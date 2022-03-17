You are here

  • Home
  • Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
Iran uses internet blackouts to suppress protests, according to Human Rights Watch. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vfmr3

Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
  • Proposals would place control of the nation’s internet into the hands of the leadership and IRGC
  • Tehran often uses internet blackouts to cover up human rights abuses and killings by security forces
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A coalition of human rights groups has issued a joint statement condemning moves by Iran to introduce widespread censorship and state control of the nation’s internet infrastructure.

This week Iranian Parliament moved to ratify the “draconian” Regulatory System for Cyberspace Services Bill — previously known as the User Protection Bill — which, if passed, “will violate an array of human rights of people in Iran, including the right to freedom of expression and right to privacy.”

In a joint statement signed by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, the Committee to Protect Journalists, Global Voices, and dozens of other rights groups, signatories urged Tehran to “immediately withdraw the bill in its entirety.”

The statement said: “We further call on the international community, along with states engaged in dialogue with Iranian authorities, to ensure that the promotion and protection of human rights in Iran is prioritized, including by urging Iran’s Parliament to rescind the bill as a matter of urgency.”

If passed, the bill would place Iran’s internet infrastructure and national gateways under the control of the country’s unelected leadership, armed forces, and security architecture.

Despite setbacks in the Iranian Parliament, which at times manages to exert limited and sporadic influence within the country, authorities are likely to push through the bill by using an “unusual” article within Iranian law that allows legislation to be ratified for a limited period of time of between three and five years.

“This unusual Article 85 process, and the moves to ratify it on Feb. 22, demonstrate that the authorities remain adamant to take forward this regressive legislation despite the domestic and international outcry,” said the joint statement.

If implemented, the bill would see a taskforce established to manage information flows in and out of the country.

The “Secure Gateway Taskforce” would, in effect, be under the direct control of the office of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

It would be composed of representatives from the General Staff of the Armed Forces, the Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Ministry of Intelligence, the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology, the Passive Defense Organization, the police and the Office of the Prosecutor General of Iran.

“Delegating such control over internet and communications access to entities that repeatedly commit serious human rights violations with complete impunity will have chilling effects on the right to freedom of expression in Iran,” warned the joint statement.

The signatories pointed out that many of the organizations listed in the taskforce have “perpetrated gross violations of human rights and crimes under international law,” including “the unlawful use of lethal force, mass arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, and torture and other ill-treatment to crush the nationwide protests in 2017, 2018, and November 2019.”

Iranian authorities regularly cut off internet access to the Iranian people during times of crisis, but sporadic information does usually make its way out.

If the new laws are passed, it would be more difficult for Iranians to anonymously document human rights abuses or government crackdowns on protests within the country.

“Indeed, Iran’s deadly repression of nationwide protests in November 2019 took place amid the darkness of a week-long near-total Internet shutdown,” said the rights groups, adding: “Alarmingly, passage of the bill will make internet shutdowns and online censorship even easier and less transparent.”

Topics: Iran Human Rights Watch

Related

HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
Middle-East
HRW: New sentence for rights campaigner spotlights Tehran’s assault on civil society
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
Middle-East
‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest

Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
  • PA workers endure unpaid salaries as authority grapples with deficit crisis
  • Hungary, a close Israeli ally, accused of blocking vital aid under orders from anti-Palestinian politicians
Updated 11 sec ago
Mohammed Najib

RAMALLAH: The Palestinian Authority’s ties with the EU have become strained following the European bloc’s suspension of financial support for several Palestinian projects over the past 15 months.

The EU has tied the aid to the removal of some material from Palestinian textbooks and a halt to the payment of salaries to Palestinian prisoners, Palestinian officials told Arab News in Ramallah.

The PA sent a high-level delegation to Brussels to persuade EU member countries to resume the aid. The authority said it almost managed to overcome obstacles with the EU approval of $94 million for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), $149 million for the PA budget and $88.5 million for the PA development projects.

“There is only one country, Hungary, out of 27 EU countries that opposed the financial support for the PA. In the end, they will find a solution, and the support may be delayed, but it will not stop,” a senior PA official, who requested anonymity, told Arab News in Ramallah. 

The EU is widely considered to be the most prominent supporter of the PA, with an annual aid transfer of $265 million that covers 80 percent of the salaries of the PA’s 140,000 employees in the civil and security sectors.

