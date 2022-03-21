On a mission to ‘disrupt fashion retail in Middle East’

RIYADH: Shahad Geoffrey, co-founder and CEO of the Saudi Arabia-based bespoke shopping platform Taffi Inc., is an entrepreneur and an advocate for women in business with previous experience in branding and marketing.
Having gained a bachelor’s degree from Omnes Education in Paris she attended post-graduate programs at KAUST, MIT and Stanford University.
Geoffrey started her career in digital marketing and having worked as an investment analyst with the San Mateo, California-based venture capital firm Draper Associates, she founded Taffi in May 2020.
Taffi is, in its own words, on a mission “to empower individuals by providing personalized styling and shopping through bespoke expert advice that celebrates their individual and authentic styles, with a diverse team and culture built around integrity, trust, and passion to delight our customers with contemporary styles they are proud to wear.”
Taffi currently operates in Saudi Arabia with ambitions to expand into the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider MENA region. Forbes Middle East announced on Feb. 3 of this year that Taffi had successfully raised $2 million in seed financing from a group of investors led by Al-Rashed Group and IMPACT46.
According to Forbes, Taffi posted sales revenues of $80,000 in 2021, with average monthly growth of 60 percent.
Geoffrey has stated her own personal mission as being “to disrupt fashion retail in the Middle East” and she describes herself as being “passionate about fashion, innovation and building diverse great teams.”
Taffi’s AI-empowered fashion marketplace platform allows fashion stylists to manage their clients online and lets clients acquire new customers, showcase their online portfolios to new audiences and reach more customers around the world. It is a global marketplace for brands and clothing providers that creates deeper connections and a better understanding of customers, according to a Magnitt report.
