was a crucial step toward a green economy.

A huge challenge facing urban economies is that the annual rate of decarbonization must rise by 500 percent, she explained, noting that income from oil and gas sales will be halved in the 2020s.

She pointed to three main opportunities for innovation to achieve net-zero: through the development of advanced batteries, the hydrogen electrolyzer and direct air capture and storage. These were in addition to equipment manufacturing, infrastructure and low-carbon services, such as photovoltaics and electric vehicles.

“A new competitiveness could be developed in the process,” she said, citing China’s city of Shenzhen, which alone produced more than 40 percent of electric vehicle batteries globally in 2021.

She concluded that developing countries needed to find a new force in this technology landscape and that it was “necessary to balance fear and optimism in the net-zero drive.”

Edward Glaeser, the Fred and Eleanor Glimp professor of economics at Harvard University, said it was necessary to reformulate economies to balance investment against concern for the environment.

Glaeser, who is also the chairman of the Department of Economics at Harvard, confirmed the importance of technology and innovation in achieving sustainability.

Dr. Said Al-Shaikh, director-general of the Studies and Consultation Center at the University of Business and Technology, focused on the main challenges facing the quickly growing cities of Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam. Their rapid development raises concerns about the high dependence on oil exports earnings and an unsustainable increase in water consumption.

He warned that the increase in the size of large cities engenders already low-density suburbanization, leading to continued reliance on private cars for transportation, leading to increased environmental pollution.

“Urban primacy is an indication of lopsided development and poses complex challenges, [including the decline] of the rural economy, which widens the development gap between rural and urban regions and also aggravates urban sprawl, congestion and environmental degradation,” he added.

Al-Shaikh, the chief economist at the National Commercial Bank between 1998 and 2018, noted that the service sector is most relevant due to momentum generated by the high earnings of oil exports, which stimulate trade and create a need for financial services and government administration services. Agriculture’s share in the gross domestic product, however, has fallen across all cities.

“This sectoral economic transformation has led to changing spatial population concentration with 26 percent total in Makkah, 25 percent in Riyadh and 15 percent in [the] Eastern Province, accounting for 66 percent of the population in 2017, up from 64 percent in 1992,” he said.

“Conversely, there has been a slow growth in middle-size cities and a dramatic decline in the proportion of the urban population living in cities of fewer than 300,000 inhabitants.”

He affirmed that urban primacy offers a wide range of benefits, including better infrastructure, which leads to higher productivity and greater employment opportunities.

“But primacy has led to neglect of other cities, resulting in a remarkable regional imbalance in the country’s development,” he added.

Topics: Saudi economy Saudi Arabia

Finalists of $1m international sustainability award announced in Riyadh

The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production. (Supplied)
The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production. (Supplied)
Updated 16 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

Finalists of $1m international sustainability award announced in Riyadh

The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production. (Supplied)
  • The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production
Updated 16 March 2022
Zaid Khashogji

RIYADH: Two Saudi companies have been nominated along with three other finalists for a $1 million sustainability award, out of 93 proposals received worldwide.

The five finalists for the 2020 Omnipreneurship Awards sustainability challenge were announced at the MENA Poultry Conference 2022 in Riyadh on Tuesday: Insectum and Polymeron from King Abdullah University of Science and Technology, Proteina from Egypt and the US, Greenfield from South Korea, and Shanghai Jiao Tong University from China.

The brightest minds from across the world came forward with possible solutions to a sustainability challenge proposed by Tanmiah Food Co. which, together with the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture and Al-Dabbagh Group, organized Tuesday’s event.

The $1 million dollar sustainability challenge asked: “How can we convert waste from poultry farms into value?”

“We went through these proposals, we chose the top five and then after choosing, we asked them to produce a prototype, and then we visited and observed the prototypes,” said Sahar Taleb, chief omnipreneurship officer at Al-Dabbagh. “Finally, we chose our number one winner who will be winning the million dollars.”

The minister for environment, water and agriculture, Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli, will announce the winner in the coming days.

The awards were launched to incentivize scientists and innovators to find ways to reduce carbon emission levels as a result of food production.

Taleb said that being an omnipreneur involved more than simply wanting one’s business to thrive financially. It was also about giving back to the community in a sustainable way.

“The omnipreneurship awards is a global crowdsourcing initiative that seeks innovative global and sustainable solutions to challenges we're facing in sectors we operate in,” she told Arab News. “An omnipreneur is someone who, whenever he starts a project, he always thinks of this balanced way of living.”

The winner must meet the criteria of solving the challenge in a sustainable way that results in a carbon negative solution.

The program launched with two main objectives. The first is the omnipreneurship ecosystem, which takes a balanced look at giving, earning, and sustaining. The second is to find innovative ways to sustainably run businesses.

“So rather than have you just focus on earning and being an entrepreneur, we're asking you to be an omnipreneur and to always think of giving first then earning and then sustaining. So a way to create value, but also to keep the environment in people’s minds,” Taleb added.

The 2021 challenge asked: “How can you convert used cooking oil into a biodegradable oil that can be used as lubricants?”

Taleb said they were in the process of evaluating the proposals and would announce the awards in a month.

Later this year, in June, the question for the 2022 sustainability challenge will be presented.

Topics: sustainability award Saudi Arabia Omnipreneurship Awards

Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea Film Festival reveals 12 projects 

Red Sea Film Festival reveals 12 projects. (SPA)
Red Sea Film Festival reveals 12 projects. (SPA)
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Film Festival reveals 12 projects 

Red Sea Film Festival reveals 12 projects. (SPA)
  • The final workshop will take place during the second edition of the festival, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 to 10 in Jeddah
Updated 16 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Red Sea International Film Festival on Tuesday announced the 12 projects from upcoming filmmakers in the Kingdom and the Arab region who have been selected for the Red Sea Lodge.
The lodge is a mentoring program launched in collaboration with the Torino Film Lab and a key part of the festival’s drive to support and promote grassroots talent.
At the first edition of the festival in December, The Red Sea Lodge 2021 winners “The Zarqa Girl” by Zaid Abuhamdan and “The Photographer of Madina” by Dalyah Bakheet both received a grant of $100,000.
The initiative hosts five intensive labs that take a diverse talent at the early stages of their careers through the essentials of filmmaking to bring their authentic stories to the screen.
The eight-month program has been designed to nurture and support emerging talent, improve access to Arab content and promote the region’s talent on the international stage. The final workshop will take place during the second edition of the festival, which is scheduled to run from Dec. 1 to 10 in Jeddah.
Of the 12 projects selected, six are from Saudi Arabia while the others are from Egypt, Algeria and Lebanon, with 50 percent of the concepts directed, produced and written by women.

Topics: Red Sea Film Festival  Saudi films Saudi Arabia

