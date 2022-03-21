Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience

RIYADH: Mohammad Al-Hassan is co-founder and CEO of ShuttleKSA, a Saudi Arabia-based freight and logistics startup.
Having graduated from Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, Al-Hassan worked as a freelance logistics engineer and then as a business development consultant with the Badir program of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, an elite program supporting entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into reality.
Al-Hassan was also instrumental in launching Pick Logistics, the MENA region’s first e-logistics solutions provider tailored to ecommerce, in December 2015 and went on to found ShuttleKSA in October 2019.
ShuttleKSA describes itself as “a digital logistics startup that aims to improve ecommerce customer experience.” The company employs the Internet of Things to optimize the logistics operation cycle by offering self-service lockers as pick-up and drop-off points for packages.
In December 2021, ShuttleKSA closed a $1 million (SR3.75 million) bridge-to-seed round led by Impact46, a Saudi Arabia-based asset manager specialized in alternative investment opportunities, with additional participation from other regional investors.
“With the rapid growth of ecommerce, last-mile delivery solutions are crucial to support this industry’s potential. ShuttleKSA solves many last-mile pain points, including failed deliveries, returns and delivery prices,” said Al-Hassan.
“ShuttleKSA’s team, led by Mohammad Al-Hassan, demonstrates a comprehensive knowledge and know-how in this space that we believe will make smart lockers part of our everyday life as consumers,” Mohammed Al-Nasyan of Impact46 commented upon his investment decision.
