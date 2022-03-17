You are here

  • Home
  • Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket
Jon Pike Cricket Column
Jon Pike Cricket Column

Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket

Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket
South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp, right, plays a shot watched by New Zealand’s wicketkeeper Katey Martin during a match at the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup at Seddon Park in Hamilton on March 17, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/yvygf

Updated 17 March 2022
Jon Pike

Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket

Tri-series just another serving in never-ending feast of international cricket
  • Expansion, playing catch-up with COVID-19-disrupted series, fixtures has led to volume of cricket taking place at moment
Updated 17 March 2022
Jon Pike

It is tempting to think that there is more professional international cricket currently being played than at any other time during the history of the game.

In New Zealand, the women’s one-day international tournament of 50 overs per side is underway. In Sri Lanka, the Indian men’s Test team comprehensively beat the host team in a two-match series. Pakistan is hosting Australia for the first time in 24 years in a three-match Test series, while the West Indies men are contesting a three-match Test series with England.

Earlier this month, Bangladesh men and Afghanistan shared the honors in a two-match T20 series, following on from a three-match ODI series, won 2-1 by Bangladesh, while in New Zealand, South Africa’s men drew a two-match Test series with the hosts.

As if this abundance of series was not enough to keep a handle on, the next round of the International Cricket Council Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 has resumed. This is part of the qualification pathway to the 2023 World Cup due to be held in India.

Seven teams comprise the league. The top three will progress to a qualifying tournament in June 2023 in Zimbabwe and the bottom four to a play-off stage for the right to join that tournament.

In the League 2 pathway, which began in August 2019 and has a cut-off date in February 2023, each team hosts three tri-series, generating 21 in all. On each occasion, the host team will be joined by a different two of the other six teams, with each team playing each other twice. This means that, during the tournament, each team plays each other team twice at home, away, and at a neutral venue.

In the current tri-series, the UAE played host to Oman and Namibia between March 5 and 12, followed by Nepal and Papua New Guinea between March 15 and 22.

This series was originally scheduled to be hosted by Papua New Guinea in June 2020 but is now in the UAE. The magnitude of rescheduling that is required to catch up with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic has been substantial.

One example has been the slotting in of a postponed Oman versus Namibia match into the current tri-series in the UAE. As a result of the COVID-19-induced disruption, the number of matches competed by the teams has been very uneven. Oman has completed 28 matches, winning 17 to claim top position, while the other six teams have played between eight and 16 matches. Scotland and the UAE lie in second and third places.

Playing catch-up with series and fixtures is one explanation for the plethora of cricket in evidence. Another factor is its planned expansion.

The ICC’s vision in its Strategy for Global Growth, unveiled in November, was to make the game accessible to more nations, players, and fans, with a distinct focus on investment in women’s cricket.

An early response to this came last week from Cricket Ireland, which announced a 1.5-million-euro ($1.66 million) investment that included the offer of 20 women’s playing contracts — seven full-time, nine part-time/educational, and four non-retainer contracts — tripling its pre-2019 expenditure.

The Irish women’s team is ranked just outside the top eight and will be aiming to improve the ranking based its new professional status.

The women’s ODI World Cup, which is taking place now, has an eight-team, round-robin format in which all teams play each other, the top four qualifying for the semi-finals. England, as reigning champions, has lost three of its first four matches and may not qualify.

Meanwhile, England’s men’s team is attempting to recover from its recent disastrous performances in Australia. It produced a much-improved batting display in the first Test against the West Indies, but its bowling attack lacked experience and guile to force victory.

Much criticism was levelled at the pitch prepared in Rawalpindi for the first Pakistan-Australia Test match. A combined 1,187 runs were scored for the loss of only 14 wickets. The match referee rated the pitch as below average as it did not allow for an even contest between bat and ball. There was a lack of pace and bounce for fast bowlers and no assistance for spin bowlers. Consequently, the ICC has penalized the Pindi Cricket Stadium. It could have been worse.

Pitches categorized as poor or unfit carry higher penalties and possible withdrawal of status. Such pitches do not help the cause of Test cricket.

Pakistan is in a difficult position. Following a terrorist attack on Sri Lanka’s team in 2009, there was no Test cricket played on home soil for 10 years. Since 2019, Pakistan has hosted three two-match series against Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and South Africa. Australia’s visit is a symbolic next step in Pakistan’s return to home-hosting but, in deadening the pitch to negate Australia’s pace attack, a new problem was created.