The problem arose about 15 months ago when the EU suspended its aid and requested the authority change some content in school textbooks that Israel considers anti-semitic and instances of racial incitement. The EU also asked the PA to stop paying salaries to hundreds of Palestinian security prisoners in Israeli jails. The PA rejected the request.

“Hungary’s relationship with Israel is good, so they are trying to blackmail us by dictating Israeli conditions, such as changing the curricula and stopping the payment of salaries to prisoners, but the Palestinians do not need to incite against Israel through school books,” the PA senior official told Arab News.

With the complete cessation of the aid provided by Arab countries and the US, the PA relies entirely on tax funds collected by Israel on its behalf, which it transfers to the authority every month, and on local taxes, which combined provide a total of $277 million. Its monthly salary bill is $293 million. Over the last three months, the PA has been unable to pay full salaries to its employees, who have received just 80 percent of their pay. 

Meanwhile, Israeli media reports suggested that the EU has recently adopted a firm attitude against the PA, but both Palestinian and European sources denied it, terming the news “Israeli wishes.”

“For anyone following this … (the) report is seriously misinformed. Oliver Varhelyi’s (a Hungarian representative and the EU commissioner for neighborhood and enlargement) proposal for conditionality failed to pass,” Martin Konecny, chief of the European Middle East Project, an independent civil society hub in Brussels, tweeted on March 16.

The Palestinians claim that Israel wants to remove textbook content that accurately reflects the Palestinian narrative, which is based on an accurate history of the conflict. 

They allege that the EU’s demands cannot be followed because the bloc does not monitor the Israeli school curricula, which is full of incitement against the Palestinians.

“In the absence of an actual peace process and the lack of control over the Israeli curricula, asking the Palestinian side to remove its narrative is unacceptable, especially since the Palestinian curricula do not include incitement to terrorism or talk about the right of return or a contradiction with the spirit of the Oslo Peace Agreement,” Samir Hulileh, Palestine’s former deputy economy minister, told Arab News.

The people most-affected by the European aid drop are 115,000 low-income families in the West Bank and Gaza Strip who rely on a monthly salary of $231 or less. They have not been paid what they are owed for the past five months as the PA could not find an alternative source for those payments, Palestinian sources claimed,

“The PA budget, UNRWA, and development projects can wait for a while, but the low-income families cannot. The EU should not have suspended all aid absolutely but rather excluded the aid provided to this poor group in Palestinian society,” Hulileh said. 

The EU funding announcement comes as the PA continues to battle with its biggest challenge: a fiscal deficit of $61 million per month.

The struggle has been worsened by a significant decline in international aid. In 2011, the volume of foreign assistance provided to the PA amounted to $1.7 billion, but by 2021, it had dropped to $186 million.

Topics: Palestinians EU aid Israel

Related

Meta supports Palestinians with $100,000 in grants and digital skills training
Media
Meta supports Palestinians with $100,000 in grants and digital skills training
Special Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus
Middle-East
Palestinian students, professors report harm of Israeli restrictions on campus

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
Updated 35 min 6 sec ago
AFP

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
  • Most people in the small North African country are more concerned with food shortages, unemployment and financial woes
  • "It's clear that there's a lack of interest in this consultation," said analyst Hamza Meddeb
Updated 35 min 6 sec ago
AFP

