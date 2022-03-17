You are here

National Museum welcomes American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia for night of arts, culture and entertainment 

The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. (AN photo by Huda Bashatah)
Updated 17 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

  • The National Museum, which is part of the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, was founded in 1999 to celebrate Saudi unification
  • It is a cultural monument that uses the Kingdom’s legacy to highlight the nation’s cultural identity, depth and dimensions
Updated 17 March 2022
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: Visitors to the Kingdom’s National Museum in Riyadh will see ancient statues found throughout Saudi Arabia, Al-Kaaba’s coverage, the life-size architecture of the old houses of different regions, and many other historical artifacts from the Stone Age to the Two Holy Mosques of today. 

On Wednesday, it was the turn of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia’s arts, culture and entertainment committee to experience “A night at the National Museum.”

More than 100 guests enjoyed an evening hosted by the Kingdom’s National Museum that was rich in Saudi culture. Guests enjoyed a guided tour, traditional food and customs, engaging museum activities, a Saudi musical performance and prizes from Saudi-owned companies.

Ali Al-Hammad, an English-speaking tour guide, offered thought-provoking facts about the historical art and cultural displays to the American chamber attendees. Visitors were able to ask questions directly to the in-house expert, who shared his expertise of Saudi culture.

Al-Hammad expressed his excitement at having so many guests in one tour.

“I’ve been working here for 22 years and I am happy that there were a lot of visitors today. We always get excited to see people enjoying our history. There are many things that were displayed recently, for example, the statues found in AlUla that were stored for many years and now are out for everyone to see.”

The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. The galleries are arranged in chronological order, starting with the creation of the universe through to the unification of Saudi Arabia and the growth of Hajj.

Tarik Solomon, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, said that the museum was a place that visitors would not forget.

“This is one of those things that everyone is going to remember and my favorite part is Al-Kiswa; you come here and you see Al-Kabba’s coverage. I am really looking forward to seeing what is next to come; I heard that the museums of cultures, art and heritage are expanding in the Kingdom so I am thankful to be here.” 

The American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia assists individuals with US business interests and the surrounding community in connecting, growing and prospering in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, at a business and personal level.

Todd Nims, chairman of the chamber’s arts, culture and entertainment committee, thanked the National Museum for hosting the visit, highlighting it as an example of cross-cultural exchange.

“This exchange of culture is what we encourage as a community and I think that we are thrilled to do things like this, like today we tasted the real Saudi food from the hand of Saudi women,” he said.

“We aim to serve the community through increasing the appreciation for Saudi culture here in the Kingdom that we call home and look forward to many more opportunities to engage and explore these gems of Riyadh, Jeddah and Eastern Province.” 

The chamber’s head of communications, Hana Nemec, was overwhelmed by the response from the National Museum: “As an American expatriate who has been in the Kingdom for the past six years, my appreciation for Saudi Arabia and its rich culture continues to develop day after day. I can’t get enough.”

The National Museum, which is part of the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, was founded in 1999 to celebrate Saudi unification.

The museum is a cultural monument that uses the Kingdom’s legacy to highlight the nation’s cultural identity, depth and dimensions. 

Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

King Salman receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital

King Salman receives new pacemaker battery, leaves hospital
  • Treatment plan calls for King Salman to “rest for several days”: Royal Court
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and having the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced, the Kingdom’s Royal Court said on Wednesday.

State television aired a video clip of the king leaving the hospital with his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman close by.

The king will rest for several days according to his treatment plan.

King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, became ruler of the Kingdom in 2015.

He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

Gulf leaders sent cables of congratulations to the monarch on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah wished King Salman constant health and Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

King Salman also received similar cables from Kuwait’s crown prince and prime minister.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan prayed God to grant King Salman good health and longevity, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under his leadership.

Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimaha sent similar cables.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also sent his wishes of good health to the Saudi monarch.

King Salman received congratulatory messages from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Bahrain’s crown prince also sent a cable to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and prime minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani sent similar cables.