The upshot is that Pakistan’s Test pitches will be overhauled. Some redemption was achieved in the second Test in Karachi where a remarkable contest unfolded. Pakistan was set a fourth-innings target of 506 to win, scoring 443 for seven wickets to secure a draw and, almost, an improbable, historic, victory.

Among the potpourri of international cricket that is being played this month, it is possible to discern some trends.

First, is the re-emphasizing of Australian ascendancy in both women’s and men’s cricket. Second, is that India is about to embark on a fresh challenge to that position. Third, is that women’s cricket is developing fast in countries such as South Africa, the West Indies, and Ireland. Fourth, is that England has entered a testing transition in men’s and women’s cricket. Fifth, is that Pakistan is seeking to re-establish itself as a major force. Sixth, is that the UAE and Oman have established themselves as serious challenges among associate countries, as well as in providing top-class hosting facilities for major competitions.

A constant trend, the expansion of T20 cricket, is about to receive its next boost with the start of the Indian Premier League 2022 on March 26.

Topics: Jon Pike Cricket Column Cricket

Related

Boost for UAE cricket after national team’s qualification for ICC T20 World Cup
Sport
Boost for UAE cricket after national team’s qualification for ICC T20 World Cup
Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies
Sport
Two Australian cricketing giants leave us with unmatched legacies

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community

Abu Dhabi marathon sets out to double UAE’s running community
  • Date for fourth edition confirmed after last year’s event drew over 12,000 runners
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

ABU DHABI: The ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on Dec. 17, 2022, organizers Abu Dhabi Sports Council and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company announced, with the energy partner confirmed as official sponsor of the flagship event for the next three editions.

ADSC and ADNOC are hoping to build on the success of the 2021 race, which attracted over 12,000 runners alongside a strong elite field.

The two organizers have committed to increase event participation locally by supporting and encouraging new and existing runners, and say their long-term goal is to double the size of the UAE’s running community by 2025.

This new approach will focus on creating a culture of participation and inclusivity, providing the community with more running events and opportunities throughout the year.

Speaking at the Leaders Sport Business Summit in Abu Dhabi, Aref Al-Awani, general secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and are looking forward to supporting the success of the ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon.”

The event has become “an inspiring platform for awareness, education and consolidation of the importance of sport in the daily life of our people and residents,” he added.

“Last year’s elite race saw fierce competition from an incredible field of international talent. This year, we look forward to welcoming the stars of the sport back to Abu Dhabi and reinforcing the capital’s status as a world-class sporting destination.”

ADNOC Group Human Capital Director Saif Al-Nasseri said the organization is proud to continue its association with the Abu Dhabi Marathon and ADSC.

“As we look to build on the success of the past three races, we are committed to making the marathon accessible to a wider audience, providing support and training to runners of all abilities,” he said.

Working in partnership, ADSC and ADNOC will deliver a series of community initiatives, including a year-round calendar of official training sessions, workshops and race preparation events, providing a structured program that caters for all levels, from first-time fun runners to competitive athletes.

Topics: ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon

Related

Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
Sport
Shorter races at ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 2021 extended to runners aged from 6-70
Route and prize money for 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announced
Sport
Route and prize money for 2021 ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon announced

10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup

10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup
Updated 17 March 2022
Laura King

10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup

10 runners to watch at the Dubai World Cup
  • Meydan Racecourse will host nine races featuring up to 34 Group and Grade 1 winners on March 26, including showpiece race favorite Life Is Good
Updated 17 March 2022
Laura King

DUBAI: A rough estimate suggests that we’ll see around 34 Group or Grade 1 winners compete for $30.5 million across the nine races at the Dubai World Cup meeting on Saturday, March 26. Here’s a few who you might want to watch out for at Meydan.

1. Life Is Good (Dubai World Cup)

He’s just really … good. So good, he’s only been beaten once, in fact, and that came on his first start for trainer Todd Pletcher and after a break. The four-year-old is the Dubai World Cup favorite and rightly so. He beat the best horse in the world, Knicks Go, last time and is likely to blaze a trail from the front. The only question? He’s yet to run the 2,000 meters of the Dubai World Cup distance.

2. Hot Rod Charlie (Dubai World Cup)

Lying in wait for Life Is Good is Hot Rod Charlie. An unlucky horse — he was once disqualified for getting in the way of a rival — he warmed up for this race with smooth success over 1,900 meters in the G2 Maktoum Challenge Round 2, so we know he likes the track. He’s also small and “bug-eyed,” in the words of one of his owners. There’s a lot to like about “Chuck.”

