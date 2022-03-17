You are here

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
Daily infections South Korea are far higher than health authorities had predicted. (AP)
South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

South Korea looks to end COVID-19 restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
  • Highly infectious omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

SEOUL: South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID-19 restrictions.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.
Daily infections are far higher than health authorities had predicted. On Wednesday the government said it expected the wave to top out with daily cases in the mid-400,000. Less than a month ago it had predicted the peak of the wave would come in mid-March at 140,000-270,000 daily cases.
KDCA official Lee Sang-won said some 70,000 cases and 200 deaths were missing in tallies over the past couple of days, apologizing for errors in its compiling procedures. But he said the current wave has been stronger than expected and could continue to beat its predictions.
Despite the numbers, the government shows no sign of rethinking plans to remove almost all social distancing restrictions in coming days and weeks, and public opinion appears to support those moves.
It has pushed back a curfew on eateries to 11 p.m., stopped enforcing vaccine passes, and plans to drop a quarantine for vaccinated travelers arriving from overseas.
A decision on whether to ease further measures, such as a current six-person limit on private gatherings, is expected as early as Friday. South Korea also mandates masks in all public indoor and outdoor spaces.
Though it never adopted a “zero COVID-19” policy and never imposed wide lockdowns, South Korea once used aggressive tracking, tracing, and quarantines to control new cases. That has been largely ended or scaled back, though it still tests widely.
South Korea has avoided the crisis unfolding in places like Hong Kong, limiting deaths and serious cases largely through widespread vaccination, experts have said.
Nearly 63 percent of the country’s 52 million residents had received booster shots, with 86.6 percent of the population fully vaccinated, the KDCA said.
A government analysis of some 141,000 omicron cases reported in the country over the past year showed that there were no deaths among people under 60 who had received a booster shot, Son Young-rae, a health ministry official, said on Wednesday, adding that COVID-19 could be treated like the seasonal flu.
“We see this could be the last major crisis in our COVID-19 responses, and if we overcome this crisis, it would bring us nearer to normal lives,” Son told a briefing.
In a survey released on Tuesday by Seoul National University’s graduate school of public health, the number of South Koreans who think they are likely to contract the virus was the highest since its surveys began in January 2020, at around 28 percent, but the number of those who worry about a serious health impact from the infection was the lowest, at about 48 percent.
“People’s awareness about the virus’ danger has clearly changed,” said professor Yoo Myung-soon who led the study.
“Despite the omicron variant’s much higher infectivity than Delta, its relatively low fatality appears to have alleviated people’s concerns.”

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment
UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment

UK approves AstraZeneca’s antibody-based COVID-19 treatment
Britain’s medicines regulator said on Thursday it had approved AstraZeneca’s antibody-based treatment to prevent COVID-19 in people whose immune response is poor.

Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week
Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week

