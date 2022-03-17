You are here

Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain

Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain
Workers at assembly line at consumer goods manufacturing factory. Shutterstock
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain

Japan parts makers halt output after quake, another blow to supply chain
  • The magnitude 7.4 tremblor struck just before midnight on Wednesday east of the Fukushima prefecture
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO : Japan’s Renesas Electronics Corp, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Sony Group Corp. and other precision parts makers halted some operations on Thursday after an earthquake jolted the country’s northeast, the latest blow to the global supply chain.


Even as Japan’s dominance of consumer electronics had faded, manufacturers have carved out a world-leading niche in highly specialized components such as Murata’s ceramic capacitors and Sony’s image sensors.


Thursday’s production halt comes after pandemic-related component shortages have already hobbled production of autos and electronics globally.


“An earthquake stopping production is a pure negative given components are currently selling as fast as you can make them,” said Hideki Yasuda, an analyst at Ace Research Institute.


The magnitude 7.4 tremblor struck just before midnight on Wednesday east of the Fukushima prefecture, the same area that suffered Japan’s biggest quake 11 years ago.


Renesas last year emerged as a supply chokepoint after a fire broke out at its Naka plant in Ibaraki prefecture.


The firm, which makes nearly a third of the microcontroller chips used in cars globally, said on Thursday it had temporarily halted production at two plants and partially stopped output at a third.


Among them was the advanced 300 millimeter wafer Naka plant. Ford Motor said as much as 80 percent of its lost vehicle production in the second quarter of last year was due to the fire.


Kyoto-based Murata, the top global supplier of ceramic capacitors, which are used in smartphones, computers and cars, said it had suspended operations at four factories following the quake.


A fire, later extinguished, broke out at one facility producing chip inductors, it said.


Highlighting the strain on the auto industry, Japan’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp, said its global production target would be 10 percent lower in May and 5 percent lower in June than previously estimated.


The revised estimates did not include the impact of the quake, it said.


While many of the companies are not household names in the West, such makers are increasingly being seen as key national assets amid growing tech competition between China and the United States.


One of Japan’s best known conglomerates, Sony, said it halted production at two factories in Miyagi prefecture and a third factory in Yamagata prefecture producing storage media, laser diodes and image sensors.


The firm said later that production would be restarted gradually.


Chipmaker Kioxia said some production equipment at a factory in Iwate prefecture stopped automatically after shaking caused by the quake was detected.

Topics: economy Japan earthquakes Sony global supply chain chip supply

Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies

Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News Japan

Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies

Japanese PM holds talks with Saudi Arabia on oil supplies
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News Japan

DUBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday held talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman regarding Saudi oil output in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

During their discussions, Japan’s premier praised the Saudi leadership for its role in stabilizing the crude oil market.

The talks took place following the Russian invasion that has resulted in a raft of Western sanctions on Moscow and subsequent disruption to global energy markets. The situation has placed the spotlight on Gulf energy exporters, such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia, as countries look for supplies to replace Russian oil.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday visited the UAE and Saudi Arabia to bolster UK economic and business ties with the two nations.

The West fears that maintaining oil output at current levels could lead to a sharp rise in the price of crude and ultimately trigger a global recession.

* This article originally appeared on Arab News Japan

 

Topics: Japan Saudi Arabia

Saudi Red Sea Development Co. awards contract for a new hospital

Saudi Red Sea Development Co. awards contract for a new hospital
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Red Sea Development Co. awards contract for a new hospital

Saudi Red Sea Development Co. awards contract for a new hospital
Updated 7 min 30 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Red Sea Development Company has awarded the operations contract for a major new hospital to a joint venture between Alf Healthcare and Steward Health Care International.  

Located in The Red Sea Project’s Coastal Village area, the Coastal Village Hospital will provide healthcare to the community of 14,000 employees and visitors, the company said in a statement.

“Our people are our priority, and we care about the health and well-being of each and every employee,” TRSDC CEO, John Pagano, said. 

“Steward alf Global Healthcare Company combines the local experience of Alfanar with international best practice from Steward Health Care International, guaranteeing the very best of medical care is provided,” he added. 

As part of the contract, Steward alf Global Healthcare Co. will develop site-wide emergency response provision, ensuring the safety of workers and visitors. 

Topics: economy

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman

Suez Canal Authority deals with Russia-Ukraine crisis impartially: Chairman
  • Egyptian-European Business Council raises fears over impact on energy, wider economy
  • Envoys to Cairo demand greater international cooperation to tackle fallout from the war
Updated 37 min 48 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Osama Rabie, chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, confirmed that the authority is dealing with the Russian-Ukrainian crisis impartially, in accordance with the Constantinople Agreement.