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sis, during which he was reassured about the health of King Salman.

 

Updated 17 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027

King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve to plant 3.1 million trees in Saudi Arabia by 2027
Updated 17 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve recently announced its goal to plant 3.1 million trees by 2027.

“We will implement a part of it independently, while the second part will be implemented in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification,” said reserve CEO Maher Al-Gothmi.

He said there were many projects to resettle wildlife in the reserve, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife, and there were also cleaning campaigns to remove waste from the reserve.

The reserve had five goals in mind, he added.

These were preserving and redeveloping wildlife, improving the visitor experience, engaging the private sector, achieving and regulating access to the reserve, and offering a variety of hospitality options.

“We are working in accordance with our strategy to increase the participation of the private sector in improving the experience of our visitors by offering environmentally friendly investment opportunities,” he told Arab News.

Al-Gothmi hoped to make the reserve a tourist attraction in the region.

“We are keen to have quick and real contributions to developing the visitors’ experience while maintaining the priority of protecting and developing wildlife.”

Eng. Maher Al Gothmi, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. (Supplied)

The King Abdulaziz Reserve is linked administratively to the Royal Reserves Council, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, which the Minister of Interior oversees, is in charge of supervising the reserve and working to develop it by approving the necessary regulations to achieve its goals.

This work is done in collaboration with various sectors, while also increasing private sector participation in implementing the authority's projects and achieving its goals.

Al-Gothmi said: “In terms of security, we are proud of the Special Forces for Environmental Security and their efforts to protect and develop wildlife in accordance with the regulations approved by the authority's board of directors. We collaborate with them to achieve the reserve's objectives.”

The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is taking numerous steps to protect the region's environment.

“We are collaborating with the SFES, and we will soon launch a group of rangers who will support environmental security efforts, as well as educate and guide visitors. We focused on selecting them from the reserve's local community to contribute to the local community's involvement in protecting the wildlife in the reserve.”

A royal decree calls for royal reserves that are open to the public, but it forbids hunting, overgrazing, logging, and camping.

Al-Gothmi said the Saudi government supported the environmental cause and that the establishment of royal reserves, the SFES, and national environment centers were all part of this support.

He believed the Saudi leadership's goals of protecting and developing wildlife and revitalizing ecotourism could be achieved with coordinated efforts from government agencies, the private sector, and community awareness.

Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

Glimpse into a golden past: Jewelry partnership honors Saudi Arabia’s ancient heritage

Glimpse into a golden past: Jewelry partnership honors Saudi Arabia’s ancient heritage
Updated 16 min 8 sec ago
Lama Alhamawi

RIYADH: Ancient civilizations of the Arabian Peninsula have come to shimmering life in a jewelry collaboration by designers Princess Nourah Al-Faisal and Yasmeen Marzouq.

Jewels of Arabia was inspired by discoveries of a cultural heritage stretching back thousands of years, an “ancient and authentic presence,” according to Marzouq.

“We wanted to make jewelry that expresses our history and originality,” the designer told Arab News.

Nuun Jewels, founded by Princess Nourah, and Yasmeen Marzouq Jewels combined their expertise and design skills to create a collection depicting the culture and architecture of five ancient civilizations.

AN photo by Huda Bashatah

“The idea originated from the fact that we have a cultural heritage and civilizations that have existed since ancient times,” Marzouq said.

The five civilizations chosen by the two designers are the Tayma, the kingdoms of Al-Jarhaa and Kinda, Al-Magar and Dadan.

“Jewels of Arabia was a concept that was brought to me by Yasmeen and her team,” Princess Nourah told Arab News.

“I found it so interesting. The idea is that we go back into the civilizations that existed on this land and take them into part of our cultural heritage as well.”

 

 

The jewelry line offers a glimpse into the past, paying tribute to the Arabian Peninsula’s historical treasures.

“The two brands got together to give a tribute and rebirth to the ancient civilizations of the peninsula. It was very interesting to have inspirations that are local and not going to the Western world but, instead, focus on what made the richness of the land here,” Adrien Riviere, director at Nuun Jewels, said.

