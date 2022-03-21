You are here

  • Home
  • Wildlife center releases gazelles, oryxes into King Khalid Royal Reserve

Wildlife center releases gazelles, oryxes into King Khalid Royal Reserve

Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (SPA)
1 / 2
Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (SPA)
Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (Supplied/NCW)
2 / 2
Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (Supplied/NCW)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mnnff

Updated 17 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

Wildlife center releases gazelles, oryxes into King Khalid Royal Reserve

Dr. Talal AlHarigi (Right), and Ahmed Al-Touq (Left), Director General of Studies at the National Center for Wildlife, moments after opening the doors for the oryx to return to its original habitat. (SPA)
  • Reintroduction of 50 antelopes part of wider program to protect endangered species
  • Move will help to restore biodiversity, improve environmental balance, center’s CEO says
Updated 17 sec ago
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: The National Center for Wildlife on Monday released 20 Arabian oryxes and 30 rhim gazelles into King Khalid Royal Reserve as part of a program to reintroduce endangered species to their natural environments across the Kingdom.

The move was in collaboration with the Imam Abdul Aziz bin Mohammad Royal Reserve Development Authority.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Qurban, the center’s CEO, said the reintroduction of local species threatened with extinction would help to restore biodiversity, improve the environmental balance and solidify the concept of environmental sustainability.

The program is part of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030, which aims to create a better environment and improve living standards.

Qurban said the wildlife center had researched the best time to reintroduce the gazelles and oryxes. As well as the animals, it aimed to reintroduce more than 1,000 fungal organisms this season across all reserves and national parks, he added.

The center uses the latest technology to monitor animal populations and collect data about the biodiversity in each of the reserves.

The IARDA, which oversees two royal reserves — the Imam Abdul Aziz bin Muhammad Royal Reserve and King Khalid Royal Reserve — also aims to maintain ecological balance and restore biodiversity.

The two reserves, which cover about 12,000 sq. km northeast of Riyadh, are similar in topography and both are crossed by the Urmah mountains. These play a central role in supporting the ecosystems of the two reserves by creating beautiful wadis and balanced habitats for the many species that are found there.

“The two most difficult challenges those (antelope) species have faced in the wild is overhunting and loss of habitat,” Dr. Talal Al-Harigi, IARDA’s CEO, said.

“The effect of both challenges has caused a decrease of species abundance in the area.”

Al-Harigi told Arab News that the development authority was working to eliminate threats through four main initiatives. These are: rewilding wildlife species with an emphasis on endangered ones, increasing vegetation coverage, promoting environmental awareness, and managing and regulating hunting and grazing activities.

 

Topics: National Center for Wildlife (NCW) Saudi wild life animals Arabian oryx Saudi Arabia

Related

The Arabian oryx returns to the wild after years of uncontrolled hunting. (Supplied) photos
Saudi Arabia
Arabian oryx returns to Saudi deserts
Conserving Saudi wildlife vital for future generations
Saudi Arabia
Conserving Saudi wildlife vital for future generations

International Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition underway in Jeddah

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

International Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition underway in Jeddah

Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)
  • Ministry seeks to harness creativity, entrepreneurship, technology
  • Saudia Airlines announces 10 new direct routes for Umrah pilgrims
Updated 2 min 9 sec ago
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: An international conference and exhibition of Hajj and Umrah services was launched on Monday at Jeddah Superdome by Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal.

The three-day event, called “Transformation Toward Innovation,” is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah in collaboration with the Doyof Al Rahman (Guests of Allah) Program.

It is aimed at coming up with recommendations that serve the Hajj and Umrah sector in line with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah, announced the launch of a challenge to involve entrepreneurs in improving the pilgrim experience.

“Doyof Al Rahman is one of the Vision 2030 pillars as it aims to enrich the Hajj experience. We seek creativity and innovation through cooperation with all government and private sectors to achieve these goals,” he told the conference.

“We support the creative initiatives from young entrepreneurs that would help to achieve our goals, so we launched the Hajj and Umrah Challenge, which aims to collect and implement creative ideas. Over the past 48 hours, more than 1,500 people from all over the Kingdom have applied to this platform.”

The challenge will be in two stages.

The first is a Hajj Creative Hackathon, which will last for three days and seeks to bring doable creative solutions to Hajj services. Winners will receive awards of around SR150,000 (around $40,000).

The second stage targets entrepreneurs and innovators across the Kingdom. They will participate through The Open Innovation Platform to share suggestions and ideas for three months.

