Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
he regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast. (File/AP)
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official

Ukraine military orders 38-hour curfew in southern Zaporizhzhia city, says official
  "Do not go outside at this time!" he said in an online post
Updated 8 sec ago
Reuters

LVIV: The Ukrainian military imposed a 38-hour curfew in the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, starting at 1400 GMT on Saturday and ending early on Monday, deputy mayor Anatoliy Kurtiev said.
“Do not go outside at this time!” he said in an online post.
The regional capital has become an important point of transit for some of the 35,000 people estimated to have fled the besieged Mariupol city in the southeast.

Topics: Ukraine curfew Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 16 sec ago

Crew of 4 dies as US military aircraft crashes in Norway

Crew of 4 dies as US military aircraft crashes in Norway
Updated 16 sec ago
OSLO: All four people on board a US military aircraft that crashed in northern Norway on Friday have died, local police said on Saturday.
The MV-22B Osprey aircraft belonging to the US Marine Corps was taking part in a military exercise called Cold Response when it crashed in a remote region.

Updated 46 min 12 sec ago
AFP

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine

Russia: Hypersonic missiles used to destroy weapons depot in western Ukraine
  First use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons for 'special military operation' in pro-Western Ukraine
Updated 46 min 12 sec ago
AFP

MOSCOW: Russia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine on Friday to destroy a weapons storage site in the country’s west, the defense ministry said.
“The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition” in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region,” the Russian defense ministry said Saturday.
State news agency RIA Novosti said it was the first use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons during what Moscow calls a “special military operation” in pro-Western Ukraine.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Russia Ukraine

Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi

Japan PM Kishida to stress unity on Ukraine in meet with India’s Modi
  Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India
Updated 19 March 2022
Reuters

MUMBAI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will encourage a unified approach on Ukraine when he meets Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, while aiming to strengthen security ties across the Indo-Pacific region.
“Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine coincides with this trip, I’d like to emphasize the importance of international unity and confirm that Japan and India will work together on various issues,” Kishida said ahead of his visit.
India and Japan are party to the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), a security framework that also includes the United States and Australia.
Japan has imposed sanctions on dozens of Russian individuals and organizations since the Ukraine invasion that began on Feb. 24 and has been receiving Ukrainian refugees. India, however, is the only one of the four Quad members that has not condemned the invasion.
Kishida will also aim to reinforce security and economic ties with India, the world’s second most populous country and Asia’s third-largest economy.
He is expected to announce a plan to invest 5 trillion yen ($42 billion) in India over five years during this visit, Japan’s Nikkei newspaper reported.
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in 2014 announced 3.5 trillion yen in investment and financing over five years during a visit to India.
Japan has been supporting India’s urban infrastructure development and a high-speed railway based on its bullet train technology.
Japan and India in 2020 signed an acquisition and cross-servicing agreement that allows for reciprocal stocks of food, fuel and other supplies between defense forces.

Topics: Japan India Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

China reports first two COVID-19 deaths in more than a year

China reports first two COVID-19 deaths in more than a year
  • In all, China reported 4,051 new cases on Saturday, down from 4,365 the day before
  • Beijing’s leadership has made its handling of the pandemic a matter of political capital
Updated 19 March 2022
AFP

SHANGHAI: China reported its first two COVID-19 deaths in more than a year, the National Health Commission said Saturday, both coming in the northeastern province of Jilin as the country faces its worst case upsurge since the pandemic’s outset.
The deaths were the first reported in China since January 26, 2021. In all, China reported 4,051 new cases on Saturday, down from 4,365 the day before.
The country where the virus emerged in late 2019 has largely kept it under control thanks to a combination of strict border controls, lengthy quarantines and targeted lockdowns, and has not reported any coronavirus-related deaths for over a year.
But the highly transmissible omicron variant is posing a stern challenge to that strategy, prompting authorities to close off cities including the southern tech hub of Shenzhen, home to 17.5 million people.
The world’s second-largest economy has gone from reporting under 100 daily infections just three weeks ago to well more than 1,000 per day for over a week.
Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Thursday the country will “stick with” its zero-COVID strategy, state TV reported.
Speaking at a meeting of China’s top leaders, Xi said the country should “continue to put people and life at the forefront, stick with scientific accuracy and dynamic-zero, and curb the spread of the epidemic as soon as possible,” according to state broadcaster CCTV.
Tens of millions of people are currently under stay at home orders across China to try and stamp out the latest outbreak.
Beijing’s communist leadership has made its handling of the pandemic a matter of political capital, saying the low death rate demonstrates the strength of its governance model.
Racing to tamp down outbreaks in multiple cities, Chinese officials have also moved to free up hospital beds over fears the virus could put the health system under strain.
Jilin province — which has reported thousands of cases over the past week — has built eight “makeshift hospitals” and two quarantine centers to stem the surge in infections.
State news outlets this week broadcast footage of dozens of giant cranes assembling temporary medical facilities in Jilin, which has only around 23,000 hospital beds for some 24 million residents.
Authorities also said people with mild cases could isolate at central quarantine facilities, having previously sent all patients with any symptoms to specialist hospitals.
The latest flare-ups have prompted long queues to form outside mass testing sites and seen tight controls at ports, raising fears of trade disruption.