TUNIS: Tunisian President Kais Saied, who last year grabbed power in what critics labelled a coup, has now asked voters for their political views — but days before the online poll closes, fewer than six percent had taken part.
Most people in the small North African country are more concerned with food shortages, unemployment and financial woes than in joining in the process to help rewrite the constitution.
The online questionnaire was launched in January, more than half a year after Saied sacked the government, froze parliament and seized near-total power in a decisive blow against the country’s political elite.
The results are to be presented to a committee of experts — hand-picked by Saied — who will then draft a new constitution ahead of a referendum in July.
But with just days to go until the portal closes on Sunday evening, only 412,000 people — under six percent of the seven-million-strong electorate — had taken part.
“It’s clear that there’s a lack of interest in this consultation,” said analyst Hamza Meddeb. “The timing wasn’t well thought-out.”
Saied’s July power grab abruptly suspended the mixed presidential-parliamentary system enshrined in Tunisia’s 2014 constitution, a hard-won compromise between rival ideological camps reached three years after a revolt toppled dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.
Tunisia has often been praised abroad as the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.
But many Tunisians have long become disillusioned with a political class seen as corrupt and incompetent, meaning Saied’s move initially sparked a wave of support.
Meddeb believes that if the consultation had taken place immediately, participation could have been much higher.
But seven months on, he said, “the president has shown that he didn’t have a project or a program to improve Tunisians’ daily lives.”
In the streets of Tunis, few people seem interested in the exercise.
Saied “just wants to use the public to achieve his own goals,” said shop-owner Safia.
Her colleague Hassen agreed.
“People are sinking into poverty and despair and Saied keeps telling us about the political regime,” he said. “We’re really tired.”
Tunisia is locked in a grinding economic crisis which began long before the coronavirus pandemic sparked mass job losses and the war in Ukraine threatened to exacerbate shortages of basic goods.
Years of high unemployment and inflation have left many families struggling to get by — and with little interest in high politics.
As the consultation draws to a close, stalls have appeared in Tunis to encourage citizens to do their “national duty” and fill in the form, which covers politics, the economy, social problems, health and other issues.
Saied also ordered Prime Minister Najla Bouden to make Internet access free for the final 10 days of the consultation finishing on March 20.
Sarra, a 32-year-old civil servant, said it was “good to try and gather people’s opinions then put the necessary reforms in place.”
But many other Tunisians are skeptical.
“People are dying of hunger but all they care about is the consultation,” one wrote online.
Some asked by AFP said they were not even aware of the exercise — despite an information campaign on national television, even during religious programs.
“They should have come and looked for us on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter,” said student Wajdi.
Saied, accused by his rivals of wanting to bring autocracy back to Tunisia, has made no secret of wanting to install a more presidential regime.
The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party and several other political blocs have called for a boycott of the consultation.
Ennahdha’s arch-enemy, staunchly anti-Islamist lawyer and Free Destourian Party chief Abir Moussi, has also accused Saied of using state resources for his personal political project.
The exercise has received little support from civil society groups.
Meddeb said the president had “not built a coalition” to bring his project to fruition.
“Kais Saied doesn’t represent change any more, he’s just busy opening new fronts” against his political rivals, he said.
“He moves forward alone, maps out his route alone and is deciding the fate of the country alone.”

Topics: Tunisia President Kais Saied financial woes unemployment

Related

Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
Middle-East
Tunisian president meets Italian defense minister 
Tunisia’s labor union opposes ‘painful’ economic reforms
Middle-East
Tunisia’s labor union opposes ‘painful’ economic reforms

Iranian opposition releases report on Tehran’s continued use of terror

Iranian opposition releases report on Tehran’s continued use of terror
Updated 17 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

Iranian opposition releases report on Tehran’s continued use of terror

Iranian opposition releases report on Tehran’s continued use of terror
  • National Council of Resistance of Iran urges Biden not to ease sanctions in nuclear talks
  • ‘Regime’s leaders must face justice for 4 decades of crimes against humanity, genocide’
Updated 17 March 2022
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The National Council of Resistance of Iran released a report on Wednesday detailing Tehran’s continued use of terrorism.

The opposition umbrella group urged US President Joe Biden to not ease sanctions on Tehran in negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

At a conference attended by Arab News, NCRI officials and members of the powerful US Senate Foreign Relations Committee said easing sanctions would allow Tehran to continue its campaign of violence in the region.

Committee Chairman Bob Menendez said the US will not take its eyes off of Iran, which continues “funding terrorism and destruction throughout the Middle East,” and is “running out of excuses for arriving at a diplomatic solution” to curtail its nuclear program.

NCRI President-elect Mariam Rajavi urged the West to embrace a “firm policy” and to “not succumb to appeasement” in dealing with Iran.

“Today, more than ever, it is necessary that the US Senate lead a bold initiative to bring about a dramatic change in Iran policy. A principled approach is to recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the clerical regime and the fight of Iran’s rebellious youth against the IRGC (Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps) and the repressive forces,” she said.

“The human rights violations in Iran should be referred to the UN Security Council. The regime’s leaders must face justice for four decades of crimes against humanity and genocide, especially the massacre of 30,000 political prisoners in 1988 and the killing of at least 1,500 protesters in the November 2019 uprising.”

Rajavi called for implementation of UNSC resolutions, the dismantling of the regime’s enrichment facilities and nuclear sites, and unrestricted inspections by the International Atomic Energy Agency.

After the conference, Menendez joined Sen. Jim Risch, a ranking member of the committee, in commemorating the 11th anniversary of the Syrian uprising.

“Eleven years ago, protesters across Syria took to the streets in a courageous call for democratic change,” they said in a statement, noting Iran’s and Hezbollah’s involvement in suppressing the demonstrations.

