Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Ithmaar Holding is based in Bahrain (Shutterstock)
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets

Ithmaar Holding shareholders approve plans to sell range of Bahrain assets
Updated 15 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Bahrain-based Ithmaar Holding’s shareholders have approved plans to sell some of the company’s key assets to Al Salam Bank, it said in a statement. 

The assets include Ithmaar Holdings’ ownership stake in both Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait and Solidarity Group Holding, as well as the consumer banking business of Ithmaar Bank. 

Upon the completion of the plans, the holding company will retain a diversified portfolio of international and local financial and other assets, including banking businesses in Bahrain and Pakistan.

“The plans mark a key milestone in the transformation of the Group’s operations, in line with the strategic decisions taken by the shareholders in 2016,” said the chairman, prince Amr. 

“When implemented, the plans will have realised a key component in Ithmaar Holding’s business model of investing, developing, nurturing, growing and then realising value for its shareholders,” he added.

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021

Private equity hits record high with buyout deal value reaching $1.1tn in 2021
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Private equity hit a record high in 2021 as buyout deal value reached $1.1 trillion, doubling the previous year’s total value of $577 billion, revealed a new report from Bain & Company. 

The increase was driven by deal size, as the number of deals having a value of greater than $1 billion almost doubled in 2021, with the average deal size reaching $1.1 billion for the first time.

This rise in 2021’s deal value has been attributed to the sheer volume of capital in the market.

These are among the findings that the international consulting advisor to private equity investors has mentioned in its 13th annual Global Private Equity Report release on March 17.

“Given the high prices paid in 2021, there will inevitably be an increase in pressure on deal sponsors to deliver results this year,” said Hugh MacArthur, global head of Bain & Company’s Private Equity practice. 

He warned that the ripple effects of the Ukraine conflict would be felt far and wide. “The most obvious impact will be on oil & gas supplies, which now face both political and physical risks.” 

Amid the chaos, MacArthur pointed out that investors will be challenged to gain conviction around a most-likely scenario. “Rather, private equity investors and their portfolio companies will need to plan for a wider-than-normal range of scenarios and watch closely as events continue to unfold,” he added.

The report further explores key themes in 2022, including pressures on ESG metrics, a shift toward deal-making in Asia, and inflation. 

Oil jumps as Russia-Ukraine talks stall: Reuters

Updated 13 min 30 sec ago
MELBOURNE: Oil prices extended their rally on Friday at the end of a third volatile week of trade after slim progress in peace talks between Russia and Ukraine raised the spectre of tighter sanctions and a prolonged disruption to oil supply, according to Reuters.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting. A fourth day of talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators took place by videolink, but the Kremlin said an agreement had yet to be reached.

Brent crude futures jumped $2.75, or 2.6 percent, to $109.39 a barrel at 0405 GMT, after surging nearly 9 percent on Thursday in the largest percentage gain since mid-2020.

US West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $2.93, or 2.9 percent, to $105.91 a barrel, adding to an 8 percent jump on Thursday.

Despite the rebound, both benchmark contracts were set to end the week down about 3 percent, after having traded in a $16 range. Prices have dropped from 14-year highs hit nearly two weeks ago.

“I’m still expecting more volatility. There’s a lot of uncertainty out there still,” said Justin Smirk, senior economist at Westpac in Sydney.

The supply crunch from sanctions on Russia, stuttering nuclear talks with Iran, dwindling oil stockpiles and worries about a surge of COVID-19 cases in China hitting demand all drove the rollercoaster ride over the week.

Analysts said comments from a Kremlin spokesperson saying a report of major progress in peace talks was “wrong” and US President Joe Biden calling Putin a “war criminal” all stoked a wave of buying on Thursday.

RBC Capital analyst Helima Croft cautioned that Russian oil export losses will likely prove enduring and that offsetting barrels are in short supply.

“US Secretary of State Blinken is reportedly preparing to visit UAE and Saudi Arabia later this month and the oil ask will presumably be close to the top of the agenda,” she said in a note.