Topics: China Coronavirus

Russian asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted

A Ukrainian family chat as they seek for a humanitarian visa at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
A Ukrainian family chat as they seek for a humanitarian visa at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 19 March 2022
AP

Russian asylum seekers blocked at US border, Ukrainians admitted

A Ukrainian family chat as they seek for a humanitarian visa at the San Ysidro Port of Entry of the U.S.-Mexico border in Tijuana, Mexico March 15, 2022. Picture taken March 15, 2022. (REUTERS)
  Reflects quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians
Updated 19 March 2022
AP

KIVE: About three dozen would-be asylum seekers from Russia found themselves blocked from entering the US on Friday while a group of Ukrainians flashed passports and were escorted across the border.
The scene reflected a quiet but unmistakable shift in the differing treatment of Russians and Ukrainians who enter Mexico as tourists and fly to Tijuana, hoping to enter the US for a chance at asylum.
The Russians — 34 as of Friday — had been camped several days at the busiest US border crossing with Mexico, two days after city of Tijuana officials gently urged them to leave.
They sat on mats and blankets, checking smartphones, chatting and snacking, with sleeping bags and strollers nearby as a stream of pedestrian border crossers filed past them. Five young girls sat and talked in a circle, some with stuffed animals.
Days earlier, some Russians were being admitted to the US at the San Ysidro crossing, while some Ukrainians were blocked. But by Friday, Russians were denied while Ukrainians were admitted after short waits.
“It’s very hard to understand how they make decisions,” said Irina Zolinka, a 40-year-old Russian woman who camped overnight with her family of seven after arriving in Tijuana on Thursday.
Erika Pinheiro, litigation and policy director for advocacy group Al Otro Lado, said the US began admitting all Ukrainians on humanitarian parole for one year around Tuesday, while at the same time blocking all Russians. There was no official announcement.
A Homeland Security Department memo dated March 11 but not publicly released until Thursday told border officials that Ukrainians may be exempt from sweeping asylum limits designed to prevent spread of COVID-19. It says decisions are to be made case-by-case for Ukrainians but makes no mention of Russians.
“The Department of Homeland Security recognizes that the unjustified Russian war of aggression in Ukraine has created a humanitarian crisis,” the memo states.
Homeland Security indicated in a statement Friday that anyone deemed “particularly vulnerable” may be admitted for humanitarian reasons on a case-by-case review, regardless of nationality.
Russian migrants in Tijuana sat off to the side of a line of hundreds of border residents waiting to walk across the border to San Diego on Friday. The line was unimpeded.
A 32-year-old Russian migrant who hadn’t left the border crossing since arriving in Tijuana with his wife about five days earlier had no plans to leave, fearing he may miss any sudden opportunity.
Within hours of arriving, the migrant, who identified himself only as Mark because he feared for his family’s safety in Russia, saw three Russian migrants admitted to the United States. After six hours, US authorities returned his passport and said only Ukrainians were being admitted.
“Ukrainians and Russians are suffering because of one man,” Mark said, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He fled shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
US officials have expelled migrants more than 1.7 million times since March 2020 without a chance to see asylum under sweeping authority aimed at preventing spread of COVID-19. But the public health authority, known as Title 42, is seldom used for migrants of some nationalities who are difficult to expel for financial or diplomatic reasons.
But to claim asylum, migrants must be on US soil and US officials are blocking passage except for those it wants to admit.
Even before Russia’s invasion, the United States was seeing an increase in Russian and Ukrainian asylum seekers, most trying to enter at official crossings in San Diego rather than trying to cross illegally in deserts and mountains.
More than 1,500 Ukrainians entered the US on the Mexican border from September through February, according to US Customs and Border Protection, about 35 times the 45 Ukrainians who crossed during the same period a year earlier.
Ukrainians who can reach US soil are virtually guaranteed a shot at asylum. Only four of the 1,553 who entered in the September-February period were barred under the public health order that lets the US expel migrants without a chance at humanitarian protection.
The number of Russian asylum seekers entering at USland crossings from Mexico surpassed 8,600 from September through February, about 30 times the 288 the same time a year earlier. All but 23 were processed under laws that allow them to seek asylum.
Mexican officials have been wary of migrants sleeping at the border. Last month they dismantled a large migrant camp in Tijuana with tents and tarps that blocked a walkway to San Diego.
Eager to stop another camp from forming, the city distributed a letter on Wednesday asking migrants to leave their campsites for health and safety reasons and offered free shelter if they couldn’t afford a hotel.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict

