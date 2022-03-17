Saudi king receives cable from Palestinian president congratulating him on successful medical tests

You are here

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman received a congratulatory cable from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, following the success of the medical examinations he conducted at King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh.
Abbas wished the king good health, safety and a long life, and for the Kingdom and its people more prosperity.
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also received a similar cable of congratulations on the king’s successful medical examinations.

RIYADH: Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh received Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Hanoi on Thursday during his visit to the Southeast Asian country.
Prince Faisal conveyed greetings from King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, as well as their wishes for the Vietnam government and people’s steady progress and prosperity.
During the reception, aspects of bilateral relations between the two countries and opportunities to develop them in all fields were reviewed. The pair also discussed a number of regional and international issues and developments of common interest.
Prince Faisal also held talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Bui Thanh Son, where they discussed consolidating bilateral coordination in many multilateral political and security issues at all levels, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said.
The meetings and the dinner were attended by the Saudi Ambassador to Vietnam Saud bin Fahd Al-Suwailem, and Abdulrahman Al-Daoud, the director general of the foreign minister’s office.

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has in recent years pumped more than $19 billion into the international Yemeni aid program, the head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center has revealed.

Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, KSrelief’s general supervisor, said the money had been put toward humanitarian and economic development projects in the war-torn country.

He was speaking during a virtual UN meeting, co-hosted by Sweden and Switzerland, aimed at rallying financial support for the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

The event was also attended by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the Swiss Confederation Ignazio Cassis, Swedish Minister of Foreign Affairs Anne Lindy, UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths, and Saudi Arabia’s Ambassador to the UN in Geneva Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Wasel.

On behalf of the Kingdom, Al-Rabeeah thanked the UN, Switzerland, and Sweden for organizing the donor conference, adding that Yemen was facing a major humanitarian crisis made worse by the “terrorist” actions of the Iran-backed Houthis that were threatening the security of neighboring countries.

“This requires a firm stance from the international community to protect the brotherly Yemeni people and reach sustainable solutions that achieve security, stability, and development for Yemen and its people, the region, and the world.

“Saudi Arabia appreciates the (UN) Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2624 (2022), which classifies the Houthi group as a terrorist group,” he said.

Al-Rabeeah pointed out that the Kingdom remained fully committed to supporting all efforts aimed at reaching a sustainable political solution to the situation in Yemen and ensuring the unity and safety of the country.

He added that Saudi Arabia would continue to support Yemen through relief and humanitarian programs in coordination with international and local partners.

RIYADH: Visitors to the Kingdom’s National Museum in Riyadh will see ancient statues found throughout Saudi Arabia, Al-Kaaba’s coverage, the life-size architecture of the old houses of different regions, and many other historical artifacts from the Stone Age to the Two Holy Mosques of today. 

On Wednesday, it was the turn of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia’s arts, culture and entertainment committee to experience “A night at the National Museum.”

More than 100 guests enjoyed an evening hosted by the Kingdom’s National Museum that was rich in Saudi culture. Guests enjoyed a guided tour, traditional food and customs, engaging museum activities, a Saudi musical performance and prizes from Saudi-owned companies.

Ali Al-Hammad, an English-speaking tour guide, offered thought-provoking facts about the historical art and cultural displays to the American chamber attendees. Visitors were able to ask questions directly to the in-house expert, who shared his expertise of Saudi culture.

Al-Hammad expressed his excitement at having so many guests in one tour.

“I’ve been working here for 22 years and I am happy that there were a lot of visitors today. We always get excited to see people enjoying our history. There are many things that were displayed recently, for example, the statues found in AlUla that were stored for many years and now are out for everyone to see.”

The National Museum is divided into eight galleries, each of which depicts a different historical period. The galleries are arranged in chronological order, starting with the creation of the universe through to the unification of Saudi Arabia and the growth of Hajj.

Tarik Solomon, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia, said that the museum was a place that visitors would not forget.

“This is one of those things that everyone is going to remember and my favorite part is Al-Kiswa; you come here and you see Al-Kabba’s coverage. I am really looking forward to seeing what is next to come; I heard that the museums of cultures, art and heritage are expanding in the Kingdom so I am thankful to be here.” 

The American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia assists individuals with US business interests and the surrounding community in connecting, growing and prospering in Riyadh, Jeddah and the Eastern Province, at a business and personal level.

Todd Nims, chairman of the chamber’s arts, culture and entertainment committee, thanked the National Museum for hosting the visit, highlighting it as an example of cross-cultural exchange.