3. Aero Trem (Dubai World Cup)

This is a cool horse. Bred in Brazil and trained for much of his life in Uruguay, Aero Trem overcame a life-threatening illness to win one of the biggest races in South America; the G1 Gran Premio Latinoamericano in October. Then he came to Dubai, trained here, before hopping over to Saudi and running an excellent fifth in the Saudi Cup. He might not be able to win, but he will be flying the flag high for his racing-mad nation.

4. Yibir (Sheema Classic)

Yibir is talented. He proved that when winning the G1 Breeders’ Cup Turf. He’s also tricky, so much so that trainer Charlie Appleby has kept him at home in Newmarket until this week, when he belatedly joined his Dubai team. If things don’t go his way in the $6 million race, he might sulk. If they do go his way, he might well win.

5. Man Of Promise (Al-Quoz Sprint)

Rarely has a horse been as impressive in a 1,200-meter sprint as Man Of Promise in the G3 Nad Al-Sheba Turf Sprint on Super Saturday, when he took apart a G1-class field by four-and-three-quarter lengths. He now has to prove he can do it again in an actual Group 1, but if he can then the others should be worried.

6. Saffron Beach (Dubai Turf)

Trained in the UK by Australian Jane Chapple-Hyam, Saffron Beach improved throughout her three-year-old career and wound up with a G1 success. She’s in an extremely good race, but it would be unwise to underestimate either her, or her travel-loving trainer.

7. Drain The Clock (Golden Shaheen)

Trained by Barbados-born, US-based, Saffie Joseph Jnr., Drain The Clock is just the sort of horse to do well in this race. He’s a Grade 1 winner and warmed up for this race with a second place at Gulfstream Park in Florida last month.

8. Manobo (Gold Cup)

Five from five in his career so far, Manobo is very exciting. He could start off an excellent night for Charlie Appleby by winning the night’s longest race, the 3,200-meter Gold Cup, which his trainer won in 2019 with Cross Counter.

9. Secret Ambition (Godolphin Mile)

Nine-year-old Secret Ambition will be making the 45th start of his remarkable career when he lines up in the Godolphin Mile, a race he won 12 months ago. Since then, he’s run only twice, being beaten narrowly in Maktoum Challenge Round 1 in January and then finishing a good seventh, after setting the pace, in the Saudi Cup. This guy loves a fight and if he was quick enough to lead in Riyadh, then he’s quick enough to lead — and win — here. Write him off at your peril.

10. RB Rich Lyke Me (Kahayla Classic)

RB Rich Lyke Me is the first Arabian trained by Dubai/Bahrain-based Fawzi Nass, who has turned out to be pretty good at it. The grey has won both of his starts in Dubai and was a strong pacesetting third in the Obaiya Arabian Classic in Saudi. Back on home dirt, he has a serious chance of landing the Arabians’ World Cup.

Topics: Dubai World Cup

Related

Special Most popular US horse set for Dubai World Cup Carnival run
Sport
Most popular US horse set for Dubai World Cup Carnival run
Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners
Sport
Dubai World Cup Carnival continues to provide Saeed Bin Suroor with more winners

Eddie Howe: Newcastle face ‘big occasion’ against under-pressure Everton

Eddie Howe: Newcastle face ‘big occasion’ against under-pressure Everton
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe: Newcastle face ‘big occasion’ against under-pressure Everton

Eddie Howe: Newcastle face ‘big occasion’ against under-pressure Everton
  • Frank Lampard’s team in relegation battle, in toughest run of bottom seven clubs
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe is expecting Newcastle United to walk into the lion’s den when he takes his in-form Magpies to relegation-threatened Everton this evening.

Newcastle head to Goodison Park looking to get back to winning ways having seen a nine-game unbeaten Premier League run come to an end on Sunday, at the hands of world and European champions Chelsea.

And while points would be more than welcome for Howe’s team, they have been at a premium for Frank Lampard and Everton, who are outside the top flight relegation zone by only goal difference.

Howe said: “I’m sure it’ll be a very big occasion and we have to be fully prepared for what will be a really good atmosphere.

“I think there will be a lot of emotion in the game that we’ll need to handle ourselves and control our start to the game and try to impose ourselves as we have in this spell of away games. I’ve been really impressed with how we’ve conducted ourselves.

“It’s going to be a severe test because Everton have a really good squad of players and I really admire Frank and the work he’s doing so we’re going to have to be at our best.”

Many pundits have called this one a “must win” for the Toffees, who arguably have the hardest run-in of any of the Premier League’s bottom seven.

