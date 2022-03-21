You are here

Nadal's 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women's title

Taylor Fritz holds his trophy after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal on March 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP)
Taylor Fritz holds his trophy after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal on March 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP)
Iga Swiatek of Poland is congratulated by Maria Sakkari of Greece after their match in the women's final on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Iga Swiatek of Poland is congratulated by Maria Sakkari of Greece after their match in the women's final on March 20, 2022 in Indian Wells, California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Taylor Fritz of the US hits a backhand return to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their ATP Men's Final in Indian Wells, California, on March 20, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Taylor Fritz of the US hits a backhand return to Rafael Nadal of Spain in their ATP Men's Final in Indian Wells, California, on March 20, 2022. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)
Taylor Fritz celebrates match point against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2022 in California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Taylor Fritz celebrates match point against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the men's final of the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on March 20, 2022 in California. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title

Nadal’s 20-match win streak ends in loss to Fritz; Swiatek wins women’s title
  Fritz, the first American man to win Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001, earned $1.2 million
  Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women's title
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

INDIAN WELLS, California: American Taylor Fritz upset Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 (5) Sunday to win the BNP Paribas Open and snap the 21-time major champion’s 20-match winning streak this year.
“It’s an honor to even be on the same court as this guy,” Fritz told the crowd. “I grew up watching this guy win everything.”
Nadal fought off a match point on his serve with a forehand winner to tie the second set 5-all. He had two break points on Fritz’s serve in the next game, but the American held for a 6-5 lead. Nadal held to force the tiebreaker.
Nadal sent two straight forehands well wide to set up Fritz’s second match point. Another Nadal error sent the 24-year-old American to the biggest victory of his career not far from where he grew up near San Diego. Fritz’s parents, Guy Fritz and Kathy May, are former tour players.
“Winning this tournament is just one of those crazy childhood dreams that you don’t think is ever going to happen,” he said.
Fritz dropped his racket and collapsed on his back. He got up smiling with a look of disbelief on his face. He became the first American man to win Indian Wells since Andre Agassi in 2001. Fritz earned $1.2 million.




Taylor Fritz holds his trophy after his straight sets victory against Rafael Nadal on March 20, 2022 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden in California. (Clive Brunskill/Getty Images/AFP)

Nadal’s 20-0 start to the year included the Australian Open, his 21st major championship that broke a tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.
The Spaniard needed three sets to get by Nick Kyrgios in the quarterfinals and 18-year-old countryman Carlos Alcaraz in the semifinals. During his win Saturday, Nadal needed treatment for pain in his left chest.
Nadal took two medical timeouts during the final. The first one came after he lost the first set. He went inside with a trainer after tapping his upper left chest, the same area that bothered him during Saturday’s semifinals. He got treatment on court after falling behind 5-4 in the second set.
“I tried my best during the last two weeks,” Nadal told the crowd. “Today was not possible. I had a good fight to the end.”
Fritz had his own health issue. He tweaked his ankle late in his semifinal win over No. 7 seed Andrey Rublev. He cut short a practice session early Sunday and blue medical tape could be seen above his high sock.
But it didn’t seem to affect him.
Fritz raced to a 5-1 lead in the first set, breaking Nadal twice. Nadal got a break back in closing to 5-3, but his backhand error gave Fritz another break and the set.
Iga Swiatek defeated Maria Sakkari 6-4, 6-1 in an error-filled final to win the women’s title.




Iga Swiatek poses for photographers after defeating Maria Sakkari in the women's final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells on March 20, 2022. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images/AFP)

Swiatek will rise from fourth to a career-best No. 2 in the world in Monday’s WTA Tour rankings, trailing top-ranked Ash Barty, who skipped Indian Wells.
“Right now, it’s too surreal to describe it, honestly,” Swiatek said. “But for sure I want to go higher because I feel like getting the No. 1 is closer and closer.”
Sakkari will move from sixth to No. 3, the rising Greek star’s highest ranking yet. She equals countryman Stefanos Tsitsipas, who reached No. 3 in the ATP Tour rankings.
“I’m very proud that myself and Stefanos have actually grown tennis in Greece,” Sakkari said. “Having two players in that ranking position is something huge for us.”
Swiatek lost each of the first three times she played Sakkari, all last year. Last month, the 20-year-old Polish player beat Sakkari in the semifinals at Doha and went on to win the title.
“Especially winning after playing so well in Doha is giving me a lot of confidence and kind of belief that I can do it because I wouldn’t think of myself as someone who’s ready to play two tournaments in a row and win it,” Swiatek said.
Swiatek has five career titles, including the 2020 French Open. She’s 5-0 in her last five finals, losing only a combined 16 games. Her new ranking equals the highest ever by a Polish player, matching Agnieszka Radwanska.
Gusty winds affected serves and shots by both players, who had seven double faults each. There were seven service breaks in the first set alone, with Swiatek holding twice. Sakkari held once to tie the set, 4-all.
“I kind of had to win ugly because I felt like sometimes the ball is not going the direction I want,” Swiatek said. “It was pretty hard to play with precision.”
Swiatek held to go up 5-4. Sakkari led 40-30 on her serve, but a double fault gave Swiatek her third break point, and she cashed in on Sakkari’s netted backhand to take the set.
“She was actually hitting very deep and close to the lines. With the wind, it was tough for me,” Sakkari said. “But I was not moving the way I wanted. I was not playing the way I was playing the last few days. I don’t think she played lights-out tennis. She played very solid. She did what she had to do to beat me.”
Swiatek broke twice in the second set for a 5-1 lead. She served out the match, winning on a forehand in the corner of the baseline.
Swiatek earned $1.2 million and improved her record to a WTA Tour-leading 20-3 this year, including 11 matches in a row.

'How much longer do we have to wait?' Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
Paul Williams

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches

‘How much longer do we have to wait?’ Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
  'How much longer do we have to wait?' Iraqis despair at continued FIFA ban on home matches
Iraq were scheduled to play first competitive match on home soil in 21 years, before the world's governing body ruled the World Cup qualifier against UAE will now be played in Riyadh
Updated 46 min 8 sec ago
Paul Williams

Enough is enough.

That is the message coming loud and clear from Iraqi fans, players and anyone associated with the game in the country after FIFA intervened at the 11th hour to again deny the Lions of Mesopotamia a long-awaited Baghdad homecoming.

Last month FIFA and AFC announced the 21-year hiatus would end with Baghdad approved to host this week’s qualifier against the UAE as Iraq seek an unlikely third place finish in Group A of the Asian Qualifiers, to set up a playoff with the third-placed team from Group B, likely to be Australia.

But just a week out from the fixture, the international body had a change of heart — citing “broader shifts in global security” — relocating the fixture to neutral Saudi Arabia, with Riyadh’s iconic King Fahd International Stadium selected as the “home” venue for yet another Iraqi home game away from home.

“Football is played all over the country with no issues whatsoever,” striker Ahmed Yasin posted on social media. “This ban makes no sense. How much longer do we have to wait?”

His remarks were supported by many of his teammates, including returning striker Justin Meram and young gun Ali Al-Hamadi.

“The people of Iraq deserve better,” American-born Meram wrote. “We have been waiting years for the chance to play qualifiers on our home soil in front of our own country.”

Al-Hamadi added: “Once again, FIFA lets down 40 million of our people. Continuously punishing a country, but giving leeway to others in similar situations.”

Of course, Iraq did return home this week, defeating Zambia 3-1 in a friendly at the impressive Al-Madina Stadium in front of more than 25,000 fans in a match that went off without incident. But while friendly matches are one thing, what Iraqis crave most of all is a return of competitive matches to their home.

“Since the 2003 war, Iraq has played only four matches in Baghdad — all friendlies,” Iraqi journalist Hassanin Mubarak told Arab News before the news of FIFA’s U-turn was made public.

“This time it feels different. While the political situation in Iraq is far from perfect by any means, there is some optimism in the air that something is on the horizon, and it can be the start of something. This lifting of the ban on playing competitive matches in Baghdad is a long time coming.”

He added: “It is safe to play football in the Iraqi capital and has been for some time. With the opening of the Al-Madina Stadium and the Al-Zawraa Stadium, it represents change and the prospect of something brighter.

“It could be the start of something better for football in Iraq, and the lifting of the ban on the Iraqi capital demonstrates that Iraq is safe.”

Of course the ban wasn’t lifted and the interminable wait continues.

Not since Sept. 28 2001 has Iraq played a competitive fixture in the capital, a 1-0 win over Bahrain during qualifying for the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

When FIFA initially announced their removal of the ban last month there was much celebration from everyone associated with Iraqi football that the two-decade long ban on football in the capital was finally about to end, and Iraq could finally return home.

Because, while Iraq can play a home game anywhere, as it has been forced to do — playing games in the likes of Iran, Jordan, Qatar and even Malaysia — a home is more than just bricks and mortar.

It is a feeling of comfort. Of love. Of belonging. Having a house, or in Iraq’s case a stadium, is one thing, having a home is another. That feeling of a home is priceless.

Iraq’s national football team, however, have for the better part of the past two decades been a team without a home. Capital city Baghdad, and everything it represents, is home, but since September 2001, the Lions of Mesopotamia have been locked out.

“Playing at home is not just playing football,” veteran striker Alaa Abdul-Zahra said.

“It represents the return of hope and spirit to our country, but you stood against us as you stand (against us) every time.”

So frustrated are Iraqi fans and officials with FIFA’s backflip, a worldwide social media campaign to bring competitive international #FootballInBaghdad has sprung up, imploring FIFA to revisit their decision.

“To think the last World Cup qualifier to be played in Baghdad was in September 2001, Iraq was a different place, as was the world,” Mubarak said.

“Since then the sanctions have remained, and along with it the view from the world of Iraq and Baghdad that is unsafe. Maybe the rest of the world will look at Iraq differently, (it’s) something to at least be hopeful about.”

With the end of another World Cup qualifying campaign this week, Iraq’s wait for a return of competitive international football goes on. And with each passing friendly held without incident, FIFA’s decision to keep Iraq locked out of their home looks more and more cruel.

Enough is enough.

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Kelly Whaley sets new Ladies European Tour record with 8 consecutive birdies at Aramco Saudi Ladies International
  The 24-year-old US breakout star went one under par on each hole from four through 11, propelling her to a sixth-place finish in Jeddah
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: Breakout US golf star Kelly Whaley set a new Ladies European Tour record with an incredible eight birdies in a row on Sunday’s final day at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

The 24-year-old went -8 from the fourth hole through 11, en route to equaling Royal Greens’ course-record 63.

It was the first time in history any player has bagged more than seven consecutive birdies in a regular season LET event.

Whaley, who turned pro in 2019 and was competing in her first event outside the States, said: “It is the best round I’ve ever had in a tournament. My whole goal today was to just enjoy it and have fun, being my first international professional event. I’ve never had eight birdies in a row. That’s something memorable for anyone.”

“Once I made about four or five, I said, ‘OK, you’re in it now — you can’t stop’. So, I just kept giving myself opportunities and it was a lot of fun,” she said. “I think in these situations pressure can get to you, and it becomes almost daunting, but I really approached today trying to just enjoy every shot and find something about every hole that I loved, whether it be the view or just something else. It was just a really memorable day.”

Breaking down her incredible run of eight on the bounce, the Floridian explained: “The par-5s out here I really tried to take advantage of. I birdied both of them, holes four and nine, where they’d moved the tees a little bit, making it a little more reachable for me today. Those were nice.

“The really nice ones were ten and 11. The back nine are tricky, and the winds tend to pick up,” said Whaley. “The pins were tucked today, and they were hard. I really trusted my yardages. On 11, I stuck it to eight feet, and on 10 I stuck it to less than a foot. I mean, those are nice because you get up there and you’re like, ‘Oh, OK, a tap-in’.”

“I was just proud of myself. I stuck to my game plan and hit some really close shots.”

Before today, the LET record of seven in a row was shared by Linda Wessberg (SWE), Marine Monnet-Melocco (FRA), Nicole Garcia (RSA), Kristie Smith (AUS) and Stacey Lewis (US).

England’s Bronte Law made a sequence of nine back-to-back birdies at LET Q-School in 2018, but not during a regular season event.

Asked how it feels to be a record-holder, Whaley, who plays on the Epson Tour and was an invite to this week’s $1 million Jeddah event — won by England’s Georgia Hall — said: “It’s great! Any record you break, you want to stay there. The athlete in me just wants to break it more.”

Whaley’s birdie storm propelled her to a sixth-placed finish in Saudi Arabia, a cheque for $31,000, and a share of the course record at Royal Greens.

However, she still believes that her final-round score could have been even better.

“I left some out there, but I’m thrilled, don’t get me wrong. I would say, even though I had a great score, there were some clubs that weren’t dialed in, and I had some mistakes,” Whaley said. “I left one in the bunker on 17 and had to kind of grind it out. So even though you have the best round of your career, there’s still mistakes, which is just the crazy part about this game. It was a good learning experience, for sure.”

Whaley — the daughter of former PGA of America President, Suzy Whaley — said: “I got here Tuesday morning, and we came here right away. This is the most beautiful course I’ve played tournament golf on this year or last year. It’s just so special. I was telling Golf Saudi and Aramco they put on an amazing event. I hope I get the opportunity to play more because this was special, and I know all the girls really appreciate everything.”

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak

Barcelona stuns Madrid 4-0 at Bernabéu to end losing streak
  Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla
Updated 21 March 2022
AP

MADRID: Barcelona’s losing run against Real Madrid is finally over as the Catalan club enjoyed a stunning 4-0 win Sunday and showed its title hopes in the Spanish league maybe aren’t finished just yet.
Barcelona kept its good momentum under coach Xavi Hernández in the last “clásico” of the season, ending a five-match losing streak to its rival and maintaining an outside chance of fighting for the title after a difficult start to its first season without Lionel Messi.
The victory — its first against Madrid since 2019 — came in style, like a few others it got at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium with Messi in his prime.
It was Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who thrived this time, scoring twice to continue his great streak since being signed in the final minutes of the winter transfer window. Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres added a goal each to give Barcelona its seventh win in the last eight matches in all competitions.
The result moved Barcelona within 12 points of league leader Madrid with nine rounds to go, and it could further cut the gap to nine points if it wins its game in hand against Rayo Vallecano.
Barcelona is level on points with fourth-place Atlético Madrid and is three points behind second-place Sevilla, which was held 0-0 at home against Real Sociedad earlier Sunday for its third straight draw in the league.
Madrid, which badly missed the injured Karim Benzema, was unbeaten in its last eight games in the league, with six wins. It had beaten its Catalan rival 2-1 at Camp Nou in their first league game last year.
Barcelona has been revitalized by Xavi and its attack has been red hot, outscoring opponents 24-5 in its last eight matches, with Aubameyang and Torres combining for 15 goals since arriving at the club this year.
Aubameyang has now scored nine goals in his 11 appearances since arriving from Arsenal.
He opened the scoring with a close-range header after a cross by Ousmane Dembélé in the 29th minute, and sealed the victory with a nice flick over goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in a breakaway in the 51st.
Araujo had added to the lead with a header off a corner kick in the 38th before Torres scored the third in the 47th after a clever flick-pass by Aubameyang as the Madrid defense collapsed yet again.
Barcelona had several other significant scoring opportunities throughout the match, with Aubameyang, Torres and Dembélé among those missing good chances.
Benzema, the league’s top scorer with 22 goals, couldn’t play because of a left-leg injury sustained in the league match against Mallorca, when he scored for the eighth time in five games in all competitions. The French striker had netted a hat trick in Madrid’s thrilling comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain last week in the Champions League at the Bernabéu.
Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti did not replace Benzema with another striker, instead using Luka Modric in a false-nine position at the top of the attacking line along with Vinícius Júnior and Rodrygo. Madrid barely threatened, though, and Ancelotti had to change tactics in the second half by putting Mariano Díaz up front, which also didn’t help much.
Ancelotti also couldn’t count on injured left back Ferland Mendy, with Nacho Fernández replacing him instead of veteran Marcelo.
Barcelona has also secured a place in the quarterfinals of the Europa League.
It hosts Sevilla in the league after the international break, while Madrid visits midtable Celta Vigo.

Golf is a game of peace, says Saudi female coach

Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
Updated 21 March 2022
Nada Hameed

Golf is a game of peace, says Saudi female coach

Originally from Riyadh, Reem Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club. Her interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in Saudi Arabia. (Twitter @ReemAlgobaisi)
  Growing role of women players highlighted at Aramco Saudi Ladies International event
Updated 21 March 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s first female golf coach has passed on her favorite playing tips to eager visitors at a ladies day event held in conjunction with the 2022 Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by the Public Investment Fund at King Abdullah Economic City, near Jeddah.

Reem Al-Gobaisi, who was announced as the Kingdom’s first female golf coach by Golf Saudi last November, told Arab News that she took up the sport three years ago after being inspired by her father.
“He had been playing golf since I was a child and he advised me to try the game. I liked it,” she said.
“My father supported me to reach where I am.”
Originally from Riyadh, Al-Gobaisi is also a professional player at Al-Nassr Tennis Club.

HIGHLIGHTS

• Reem Al-Gobaisi is furthering the achievements of Saudi women in sports by coaching children and teenagers aged from 5 to 18. She also coaches women players at the Royal Greens Golf Club.

• The Saudi coach cites US pro Tiger Woods as her role model in the sport and says she likes the sport because the green golf course helps her feel calm.

“But after I experienced golf, I was hooked and kind of ignored all the other sports I was playing and focused more on golf.”
Al-Gobaisi’s interest in golf grew when the sport began to be developed in the Kingdom and international tournaments started to take place.
“International tournaments opened the door for us to learn from professional golfers and to exchange knowledge,” she said.
“I see a lot of Saudi women and youngsters loving the sport already, and I think it has a promising future in the country.”

Reem Al-Gobaisi, the first Saudi female golf coach. (Supplied)

Al-Gobaisi is furthering the achievements of Saudi women in sports by coaching children and teenagers aged from 5 to 18 through Golf Saudi’s golf education programs. She also coaches women players at the Royal Greens Golf Club.
The Saudi coach cites US pro Tiger Woods as her role model in the sport and says she likes the sport because the green golf course helps her feel calm.
“Golf is a game of peace,” she said.
On the sidelines of a media tour on Saturday at KAEC, Arab News met Raghdah Al-Essawi, a Saudi national team player and the mother of golfers Lailah, 18, and Omer Al-Tulmusani, 13.
In 2020, Golf Saudi offered the golf-loving family the chance to represent the Kingdom abroad.
Al-Essawi and her daughter have represented Saudi Arabia in golf tournaments across the Middle East, including Egypt and Oman.
“We were the first women to represent Saudi Arabia on an official ladies team in 2020 in Egypt,” she said.
“My son also joined the junior team, and was the first of his age group here in Saudi, in Egypt and Oman.”
Al-Essawi said that curiosity brought her into golf as she followed in the footsteps of her children.
“My son and daughter have been into sports since they were young and have tried many different games, including golf, so I was encouraged to try it as well. We all got hooked on the game.”
Al-Essawi devotes hours to perfecting her game. “We practice a lot, like five, six times a week, as we are trying to take the game forward.”
The family moved to the UK to help improve their golf skills, but Royal Greens is still their favorite place.
“This is our home and where we feel comfortable. Now we’re playing in England, it’s different than Saudi, but we’re trying to improve our skills.”
Al-Essawi also played in the tournament’s pro-am event on Wednesday. “It was a great experience to play with the professionals and learn from them. The experience was beyond expectation.”
The final day of the tournament on Sunday will include an award ceremony followed by a press conference with the winning competitor.
Free tickets for the final day are available by registering online at www.golfsaudi.com.

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title

Brignone wins final giant slalom as Worley takes title
Updated 20 March 2022
AFP

MÉRIBEL, France: Federica Brignone won the last race of the women’s World Cup season and Tessa Worley grabbed the giant slalom title as Mikaela Shiffrin blew a big lead on the second leg on Sunday.

Swede Sara Hector entered the race leading the event standings by five pints from French veteran Worley with American Shiffrin in touch in third.

Shiffrin dominated the first run to lead Brignone by a huge 0.82sec. Worley was eighth at 1.60sec and Hector, battling injury, a distant 13th.

Hector again struggled in the second run, but Worley, skiing in front of her home fans in Meribel, delivered what turned out to be the fastest second-run time to briefly grab the lead.

Because she had so much time to make up, Worley’s combined time was quicky overtaken by later skiers.

As Shiffrin leapt out of the starting gate for the final run of the women’s season, Worley was fourth. If the American collected the 100 points for a victory, she would take the title by four points from Worley.

But Shiffrin seemed to opt for a defensive approach and failed to build up speed, losing large chunks of time at each split. She ended up posting the slowest time of any of the 24 skiers to finish the second run.

Brignone won by 0.31sec from compatriot Marta Bassino. Slovak Petra Vlhova was third at 0.37.

The 32-year-old Worley missed the podium as she finished fourth, 0.45sec behind Brignone, but she collected the small globe and red bib as she became giant slalom champion for a second time.

Hector was 14th.

Worley ended the season 27 points ahead of Hector in the giant slalom standings and 60 clear of Shiffrin, who after the race collected the large globe for overall champion she had clinched earlier in the week.