“This exchange of culture is what we encourage as a community and I think that we are thrilled to do things like this, like today we tasted the real Saudi food from the hand of Saudi women,” he said.

“We aim to serve the community through increasing the appreciation for Saudi culture here in the Kingdom that we call home and look forward to many more opportunities to engage and explore these gems of Riyadh, Jeddah and Eastern Province.” 

The chamber’s head of communications, Hana Nemec, was overwhelmed by the response from the National Museum: “As an American expatriate who has been in the Kingdom for the past six years, my appreciation for Saudi Arabia and its rich culture continues to develop day after day. I can’t get enough.”

The National Museum, which is part of the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, was founded in 1999 to celebrate Saudi unification.

The museum is a cultural monument that uses the Kingdom’s legacy to highlight the nation’s cultural identity, depth and dimensions. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s King Salman left King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh after undergoing medical tests and having the battery of his heart pacemaker replaced, the Kingdom’s Royal Court said on Wednesday.

State television aired a video clip of the king leaving the hospital with his son Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman close by.

The king will rest for several days according to his treatment plan.

King Salman, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, became ruler of the Kingdom in 2015.

He underwent gallbladder surgery in 2020.

Gulf leaders sent cables of congratulations to the monarch on Wednesday.

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah wished King Salman constant health and Saudi Arabia further progress and prosperity.

King Salman also received similar cables from Kuwait’s crown prince and prime minister.

UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and crown prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan prayed God to grant King Salman good health and longevity, wishing the Kingdom and its people further progress, prosperity, security and peace under his leadership.

Rulers of Sharjah, Ajman, Fujairah, Umm Al Qaiwain, and Ras Al Khaimaha sent similar cables.

Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tarik also sent his wishes of good health to the Saudi monarch.

King Salman received congratulatory messages from Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa.

Bahrain’s crown prince also sent a cable to Saudi crown prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani, and prime minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani sent similar cables.

Crown prince Mohammed bin Salman received a phone call on Wednesday from Egyptian president Abdel Fattah El-Sis, during which he was reassured about the health of King Salman.

 

RIYADH: The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve recently announced its goal to plant 3.1 million trees by 2027.

“We will implement a part of it independently, while the second part will be implemented in partnership with the National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification,” said reserve CEO Maher Al-Gothmi.

He said there were many projects to resettle wildlife in the reserve, in collaboration with the National Center for Wildlife, and there were also cleaning campaigns to remove waste from the reserve.

The reserve had five goals in mind, he added.

These were preserving and redeveloping wildlife, improving the visitor experience, engaging the private sector, achieving and regulating access to the reserve, and offering a variety of hospitality options.

“We are working in accordance with our strategy to increase the participation of the private sector in improving the experience of our visitors by offering environmentally friendly investment opportunities,” he told Arab News.

Al-Gothmi hoped to make the reserve a tourist attraction in the region.

“We are keen to have quick and real contributions to developing the visitors’ experience while maintaining the priority of protecting and developing wildlife.”

Eng. Maher Al Gothmi, CEO of the King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve. (Supplied)

The King Abdulaziz Reserve is linked administratively to the Royal Reserves Council, which is chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve Development Authority, which the Minister of Interior oversees, is in charge of supervising the reserve and working to develop it by approving the necessary regulations to achieve its goals.

This work is done in collaboration with various sectors, while also increasing private sector participation in implementing the authority's projects and achieving its goals.

Al-Gothmi said: “In terms of security, we are proud of the Special Forces for Environmental Security and their efforts to protect and develop wildlife in accordance with the regulations approved by the authority's board of directors. We collaborate with them to achieve the reserve's objectives.”

The King Abdulaziz Royal Reserve is taking numerous steps to protect the region's environment.

“We are collaborating with the SFES, and we will soon launch a group of rangers who will support environmental security efforts, as well as educate and guide visitors. We focused on selecting them from the reserve's local community to contribute to the local community's involvement in protecting the wildlife in the reserve.”

A royal decree calls for royal reserves that are open to the public, but it forbids hunting, overgrazing, logging, and camping.

Al-Gothmi said the Saudi government supported the environmental cause and that the establishment of royal reserves, the SFES, and national environment centers were all part of this support.

He believed the Saudi leadership's goals of protecting and developing wildlife and revitalizing ecotourism could be achieved with coordinated efforts from government agencies, the private sector, and community awareness.

