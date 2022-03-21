Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience

Offering comprehensive, secure solution for online psychological therapy

RIYADH: Basim Al-Beladi is the founder and CEO of Labayh, a comprehensive and secure solution for online psychological therapy via in-app messaging and in-app calling.

Al-Beladi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Taibah University and completed additional courses in entrepreneurship, leadership and project management at universities in the UK, US and South Korea.

Having worked as a project manager with German electronics multinational Siemens, Al-Beladi founded Medinaapp. This mobile app works as a directory for visitors to Medina and is available in six languages. He also launched Business Hub, the first co-working space in Madinah.

Al-Beladi founded Labayh in June 2017 after suffering an accident and spending time in an ICU, an episode that, in his own words, “made him realize the importance of health and wellbeing.”

Labayh is a meeting point for those in need of and those providing psychological therapy. Users can receive consultations via messaging or audio call, enabling people “to solve their problems from home completely anonymously” – a critical point in a region where psychological issues are still widely considered taboo.

The company is on a mission “to be an online platform that provides comprehensive mental health support to increase people’s welfare and productivity.” The company also provides administrative, financial, marketing and training support to its team of consultants.

Al-Beladi, in his own words, is “experienced in building new products and leading teams, with a demonstrated history of working in business management and entrepreneurship.”