Using modern design methods, Jewels of Arabia brings ancient designs to life for contemporary audiences using the language of jewels.

 

 

“I tried as much as possible to take something directly from the culture that I was looking at, whether it was a pattern for a ring and or earring, or the shape of a horn for a bracelet,” Princess Nourah said.

“A Journey to Revelation,” a piece from the collection designed by Marzouq, features 8.28 grams of yellow gold, red rubies and turquoise. It was inspired by the cluster of grapes engraved on jewelry found in the Thaj gold treasure discovered by Saudi archeologists in 1998.

“The idea of holding an exhibition inspired by civilizations found in the Arabian Peninsula was a dream for me,” Marzouq said.

One of the signature pieces, an intricate bracelet created by Princess Nourah, was inspired by the Kinda kingdom and features a design based on the horns of a goat.

 

 

“The most complicated piece was my favorite because I love complication. It was an amethyst horn cuff. It took 500 hours to make,” Princess Nourah said.

Three large pieces of quartz were cut and shaped for each piece of the design. The bracelet consists of 364.4 carats amethyst and 0.7 carats diamonds.

The collection also highlights the ingenuity of ancient craftsmen and aims to ensure that historic archeological finds are remembered through jewelry.

The launch of Jewels of Arabia may inspire further partnerships in design and jewelry manufacture in the Kingdom, its collaborators believe.

It will also empower Saudi designers, giving them knowledge and resources to contribute to the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal of diversifying the industrial market.

AN photo by Huda Bashatah

Princess Nourah hosted the Arab Jewellery Award by Nuun, which invited Saudi designers to create a piece for the collection.

Jamila Faqihi was selected for her design of a kayan ring inspired by ancient inscriptions of the Dadan civilization.

The winner said that the ring’s intricate and layered design symbolize the beaury and  strength of women.

Updated 17 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Young ​​Saudis to participate in archaeological quests

Young ​​Saudis to participate in archaeological quests
  • The initiative will be implemented in three phases, each of which targets a different age group
Updated 17 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Young ​​Saudis will take part in archaeological quests around the Kingdom as part of a new initiative launched by Culture Minister Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan on Tuesday.
The “Young Explorers” initiative is organized by the Heritage Commission. It aims to educate young people about the importance of archaeological excavations and raise community contribution levels in protecting and preserving national heritage in the Kingdom.
The minister, who is also governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, tweeted: “#Young_Explorer is a National initiative that has been launched to prepare a generation that understands the significance of antiquities by protecting and celebrating them. #SaudiVision2030.”
The initiative will be implemented in three phases, each of which targets a different age group. The first is for children aged between six and 12, while the second is for children aged between 13 and 15. 


The third phase aims to attract more young generations to participate in the exploration initiative, which will also include field trips that are scheduled according to archaeological excavation seasons in the Kingdom.
Iyad Zalmout, a US paleontology and geology technical adviser for the Saudi Geological Survey, has over 20 years of experience in paleontology and earth history.
He told Arab News: “I can say that preconception of any outdoor science can be generally planted at a younger age through a diverse set of methods that meant-to-be or by coincidence.
“Archaeology in Saudi Arabia can be described as a thick book of great history and heritage, and only we have a glance of the first couple of pages, and the current generations and expeditions will not be able to jump to the next page without deciphering and unlocking the previous pages.
“Therefore, archaeological expeditions in Saudi Arabia are diverse in their prospects and output. They usually do their work carefully and patiently by running their professional work in the cool seasons (fall, winter, and part of the spring), and take a break in the summer to evaluate their work, download their thoughts, and prepare for the next step in their projects.”
Starting at the Heritage Village of Sadous at Ad Diriyah in Riyadh, kids will be introduced to archaeology through on-site and simulated archaeological excavation processes.
“Kids can learn effectively and precisely from the best professional archaeologists by using their VR goggles (headsets) and watch the whole entertaining process without interruption. They can ask questions and get answers at the same moment on whatever object is getting excavated,” Zalmout said.
The initiative will present several virtual archaeological sites simulating real locations in the Kingdom. It also includes competitions on related subjects, such as the history and geography of the Kingdom, to deepen the impact on the children taking part.
“Young Explorers” will help kids to learn basic techniques and skills about the excavation process by showing them how to use tools such as brushes, picks, needles, shovels, wheelbarrows, trawls, sieves, pails, threads, and nails. 


