Emir of Qatar leads unveiling ceremony in Doha for models of British jets

DOHA: The emir of Qatar attended an event on Monday hosted by British military jet developer Aeralis, during which two full-size replicas of the company’s innovative modular jet were unveiled at the Doha International Maritime Defense Exhibition and Conference, DIMDEX 2022.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani led the unveiling ceremony at the Qatar National Convention Center. Also present were representatives from Qatari defense conglomerate Barzan Holdings, along with senior figures from the Qatari and British governments and military.

The model aircraft are life-size replicas of two variants of the Aeralis modular jet, each measuring 11.3 meters in length and with a wingspan of 10 meters. One model is fully assembled in the Advanced Jet Trainer configuration and decorated with livery inspired by the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The second is a modular version displayed in a semi-disassembled state to demonstrate how the aircraft’s common-core fuselage can form the basis for a number of other variant forms of the aircraft. The replicas were produced in the UK and shipped to Qatar specifically for the event.

“It was an enormous privilege to have his highness attend the unveiling of our stand at DIMDEX today,” said Aeralis founder and CEO Tristan Crawford.

“His presence here signifies our commitment to this region, as well as to industry and government in Qatar, and we are enormously pleased to be able to present a tangible visualization of our cutting-edge modular jet.”