During a meeting of the Egyptian-European Business Council, Rabie said: “We perform all services to ensure the passage of all ships in complete safety and in a period of time not exceeding 11 hours.”

The chairman of the council, Mohamed Abou El-Enein, said: “The Russian-Ukrainian crisis has caused economic losses that have affected all countries of the world, including an energy crisis, a food crisis, and global inflation.”

Global GDP losses so far exceed the economic losses caused by the coronavirus disease pandemic, he added, whilst touching upon how the crisis has impacted the world’s energy industry. “In the past period (the world) had fears of climate change and began to expand the new and renewable clean energy system, and the rate of demand for conventional fuel declined,” he said.

El-Enein, a member of Egypt’s House of Representatives, also noted “possibilities for a decline in global growth rates and losses estimated at a trillion dollars,” and said there was “the need to find a political and diplomatic solution soon to stop the losses and focus efforts to reach solutions that achieve the interests of all, especially the Ukrainian people.”

The German Ambassador to Cairo Frank Hartmann stressed that the Russian-Ukrainian war cast shadows beyond Europe across the world.

“The impact was not limited to the economic aspect only, but also extended to the political aspect,” he said, noting that the war has resulted in the influx of many Ukrainian refugees to different countries on a scale not seen since the Second World War.

He stressed the need for the cooperation of various countries to expand new and renewable energy, especially in light of the war’s impact on energy prices.

The French Ambassador to Cairo Marc Baretti said: “After the Second World War, the countries of the world began to chart a new path based on peace, coexistence and cooperation.”

Hong Jin-wook, South Korea’s envoy in the Egyptian capital, agreed with him, pointing out that the whole world would suffer from the Russian-Ukrainian crisis, expressing his concern that the war was the beginning of a catastrophe.

He stressed that his country’s position “rejects any acts of war and aggression against civilians and neighboring countries,” emphasizing the need for states to work together to take strong decisions on sanctions against aggressors.

“South Korea has so far not had clear relations with the countries concerned with the crisis, but we are trying to help with everything we have to stop the war,” he said.

Topics: Egypt

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 

Saudi Railway Forum unveils $266m economic opportunities 
Updated 42 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Railway Industrial Opportunities Forum was inaugurated on Thursday, to unveil economic opportunities exceeding SR1 billion ($266 million) to the railway industry. 

The forum was launched by the Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Bin Nasser Al-Jasser under the auspices of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program. 

It aims to expand partnership opportunities between the public and private sectors, as well as develop the railway infrastructure, as per the sector's plans in the coming period, Al-Jasser added. 

He explained that this would open up the market to new operators, and increase the private sector's participation in freight operations, train passenger trips, and assets.

The event comes a year after the restructuring of the railway sector in the Kingdom under SAR’s Company.

Saudi Arabia plans to increase its railways by over 8,000, to achieve local and regional connection, double transport capacity, and adopt modern technology to reduce the environmental impact of transport, he added. 

Topics: Saudi Railway Forum Railway Industrial Opportunities Forum

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April

Toyota plans 17 percent cut in global production in April
  • Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000
Updated 51 min 7 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO : Toyota Motor Corp. is cutting its global production target in April to 750,000 vehicles, down 150,000 from an earlier plan, the automaker said on Thursday, as a semiconductor shortage and the COVID-19 pandemic bite into its plans.


The news comes about a week after Toyota said it would scale back domestic production by up to 20 percent during the months of April, May and June to ease the strain on suppliers battling shortages of chips and other parts.


“It is still difficult to foresee the situation several months ahead, and there is a possibility the current plan will be revised downward,” the company said in a statement.


Average monthly global production for the period from April to June would be about 800,000, Toyota added.


Its global vehicle production will be down 10 percent in May and 5 percent in June from previous estimates at the beginning of the year, said Toyota executive Kazunari Kumakura.


The shortages have led the automaker to repeatedly change its production plan, frustrating suppliers and prompting President Akio Toyoda to call the interval from April through June an “intentional cooling off” period.


Apart from the persistent chips shortage, Toyota faces a number of challenges.


Curbs against COVID-19 forced it to suspend a joint venture with China’s FAW Group in the northeastern city of Changchun.


The automaker also cited logistical hurdles for suspension at a plant in Russia amid political uncertainty sparked by the Ukraine invasion, which Russia calls a special operation.


These factors were not reflected in the April-June global production plan, Kumakura said, adding that while Toyota had not yet suffered specific impacts from the Ukraine crisis, it would look into short- and long-term risks. 

Topics: economy Honda chip supply