Underscoring tight supplies, consultancy FGE said on-land product stocks at key countries are 39.9 million barrels lower for this time of the year relative to the 2017-2019 average and also 45 million barrels lower year on year.

The volatility has scared players out of the oil market, which in turn is likely to exacerbate price swings, traders, bankers and analysts said.

“In such a tight market and such an illiquid paper market — you’re going to get some volatility,” Smirk said.

- Reuters

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and 'unjustified' shortages

Sugar rush: Russia probes price hikes and ‘unjustified’ shortages
  • Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis
  • Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8% in the last week
Updated 17 March 2022
Reuters

DUBAI: Russia’s Federal Anti-Monopoly Service (FAS) said on Thursday it was conducting “anti-cartel” inspections at major sugar producers following a sharp increase in sugar prices and “unjustified” shortages in some regions as shoppers rushed to buy.
Unverified video footage shot in Russia’s regions in recent days and posted on social media has shown pensioners in supermarkets jostling one another as they compete to grab as many bags of sugar as they can.
Many Russians regard sugar, along with staples, such as buckwheat and salt, as a useful product to stockpile at times of crisis and have hurried to buy supplies after Western sanctions on Russia over the conflict in Ukraine weakened the rouble and sent food prices higher.
“My mother-in-law was in the shop yesterday and there was no sugar left at all and she couldn’t find it in other shops too,” said Oleg, a builder in the city of Vladimir. “People are worried.”
Annual inflation in Russia reached its highest level since late 2015 as of March 11 and sugar prices have jumped 12.8 percent in the last week, data from statistics service Rosstat showed on Wednesday.
The authorities have told people there are no grounds to rush to buy food products.
“The absence of sugar on shop shelves in several regions is due to a rush in demand, which is being fueled by dishonest organizations,” FAS, the anti-monopoly organization, said, adding that it was inspecting sugar producers, retail chains and intermediaries.
Promsvyazbank analysts said the shortages were caused by consumer behavior and not any lack of products. It said sugar sales had increased around 6.5 times since the beginning of March.

EXPORT BAN
Russia has banned sugar exports until Aug. 31 and set a duty-free quota for imports of 300,000 tons of sugar and raw sugar as part of measures it hopes will ease domestic food inflation.
Those measures, along with a planned increase in the country’s 2022 sugar beet sowing area by 1.1 million hectares, will increase domestic supply, the agriculture ministry said earlier this week.
“We have no problems with sugar, our producers are producing it in sufficient quantities,” Viktor Evtukhov, deputy industry and trade minister, said on Thursday.
“Given the decision taken to ban exports and allow free imports of this product, we really do not expect any shortages of this good, which is in very high demand from the population today.”
Two vessels carrying 88,000 tons of raw sugar are on their way from Brazil to Russia’s Black Sea port, the IKAR consultancy said in a note.
Russian retailer Magnit hired additional workers to boost its sugar packaging capacity to speed up delivery to shelves in its stores, it said, but does not expect shortages.
“Of course we are seeing a momentary increase in demand on specific types of groceries and non-food products, but we think this is a temporary pattern and the process will stabilize in the near future,” said Magnit board member Anna Meleshina.

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 

Egypt, IMF in talks on a potential loan amid war stress on economy: Bloomberg 
Updated 17 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt is currently in talks with the International Monetary Fund over a potential loan as pressures on the economy mount due to the Ukrainian war, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Several options including a so-called precautionary and liquidity line, credit that can be tapped if needed, and a non-financial agreement such as a so-called policy coordination instrument are being considered in the discussions. 

This comes amid soaring commodity and energy prices in the North African country, coupled with a global monetary tightening, adding further pressure on the economy.

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 

UK and Gulf raise interest rates; New Zealand returns to growth — Macro Snapshot 
Updated 17 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: Gulf and UK central banks have raised interest rates, while economic growth in New Zealand has reemerged. The US has seen development in unemployment levels. 

UK interest rate

The Bank of England raised interest rates on Thursday in a bid to stop fast-rising inflation becoming embedded, but with households facing a huge hit from soaring energy bills, it softened its language on the need for more increases.

Eight of the nine Monetary Policy Committee members voted to raise the Bank Rate to 0.75 percent from 0.5 percent, their third hike in as many meetings and taking rates back to their pre-pandemic level.

The BoE said inflation was set to reach around 8 percent in April — almost a percentage point more than it forecast last month and four times its 2 percent target — and warned it could peak even higher later in the year.

Soaring energy bills, driven even higher by the conflict in Ukraine, mean the squeeze on British household budgets is likely to be much bigger than the BoE had predicted last month — which itself was set to be the biggest in 30 years.

Reflecting these worries about the outlook for growth, policymakers on Thursday pushed back against investors’ bets that Bank Rate will rise sharply to around 2 percent by the end of this year, toning down its language on the need for more hikes.

“The Committee judged that some further modest tightening might be appropriate in the coming months, but there were risks on both sides of that judgment depending on how medium-term prospects evolved,” the BoE said.

Last month the MPC said further modest tightening “is likely to be appropriate.”

Gulf interest rates

Gulf central banks on Wednesday raised their main interest rates by a quarter percentage point in lockstep with the US Federal Reserve as it began a monetary tightening cycle in a newly aggressive stance against rising inflation.

The six Arab nations of the Gulf Cooperation Council typically follow the Fed’s lead on interest rates as their currencies are pegged to the US dollar, except Kuwait’s, which is pegged to a basket of currencies including the dollar.

“If policymakers in the Gulf did not allow interest rates to follow those in the US, capital would flow out of their economies and this would put downward pressure on their currencies,” James Swanston, Middle East and North Africa economist at Capital Economics, wrote in a research note.

The Saudi Central Bank - also known as SAMA - increased both its repo and reverse repo rates by 25 basis points each to 1.25 percent and 0.75 percent, respectively.

“Policy rate adjustments are consistent with SAMA’s objectives of maintaining monetary stability and supporting the stability of the financial sector in the evolving domestic and international monetary conditions,” Saudi Central Bank said in a statement.

The Central Bank of the UAE raised its base rate, which is on its overnight deposit facility, by 25 bps to 0.4 percent. CBUAE maintained the rate on borrowing short-term liquidity from it through all standing credit facilities at 50 bps above the base rate.

US unemployment rolls 

Last week’s claims data covered the period during which the government surveyed business establishments for the nonfarm payrolls component of March’s employment report. Claims fell considerably between the February and March survey periods.

The economy created 678,000 jobs in February. Employment growth has been aided by the return of some workers to the labor force amid a significant decline in COVID-19 infections.

The claims report also showed the number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid dropped 71,000 to 1.419 million during the week ended March 5. That was the lowest level for these so-called continuing claims since February 1970.

While permits for future home construction fell 1.9 percent to a rate of 1.859 million units, they were not too far from the nearly 16-year high touched in January. That suggested an acute shortage of houses will continue to underpin residential construction even as mortgage rates rise.

New Zealand GDP 

New Zealand’s gross domestic product returned to growth in the final quarter of 2021 as the economy emerged from COVID-19 lockdowns, and economists said the data supported expectations the central bank would raise interest rates further.

Production-based output grew by 3.0 percent in the quarter, Stats NZ said on Thursday. That was a touch below economists’ median expectations of a 3.2 percent rise and a sharp turnaround from a revised 3.6 percent fall in the September quarter, when lockdowns had curbed activity.

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand last month forecast growth for the December quarter at 2.3 percent.

“The Q4 GDP data reflect a robust, albeit very stimulated economy,” ANZ economists said in a report.

While there were a number of uncertainties on the outlook, the main concern was rising inflation in New Zealand that would require the RBNZ to further tighten policy, they added.

Annual GDP rose 3.1 percent, a little below a Reuters poll forecast of a 3.3 percent rise.

The RBNZ has already raised interest rates three times since October.

“Given that the rebound in activity in Q4 was above the RBNZ’s expectations, today’s data will keep the Bank on its hiking path,” Ben Udy, economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