This stage will be punctuated by several courses and workshops aimed at bringing more startups and entrepreneurial projects into the Hajj and Umrah sector. These small businesses are to be incubated and supported by the ministry and the Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority (Monsha’at).

Al-Rabiah said: “I hope to come out of this conference with distinguished creative ideas that will achieve the desired goals and more.”

The first day of the conference included three sessions from leading speakers, experts, and academics from the Hajj and Umrah sector, in addition to the presence of 30 ministers from around the Islamic world.

The three sessions were: Transformation toward innovation and technology, designing and improving the digital experience in the service of the pilgrims, and innovation and pioneering actions in Hajj services.

The speakers in the first session were Ibrahim A. Al-Omar, director general of Saudia Airlines, Col. General Suliman Al-Yahya, general director of passports, Abdulrahman Addas, CEO of the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites and CEO of the Pilgrim Experience Program, and Al-Rabiah.

As Vision 2030 wants to receive 30 million pilgrims, Al-Omar explained how Saudia was preparing to accommodate such a large number.

“That is absolutely doable, and we will implement it by increasing the fleet, increasing direct destinations, and by activating Jeddah airport to be a hub for transit traffic.

“Today we have 144 aircraft and after three years we will add another 38 planes, and this will be reflected in the annual seat capacity of Saudia Airlines. The average number of seats will become 50 million, forming 36 percent as an approximate increase in capacity.”

With direct flights being key to facilitating Umrah visits for international pilgrims, Saudia announced 10 new direct routes to bring this total to 105.

Al-Yahya spoke about the Hajj permit issue procedure and how it could be carried out in the pilgrim’s home country.

“Now, Hajj and Umrah visas are done by fingerprint, and this service is provided in five countries: Malaysia, Indonesia, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Tunisia. So far, it has served more than 277,000 pilgrims since 2017.”

COVID-19 had a huge impact on Hajj and Umrah, especially in terms of capacity and access, but the Kingdom developed apps in response to the pandemic whose use extends beyond healthcare.

Al-Rabiah said the Eatmarna app had helped organize access to the Two Holy Mosques and significantly helped reduce overcrowding.

“The application contributed to creating easier entry to the Two Holy Mosques. It helped identify visitors, giving more room for those who still did not get access. It also enabled us to collect and analyze data and set priorities.”

During the conference, the ministry signed partnerships with the Saleh Abdullah Kamel Humanitarian Foundation, Flynas, Saudia, and the General Authority for Awqaf.

The agreements seek to monitor the needs of pilgrims during Hajj, designing and developing products, programs, and projects for pilgrims, developing the capabilities of nonprofit organizations working in Hajj services, and activating the nonprofit sector to monitor its efforts in serving pilgrims.

The speakers at the second session were: Dr. Abdulfattah Mashat, vice minister of Hajj and Umrah, Mohammed Al-Bassami, general commander of the Hajj Security Forces, Abdelmoneim Al-Mahmoud, ambassador plenipotentiary for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abdullah M. Al-Issa, CEO of Tawakkalna, and Hani A. Dahhan, executive vice president for guest experience in the Pilgrim Experience Program.

Saudi Arabia has developed technology for Hajj and Umrah services, including a Hajj smart card launched last year, and Mashat said there were two main goals that the ministry wanted to achieve.

“Receiving a bigger number of pilgrims and improving the Hajj experience,” he told the conference. "We want to provide pilgrims with an unforgettable spiritual experience with no interruptions. To do that, we are aiming to harness technology and make it a cornerstone of most of our services."

An exhibition on the sidelines of the conference saw the presentation of programs, products, and projects from those working in Hajj and Umrah-related sectors.

The conference will also review the best innovative and effective ideas on topics compatible with the future of the Two Holy Mosques, such as smart cities and building special development zones, through the Hajj Talk platform.

There were also two workshops on the first day of the conference: The art of dealing with pilgrims and design thinking in the field of Hajj and Umrah.

Locals and entrepreneurs are welcome to attend the conference, with tickets available at ticketMX.com.

Topics: Hajj and Umrah Saudi Arabia Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal Makkah Madinah

Related

Saudi Arabia launches visa app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims in UK. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia launches visa app for Hajj, Umrah pilgrims in UK
Special Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system
Saudi Arabia
Experts discuss digital overhaul in Hajj, Umrah system

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after China plane crash

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after China plane crash
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after China plane crash

Saudi Arabia expresses condolences after China plane crash
  • The foreign ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity and support with China’s government
  • The jet was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members
Updated 6 min 2 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy after a China Eastern Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in a remote mountainous area of southern China on Monday.
The ministry affirmed the Kingdom’s solidarity with and support for China’s government.
The jet was carrying 123 passengers and nine crew members.
The Boeing flight from the city of Kunming to the southern hub of Guangzhou “lost airborne contact over Wuzhou” city in the Guangxi region on Monday afternoon, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.
China Eastern confirmed that at least some people involved in the crash had been killed, without providing more information.

