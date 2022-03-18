You are here

  Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Saudi non-oil exports value to Jordan reached SR6.9 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021 (Shutterstock)
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 

Saudi Exports Authority organizes a trade mission to Jordan 
Updated 18 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The Saudi Exports Development Authority organized a trade mission to Jordan that included major manufacturers and exporters in the food and building materials sectors.

This comes as part of the authority’s efforts to enhance cooperation between both countries in economic and commercial sectors, increase bilateral exertions, and raise the volume of trade exchange, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Saudi non-oil exports value to Jordan reached SR6.9 billion ($1.8 billion) in 2021, compared to SR4.7 billion in the year earlier.

This comes in line with Saudi Exports’ objective to raise the Kingdom’s non-oil exports from 16 percent to 50 percent of the total value of non-oil gross domestic product in accordance with Saudi Vision 2030.

Topics: Saudi Exports Authority Jordan Saudi Arabia