Howe, though, knows the big picture for Lampard & Co. will not be decided on Thursday evening.

“Every team has games to play and nothing will be decided on this game,” he said.

“We know it’s an important game for us and we’re not concerned about Everton and their situation. That is for Frank to discuss but for me we need to bounce back from the defeat against Chelsea although there (were) positives, we were disappointed to lose so it’s about getting a good reaction to that disappointment and making sure we continue our good performances because the lads, on the road, the last few games have been really, really good and we need to carry on with those types of performances.”

Meanwhile, honoring club legends was not something former owner Mike Ashley was too fond of — and having failed to hand him a permanent contract as manager, Alan Shearer was never top of the Sports Direct tycoon’s wish list.

Ashley went as far as to remove the Premier League record goalscorer’s name from above a bar at the club’s famous Gallowgate End. It was changed to Nine Bar after Shearer left St James’ Park.

And now, in a move that has proven very popular with fans, the club’s owners — PIF, RB Sports & Media & PCP Capital Partners — have changed the name back.

“The little things are huge,” said Howe about the move.

“I talk about this all the time with the players, the little things make the big things happen.

“Details matter, and I’m a firm believer that history matters. Legends and icons that go way back into history, I think they need to be celebrated.

“Alan Shearer is one of the biggest Newcastle icons that there is and he deserves to be celebrated by me and all the supporters.”

Topics: football Eddie Howe Newcastle

Related

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
Sport
Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
Special Eddie Howe: ‘Team bonding’ important part of Newcastle’s trip to Dubai
Sport
Eddie Howe: ‘Team bonding’ important part of Newcastle’s trip to Dubai

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team

Howe hopeful of imminent Callum Wilson return to Newcastle first team
  • The 30-year-old forward is back in light training after being sidelined with a calf injury in December
Updated 17 March 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Eddie Howe admits Newcastle United are “hopeful” Callum Wilson is close to a first-team return.

Images emerged this week of Wilson back at the Magpies’ Benton training base, just outside the city, taking part in light gym work and running outdoors.

The 30-year-old, who has been out since December with a calf problem, was only due to face eight weeks on the sidelines when diagnosed, but has been out for closer to 11.

And while offering a cautiously optimistic update, Howe accepts that he will have to wait a little while longer before Wilson is back in contention.

“We’re hopeful. His situation hasn’t changed from the update I gave you a few weeks ago,” said the head coach.

“He was out on the training pitch yesterday, a very, very light jog, but it’s the first time we’ve seen him on the grass, which was great.

“Whenever a player returns from an injury and you see them on the grass in their training kit, it’s a great thing to see.

“We hope to get Callum back but there is no guarantee at this moment. He’s still in the very early stages of running again.

“But he’ll be a massive player to get back at any stage of the season to give us a lift to go into the final few games.”

While Wilson is more likely to return next month at the earliest, one player who could hand Howe a boost is Joe Willock, with the player expected to be available for Thursday’s trip to Goodison Park.

Whether midfield partners Joelinton and Jonjo Shelvey will be available remains up for debate.

Howe said: “Willock, yes. He should be OK. He had an illness but returned to training yesterday (Tuesday).

“Shelvey, we’re waiting to see. He hasn’t trained yet, so he’s a slightly bigger concern.

“Joelinton is going to be touch and go. We have a decision to make whether we look after him until the break we have afterwards or push him back out there. We’ll have to make a late call.

“Fede Fernandez will hopefully train today (Wednesday) but he’s obviously had quite a layoff and a slightly broken rehab.”

Howe must make a call on whether he sticks with the same team and system that went within 60 seconds of securing a well-deserved point at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Due to the last-minute pullout of stand-in skipper Shelvey in London due to illness, Howe reverted to a 5-4-1 formation from the Magpies’ usual 4-3-3.

That saw Jamaal Lascelles come back into the side after an unexpectedly prolonged absence. A shift back to Howe’s preferred formation may well see the central defender sent back to the bench.

Howe, though, can’t fault Lascelles’ attitude of late.

“His attitude has been spot on. He’s our captain and he’s led like a captain in a difficult moment because he’d want to play every game,” said Howe.

“I always think it’s a true test of a leader in difficult moments and I think Jamaal has been absolutely superb, he has been positive in training, before the game and I can’t speak highly enough of his reaction.

“Let’s not forget it’s only through a sickness bug that saw him miss the game then the two guys came together and did very well so it’s not a reflection on his performances, and against Chelsea he was excellent.”

With Willock available, another player who could be sweating on their place in the side is Sean Longstaff, who put in a man-of-the-match performance against the Blues.

Howe is delighted to see every member of the squad take their chance when brought back into the side.

“It pleases me a lot, you need that consistency from your players whether they’re playing or not. You need to be able to challenge your players,” Howe said of returnees to the side.

“When you look at Sean Longtstaff coming in after not playing for a decent period of time, I thought he was excellent and it was a testament to how he’s looked after himself that he was able to play 90 minutes of a physically demanding game.

“The same goes to other players who have come in and taken their opportunity.”

Topics: Callum Wilson Newcastle United Eddie Howe

Related

Special Eddie Howe: ‘Team bonding’ important part of Newcastle’s trip to Dubai
Sport
Eddie Howe: ‘Team bonding’ important part of Newcastle’s trip to Dubai
Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton
Sport
Newcastle United will head to Dubai for warm-weather training camp following Premier League visit to Everton

Chicago Cubs owners to lead bid to buy Chelsea as Coe joins the fray

Chicago Cubs owners to lead bid to buy Chelsea as Coe joins the fray
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

Chicago Cubs owners to lead bid to buy Chelsea as Coe joins the fray

Chicago Cubs owners to lead bid to buy Chelsea as Coe joins the fray
  • The Ricketts family can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday
  • Coe said later Wednesday he had joined British businessman Martin Broughton's consortium bid to buy Chelsea
Updated 16 March 2022
AFP

LONDON: Chicago Cubs owners the Ricketts family have confirmed they are leading a consortium that will bid to buy English Premier League club Chelsea, as British athletics great Sebastian Coe announced his involvement in a rival effort to purchase the Blues.
New York merchant bank Raine Group has set a Friday deadline for bids, with Roman Abramovich’s trophy-filled 19-year tenure as owner of the Stamford Bridge club coming to a close.
“The Ricketts family, owners of (Major League Baseball team) the Chicago Cubs, can confirm they will be leading an investment group that will make a formal bid for Chelsea Football Club this Friday,” said a widely reported statement.
“As long-time operators of an iconic professional sports team, the Ricketts family and their partners understand the importance of investing for success on the pitch, while respecting the traditions of the club, the fans and the community.”
The Ricketts family bought the Cubs in 2009 and celebrated a World Series victory in 2016, ending a 108-year wait for the title.
Coe, now the president of global governing body World Athletics, said later Wednesday he had joined British businessman Martin Broughton’s consortium bid to buy Chelsea.
Coe, the driving force behind London’s successful bid to stage the 2012 Olympics, said former Liverpool chairman Broughton was the “right man” to lead Chelsea into its next chapter” given his “exceptional” business record and experience at Anfield.
He added European champions Chelsea would continue to challenge for major trophies under Broughton.
“But most importantly, like me, he is a lifelong Chelsea supporter and Shed End season-ticket holder,” Coe, the Olympic 1500 meters champion at both the 1980 and 1984 Games, said in a statement.
“We love our club and will always put the fans first.”
Russian billionaire Abramovich put Chelsea up for sale on March 2 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
The British government imposed sanctions on Abramovich last week, describing him as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.
Chelsea’s assets have been frozen but they are allowed to operate under a special license, with the government taking oversight of the potential sale.
Abramovich cannot profit from the sale of Chelsea but had pledged to write off the club’s £1.5 billion ($2 billion) debt and divert all proceeds to a charitable foundation, before the sanctions came into effect.
A number of other parties are understood to be interested in buying Chelsea, including a consortium led by US businessman Todd Boehly, a part-owner of MLB’s Los Angeles Dodgers, and Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss.

Topics: Chelsea Roman Abramovich Chicago Cubs Premier league

Related

Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
Sport
Late Kai Havertz goal eases Chelsea troubles and ends Newcastle’s unbeaten run
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League
Sport
Abramovich disqualified as Chelsea director by Premier League

Latest updates

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight
UK Foreign Office urged Richard Ratcliffe not to make ‘song and dance’ about wife’s plight
Saudi king receives cable from Palestinian president congratulating him on successful medical tests
Saudi king receives cable from Palestinian president congratulating him on successful medical tests
UN agency to give protective gear to Ukraine journalists
An initial batch of 125 vests and helmets will be distributed in particular to Ukrainian journalists. (File/AFP)
Amazon closes $8.5B deal to acquire Hollywood studio MGM
Amazon praised the deal in a blog post Thursday, saying MGM has more than 4,000 film titles. (AFP)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.