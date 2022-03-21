You are here

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience

Digital logistics startup that aims to improve e-commerce experience
RIYADH: Mohammad Al-Hassan is co-founder and CEO of ShuttleKSA, a Saudi Arabia-based freight and logistics startup.
Having graduated from Saudi Arabia’s King Saud University with a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering, Al-Hassan worked as a freelance logistics engineer and then as a business development consultant with the Badir program of King Abdulaziz City for Science and Technology, an elite program supporting entrepreneurs in turning their ideas into reality.
Al-Hassan was also instrumental in launching Pick Logistics, the MENA region’s first e-logistics solutions provider tailored to ecommerce, in December 2015 and went on to found ShuttleKSA in October 2019.
ShuttleKSA describes itself as “a digital logistics startup that aims to improve ecommerce customer experience.” The company employs the Internet of Things to optimize the logistics operation cycle by offering self-service lockers as pick-up and drop-off points for packages.
In December 2021, ShuttleKSA closed a $1 million (SR3.75 million) bridge-to-seed round led by Impact46, a Saudi Arabia-based asset manager specialized in alternative investment opportunities, with additional participation from other regional investors.
“With the rapid growth of ecommerce, last-mile delivery solutions are crucial to support this industry’s potential. ShuttleKSA solves many last-mile pain points, including failed deliveries, returns and delivery prices,” said Al-Hassan.
“ShuttleKSA’s team, led by Mohammad Al-Hassan, demonstrates a comprehensive knowledge and know-how in this space that we believe will make smart lockers part of our everyday life as consumers,” Mohammed Al-Nasyan of Impact46 commented upon his investment decision.  

RIYADH: Shahad Geoffrey, co-founder and CEO of the Saudi Arabia-based bespoke shopping platform Taffi Inc., is an entrepreneur and an advocate for women in business with previous experience in branding and marketing.
Having gained a bachelor’s degree from Omnes Education in Paris she attended post-graduate programs at KAUST, MIT and Stanford University.
Geoffrey started her career in digital marketing and having worked as an investment analyst with the San Mateo, California-based venture capital firm Draper Associates, she founded Taffi in May 2020.
Taffi is, in its own words, on a mission “to empower individuals by providing personalized styling and shopping through bespoke expert advice that celebrates their individual and authentic styles, with a diverse team and culture built around integrity, trust, and passion to delight our customers with contemporary styles they are proud to wear.”
Taffi currently operates in Saudi Arabia with ambitions to expand into the Gulf Cooperation Council and the wider MENA region. Forbes Middle East announced on Feb. 3 of this year that Taffi had successfully raised $2 million in seed financing from a group of investors led by Al-Rashed Group and IMPACT46.
According to Forbes, Taffi posted sales revenues of $80,000 in 2021, with average monthly growth of 60 percent.
Geoffrey has stated her own personal mission as being “to disrupt fashion retail in the Middle East” and she describes herself as being “passionate about fashion, innovation and building diverse great teams.”
Taffi’s AI-empowered fashion marketplace platform allows fashion stylists to manage their clients online and lets clients acquire new customers, showcase their online portfolios to new audiences and reach more customers around the world. It is a global marketplace for brands and clothing providers that creates deeper connections and a better understanding of customers, according to a Magnitt report.

RIYADH: Basim Al-Beladi is the founder and CEO of Labayh, a comprehensive and secure solution for online psychological therapy via in-app messaging and in-app calling.

Al-Beladi graduated with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Taibah University and completed additional courses in entrepreneurship, leadership and project management at universities in the UK, US and South Korea.

Having worked as a project manager with German electronics multinational Siemens, Al-Beladi founded Medinaapp. This mobile app works as a directory for visitors to Medina and is available in six languages. He also launched Business Hub, the first co-working space in Madinah.

Al-Beladi founded Labayh in June 2017 after suffering an accident and spending time in an ICU, an episode that, in his own words, “made him realize the importance of health and wellbeing.”

Labayh is a meeting point for those in need of and those providing psychological therapy. Users can receive consultations via messaging or audio call, enabling people “to solve their problems from home completely anonymously” – a critical point in a region where psychological issues are still widely considered taboo.

The company is on a mission “to be an online platform that provides comprehensive mental health support to increase people’s welfare and productivity.” The company also provides administrative, financial, marketing and training support to its team of consultants.

Al-Beladi, in his own words, is “experienced in building new products and leading teams, with a demonstrated history of working in business management and entrepreneurship.”

RIYADH: Lujain Al-Ubaid is co-founder CEO of Tasamy, a nonprofit organization focused on the discovery and development of sustainable and innovative business solutions to social issues through empowering social entrepreneurs and collaborating with public and private institutions.

Social entrepreneurship is the effort by individuals and groups to find and implement solutions to social and environmental issues.

After graduating from Saudi Arabia’s Al Yamama University with a degree in business administration and finance, Al-Ubaid participated in the Harvard Business School Women Executive Leadership Program and Columbia Business School’s Executive Education Program for Non-Profit Organizations, among other academic accomplishments.

Having spearheaded various social welfare initiatives during her high school years and subsequently worked with several charitable organizations, Al-Ubaid founded her NGO Tasamy for Social Entrepreneurship in December 2011.

She has represented the social entrepreneurship field at numerous national and international conferences and summits and has been an advisor on a number of governmental and private projects in the Kingdom.

Al-Ubaid was recognized by King Salman for her contributions to the AlGhad forum, a national youth development organization where she was a founding member of the strategic planning team. She was also presented with the Mentor Arabia Award by Queen Silvia of Sweden.

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco aims to launch 140 projects in various energy fields during the next three years, Al Arabiya reported citing the company’s director general of the marine and infrastructure projects department. 

Murad Al-Sayed said the registration mechanism will be presented to contractors interested in becoming a part of Aramco’s list of qualified contractors.

He said the IKTVA program aims to raise the local content in Aramco’s projects. It has so far contributed to raising the local content in the company’s different projects from 35 to 60 percent, he added.

WASHINGTON: The US central bank is prepared to raise interest rates by bigger steps than the quarter-point hike announced last week if needed to contain “much too high” inflation, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Monday.

Consumer prices in the world’s largest economy have surged to the highest seen in four decades, and the Fed last week raised the benchmark lending rate for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began to try to tamp down inflation pressures.

“If we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so,” he said in a speech to an economics conference.

Inflation was already rising before the Russian invasion of Ukraine added to new price pressures and supply chain impediments that could spill over to the US economy, he told the National Association for Business Economics.

“There is an obvious need to move expeditiously” to remove the stimulus the Fed provided to the American economy during the pandemic, but Powell said central bankers are prepared to go beyond “neutral” and tighten policy if needed to achieve their goal.

Last week’s rate hike was billed as the first in a series, and several policymakers have expressed willingness — or the need — to move in bigger steps.

“We are committed to restoring price stability while preserving a strong labor market,” Powell said.

He was optimistic the Fed can achieve that without tipping the US economy into a recession, an elusive goal known as a “soft landing.”

