Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy
Updated 27 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy
Updated 27 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Basim Al-Beladi is the founder and CEO of Labayh, a comprehensive and secure solution for online psychological therapy via in-app messaging and in-app calling.

Al-Beladi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Taibah University and completed additional courses in entrepreneurship, leadership and project management at universities in the UK, US and South Korea.

Having worked as a project manager with German electronics multinational Siemens, Al-Beladi founded Medinaapp. This mobile app works as a directory for visitors to Medina and is available in six languages. He also launched Business Hub, the first co-working space in Madinah.

Al-Beladi founded Labayh in June 2017 after suffering an accident and spending time in an ICU, an episode that, in his own words, “made him realize the importance of health and wellbeing.”

Labayh is a meeting point for those in need of and those providing psychological therapy. Users can receive consultations via messaging or audio call, enabling people “to solve their problems from home completely anonymously” – a critical point in a region where psychological issues are still widely considered taboo.

The company is on a mission “to be an online platform that provides comprehensive mental health support to increase people’s welfare and productivity.” The company also provides administrative, financial, marketing and training support to its team of consultants.

Al-Beladi, in his own words, is “experienced in building new products and leading teams, with a demonstrated history of working in business management and entrepreneurship.”

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs
Updated 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs

Making sustainable efforts to empower social entrepreneurs
Updated 8 sec ago
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Lujain Al-Ubaid is co-founder CEO of Tasamy, a nonprofit organization focused on the discovery and development of sustainable and innovative business solutions to social issues through empowering social entrepreneurs and collaborating with public and private institutions.

Social entrepreneurship is the effort by individuals and groups to find and implement solutions to social and environmental issues.

After graduating from Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamama University with a degree in business administration and finance, Al-Ubaid participated in the Harvard Business School Women Executive Leadership Program and Columbia Business School’s Executive Education Program for Non-Profit Organizations, among other academic accomplishments.

Having spearheaded various social welfare initiatives during her high school years and subsequently worked with several charitable organizations, Al-Ubaid founded her NGO Tasamy for Social Entrepreneurship in December 2011.

She has represented the social entrepreneurship field at numerous national and international conferences and summits and has been an advisor on a number of governmental and private projects in the Kingdom.

Al-Ubaid was recognized by King Salman for her contributions to the AlGhad forum, a national youth development organization where she was a founding member of the strategic planning team. She was also presented with the Mentor Arabia Award by Queen Silvia of Sweden.

Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 energy projects in 3 years

Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 energy projects in 3 years
Updated 21 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 energy projects in 3 years

Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 energy projects in 3 years
Updated 21 March 2022
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 projects in various energy fields during the next three years, Al Arabiya reported citing the company’s director general of the marine and infrastructure projects department. 

Murad Al-Sayed said the registration mechanism will be presented to contractors interested in becoming a part of Aramco’s list of qualified contractors.

He said the IKTVA program aims to raise the local content in Aramco’s projects. It has so far contributed to raising the local content in the company’s different projects from 35 to 60 percent, he added.

Fed prepared to raise interest rates 'aggressively,' says Powell

Fed prepared to raise interest rates ‘aggressively,’ says Powell
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

Fed prepared to raise interest rates ‘aggressively,’ says Powell

Fed prepared to raise interest rates ‘aggressively,’ says Powell
Updated 21 March 2022
AFP

WASHINGTON: The US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by bigger steps than the quarter-point hike announced last week if needed to contain “much too high” inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday.

Consumer prices in the world’s largest economy have surged to the highest seen in four decades, and the Fed last week raised the benchmark lending rate for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began to try to tamp down inflation pressures.

“If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” he said in a speech to an economics conference.

Inflation was already rising before the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to new price pressures and supply chain impediments that could spill over to the US economy, he told the National Association for Business Economics.

“There is an obvious need to move expeditiously” to remove the stimulus the Fed provided to the American economy during the pandemic, but Powell said central bankers are prepared to go beyond “neutral” and tighten policy if needed to achieve their goal.

Last week’s rate hike was billed as the first in a series, and several policymakers have expressed willingness — or the need — to move in bigger steps.

“We are committed to restoring price stability while preserving a strong labor market,” Powell said.

He was optimistic the Fed can achieve that without tipping the US economy into a recession, an elusive goal known as a “soft landing.”

Global economy on the brink of recession, economists warn: Macro Snapshot

Global economy on the brink of recession, economists warn: Macro Snapshot
Updated 21 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

Global economy on the brink of recession, economists warn: Macro Snapshot

Global economy on the brink of recession, economists warn: Macro Snapshot
Updated 21 March 2022
Farida Elgazzar

RIYADH: While the world is experiencing a current tightening cycle, economists warn that 13 of the past 16 tightening cycles resulted in recessions. 

Different countries across the world are experiencing different economic issues caused either due to higher oil prices or supply chain disruptions due to COVID-19 and the ongoing Russian-Ukraine conflict.

The Egyptian pound dropped nearly 14 percent, Ghana’s central bank announced the biggest interest rate hike in a generation, and the Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against the greenback.

Recession 

Thirteen of the past sixteen tightening cycles resulted in recessions, and we’re in one, the independent macroeconomic research group Capital Economics said in its most recent publication.

According to Capital Economics, meetings of the Federal Reserve, Bank of England and European Central Bank showed that plans to tighten policy have not changed.

It predicts that the focus on regulating inflation and second-round impacts on wages and prices may end up tipping the economy into recession.

Since the late 1970s, the US, the UK and the later formed European Central Bank have collectively gone through 16 tightening cycles in total, “13 of which have ended in recession.”

Capital Economics explains the most probable reason behind why tightening cycles are followed by recession in current times; that is “that central banks allow inflation to spiral out of control — and then have to tighten policy aggressively, and drive the economy into recession, in order to bring it back down.”

“The question is whether their actions will create a recession anyway?“

The war’s impact on an already pandemic stricken economy shows that “the path for a soft landing is narrow.”

Egyptian pound devaluation 

Egyptian pound drops nearly 14 percent after Ukraine war prompts dollar flight.

Egypt’s pound depreciated by almost 14 percent on Monday after weeks of pressure on the currency as foreign investors pulled out billions of dollars from Egyptian treasury markets following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The pound dropped to 18.17-18.27 against the dollar, Refinitiv data showed, after having traded at around 15.7 pounds to the dollar since November 2020.

The central bank also hiked overnight interest rates by 100 basis points in a surprise monetary policy meeting.

Egypt has been in discussions with the International Monetary Fund about possible assistance, people close to the negotiations have said, but it has not announced any formal request.

“This is a good move to make as the devaluation of the pound moves it roughly in line with its fair value and it could pave the way for a new IMF deal,” said James Swanston of Capital Economics.

“However, it will be key whether policymakers now allow the pound to float more freely or continue to manage it and allow external imbalances to build up once more, possibly resulting in future step devaluations like today’s in the future.”

Monday’s weakening of the pound could catalyze inflows of foreign currency, while investors who already had money in Egyptian treasuries would be unlikely to sell now, said Farouk Soussa, a senior economist at Goldman Sachs.

Ghana interest rate

Ghana’s central bank announced the biggest interest rate hike in a generation on Monday as it seeks to slow rampant inflation that threatens to create a debt crisis in one of West Africa’s largest economies.

The Bank of Ghana raised its main lending rate by 250 basis points to 17 percent, signaling an aggressive stance against the rocketing price of goods from flour to sugar to fuel, and against a depreciating local currency that has dented investor confidence.

It is the biggest hike in at least 20 years, according to government records, more than double the 100-basis-point rise predicted by a Reuters poll of 10 economists last week. 

Canadian dollar

The Canadian dollar strengthened to its highest level in nearly two months against its US counterpart on Monday, as oil prices climbed and speculators raised bullish bets on the currency.

The price of oil, one of Canada’s major exports, jumped as EU nations considered joining the US in a Russian oil embargo and after a weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities.

US crude prices were up 4.5 percent at $109.38 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar  edged 0.1 percent higher to 1.2590 per greenback, or 79.43 US cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since Jan. 26 at 1.2580.

Net long positions in the loonie increased to 17,740 contracts as of March 15 from 7,646 in the prior week, data from the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed on Friday.

Meanwhile, Canadian Pacific Railway, Canada’s second-largest railroad, has shut down operations and locked out workers over a labor dispute, in a move that will likely disrupt shipments of key commodities at a time of soaring prices.

Canadian government bond yields were higher across a steeper curve, tracking the move in US Treasuries. The 10-year rate touched its highest level since December 2018 at 2.281 percent before dipping to 2.267 percent, up 7.4 basis points on the day.

Canada said it plans to issue its inaugural Canadian dollar-denominated green bond this week.

 

(With input from Reuters)

Apple's Steve Wozniak, Netflix's Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh
Updated 21 March 2022
George Charles Darley

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh

Apple’s Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s Randolph to inspire entrepreneurship in Riyadh
  • Global Entrepreneurship Congress to focus on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start, scale a business
Updated 21 March 2022
George Charles Darley

RIYADH: Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak, Netflix’s first CEO Marc Randolph, and a successful star cast of serial businessmen will soon be visiting Riyadh to steer entrepreneurs through the onslaught of the business and health issues that have impaired the global economy.
Called Global Entrepreneurship Congress 2022, or GEC, the event will be held between March 27 to March 30 and will focus on making it easier for entrepreneurs to start and scale a business. 
“We need entrepreneurs to help solve the world’s growing problems,” said Steve Wozniak in a GEC statement, while adding that the need to rethink how entrepreneurs could drive through the global pandemic, tackling climate change or cyber vulnerabilities.
Sharing his views, Netflix’s Mark Randolph said there is a need for entrepreneurs to come together and share their hard-earned lessons from the pandemic and connect with investors and policymakers who are critical to their success.
“Entrepreneurship is not easy. You will be told ‘no’ and that your ideas are impossible countless times,” said Randolph in a statement.
The GEC 2022 will be organized by the Washington-based Global Entrepreneurship Network, or GEN, and hosted by Monsha’at, Saudi Arabia’s General Authority for Small and Medium Enterprises.
“We believe there is a sincere and aggressive effort in the Kingdom to allow new value creation and economic growth potential from entrepreneurship and innovation to flourish,” GEN founder and serial entrepreneur Jonathan Ortmans told Arab News while explaining his choice of holding the GEC 2022 in Saudi Arabia.
One of the most apparent indicators of the burgeoning entrepreneurial ecosystem in the Kingdom was the recent arrival of several global venture capital funds, including California’s Plug and Play Tech Center, the world’s largest early-stage investment fund, and another California-based early-stage investor, 500 Global.
“It’s extraordinary to see what has happened in Saudi Arabia in the last two years alone in terms of the level of sophistication of entrepreneurs and investors and also the support the ecosystem provides,” said Ortmans, while pointing to the crucial role of the Kingdom’s government in leading the economic transformation, especially the efforts of Saleh Al-Rasheed, governor of Monsha’at.
“Several years ago, Mr. Al-Rasheed joined our Startup Nations Ministerial Steering Committee, in which government actors from around the world meet to discuss regulatory issues, particularly around innovation. We are here because of him. He is the one that thought of it and was committed to it,” added Ortmans.
Al-Rasheed was equally enthusiastic about the event. “To regenerate our economies, we need to invest to unlock innovation nationally, regionally, and globally,” he said in the event’s press release. “The only place you can see how the pandemic has transformed the world’s entrepreneurial ecosystem landscape is at GEC 2022,” he added.
The GEC is held annually, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be taking place for the first time since 2020. The event will include the Startup Nations Summit and the Startup Nations Ministerial, two cabinet-level forums to discuss regulations and policy, with the theme “A New Business Plan for the Global Economy.”
Ortmans is optimistic about the broader outlook for entrepreneurship in the Kingdom. “To people in Saudi Arabia, I would say, ‘you are lucky because this is a very important moment to be in the Kingdom; there is an extraordinary commitment on behalf of everyone.”
Ortmans further added: “You have the support of the infrastructure and a critical mass of peers who genuinely believe that they are part of a new renaissance and at the beginning of an extraordinary economic revolution.
“Whether you’re a builder or backer or an enabler, it is a great time to be in the Kingdom.”