Topics: Saudi Arabia China China Eastern Airlines

Related

Ahmed Aboul Gheit (L), secretary-general of the Arab League, and Zhai Jun, ambassador and special envoy of the Chinese government in the Middle East. (Reuters/Chinese government)
Middle-East
Arab League and China urge peace talks for Ukraine

Phone bank fraud warning issued by Saudi data agency

Phone bank fraud warning issued by Saudi data agency
Updated 21 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

Phone bank fraud warning issued by Saudi data agency

Phone bank fraud warning issued by Saudi data agency
  • ‘Voice phishing or vishing’ used by scamsters to trick people into giving money or sharing personal information
  • Government and private bodies urged to raise awareness about online crimes
Updated 21 March 2022
Rashid Hassan

RIYADH: The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority has issued a warning for consumers to reject telephone calls from people seeking their personal or bank details, known as “voice phishing or vishing,” which is aimed at data misuse or stealing money from their accounts.

The SDAIA reportedly issued the advisory earlier this week because of growing reports of criminals posing as staffers from the National Information Center who had asked people for their pin numbers and passwords, ostensibly to update their bank information.

“Due to the fact that the NIC does not contact beneficiaries, the SDAIA calls on the public to preserve the confidentiality of their personal information and (adhere) to the relevant regulations and policies issued by the national data administration office at the authority,” said the regulatory body in a statement.

Dr. Osama Ghanem Alobaidy, an advisor and professor of law at the Institute of Public Administration in Riyadh, told Arab News the SDAIA warning was as a move in the “right direction. These are traps by organized gangs and criminal groups aiming to steal the public’s personal and financial information with the intent of causing them harm, including data misuse and draining their hard-earned money from their bank account(s).”

He said Saudi Arabia has promulgated the Personal Data Protection Law to provide protection for individuals. Offenders can face prison of up to two years and a fine not exceeding SR3 million.

Muhammad Khurram Khan, a professor of cybersecurity at King Saud University in Riyadh, told Arab News: “Scams through the telephone, technically known as voice phishing or vishing, are very commonly used by fraudsters to trick people into giving money or sharing their personal information. Recently, scammers are using vishing as an easy tactic by pretending to be a trustworthy organization or government agency.”

“Unfortunately, many people are becoming victims and mistakenly sharing their confidential data and personal information, which could later be misused by criminals for fraud, blackmailing, etcetera,” said Khan. “People should be cautious, as any government department will never ask for confidential information over the phone, such as … ID number, password, or personal data.”

“It’s crucial to understand that the most vulnerable people are more likely to be contacted by scammers, and their chances of being robbed are also higher. The best way to safeguard users from such scams is for governments and private organizations to raise awareness and build reporting mechanisms,” he added.

Topics: Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) phishing personal data

Related

Saudi CERT warns against phishing attacks in relation to COVID-19
Saudi Arabia
Saudi CERT warns against phishing attacks in relation to COVID-19
SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities
Business & Economy
SDAIA opening data, AI accelerator program for Saudi smart cities

Saudi crown prince and Brazil president review bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi crown prince and Brazil president review bilateral relations during phone call
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

Saudi crown prince and Brazil president review bilateral relations during phone call

Saudi crown prince and Brazil president review bilateral relations during phone call
Updated 21 March 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Brazil’s president reviewed bilateral relations and ways to develop them during a phone call on Monday.

Prince Mohammed and Jair Bolsonaro also discussed regional and international issues and efforts made with regards to them.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Brazil Jair Bolsonaro Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

Related

Update Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM
Saudi Arabia
Saudi crown prince discusses Ukraine, oil markets during phone call with Japan PM
Saudi crown prince meets British PM Boris Johnson in Riyadh video
Middle-East
Saudi crown prince meets British PM Boris Johnson in Riyadh

Creatives thriving in Saudi ‘cultural renaissance,’ says designer

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja's speech about many cultural and intellectual matters about various aspects in the fashion sector during his hosting recently in Riyadh. (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja's speech about many cultural and intellectual matters about various aspects in the fashion sector during his hosting recently in Riyadh. (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
Updated 21 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

Creatives thriving in Saudi ‘cultural renaissance,’ says designer

Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja's speech about many cultural and intellectual matters about various aspects in the fashion sector during his hosting recently in Riyadh. (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)
  • Khoja stressed that a historical lack of manufacturing capability in the Kingdom is “now being increasingly addressed” through the help of buyers and retailers who “invest in our local designers”
Updated 21 March 2022
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Designers are “flourishing” in the Kingdom in a “cultural renaissance” of creativity, Saudi fashion designer Mohammed Khoja has said.