Hungary PM flags arrival of “bigger wave” of Ukraine refugees next week
  • Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees
BUDAPEST: Hungary expects a “bigger wave” of refugees to arrive from Ukraine next week, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on a video posted on his Facebook page.
Visiting a border crossing point near Hungary’s border with Romania and Ukraine, Orban said more border guards would be posted there next week to handle an increased number of refugees.
Orban, who faces elections on April 3, did not say in Wednesday’s comments why he expected more refugees next week.
Over the past week the number of Ukrainian refugees arriving to Hungary has fallen substantially.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, fellow British-Iranian reunited with family in UK after Tehran release
  • British government confirms it had paid a longstanding debt over a canceled defense contract
  • Major powers inch closer to renewing the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna
LONDON: Two British-Iranians imprisoned for years in Iran were reunited with their families in the early hours of Thursday, tears of joy and long hugs marking the culmination of years of campaigning and earlier false hopes.
Their release on Wednesday came as the British government confirmed it had paid a longstanding debt over a canceled defense contract, and as major powers inch closer to renewing the Iran nuclear deal in Vienna.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, a project manager for the Thomson Reuters Foundation, and 67-year-old engineer Anoosheh Ashoori touched down at RAF Brize Norton in southwest England just after 01:00am (0100 GMT), following a stopover in Oman.
Both appeared relaxed, smiling and waving briefly at the cameras before heading toward the building where their families were waiting.
As they stepped out of the plane, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s seven-year-old daughter Gabriella could be heard asking “Is that mummy?” and then shouting “Mummy!” as she recognized her, a live video showed.
The footage, posted on Instagram by Ashoori’s daughter Elika, streamed the two families’ first meeting after years of enforced separation — Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been detained since 2016, and Ashoori since 2017.
Gabriella ran toward her mother as the released pair entered the room, and loud sobbing could be heard as the families kissed and held each other.
“Do I smell nice?” Zaghari-Ratcliffe, clinging to her daughter, asked in mock surprise. “I haven’t had a shower in 24 hours!”
The project manager worked for the philanthropic arm of the Thomson Reuters news and data agency and was arrested in Tehran on a visit to family in 2016, accused of plotting to overthrow the regime.
Ashoori, a retired engineer from southeast London, was arrested in 2017 and jailed for 10 years on charges of spying for Israel.
Both families believe they were being held as political prisoners until a debt between Britain and Iran was settled.
The UK has consciously avoided saying the detention of the pair, and others held in Iran, was linked to the debt for an order of tanks that was canceled after the 1979 Islamic revolution.
But soon after the release was announced, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss confirmed that London and Tehran had resolved the £394-million ($515-million) issue “after highly complex and exhaustive negotiations.”
Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Wednesday that Iran had received the money but that it was “wrong to link Iran receiving its debt ... to the release of these people.”
Truss said the money can only be used for humanitarian goods.
The pair’s release also comes as major powers in Vienna close in on renewing the landmark 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on regulating Iran’s nuclear program.
The deal gives Iran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program, and Tehran on Wednesday said that “two issues” remain with the US to restore the deal.
Before her return, Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s husband, Richard Ratcliffe, who has twice gone on hunger strike to highlight his wife’s plight, said “the first thing she wanted was for me to make her a cup of tea.”
“I’m relieved that the problems were solved,” he said, adding that the government should make sure “it doesn’t happen again.”
Ashoori’s family said their “family’s foundations were rocked” when he had been detained.
“Now, we can look forward to rebuilding those same foundations with our cornerstone back in place,” they said in a statement.
Truss, who was waiting with the families, wrote that it was “great to see both Anoosheh and Nazanin in such good spirits.”
She also announced that Morad Tahbaz, an Iranian-American who also holds British nationality, had been released from prison “on furlough” to his Tehran home.
Tahbaz was arrested alongside other environmentalists in January 2018 and sentenced to 10 years in jail for “conspiring with America.”
Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Truss said: “The agonies endured by Nazanin, Anoosheh, Morad and their families must never happen again.”
Sacha Deshmukh, Amnesty International UK’s chief executive, said the government must renew “its calls for the release of the UK nationals Mehran Raoof and Morad Tahbaz, both of whom are still going through an ordeal all too similar to Nazanin and Anoosheh’s.”
Raoof, a labor rights activist, was detained in October 2020 and was being held in solitary confinement, according to Amnesty.
Dual nationals from Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Sweden and the United States have also been arrested in similar circumstances.

Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term
Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term

Exiled Cambodia opposition leader hit with 10-year jail term
  • Court also jails six other senior opposition figures for 10 years and 13 more activists for five years
PHNOM PENH: A Cambodian court on Thursday sentenced exiled opposition leader Sam Rainsy to 10 years in prison over an alleged plot to topple strongman ruler Hun Sen.
Rainsy has lived in France since 2015 to avoid jail on a number of convictions he says are politically motivated, including a 25-year sentence passed in March last year.
As well as Rainsy, the court jailed six other senior opposition figures for 10 years, and 13 more activists for five years. One other activist was given a suspended five-year sentence.
There were scuffles outside the court as security officers tried to confiscate a banner from the defendants’ wives and supporters, knocking some of them to the ground.
“After the verdict was announced, my jailed clients screamed out injustice — they were so angry with the judgment,” lawyer Sam Sokong said, saying they would appeal.
Outside the court, relatives were bereft.
“This is very unjust. I expected he would be released today. Please, international community help my husband,” So Ith, the wife of one defendant, said.
The charges related to Rainsy’s planned return to Cambodia in 2019, when he called on people to rise up against Hun Sen.
Around 150 opposition figures and activists have been put on trial for treason and incitement charges — mostly for sharing social media messages supporting Rainsy’s return to the kingdom.
Hun Sen is one of the world’s longest-ruling leaders, maintaining an iron grip on power for more than 30 years, though critics and rights groups say he has ruthlessly crushed dissent by jailing opponents and activists.
Since the last general election in 2018, when Hun Sen’s party won every seat in a vote without a credible opposition, the Cambodian authorities have stepped up arrests of former members of the dissolved opposition party, human rights defenders and dissenting voices.
Human Rights Watch condemned the verdicts and urged the international community to take a stand.
“The mass trial and convictions of political opponents on baseless charges is a witch hunt that discredits both the Cambodian government and the country’s courts,” HRW’s Phil Robertson said in a statement.

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four

Thousands of households without power in northeast Japan after earthquake kills four
  • The magnitude 7.4 quake, which struck shortly before midnight on Wednesday a
  • It revived memories of the 2011 quake and tsunami off Fukushima that left some 18,000 dead
TOKYO: Thousands of Japanese households remained without power on Thursday as companies worked to assess damage the morning after a powerful quake hit the northeast coast of Japan, leaving at least four dead and nearly 100 injured, some seriously.
The magnitude 7.4 quake, which struck shortly before midnight on Wednesday and revived memories of the March 11, 2011 disaster, also severed transport links to the northeast, with Shinkansen bullet train service indefinitely suspended and at least one major highway to the region closed for safety checks.
Parts of Tokyo lost power immediately after the quake, though most regained it within three hours. But some 36,400 households serviced by Tohoku Electric Power Co. in northeast Japan remained without electricity by 9:00 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Thursday, although the firm said it expected most will have supply restored later in the day.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said four people had died and that the government would be on high alert for the possibility of further strong tremors over the next two to three days.
The quake, initially measured at magnitude 7.3 but later revised up to 7.4 by the Japan Meteorological Agency, hit at 11.36 p.m. local time just off the coast of Fukushima prefecture at a depth of 60 kilometers. The 2011 quake and tsunami off Fukushima — commemorated across the country less than a week ago — left some 18,000 dead.
A tsunami warning was issued but canceled early on Thursday morning. Some areas reported a rise in the sea level but no serious damage was immediately reported.
The 2011 disaster also set off meltdowns at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant. No abnormalities were reported at any nuclear power plants, although authorities had earlier said a fire alarm had been triggered at a turbine building at the crippled plant.
Manufacturers were trying to gauge the potential damage to their facilities.
Renesas Electronics Corp, the world’s biggest maker of automotive microcontroller chips, said it was checking for quake damage at three plants in Japan.
Meanwhile Toyota Motor Corp. said it had canceled the day shift at two factories in northeast Japan after workers evacuated the plants during their evening shift on Wednesday. The automaker said it will decide on the evening shift later.
Mizuho Financial Group Inc’s main banking arm said some of its ATMs temporarily stopped operations due to power outages, but that they had all been restored to service.
In an attempt to cover the area affected by the Shinkansen outage, All Nippon Airways said it had added extra flights to the northern city of Sendai. There were no forecasts of when regular rail service might be restored.
Japan’s benchmark Nikkei stock average jumped, with no impact seen from the quake. 

