Saudi pharma operator Nahdi attracts $1.8bn in IPO from retail investors

  • Nahdi had earlier collected SR299 billion from its institutional offering that was 59-percent oversubscribed
RIYADH: Saudi pharmacy chain operator Nahdi Medical Co. attracted SR6.76 billion ($1.8 billion) from retail investors in its initial offering of shares to the public, a bourse filing revealed.

Having finalized the IPO process, the company is yet to disclose when it will start trading on the Saudi stock exchange.

Nahdi had earlier collected SR299 billion from its institutional offering that was 59-percent oversubscribed, setting the final offer price at SR131 per share.

Ahead of its IPO, Nahdi posted a net profit of SR849 million in 2020.

The Jeddah-based pharma retailer made revenues of SR8.6 billion during the year, it earlier said in a filing to the Saudi bourse.

With a presence across Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the company held a 31 percent market share of total pharmacy sales in the Kingdom by the end of 2021.

Nahdi currently operates over 1,150 pharmacies across the Kingdom and a rising number in the UAE, CEO Yasser Joharji said in a press briefing last month.

Tesla supplier CATL considers sites across North America for $5bn battery facility 

Ningde, China. July 8, 2021. Workplace of Contemporary Amperex Technology HQ. Shutterstock
  • The plant will employ as much as 10,000 workers
RIYADH: Chinese battery manufacturer and technology company Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., or CATL, is contemplating new sites across North America for a potential $5 billion facility, according to Bloomberg.

This comes amid global strategic push into electric vehicle, or EV push, in an attempt to slash carbon emissions.

The world’s biggest manufacturer of batteries for electric vehicles is planning for the plant to have a production capacity of 80 GW hours of batteries annually to cater to customers including Tesla Inc.

The plant will employ as much as 10,000 workers, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The company fears limitations regarding availability of labor and other trade issues in the US and Canada.

However, having a plant in the North American region will help the manufacturer to curb trade tariffs while supplying customers.

CATL has an estimated 30 percent of the global EV battery market.

India’s Adani Group exploring partnerships with Saudi Aramco: Report

Image: Shutterstock
  • The Indian firm may offer PIF, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the opportunity to invest in infrastructure in India
RIYADH: Indian multinational conglomerate Adani Group headed by Gautam Adani is apparently exploring potential partnerships in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of buying a stake in the world’s largest oil exporter, Bloomberg reported, quoting people familiar with the matter. 

According to the report, Adani Group has already held preliminary talks on a range of potential cooperation and joint investment opportunities with Saudi Aramco and the country’s Public Investment Fund, PIF. 

The source revealed that Adani Group has discussed the idea of buying part of the PIF’s stake in Aramco. 

Adani Group is also aiming to team up with Aramco or subsidiaries like SABIC in areas such as renewable energy, the source said. 

The Indian firm may offer PIF, Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, the opportunity to invest in infrastructure in India. 

The deliberations and talks are currently in their early stages, and Gautam Adani has not decided on which form any potential cooperation could take.  

According to Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Gautam Adani is the second richest person in Asia with an estimated net worth of about $90.5 billion. 

Adani Group currently has a range of businesses covering ports, power, renewable energy, airports, coal trading and data centers. 

Saudi Aramco targets up to $50bn spending this year as oil surges

Image: Shutterstock
  • The oil major saw a 124-percent profit surge in 2021
RIYADH: Saudi Aramco seeks to boost its spending target to $40-50 billion this year, after wrapping up 2021 with double profits and as oil prices continue to soar.

The oil giant’s capital expenditure in 2021 was $31.9 billion, 18 percent higher than 2020, it said in a bourse filing.

The oil major saw a 124-percent profit surge in 2021, topping the average of analysts’ expectations.

Profits of the Saudi firm, which holds the second-largest market value globally of $2.3 trillion as of Mar. 20, reached SR412 billion ($110 billion), compared to SR183 billion a year earlier.

While Aramco kept annual cash dividends unchanged from a year earlier at $75 billion, it said it will grant one bonus share for every ten shares owned by shareholders.

The oil giant benefited from rising oil prices which continue to soar to date and traded this year at levels not seen since 2014.

Saudi stocks rise as oil climbs back up above $100 a barrel: Opening bell

Image: Shutterstock
RIYADH: Saudi stocks opened the week higher on Sunday following yet another rise in oil prices.

The main index, TASI, opened the week 0.52 percent higher to reach 12,835 while the parallel market, Nomu, traded flat at 24,902

In energy markets, oil prices closed the week higher with Brent crude gaining $1.29 to $107.93 a barrel, while WTI crude up $1.72 to $104.70 a barrel.

Saudi Aramco’s shares surged almost 4 percent in early Sunday trading after reporting bumper profits and earnings for 2021.

The company’s share price hit SR43.45 ($11.58) at 10:45 a.m. Saudi time, up from the previous close of SR41.85.

Anaam International Holding Group rose 6 percent to lead the gainers, while Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co. fell 2.2 percent leading the fallers, despite leading last week’s gains.

Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. gained 2.60 percent, despite a 9 percent drop in profit in 2021.

The Saudi Chemical Co. traded flat after reporting a 5 percent decline in profits to SR70 million in 2021.

In the financial sector, Alinma Bank rose 1.34 percent, while Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank Al Rajhi was flat.

 

Saudi Aramco keeps cash dividends unchanged but issues bonus shares

RIYADH: Aramco said it plans to issue bonus shares after keeping annual cash dividends unchanged from a year earlier at $75 billion.

Shareholders will receive one bonus share for every ten shares owned after keeping of $4 billion in retained earnings, a bourse filing showed.

Shares of Aramco surged almost 4 percent to near a record high of SR43.45 at 10:45 a.m. Saudi time, up from the previous close of SR41.85.

This happens as the oil major saw a 124-percent profit surge in 2021, topping the average of analysts’ expectations.

Profits of the Saudi firm, which holds the second-largest market value globally of $2.3 trillion as of Mar. 20, reached SR412 billion ($110 billion), compared to SR183 billion a year earlier.

The oil giant benefited from rising oil prices which continue to soar to date and traded this year at levels not seen since 2014.