The well-known fashion figure was speaking at Huna Takhassusi, a creative hub in Riyadh, at a talk titled “Building a fashion brand in an ever-changing Kingdom.”

Khoja, of the ready-to-wear luxury label HINDAMME, said that doors have been traditionally closed to Saudi creatives in the past, but are now opening up.

“Saudi Arabia has mainly been addressed in relation to its purchasing power, but rarely for its creativity, and this is now changing,” he said.

Mohammed Khoja is ‘envisions an extremely bright future for the Saudi and regional design industry.’ (Photo/Saad Al-Dosari)

“We’re fortunate to be living in such an opportune time in Saudi Arabia that truly feels like a cultural renaissance.

“So many incredible initiatives and projects are starting to flourish, and we’re now really seeing all the inspiring creative potential of the Kingdom and region increasingly taking place.”

FASTFACT

Mohammed Khoja, of the ready-to-wear luxury label HINDAMME, said that doors have been traditionally closed to Saudi creatives in the past, but are now opening up.

The session was moderated by influential creative consultant Anum Bashir, better known by her social handle, Desert Mannequin.

Khoja stressed that a historical lack of manufacturing capability in the Kingdom is “now being increasingly addressed” through the help of buyers and retailers who “invest in our local designers.”

Photo/Saad Al-Dosari

He noted the importance of opening communication channels and creating collaborations that are meaningful and authentic.

Khoja is inspired by telling stories through wearable works of art, resulting in a luxe and contemporary approach to ready-to-wear clothing that is inspired by the concept of “East meets West” and his own experiences.

His designs often blend elements of Saudi heritage, with his debut collection integrating contemporary interpretations of Al-Qatt Al-Asiri patterns. He also combines his love of contemporary art, film and music into high fashion-influenced pieces. Some of his clothes, due to their cultural and historical significance, have been collected by prestigious institutions such as the Victoria & Albert Museum in the UK and the National Museum of World Cultures in the Netherlands.

More recently, he has expanded into creating furniture and collectible objects, with his first client being Emaar’s soon-to-be-launched hotel in Obhur, Jeddah.

He said at the event: “I often utilize fashion as medium to tell a story and I’m fortunate enough that some of these pieces were considered to be worthy enough to be collected and exhibited by museums.”

Khoja added that he is “confident and envisions an extremely bright future for the Saudi and regional design industry. I feel that we will probably achieve our anticipated goals quicker than we imagine.

“My hope is that we have a more established framework that allows designers to thrive, and more structure that will help designers know how to start and how to progress, and grow both creatively and businesswise.”

Bashir told Arab News: “I’m here to help be a component of change and togetherness through my consulting work. I’d love to play a part in helping to foster a robust creative community by also strengthening individual brands and people. Together, we’re actually far more capable of achieving bigger things via collaborative experiences.

“We’re all about community and engagement, so that’s why it is such a pleasure to align with the Huna Takhassusi team. By creating these sessions, we want to facilitate discussions of all kinds and help push initiatives further.”

Topics: SAUDI DESIGNERS Mohammed Khoja Saudi fashion industry

Related

During ‘The Mayman Show,’ Saudi-based blogger, influencer, and fashion designer Tamaraah Al-Gabaani says she had learned a lot of interesting information about Saudi culture through her research. (AN photo)
Saudi Arabia
Tamaraah Al-Gabaani celebrates Saudi fashion and Founding Day
(AN Photo/Abdullah Al-Jabr) video
Saudi Arabia
Saudi fashion brand HINDAMME launches fifth season

Latest updates

Meta survey sheds light on Ramadan shopping behavior in UAE and Saudi Arabia
Meta survey sheds light on Ramadan shopping behavior in UAE and Saudi Arabia
Community mediation aids social justice and peace in Syria’s war-torn Deir Ezzor
Since 2021, a number of activists and social actors, in cooperation with five civil society associations and organizations have called for the formation of community mediation committees. (Supplied)
Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience
Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience
On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’
On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’
International Hajj and Umrah conference and exhibition underway in Jeddah
Makkah Gov. Prince Khalid Al-Faisal (right) and Dr. Tawfiq Al-Rabiah, minister of Hajj and Umrah. (Supplied)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.