“We will continue to speak out against attempts to normalize diplomatic or economic relations with the Assad regime.”

Other US leaders addressing the conference were Sen. Ted Cruz and former senators Kelly Ann Ayotte and Joe Lieberman. 

Sen. Jeanne Shaheen was unable to attend, and sent a letter of support that was read to attendees.

Topics: Middle East Iran Iranian opposition terrorism

Related

Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the NCRI's Washington office. (Screenshot/NCRI)
Middle-East
Tehran’s ‘terror drone’ program is a growing international threat, says Iranian opposition
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry displays Iranian drones, cruise missiles used in Aramco attacks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry displays Iranian drones, cruise missiles used in Aramco attacks

GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to start in Riyadh from March 29: Al-Hajraf

GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to start in Riyadh from March 29: Al-Hajraf
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to start in Riyadh from March 29: Al-Hajraf

GCC-sponsored talks between Yemeni factions to start in Riyadh from March 29: Al-Hajraf
  • Invitations to Yemen talks will be sent to around 500 people
  • Al-Hajraf said resolving the crisis lies in the hands of Yemenis
Updated 4 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Peace talks between warring factions in Yemen sponsored by the Gulf Cooperation Council will begin in Riyadh on March 29 and end on April 7, the council’s Secretary-General said on Thursday.

Invitations to the talks that aim to “open humanitarian corridors and achieve stability” in the war-torn country will be sent to around 500 people, Nayef Falah Al-Hajraf said during a press conference.

“Invitations to the Yemen talks will be sent to everyone and will be held with whoever attends,” Al-Hajraf said.

“The GCC will host the talks between Yemeni factions to resolve the crisis. We urge all Yemeni parties to cease fire and start peace talks,” he said.

The talks will focus on six main military and political  points, and an agenda will not be imposed on the participants, the Secretary-General added.

He expressed hope that all Yemeni parties will respond to the GCC initiative and said that resolving the crisis lies in the hands of Yemenis.

“What we are presenting is not a new initiative, but an affirmation that the solution is in the hands of the Yemenis,” Al-Hajraf said.

Topics: Yemen GCC Peace talks

Related

GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
Middle-East
GCC offers to host peace talks between Yemeni factions, including Houthis, in Riyadh
Fighters loyal to Yemen's government mans a position near the frontline facing Iran-backed Huthi rebels in the country's northeastern province of Marib. (AFP file photo)
Middle-East
Yemen’s government vows to hunt down kidnappers of aid workers

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
Michel Aoun will next week visit the Vatican City for the second time. (File/AFP)
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week

Lebanese president to visit Vatican next week
  • Trip will be Michel Aoun’s second meeting with Pope Francis
  • Envoy: Vatican remains engaged with Lebanese affairs ‘at all levels’
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Lebanese President Michel Aoun will visit the Vatican and meet with Pope Francis next week.

Aoun’s visit, planned for March 21, follows a visit by a papal delegation, not including the pope, to Lebanon in early February. Aoun previously visited the Vatican in March 2017.

Next week’s visit was announced by Farid Elias Khazen, Lebanese ambassador to the Holy See.

“The attention of the Holy See, like that of the whole world, is currently focused on the war in Ukraine,” but the Vatican remains engaged with Lebanese affairs “at all levels,” he said.

Lebanon will conduct parliamentary elections in May. More than 1,000 people have applied to run as candidates.

The country has a complex political system that guarantees high-profile positions to people depending on their sect.

The president must be a Maronite Christian, the prime minister must be a Sunni Muslim, and the Parliament speaker must be a Shiite Muslim.

The sectarian system is a result of Lebanon’s long history of inter-religious tensions, which erupted into a civil war in the 1980s.

Topics: Lebanon Vatican City Pope Francis Michel Aoun

Related

Lebanese President Michel Aoun made a surprise visit to Dar Al-Fatwa on Saturday, where he met with Lebanon’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian. (Reuters/File Photo)
Middle-East
Aoun stresses Sunnis’ role in preserving Lebanon unity
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election
Middle-East
Lebanon PM Mikati says he will not run in May parliamentary election

Latest updates

Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
Human rights groups condemn ‘draconian’ Iranian internet bill
Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
Red Cross chief sees ‘glimmer of hope’ in Ukraine
Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
Palestinians decry EU suspension of aid on Israel’s behest
Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
Mike Pompeo condemns UK decision to trade cash for Iran hostages
Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites
Tunisians snub poll on reforms as economic crisis bites

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.