“Kids can be taught principles of excavation by unearthing buried plastic models of an extinct animal or a human skeleton replica. Teaching kids excavation principles should be conducted by a mentor that can develop their confidence, courage, and patience.
“Kids at early ages should be aware of the significance of the archaeological assets at national museums, public areas, and in the field. These assets can be an object, a structure, a burial site, or even a piece of art carved on cliffs and rocks.”
The initiative will provide children with guidance and informative workshops to follow the appropriate methods for archaeological excavations.
It also will grow a team spirit among them and give them the knowledge, science, rights, and duties they should be aware of toward antiquities.
“Kids at young ages should be exposed to archaeology as an entertaining and enchanting science, and should be introduced to the Kingdom’s archaeology by giving them an overview of the history of civilizations and their impact on the evolution of the surrounding landscape in the Arabian Peninsula and of course the impact of these civilizations and our ancestors on our current life, culture, and values.”
Zalmout welcomed the “Young Explorer” initiative, saying it would give younger generations exposure to growing fields in the region and help build a pipeline for educational fields and career paths in the Kingdom’s development.
“Moving from an old school practice and textbooks into the interactive digital era is a powerful and smart step that will have an immense impact on archaeology teaching, especially on younger generations.”
Last November, the prince launched a national initiative to explore the inscriptions and rock formations found in various Saudi regions.
It was considered the first initiative of its kind in Saudi Arabia, in terms of involving members of the community to help discover the heritage represented in rocks and inscriptions found in the country's mountains, valleys, and deserts.

Updated 16 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

Riyadh to host global entertainment, amusement summit in May

Riyadh to host global entertainment, amusement summit in May
  • The SEA expo, the first trade event dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure industry, will be held from May 16 to 18
Updated 16 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The fourth edition of the Saudi Entertainment and Amusement summit and expo will return to Riyadh in May with sellers from around the world showcasing the latest and greatest advances in the sector.

The SEA expo, the first trade event dedicated to Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning entertainment and leisure industry, will be held from May 16 to 18 at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Event director, Sarkis Kahwajian, said the expo would bring together key stakeholders representing the entire entertainment and leisure ecosystem, and would cover the latest developments and opportunities throughout the Kingdom.

Organized by DMG Events, the expo was first staged in April 2019 in Jeddah. For the second edition it moved to Riyadh and ran from Feb. 3 to 5, 2020 at the RICEC, with the third SEA expo being held at the Riyadh Front exhibition center last year from Sept. 7 to 9.

This year’s event will bring together some of the leading products, services, and technology brands in the industry from more than 25 countries, as part of the Kingdom’s plans to become the entertainment and leisure hub of the Middle East.

A statement on the SEA’s website said: “The SEA expo gives the opportunity to discuss your aims directly with project-oriented suppliers that can be seen making their mark within the region, and source viable solutions from market-leading brands at this live, in-person event that is bringing the whole industry together for 2022.

“Set yourself up for greater awareness by testing, assessing, and comparing thousands of innovations from hundreds of specialist suppliers under one roof.”

The summit will see sector leaders gather to share their insights and experiences and predictions on potential future business opportunities.

The show will offer a global platform for top manufacturers and suppliers of entertainment and leisure products and services to do business with investors, distributors, government officials, and owners of malls, cinemas, and family entertainment centers, as well as key procurement professionals involved in small and mega Saudi entertainment and leisure projects.

Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $64 billion in the development of the entertainment industry over the decade as part of Vision 2030 has energized the sector, and the Kingdom’s social and economic reform programs have begun in earnest.

