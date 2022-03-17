PIF-owned ACWA Power’s shares rise despite lower profits

TASI up 0.49%, oil climbs again in a frenzied swing: Opening bell

RIYADH: The Saudi main index rose for the second consecutive day on Thursday following another rise in oil prices.



After falling for three straight trading sessions, Brent crude gained $1.80 to $99.86 a barrel, while US WTI crude was up $1.60 to $96.67 a barrel earlier after the International Energy Agency warned that markets could lose three million barrels a day of Russian crude and refined products from April.



TASI rose 0.49 percent to reach 12,717, while the parallel market, Nomu, traded 0.11 percent down to 24,699 as of 10:07 a.m. Saudi time.



Salama Cooperative Insurance Co., was the top gainer, climbing 5.10 percent, despite a recommendation to reduce its capital by 60 percent.



In spite of reporting a 375 percent jump in profit in 2021, Saudi Electricity Co. slid 3.61 percent to lead the fallers for the second day.



AXA Cooperative Insurance Co. gained 3.09 percent, after the company announced it will distribute SR1 ($0.27) cash dividend in 2021.



The Middle East Paper Co. gained 2.85 percent, as its board of directors plans to distribute a dividend of SR1 per share for 2021.



In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 1.25 percent, and Saudi Arabia's largest valued bank Al Rajhi gained 1.95 percent.

The shares of Saudi Aramco, the largest player on the Saudi market, edged down 0.98 percent.