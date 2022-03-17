You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits
The shares price reached SR110.4 ($29.44), up from SR107.8 at the previous close. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ykjj9

Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits
Updated 12 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: Leading Saudi utility firm ACWA Power Co. opened Thursday’s trading session with a gain of 0.18 percent, despite falling profit.

The share price reached SR110.60 ($29.49) as of 10:55 a.m. Saudi time, extending gains from SR110.4 a day earlier.

The shares moved up despite ACWA reporting a 17 percent decline in profit to SR744 million for 2021.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) ACWA Power

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell
Updated 13 min 18 sec ago
Aqila Alasaeed

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday following another rise in oil prices.

After falling for three straight trading sessions, Brent crude gained $1.80 to $99.86 a barrel, while US WTI crude was up $1.60 to $96.67 a barrel earlier after the International Energy Agency warned that markets could lose three million barrels a day of Russian crude and refined products from April.


TASI rose 0.49 percent to reach 12,717, while the parallel market, Nomu, traded 0.11 percent down to 24,699 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.

Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., was the top gainer, climbing 5.10 percent, despite a recommendation to reduce its capital by 60 percent.

In spite of reporting a 375 percent jump in profit in 2021, Saudi Electricity Co. slid 3.61 percent to lead the fallers for the second day.

AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 3.09 percent, after the company announced it will distribute SR1 ($0.27) cash dividend in 2021.


The Middle East Paper Co. gained 2.85 percent, as its board of directors plans to distribute a dividend of SR1 per share for 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 1.25 percent, and Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.95 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi market, edged down 0.98 percent.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Updated 21 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Egypt have signed a joint agreement regarding investment by the Kingdom's Public Investment Fund in the North African country, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The agreement was signed by Saudi Minister of State Essam bin Saad bin Saeed and Egypt’s Minister of Planning and Economic Development Hala Al-Saeed in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

Both parties stressed that the agreement stems from the close historical ties that unite the Kingdom and Egypt.

The agreement is the culmination of meetings held between the PIF and the Ministry of Planning and Economic Development in Egypt and their keenness to accelerate the procedures necessary to the signing of the project. 

This move comes amid other investments by the PIF across the Middle East as it aims to become the region's anchor investor.

Such investments include the Arab Bank in Amman as well as the Saudi Jordanian Investment Fund, and Bahrain’s ASMA capital.

Topics: Public Investment Fund (PIF) Egypt

Related

PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits
Business & Economy
PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%
Updated 17 March 2022
Salma Wael

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%

Saudi paper manufacturer MEPCO may resume dividends as profit jumps 970%
Updated 17 March 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi papers maker MEPCO may resume sharing profits with shareholders after years of payout freeze on the back of a leap in profit.

The Saudi-based company’s board of directors announced plans for a potential full-year dividend payout of SR1 per share.

Profits of the company, formally known as Middle East Paper Co., rose 970 percent in 2021 as sales of the paperboard manufacturer soared.

Jeddah-based MEPCO hit SR220 million ($59 million) in profit, compared to SR20 million a year earlier, a bourse filing revealed.

The profit leap was propelled by higher sales of SR1.06 billion, up 46 percent year-on-year.

“We are still pushing through the year with stable performance, which follows 2021 trends,” said the company’s president, Sami Al Safran, commenting on the results.

“The current political and economic events in Europe give a further boost to commodities at large,” he added.

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Commodities update — Oil up after IEA's supply warning; Gold gains on Fed rate rise

Commodities update — Oil up after IEA's supply warning; Gold gains on Fed rate rise
Updated 17 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

Commodities update — Oil up after IEA's supply warning; Gold gains on Fed rate rise

Commodities update — Oil up after IEA's supply warning; Gold gains on Fed rate rise
Updated 17 March 2022
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Oil prices climbed on Thursday after the International Energy Agency, or IEA, said markets could lose three million barrels per day of Russian crude and refined products from April.

The supply loss would be far greater than an expected one million bpd per day drop in demand triggered by higher fuel prices, the IEA said in a report on Wednesday.

Benchmark Brent crude futures gained $1.8, or 1.9 percent, to $99.86 a barrel by 0408 GMT, after falling for three consecutive trading sessions.

US West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.6, or 1.7 percent, to $96.67 a barrel.

Both contracts settled lower the previous day, following an unexpected jump in US crude stockpiles and signs of progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

India to import 15 million barrels of cheap Russian oil

Meanwhile, a Business Standard report suggests that India is all set to import 15 million barrels of Russian oil.

Earlier, it has been reported that the Indian Oil Corporation had bought 3 million barrels of Russian Urals from trader Vitol for May delivery.

Ukraine-Russia peace talks; Wheat falls, corn, soybean rise

US wheat futures extended losses in early trade on Thursday, hit by hopes of a resumption in supplies from the Black Sea region as talks between Ukraine and Russia progressed, while corn and soybean rose on strong demand in the physical market.

The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was down 1.15 percent at $10.57 a bushel, as of 0232 GMT, after falling by the daily limit of 85 cents in the previous session.

Corn rose 0.75 percent to $7.35-1/2 a bushel, while soybeans rose 0.47 percent to $16.57 a bushel.

Gold gains as Fed hikes rates as expected

Gold prices gained on Thursday as the US Federal Reserve raised interest rate as expected, with investors focusing on the Russia-Ukraine peace talks.

Spot gold rose 0.4 percent to $1,935.89 per ounce by 0436 GMT after touching its lowest since Feb. 28 at $1,894.70 on Wednesday. US gold futures also rose 1.5 percent to $1,937.40.

 

(With inputs from Reuters)

Topics: energy Oil

State-owned SEC’s shares fall 6% despite a fourfold profit leap

State-owned SEC’s shares fall 6% despite a fourfold profit leap
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Salma Wael

State-owned SEC’s shares fall 6% despite a fourfold profit leap

State-owned SEC’s shares fall 6% despite a fourfold profit leap
  • The state-owned utility firm posted profits of SR14.4 billion in 2021
Updated 10 min 39 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Electricity Co. saw its shares drop by over 6 percent in early Thursday trading, despite recording a massive jump of 375 percent in annual profits.

The share price reached SR25.95 ($6.9) as of 10:57 a.m. Saudi time, extending losses of 10 percent to SR27.7 in the previous session.

A day earlier, the state-owned utility firm posted profits of SR14.4 billion in 2021, up from SR3.03 billion a year earlier, according to a bourse filing.

Saudi financial analyst and CEO, Muhamed Al Suwayed, attributed the results to “the restructured debt deal with the government last year to convert SEC’s liabilities into Shariah-compliant equity-like instruments.”

Topics: Finance Tadawul All Share Index (TASI)

Related

Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Business & Economy
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Saudi central bank follows the US Fed's move and raises interest rates
Business & Economy
Saudi central bank follows the US Fed's move and raises interest rates

Latest updates

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell
TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Saudi Public Investment Fund to invest in Egypt
Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
Thailand faces early election as coalition cracks widen
Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
Arab embassies in Japan check on citizens’ safety after massive earthquake
South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.